You are here

  • Home
  • Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency

Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
1 / 2
A worker at the Grand Mosque in Makkah distributes Zamzam water. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
2 / 2
A pilgrim is welcomed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2t4ch

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency

Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
  • Cleaning and sterilization operations have been intensified
  • There has been an increase in Zamzam water being distributed to pilgrims and worshipers
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is fully prepared to receive pilgrims and worshipers on Friday, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has said.

This Friday will one of the busiest during the year as many pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah ahead of Hajj which will start on the 8th of Dhu Al-Hijjah (July 7).

The presidency has enlisted 400 employees to receive worshipers and pilgrims, direct them to the mataf and various other prayer spaces, and regulate entry and exit to and from the Grand Mosque.

Cleaning and sterilization operations have also been intensified and there has been an increase in Zamzam water being distributed to visitors.

Around 4,000 employees clean the Grand Mosque ten times a day using 13,000 liters of disinfectants.

There are 25,000 Zamzam containers dotted around the mosque, 20 smart carts holding 80 litres of water are in operation, and 516 drinking fountains are available.

600 employees have been enlisted at the doors of the mosque to receive visitors and direct them to the correct areas, organize entry and exit, and support security personnel in diverting and directing worshipers when prayer areas get filled up.

100 employees are on hand to help pilgrims perform tawaf and other rituals in accordance with the correct manner, the presidency added.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque Makkah

Related

First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj
Saudi Arabia
First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj
‘Holodoctor’ service for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
‘Holodoctor’ service for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announces vital developmental projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia announces vital developmental projects in Yemen
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces vital developmental projects in Yemen

Saudi Arabia announces vital developmental projects in Yemen
  • Initiatives include 17 development projects in 6 sectors, valued at $400 million
  • A further $200 million will provide oil derivatives to operate power stations
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced a number of vital developmental projects in Yemen to bolster the economy, the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister said on Thursday.

“The initiatives include 17 development projects in 6 sectors, valued at $400 million, in addition to $200 million in oil derivatives for power stations,” Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted.

The projects will be carried out by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and aim to help the Yemeni people.

Prince Khalid met with the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi and members of the council to convey the Kingdom’s support and appreciation for their efforts.

The deputy defense minister said Saudi Arabia is committed to alleviating the suffering in Yemen and achieving security, peace, stability, and economic development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Projects Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen

Related

Yemen truce suffers blow as Houthis reject UN envoy’s proposal on Taiz
Middle-East
Yemen truce suffers blow as Houthis reject UN envoy’s proposal on Taiz
KSrelief extends demining project in Yemen for another year
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief extends demining project in Yemen for another year

Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com

Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com

Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com
  • Local artisans will be able access to a larger consumer audience through the Noon Mahali program
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with Noon, an online shopping platform, to empower local businesses in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A ceremony was held at the Commission's headquarters to commemorate this partnership, which was attended by Heritage Commission CEO Dr. Jasir Suleiman Alherbish and General Manager of Noon KSA, Ahmed Abdel Qader Gadouri.

Under this agreement, Saudi artisans will be able to sell craft products and cultural heritage content online, gaining access to a larger audience through Noon's Mahali program.

The program also aims to assist local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses improve their product quality.

Dr. Alherbish thanked Noon for its cooperation, emphasizing the significant benefits gained through the agreement.

He also made note of the Commission's numerous initiatives to develop the handicraft sector, such as training programs and providing a consumer audience through outlets, exhibitions, events, and festivals.

"Our collaboration with the Heritage Commission demonstrates our ongoing commitment to assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Mahali program helps local talent grow their businesses by providing them with the tools and services they need to reach a larger segment of customers in the region." Gadouri said.

The Noon Mahali program exemplifies the company's founding goal of empowering local talent through the development of a strong e-commerce platform.

The agreement is part of the Heritage Commission's broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with the public and private sectors as part of the Kingdom's cultural sector development.

Topics: Noon.com e-commerce

Related

Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor
Sport
Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor
Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa
Business & Economy
Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa

Saudi Arabia offers global forum a vision of a new urban future

Saudi Arabia offers global forum a vision of a new urban future
Updated 30 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia offers global forum a vision of a new urban future

Saudi Arabia offers global forum a vision of a new urban future
  • The Kingdom’s Architecture and Design Commission took part in the recent forum with a display featuring the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism
  • Among the charter’s aims is the creation of memorable buildings and spaces that integrate cultural and national identity
Updated 30 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: An exhibition outlining Saudi Arabia’s future urbanization strategy may inspire a new community-focused approach to architecture following its debut at the 11th World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland.

The Kingdom’s Architecture and Design Commission took part in the recent forum with a display featuring the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, launched late last year to help develop the sector as part of Vision 2030.

King Salman’s architectural vision, developed during his five decades as governor of Riyadh region, was highlighted in the exhibition, which also showcased exemplary projects in the Kingdom.

Among the charter’s aims is the creation of memorable buildings and spaces that integrate cultural and national identity, as well as contemporary designs that meet the needs of local communities.

The commission hopes to increase awareness of the charter, and inspire architects and designers worldwide in line with the forum’s theme “Transforming Our Cities for a Better Urban Future.”

A panel discussion on the charter brought together CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission Sumayah Al-Solaiman, founder of Dabbagh Architects Sumaya Dabbagh, and Arup Group’s director of master planning and urban design Daniel Ringelstein.

Al-Solaiman said: “Our participation at WUF 2022 opens new horizons for applying the charter and presents an excellent opportunity to introduce the international public to its methodology. By showcasing the ways in which the charter has already improved the built environment, we highlighted the range of circumstances in which the charter can be applied to improve quality of life not only in Saudi Arabia, but also further afield.”

This is the exhibition’s first international appearance after touring through five cities in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Abha, Jeddah, Dhahran and Madinah.

The World Urban Forum was established in 2001 by the UN to examine the growing global issue of rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies and climate change.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland Vision 2030 King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism World Urban Forum (WUF)

Related

Saudi cities showcase experiences in 10th World Urban Forum photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cities showcase experiences in 10th World Urban Forum
The complex aims to be a major beacon of culture and the arts in the heart of Riyadh. (King Salman Park Foundation)
Saudi Arabia
Construction begins on King Salman Park Foundation’s Royal Art Complex in Riyadh

First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj

First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj

First group of Omani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj
  • The pilgrims’ entry procedures were completed with ease
  • Thursday marks the start of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the month during which Hajj is performed
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of Omani pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom through the Empty Quarter port ahead of Hajj, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Thursday marks the start of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the month during which Hajj is performed. The first day of Hajj, 8th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, will fall on July 7, and the pilgrimage will end on the 12th day of the month (July 11). Arafat Day falls on the 9th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah (July 8).

The pilgrims’ entry procedures were completed with ease, and the General Directorate of Passports is supporting sites designated to serve pilgrims with modern technical devices and qualified employees so that procedures are completed without delay, SPA said.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Oman

Related

Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
Hajj ministry announces alternative flights, facilities to accommodate pilgrims facing issues from UK, Europe and America video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj ministry announces alternative flights, facilities to accommodate pilgrims facing issues from UK, Europe and America

Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters

Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters

Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
  • Illegal online adverts included providing transportation to the holy sites securing sacrifices for pilgrims
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH – Saudi authorities arrested 15 people in two separate operations for offering fraudulent Hajj-related services, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Makkah police arrested seven residents of different nationalities for promoting fake services on social media involving Hajj performed on behalf of others.

The illegal online adverts also included providing transportation to the holy sites and hotels, as well as securing and distributing sacrifices for pilgrims, according to the SPA statement.

In a separate operation, Riyadh police detained seven residents for offering fake transportation services for pilgrims to Makkah. Another resident was detained for running an unlicensed website in Riyadh to promote fraudulent Hajj campaigns.  

The fraudsters were detained and referred to public prosecution.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah earlier warned against suspicious sites and social media accounts offering unauthorized Hajj-related services, stressing that the ministry's online platforms are the only official channels to book Hajj campaigns inside the Kingdom.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Hajj ministry announces alternative flights, facilities to accommodate pilgrims facing issues from UK, Europe and America video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj ministry announces alternative flights, facilities to accommodate pilgrims facing issues from UK, Europe and America
Madinah welcomes almost 313,000 Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Madinah welcomes almost 313,000 Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on first Friday of Dhu Al-Hijjah: Presidency
Saudi Arabia’s Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA
Saudi Arabia’s Retal signs $91m deal with PIF-backed Roshn to purchase plots in SEDRA
Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 
Saudi authority approves Tibbiyah’s 51% acquisition of UAE health company 
Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Egypt In-Focus: Egypt to buy 815,000 tons of wheat; power interconnection project with KSA underway
Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022
Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal launches 5 new summer destinations for 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.