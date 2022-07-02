UAE residents feel tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran

DUBAI: UAE residents reported feeling tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake that jolted South Iran on Saturday at 3:24 am, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday.
NCM added that the quake, which claimed the lives of five people in Iran, did not have any impact on the UAE.
State news agency IRNA said a magnitude 6.3 and 6.1 earthquakes followed the 6.1 quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran’s Gulf coast, with more than a dozen aftershocks reported.
Iran has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years as major geological fault lines crisscross the country.