Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
TASI, as the main index is known, ended June losing 11 percent to reach 11,523 at the closing bell of Thursday’s session. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market posted its second-largest monthly decline of the year in June, led by fears of interest rate hikes weighing on investor optimism.

TASI, as the main index is known, ended June losing 11 percent to reach 11,523 at the closing bell of Thursday’s session, while Nomu exited the month at 21,585.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, stock exchanges of Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Oman shed between 0.1 and 0.7 percent, while those of Bahrain and Kuwait were up 0.8 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $111.63 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $108.43 a barrel.

Stock news

The Saudi National Bank will distribute dividends of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) in total to its shareholders for the first half of 2022

Saudi Industrial Development Co.’s unit Sleep High signed a deal worth SR12.7 million annually with Emmdad Logistics Services

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. won a SR34.4 million project with the Saudi Co. for Comprehensive Technical and Security Control in addition to a SR21.9 million deal with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology

Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s board of directors approved the distribution of SR1.2 per share in dividends for the first half of 2022

Arabian Pipes Co. was awarded a SR60 million deal to supply oil and gas steel pipes to oil giant Aramco

International Human Resources Co. intends to proceed with a 20-percent stake initial public offering on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market

Arabian Centres Co. declared a cash dividend of SR0.75 per share for the second half of its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Banque Saudi Fransi signed a SR44 million contract with Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. for credit life insurance coverage

Shareholders of ACWA Power Co. approved the recommendation to distribute a SR0.77 dividend per share for 2021

Thimar Development Holding Co.’s losses widened by 79 percent to SR11.7 million in 2021

Shareholders of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. approved a dividend payout of SR4.5 per share for the fiscal year 2021

L’azurde Co. for Jewelry got its shareholders’ approval to distribute cash dividends of SR0.25 per share for 2021

Al-Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. sealed a five-year bancassurance distribution agreement with Riyad Bank

Unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF are set to receive SR80,808 in total as cash dividends for the month of June

Saudi Real Estate Co.’s subsidiary Tamear got its shareholders’ approval to reduce capital from SR100 million to SR34 million

Calendar

July 4, 2022

Launch of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

July 7, 2022

Saudi Exchange will close for Eid Al Adha holidays and resume trading on July 13

Topics: TASI Saudi trading Stock Market

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake
RIYADH: Saudi recruitment service provider International Human Resources has selected Yaqeen Capital to advise on its potential initial public offering on the Kingdom’s stock market.

The company is looking to offer 500,000 shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, on the parallel market Nomu, according to a filing.

The IPO will be confined to qualified investors, who will be allowed to subscribe starting July 31 until Aug. 2.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Saudi iHR selects Yaqeen Capital to advise on IPO for 20% stake

RIYADH: Saudi recruitment service provider International Human Resources has selected Yaqeen Capital to advise on its potential initial public offering on the Kingdom’s stock market.

The company is looking to offer 500,000 shares, representing 20 percent of its capital, on the parallel market Nomu, according to a filing.

The IPO will be confined to qualified investors, who will be allowed to subscribe starting July 31 until Aug. 2.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Topics: Saudi Human resource HR Contract IPO TASI NOMU

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes

Saudi Aramco awards $16m steel pipes order to Arabian Pipes
RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has given out an order worth SR60 million ($16 million) to homegrown Arabian Pipes Co. to supply steel pipes.

The contract will be valid for one year, the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Arabian Pipes expects the transaction to impact its financial statements starting from the second quarter of 2023.

This comes as an extension to two contracts awarded by Aramco to Arabian Pipes so far this year, worth SR368 million in total.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Pipes Steel order

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022

Saudi National Bank to pay $1.3bn in dividends for H1 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, will distribute SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion) in dividends for the first half of 2022.

With over 4.47 billion shares eligible for dividends, the payout per share is SR1.1, the bank said in a bourse filing.

The lender had earlier posted a 32-percent surge in its quarterly profit to SR4.5 billion, from SR3.4 billion in the same period last year.

 

Topics: SNB Saudi National Bank Profit dividends

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021

ACWA Power approves payout of $150m annual dividends for 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. announced that its shareholders have approved a dividend payout of SR563 million ($150 million) for 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.77 per share, representing 7.7 percent of the nominal value per share, according to the company’s bourse filing.

The distribution of dividends begins as of July 21, the company added.

Topics: ACWA Power dividends Saudi

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft

Oil Updates — Crude up; Petroecuador loses 1.99m barrels of oil output during protests; Nigeria lost $1bn due to crude oil theft
RIYADH: Oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Friday as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $111.63 a barrel, rising $2.60, or 2.4 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $108.43 a barrel, gaining $2.67, or 2.5 percent.

WTI and Brent traded at about 70 percent and 77 percent, respectively, of the previous session’s volumes ahead of the US Fourth of July holiday.

For the week, Brent lost 1.3 percent, while WTI rose 0.8 percent. For June, both benchmarks had ended the month lower for the first time since November.

Petroecuador lost 1.99 million barrels of oil output 

More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production, the company said on Friday, adding that it expects to reach 90 percent of pre-crisis output in the next week.

Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel prices and limits to the expansion of the mining and oil industries, leading to at least eight deaths and devastating oil production. A pact to end the crisis was signed on Thursday between the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders.

The incident cost the company some $512.9 million, more than half of which came from lost production, while missed exports of Oriente crude — which were declared under force majeure earlier this week — cost it some $110 million.

“We found facilities destroyed, vandalized,” said Petroecuador’s manager, Italo Cedeño, at a news conference.

The company said it recovered 19,000 barrels per day of output since the protests ended on Thursday, while its Esmeraldas refinery was working at 70 percent capacity on Friday.

Nigeria lost $1 billion in Q1 revenue due to crude oil theft

Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude oil theft, the petroleum regulator said on Friday, warning the practice was a threat to the economy of Africa’s top producer.

Gbenga Komolafe, the head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said of the 141 million barrels of oil produced in the first quarter of 2022, only about 132 million barrels of oil were received at export terminals.

“This indicates that over nine million barrels of oil were lost to crude oil theft. This amounts to a loss in government revenue of about $1 billion in just one quarter,” Komolafe said in a statement.

“This trend poses an existential threat to the oil and gas sector and by extension, the Nigerian economy if not curbed,” he added. 

Crude oil theft has increased to a daily average of 108,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2022 from 103,000 barrels in 2021, Komolafe said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia import

