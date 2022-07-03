Huawei trains over 200 developers in Saudi Arabia

As part of Huawei’s commitment to empowering developers in the region, the tech giant recently concluded the latest mobile app training event in Saudi Arabia for more than 200 developers. The Huawei Mobile Services app development training aligns with Huawei’s ongoing efforts to support developers in the country and provide comprehensive app development training resources.

The training, which took place at the Crowne Plaza RDC, Riyadh, attracted developers from various backgrounds and experiences. It was an introductory course, which will be followed by five in-depth independent-study courses. The attendees were guided through the various steps required to become a developer in the HMS Ecosystem, as well as the open capabilities of the HMS Core and the most commonly used HMS Kits, including but not limited to the Map, Location, Ads and IAP Kits. Participants were also given the opportunity to join the global HMS community through an intro to the Huawei Developer Groups and Huawei Student Ambassador programs.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Huawei for their initiatives toward homegrown mobile app developers. The local mobile app development scene is emerging on a daily basis and is in need of support from technology providers like Huawei, which leads in supporting developers in the Kingdom,” said Adel Al-Harbi, a technology consultant and one of the speakers at the conference.

“At Huawei, our goal is to empower regional app developers to build a more digitally connected world with innovative solutions. With a young and tech-savvy population, we believe that Saudi Arabia is well placed to innovate and create unique experiences for millions of online users on mobile platforms. These training sessions are part of our ongoing efforts to realize this goal and create a robust ecosystem of developers. We are committed to empowering developers in the MEA region with the right tools and knowledge to positively influence their careers,” said Lu Geng, vice president of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Participants who complete the five in-depth courses and pass the exam will receive a Huawei Developer Certificate.

The successful training event kicked off a busy season for the region’s developers, as the 2022 edition of Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest launched on June 24.

The global competition will attract talented developers from the Middle East and Africa to create seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences with significant prize money for the best applications while exploring the future of digital intelligence.