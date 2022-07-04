You are here

Juniper Networks launches Cloud Metro to drive sustainable business

date 2022-07-04
Juniper Networks, a provider of secure, AI-driven networks, has announced an innovation that will power its vision and strategy for Cloud Metro — a new category of solutions for service providers, optimized for metro transformation and sustainable business growth. Traditional “retro” metro networks are device-centric and are buckling under the extreme scale, agility and experience demands that widespread digital transformation and the advent of 5G services are bringing.

The announcement focuses on enabling sustainable business growth, with a series of high-performance networking systems, powered by AI-enabled, cloud-delivered automation, specifically designed to build next-generation Cloud Metro infrastructure. These systems will deliver significantly reduced natural resource consumption capabilities to help sustain the planet, improved tools and simplified working methods to help sustain over-pressured operations teams, along with embedded service assurance and security capabilities to optimize service experience, all while enabling service providers to sustain profitable business growth.

Juniper’s new Cloud Metro systems feature industry-leading energy-efficient, adaptive power designs as their foundational principle, enabling unused features and Packet Forwarding Engines to be automatically switched off when not in use. The removable modular power shelf design reduces e-waste and extends system lifetimes by accommodating up to 48 times bandwidth growth within the same chassis. It is certified as Titanium grade by CLEAResult in its 80 Plus program, the first and only metro networking device power module to accomplish such a rating.

The future-proofed scale, capacity, performance and smart features of Juniper’s Cloud Metro portfolio replace the traditional three-five year “rip-and-replace” network lifecycles with seven-12 year lifecycles. Pay-as-you-go models and a breadth of interface options allow service providers to flex their investment economically in line with demand.

Juniper’s advanced use of AI and cloud-delivered automation equips service providers to simplify day-to-day workflows, deploy services faster (with device onboarding taking just minutes instead of hours), reduce trouble tickets and accelerate time-to-service (and therefore revenue) restoration. This significantly improves productivity, empowering network engineers and operators to accomplish more, which is critical for employee satisfaction and retention.  The new solutions also deliver up to 71 percent lower total cost of ownership by leveraging the latest generation of silicon system design and AI-enabled device onboarding-as-a-service.

“In a world of ‘retro metros,’ Juniper’s new Cloud Metro solution stands apart. Our cloud-delivered Paragon Automation-as-a-service promises immediate productivity increases for service providers ... This is the answer to service provider needs for a sustainable future for their profits, their people and the planet,” said Brendan Gibbs, senior vice president of automated WAN solutions, Juniper Networks.

Saudi ICT infrastructure company Tawal has completed its preparations for this year’s Hajj to provide the best-integrated services to its clients from telecom companies and governmental entities. These services have been completed to serve Hajj pilgrims, in cooperation with the relevant official authorities and Hajj committees.

For this year’s Hajj, Tawal built 31 new towers to join more than 1,000 towers that have been set up to enable its telecom operator clients to serve the pilgrims. Tawal has also upgraded 303 sites to deploy a 5G network, and preventative maintenance has been performed on 986 sites.

To deliver the best services to its clients, the company has also allocated more than 100 field technicians to manage the infrastructure of the holy sites. They are being supported by 24/7 tower operation centers in Riyadh and Makkah to ensure optimum operations. The company has also put in place mechanisms to prepare for any emergencies.

Saeed Alshehri, chief operating officer, Tawal, said: “As the Kingdom’s leading ICT infrastructure provider, we seek to enable telecom operators, providing an advanced experience for pilgrims. As part of our commitment to serving our clients, we are working around the clock to enhance the infrastructure of communication networks, which includes many advanced services for pilgrims.”

Tawal is a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company and owns more than 15,500 telecommunication towers in the Kingdom. It provides innovative services and solutions for this vital and rapidly growing sector. The company aims to lead the technology transformation in the Kingdom by providing exemplary services to its clients looking for reliable and cost-effective infrastructure, ensuring an ideal environment to meet their needs. Tawal works to enhance and share the infrastructure with its customers to achieve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate negative environmental impacts. The company is a major player in the Kingdom’s telecom infrastructure industry, and aspires to expand its services to cover other international markets.

As part of Huawei’s commitment to empowering developers in the region, the tech giant recently concluded the latest mobile app training event in Saudi Arabia for more than 200 developers. The Huawei Mobile Services app development training aligns with Huawei’s ongoing efforts to support developers in the country and provide comprehensive app development training resources.

The training, which took place at the Crowne Plaza RDC, Riyadh, attracted developers from various backgrounds and experiences. It was an introductory course, which will be followed by five in-depth independent-study courses. The attendees were guided through the various steps required to become a developer in the HMS Ecosystem, as well as the open capabilities of the HMS Core and the most commonly used HMS Kits, including but not limited to the Map, Location, Ads and IAP Kits. Participants were also given the opportunity to join the global HMS community through an intro to the Huawei Developer Groups and Huawei Student Ambassador programs.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Huawei for their initiatives toward homegrown mobile app developers. The local mobile app development scene is emerging on a daily basis and is in need of support from technology providers like Huawei, which leads in supporting developers in the Kingdom,” said Adel Al-Harbi, a technology consultant and one of the speakers at the conference.

“At Huawei, our goal is to empower regional app developers to build a more digitally connected world with innovative solutions. With a young and tech-savvy population, we believe that Saudi Arabia is well placed to innovate and create unique experiences for millions of online users on mobile platforms. These training sessions are part of our ongoing efforts to realize this goal and create a robust ecosystem of developers. We are committed to empowering developers in the MEA region with the right tools and knowledge to positively influence their careers,” said Lu Geng, vice president of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Participants who complete the five in-depth courses and pass the exam will receive a Huawei Developer Certificate.

The successful training event kicked off a busy season for the region’s developers, as the 2022 edition of Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest launched on June 24.

The global competition will attract talented developers from the Middle East and Africa to create seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences with significant prize money for the best applications while exploring the future of digital intelligence.

The third edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, the first UAE show specializing in diamond, gold and silver jewelry, and luxury watches, ran from June 30 until July 3, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured around 100 of the most popular gold, diamond, jewelry, and watch brands, as well as more than 20 Emirati and international designers in the jewelry and gold industry.

The show was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, chairman of the SCCI; Khalid Jassim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Seok-gu Lee, ambassador of South Korea to the UAE; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, second vice president of the SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, director-general of the SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director at Expo Centre Sharjah; and members of the boards of directors of both the SCCI and the center. The officials toured the exhibition, met with several exhibitors and were introduced to their latest gold collections and jewelry designs.

Al-Owais said: “The high volume of activities and various economic, trade, and cultural exhibitions being held in the emirate of Sharjah are the outcome of the SCCI’s leading efforts to support Expo Centre Sharjah, one of the chamber’s vital institutions. Furthermore, SCCI supports the center in organizing and hosting major local, regional, and international events in order to enhance the contribution of the exhibition sector to various economic fields and strengthen the commerce, tourism, and hotel sectors.”

“The Jewels of the Emirates Show succeeded in achieving a distinct place among a range of specialized exhibitions and events in the gold and jewelry trade and industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Midfa said: “The number of participants at this year’s Jewels of Emirates Show has increased due to the attendance of many prominent countries in the watch and jewelry industry, particularly Italy. Such participation allows local companies and UAE designers to showcase and present their creativity and innovations, familiarize themselves with the industry’s leading exhibitors, and communicate with them to share experiences and enhance their skills. As a result, the broad participation in this event strengthens its potential to attract a large number of visitors while also achieving its ultimate purpose of stimulating the gold and jewelry trade and increasing local sales.”

The show’s pavilions and booths witnessed a large number of visitors who explored the most prominent brands of jewelry, pearls, gemstones and luxury watches.

This year’s edition had numerous surprises for its visitors, including valuable gold and jewelry gifts, daily vouchers worth up to 1,000 dirhams ($272) and a diverse selection of fashionable clothing.

Moreover, many visitors were drawn to the Emirati exhibitors’ booths for their gold jewelry and designs that were inspired by the Emirati heritage, featuring an authentic, modern, and historical collection.

Osama Redaian, operational excellence and customer experience director at Bupa Arabia, recently participated in the E3 Customer Experience Conference, held under the theme “Making customer centricity your game changer.”

The event, hosted in Riyadh from June 7 to 9, was organized with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the General Organization for Social Insurance — and the participation of the General Authority of Awqaf.

The conference brought together more than 300 customer experience leaders from over 30 countries, to discuss new ideas aimed at enabling the digital transformation agenda in customer experience in Saudi Arabia and the larger GCC.

During a panel discussion titled “How important is employee experience to your organization?” the Bupa Arabia representative said the company prioritizes employee experience by making efforts to learn about their lives, needs and expectations from the job, communicating and interacting with them constantly, and supporting them with all the required information about their job and the company, so that they believe in its goals and vision, and feel a sense of belonging and loyalty to the organization.

Redaian said that Bupa Arabia’s participation in the customer experience conference confirms the company’s interest and leading role in developing the best customer experience in the insurance sector, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to improve healthcare services and promote a healthy lifestyle for a superior quality of life.

He said the role of health insurers is no longer limited to only designing services and solutions, but should also focus on the customer and understand their current medical conditions, which in turn would contribute to the development and growth of the medical insurance sector in the Kingdom. He stressed the need to proactively provide more services and products to customers, pointing out that Bupa Arabia has made the customer the center of all its operations and programs, and that improving their experience is the company’s priority.

Redaian added that Bupa Arabia has been a pioneer in harnessing digital transformation to improve customer experience. He especially mentioned the insurer’s telemedicine platform that provides its customers with a variety of services in the comfort of their homes.

The Saudi British Bank announced the appointment of Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as chief executive officer of corporate and institutional banking.

Al-Barrak was appointed to lead corporate and institutional banking at SABB, owing to his expertise and practical experience in the Kingdom’s banking industry spanning more than 18 years. Al-Barrak joined SABB in 2012 and has held many leadership positions, the most recent being general manager of global corporate and institutional banking since May 2019, and co-head of global banking from 2017 to 2019. He also served as head of the public sector from 2013 to 2017.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB, said: “The appointment of Yasser is a testament to the success of career growth plans at SABB, which is a major player in managing our most valuable assets, our people.”

“Yasser will play a pivotal role in the implementation of our strategy and will help in maintaining our leading banking position and experience for our clients contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

Al-Barrak possesses strong leadership skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the corporate and institutional banking sectors. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a bachelor’s degree in information systems. He is a board member of Alawwal Invest Company as well as of the SABB Takaful Company.

