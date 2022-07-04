Juniper Networks launches Cloud Metro to drive sustainable business

Juniper Networks, a provider of secure, AI-driven networks, has announced an innovation that will power its vision and strategy for Cloud Metro — a new category of solutions for service providers, optimized for metro transformation and sustainable business growth. Traditional “retro” metro networks are device-centric and are buckling under the extreme scale, agility and experience demands that widespread digital transformation and the advent of 5G services are bringing.

The announcement focuses on enabling sustainable business growth, with a series of high-performance networking systems, powered by AI-enabled, cloud-delivered automation, specifically designed to build next-generation Cloud Metro infrastructure. These systems will deliver significantly reduced natural resource consumption capabilities to help sustain the planet, improved tools and simplified working methods to help sustain over-pressured operations teams, along with embedded service assurance and security capabilities to optimize service experience, all while enabling service providers to sustain profitable business growth.

Juniper’s new Cloud Metro systems feature industry-leading energy-efficient, adaptive power designs as their foundational principle, enabling unused features and Packet Forwarding Engines to be automatically switched off when not in use. The removable modular power shelf design reduces e-waste and extends system lifetimes by accommodating up to 48 times bandwidth growth within the same chassis. It is certified as Titanium grade by CLEAResult in its 80 Plus program, the first and only metro networking device power module to accomplish such a rating.

The future-proofed scale, capacity, performance and smart features of Juniper’s Cloud Metro portfolio replace the traditional three-five year “rip-and-replace” network lifecycles with seven-12 year lifecycles. Pay-as-you-go models and a breadth of interface options allow service providers to flex their investment economically in line with demand.

Juniper’s advanced use of AI and cloud-delivered automation equips service providers to simplify day-to-day workflows, deploy services faster (with device onboarding taking just minutes instead of hours), reduce trouble tickets and accelerate time-to-service (and therefore revenue) restoration. This significantly improves productivity, empowering network engineers and operators to accomplish more, which is critical for employee satisfaction and retention. The new solutions also deliver up to 71 percent lower total cost of ownership by leveraging the latest generation of silicon system design and AI-enabled device onboarding-as-a-service.

“In a world of ‘retro metros,’ Juniper’s new Cloud Metro solution stands apart. Our cloud-delivered Paragon Automation-as-a-service promises immediate productivity increases for service providers ... This is the answer to service provider needs for a sustainable future for their profits, their people and the planet,” said Brendan Gibbs, senior vice president of automated WAN solutions, Juniper Networks.