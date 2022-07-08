You are here

Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Makkah governor 'honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere'

Makkah governor 'honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere'
Image: SPA
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah governor 'honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere'

Makkah governor 'honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere'
  Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, has hailed Saudi Hajj preparations during a press conference.

He confirmed the success of awareness campaigns against Hajj regulation violators, stressing that volunteers around the holy sites have high levels of experience and performance in serving pilgrims.

Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he is honored to serve pilgrims “anytime and anywhere.”

After a field tour to inspect the services provided to pilgrims, Prince Khalid said that there were no cases of COVID-19 recorded during the day of Al-Tarwiyah (Day of perfusion).

He added that 19 individuals responsible for violating Hajj restrictions by transporting unauthorized people were arrested, as were 79 individuals behind fake campaigns. He hailed new projects that launched this Hajj, including 18 hospitals in Makkah and the holy sites with a combined capacity of more than 3,700 beds.

Prince Khalid said that 111,000 violators and 68,000 unauthorized vehicles were prevented from entering Makkah. In total, there are about 150,000 security, health and hospitality workers serving pilgrims during Hajj, he added.

The governor said that 2,500 violators of residency regulations and border security were also arrested in Makkah.

He added that Makkah’s water and electrical infrastructure is easily handling the influx of pilgrims.

About 20 million cubic meters of water will be pumped during the month of Dhul Hijjah, Prince Khalid said.

RIYADH: Pakistan’s legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar, England’s leg spinner Adil Rashid and former Indian actress Sana Khan shared snippets of their emotional Hajj journey on social media.

Akhtar, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket who used to dominate the opposition batter with his sheer pace, said that the Saudi authorities had invited him to perform “honorary Hajj.”

“Going for honorary Hajj as a state guest of Saudi Arabia. I will also be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah,” the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted, showing pictures of himself in Ihram clothing.

In another tweet, he posted a photo with the caption: “At the Grand Hajj Symposium 2022 representing Pakistan in the Holy land of Makkah Mukarramah.”

The Pakistani cricket star also expressed gratitude to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad for this honor.

In a series of tweets documenting his “beautiful journey from Makkah to Madinah,” he shared videos from the two holy cities, including a unique view of the Holy Kaaba from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower, the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station in Makkah, the Quba Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Akhtar, who retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, became popular for his aggressive pace attack during his career. His fans called him the “Rawalpindi Express” since he bowled at 100 miles per hour at least twice during his heyday, making him the fastest bowler.

Cricketer Rashid, meanwhile, has skipped England’s series against India to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage.

 

 

Rashid said earlier this year that he had “reached the right time in his life” to make the pilgrimage to Makkah.

He was granted leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board and his club Yorkshire to perform Hajj and is expected to return in mid-July before England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a little while, but I’ve found it pretty difficult with the timings,” Rashid told ESPNcricinfo. “This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do and something I wanted to do as well.”

He added: “I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it, and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: ‘Yes, you do what you’ve got to do and then come back when you can.’ Me and the missus are going and I’ll be there for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a massive moment: Each faith has got their own different thing, but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones. It’s a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I’m young, strong, and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.”

Congratulating Rashid and wishing him the best for his lifetime journey, England Cricket, the official Twitter account of the England cricket team, tweeted: “Hajj Mubarak, Rash. We all wish Adil well as he makes The Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.”

Khan, a former Indian actress who quit the world of entertainment for religious reasons saying she wants to serve humanity, shared a video montage upon reaching Saudi Arabia for her first Hajj with her husband, Anas Saiyad.

Taking to Instagram, Khan was seen smiling and posing with Saiyad after she arrived in Makkah.

In the clip, both don Ihram clothing to begin their Hajj journey. A part of her caption reads: “Can’t wait to experience the most beautiful journey of my life of Hajj with my husband.”

In another post, she wrote: “I don’t have words to express my feelings. May the Almighty Allah accept our Hajj and make it easy.

“This whole vibe of coming to Allah’s house is so fulfilling. May Allah make it easy for everyone who are here performing their Umrah and Hajj,” she posted.

On Thursday, she tweeted: “Leaving for Mina today for Hajj. If I have hurt someone consciously or unconsciously, please forgive me, for God sake. I say it from the bottom of my heart to kindly forgive me. The Almighty Allah be kind to you.”

CAIRO: The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, on Thursday praised the great efforts of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to facilitate all services for Hajj pilgrims.
Al-Asoumi said in a statement that these efforts are a source of pride for the entire Islamic nation and reflect the generous care given by the king and his government, represented by ministries and sectors, to facilitate the performance of the Hajj ritual.
One million pilgrims from across the world amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Makkah to begin the Hajj ritual, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event.
He said this has been seen through the launch of several strategic initiatives within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aimed to developing the Hajj and Umrah sector to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.
Al-Asoumi praised all the measures that the Kingdom has taken to receive the pilgrims, as well as strengthening the precautionary and preventive measures to ensure their health and safety, to enable them to perform the ritual with ease and comfort.
The Arab Parliament speaker said the Kingdom’s unremitting efforts are not something new, and it has provided an inspiring lesson in crisis management after two exceptional seasons under the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Saudi Arabia proved to the whole world its ability to overcome any crises that may face pilgrims, facilitate their rituals, provide maximum comfort and concern for their health under exceptionally challenging circumstances.

JEDDAH: Saudi athlete, adventurer and entrepreneur Badr Al-Shaibani has climbed the highest mountain peaks of all seven continents, finishing the Seven Summits series after reaching Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at an altitude of 8,848 meters, in May.

The Seven Summits are comprised of Mount Denali in North America, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Everest in Asia and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

“It’s bittersweet,” he says of the overall experience, “but to finish the Seven Summits is great because it was a long time in the making. I’m incredibly fortunate to have the ability to go to these places.”

Al-Shaibani posted his journey to his thousands of followers and supporters on Twitter and Instagram.

Describing his feeling to Arab News after his achievement, he said: “(The) last steps before I stepped on the summit of Denali and finished my Seven Summits challenge, I really had mixed emotions and feelings. It was a touching moment. I remembered the long hours of training and traveling to the different continents of the world.

“Volatile weather, cold, wind, tired, danger, effort, time, pressure, tension, and all of this crossed my mind. Seven years since I started taking on this challenge and a tape of memories from different mountains, I see it in front of my eyes. Praise Allah for safety and all thanks and gratitude to those who encouraged and motivated me.”

The 42-year-old adventurer began his journey in 2015 when he raised the Saudi flag on Kilimanjaro.

“My goal was to finish the Seven Summits in 2022,” he said.

“It all began seven years ago when I attended a workshop by a motivational speaker in Dubai, and I remember when he said that most people are sitting in their comfort zone doing the same things every day. As an adventurer himself, he motivated us to leave this comfort zone and start to search for an adventure and reach the top mountains.

“So, I decided to go to Africa and climb Mount Kilimanjaro. I really enjoyed it because I was disconnected from the whole world for two weeks, no phone … no people around you, and that was the turning point of my journey with climbing mountains.”

Going on mountaineering trips at every opportunity, Al-Shaibani began intentionally focusing on life outside of his comfort zone.

During his adventures, he was exposed to numerous challenges, with harsh weather conditions a particular feature. Temperatures during his exploits regularly dropped below -30 C.

Al-Shaibani noted that it took him 60 days to climb Everest and that he went to Denali immediately after that because his body had become accustomed to the high peaks and the cold weather.

The Denali summit, which is 6,190 meters above sea level, proved to be one of the most challenging climbs Al-Shaibani has undertaken in his mountaineering career. His adventure was hampered by terrible weather conditions that exposed him to storms and wind speeds of 80 kilometers per hour. His success in the final stage of the Seven Summits climb would not have been possible without his patience, strong will, and determination.

He stated that his greatest achievement was the ascent to the summit of Everest due to the cold weather and climatic fluctuations, and the lack of oxygen due to the area’s altitude. He also mentioned that he saw the bodies of other adventurers in an area called the “death zone” due to this shortage.

“One of the most surreal memories I had is watching helicopters drop a long line of dead climbers off the mountain,” he said.

“Of course, sometimes when I sit with myself, I think so many times why I am doing this? I should be sitting home with my family … traveling with family. So, all these thoughts crossed my mind, but with my dedication and determination, I kept going,” he said.

The Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated Al-Shaibani as he reached the top of Everest.

“He called me as I reached the top of Everest, and I will always cherish that call,” he told Arab News.

As he conquered the Seven Summits, Al- Shaibani said his dream was not over yet.

“Nothing is higher than Everest, but to go higher, it means the moon or space. Definitely, it will be my next challenge, and I already signed myself for space astronaut training in Russia.”

MAKKAH: Saudi women are at the forefront of female crowd management during this year’s Hajj for the first time, as per the directives of the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudaia.

Nouf Qahl, the undersecretary for the Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds, told Arab News that the Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual pilgrimage, where millions of Muslims flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah.

“Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors,” she said.

Qahl said that her agency was founded at the beginning of this year and has around 130 female employees.

Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors.

Nouf Qahl, Undersecretary Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds

She said that its top objective, as part of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, was to “facilitate pilgrims to perform all their rituals with ease and peace, and enrich their experience in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.”

Qahl added: “Our mission at the agency is to assist and smoothly lead women’s crowd to designated areas for women to pray and perform their rituals in a safe environment such as to ensure grouping (and leading) women coming for Umrah and Hajj to the Mataf to perform the circumambulation, to vacate the women’s prayer area after the prayers, and preparing to receive other groups of women around the clock. Working to serve pilgrims is a great honor that we take pride in.”

The agency is prepared to receive female pilgrims daily until 9 p.m. at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Most women will come after the Asr prayer, to break their fast, and pray Maghrib and Isha.

“We will ensure the integration of efforts with the administrations concerned with crowd to complete the grouping phases for Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Tawaf Al-Wada,” she said.

Crowd management expert Akram Jan said that the Kingdom’s practitioners are playing a leading role in discovering and implementing the latest best international practices.

He added that Saudi Arabia has become a pioneer in organizing crowds. It has managed to provide the best services and facilities and ensure a smooth flow of movement in the circumambulation space around the Kaaba, its upper floors, roof, and all of the masa’s floors.

He noted that there are technological ways to analyze the crowds and determine the optimum numbers based on calculating the available space. This method is also used for organizing crowds in large squares in Europe. It calculates with high precision, allowing observers and analysts to predict the numbers.

MAKKAH: As this year’s Hajj pilgrims make their way to Makkah, the providers of Zamzam are welcoming them with the water that springs from a well in the Grand Mosque, 21 meters east of the Kaaba.

Zamzam has an ancient history that goes back thousands of years to the era of Al-Khalil Ibrahim and his son Ismail.

The Zamazima (providers of Zamzam water) and their services have a long and distinguished history.

Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, the managing director and member of the board of directors at the Zamazima Co., told Arab News: “When the divine command was given to the Prophet of God Ibrahim, peace be upon him, to go to Makkah and leave his wife Hajar and his son Ismail, peace be upon him, in an uncultivated valley near the Sacred Mosque, he bid them farewell, left and did not turn back despite the repeated calls of his wife Hajar.

“He answered by saying: ‘I did this by God's command.’ After the water ran out and the child began to cry, his mother could no longer bear to see him crying, so she shunned him so she wouldn’t hear his cries. She headed toward Al-Safa and climbed the mountain, then went toward Al-Marwa and climbed the mountain as well. She walked from Safa to Marwa seven times and, during her seventh quest in Marwa, she heard a voice and said: ‘Help if you have any goodness (in your heart).’

“So the man, who was said to be Gabriel, hit the site of the well with his foot and water emerged from the ground. Hajar surrounded the sand and piled it up to preserve the water and uttered as she piled up the sand, ‘Zam zam, zam zam,’ which means ‘gather’ in the Syriac language. That is the meaning behind the name.

“In 1403 A.H. (1983), the Unified Zamazima Office, known as the Zamazima Co. now, was established to undertake the task of providing water to pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, providing Zamzam water at the guidance centers at the entrances to Makkah and in their residences throughout their stay in Makkah.

“Zamzam water is also distributed to pilgrims during their departure at the Tafweej centers at the exits of Makkah so that Zamzam water is the first and last thing pilgrims drink (from) the moment they enter and leave Makkah.”

In 2010, a project with an estimated cost of SR700 million ($186.6 million) was launched to automatically fill bottles and purify the water.

A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows a pilgrim receiving water at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP/File Photo)

It consists of several buildings, including one for air compressors, a warehouse with unprocessed water containers, a building for production lines, and a warehouse for the processed bottles with a daily storage capacity of 200,000 bottles.

The factory’s total area exceeds 13,000 square meters. The building also has backup generators with a capacity of 10 megawatts and works with a system that controls and monitors all phases of the project, from pumping water from the well to the last stages of filling.

The production capacity of the automatic filling line for the Zamzam water bottling center ranges from 1,500 to 2,000 bottles per hour, with a daily quantity ranging from 33,000 to 44,000 bottles.

“During this year’s Hajj season, the Zamazima Co. prepared its operational plan, including working to provide Zamzam water to pilgrims from the moment of their arrival in Makkah until their departure through several main axes that are consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the full care and great attention given by our wise government for pilgrims, to perform their rituals at ease and safely,” Al-Faraj told Arab News.

“Among the most prominent developments is the cancellation of the distribution of 20 liter Zamzam water bottles that were placed in refrigerators in the pilgrims’ residences and replacing them with bottles of 330 ml capacity to make them more accessible to pilgrims.

“The first program of the plan included working on preparing sites to distribute Zamzam water to pilgrims at guidance centers at Makkah’s entrances from Jeddah and Madinah. Each pilgrim receives two refrigerated bottles straight from cooling rooms and special sites. Supervisors and employees were also recruited to distribute bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims during their arrival at the guidance center so that Zamzam water is the first thing that pilgrims drink.”

The second program sees the distribution of three 330 ml bottles to pilgrim accommodation daily through a digital channel that facilitates their delivery and confirms their receipt. There is also an internal and field control center to follow up and ensure the arrival of Zamzam water for pilgrims to their residence daily, from the moment of their arrival at their accommodation until they leave.

According to Islamic belief, Zamzam is a miraculously-generated source of water from God, which began thousands of years ago when Abraham's infant son Ishmael was thirsty and crying for water when it discovered a well by kicking the ground. (AFP/File Photo)

The under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri, told Arab News that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques worked through its service system to help visitors perform their rituals with ease and that one of those blessed services was the provision of Zamzam water.

The presidency ensures the water’s purity and its access to pilgrims and visitors in the easiest way, by drawing it from the well of Zamzam, purifying it, and distributing it automatically through the latest international technology to protect the water from pollution.

Its journey, from the well of Zamzam to the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, passes through several stages.

A PDF Embed Here

