You are here

  • Home
  • 8 people arrested in Aqaba gas leak incident in Jordan

8 people arrested in Aqaba gas leak incident in Jordan

The toxic substance was released after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba. (Petra)
1 / 2
The toxic substance was released after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba. (Petra)
The toxic substance was released after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba. (AFP)
2 / 2
The toxic substance was released after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxesy

Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

8 people arrested in Aqaba gas leak incident in Jordan

The toxic substance was released after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba. (AFP)
  • The Public Prosecution Office heard testimonies from 25 people who were present at the docking port
  • At least 13 people were killed and more than 260 others injured after a tank of chlorine gas fell last month
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Jordanian authorities on Thursday have charged eight people in multiple crimes, primarily offenses that led to death and damage of others’ money, following a gas leak in the southern port city of Aqaba, state news agency Petra reported.
The kingdom’s Public Prosecution Office continued its probe procedures into the chlorine gas leak case and heard testimonies from 25 people who were present at the docking port, in addition to listening to other 135 testimonies during the course of the investigation earlier.
At least 13 people were killed and more than 260 others injured after a tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Aqaba on June 27, releasing the toxic substance.
Jordanian Judicial Council Secretary-General, Walid Kanakreeh, said the PPO-elected technical committee had submitted its report on the toxic gas incident, which revealed that a key cause behind the tragedy was “insufficient” risk assessment and failure to thoroughly handle containers full of highly hazardous materials.
He said the report showed “accumulated” negligence at Aqaba port’s operating units, “wrong” container iron wire installation and failure to figure out handling times.
Kanakreeh, who is also the council’s media spokesperson, said the offenses of the eight charged also included breaching hazardous materials management instructions issued under Jordan’s Environmental Protection Law.
He said that the Public Prosecutor ruled to arrest the eight individuals pending the investigation, adding that the inquiry is “ongoing and in its final stages.”

Topics: Jordan Aqaba Toxic gas leakage chlorine gas

Related

Jordanian teen receives ‘spine made of rope’, the first-of-its kind in MENA region
Middle-East
Jordanian teen receives ‘spine made of rope’, the first-of-its kind in MENA region
Special Jordan government blames lack of safety measures for deadly gas leak in Aqaba port
Middle-East
Jordan government blames lack of safety measures for deadly gas leak in Aqaba port

Iranian dissidents protest Belgian plan to release four convicted terrorists to Iran

Iranian dissidents protest Belgian plan to release four convicted terrorists to Iran
Updated 07 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

Iranian dissidents protest Belgian plan to release four convicted terrorists to Iran

Iranian dissidents protest Belgian plan to release four convicted terrorists to Iran
Updated 07 July 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Hundreds of Iranian-American expatriates protested at Belgium’s US embassy against plans to release four Iranians convicted of attempting to kill civilians who attended an anti-Iran conference in 2018.
Asadollah Assadi was convicted and given a 20-year prison term by a Belgian court for his role in providing explosive materials to three accomplices who planned to kill people at the Paris event organized by the National Conference of Resistance of Iran, which was also attended by leaders of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.
Protestors at the embassy in Washington D.C. voiced their disbelief that Belgium was planning to allow the four convicted terrorists, who had the backing of Iran's regime, to return to Iran to serve out their prison terms.
The plan, which has received preliminary approval from the Belgian legislature, was swiftly condemned by 13 US Congress members in a letter to Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and by the Organization of Iranian American Communities.
“I am shocked to find out that the Belgian gov has cut a deal with the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism & plans to send Iranian terrorists back to Iran to plot more terroristic acts,” said Texas Republican Congressman Randy Weber. “I urge my colleagues to join me to sound the alarm on this so-called arrangement."
Transfer authorization for the four is expected to receive formal approval by next week on July 14, NCRI officials said.
Assadi's accomplices, Nasimeh Maami, Amir Saadouni, and Mehrdad Arefani were arrested in Belgium and also charged with the attempted Paris bombing.
Like Assadi, Sadouni and Naami were convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Arefani was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in prison.
The Belgian plan to return the four to Iran essentially pardoned them, NCRI officials argued.
“What the government of Belgium is doing is pure capitulation to the Iranian regime’s terror demands and surrendering to Tehran’s hostage diplomacy," said Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI's Washington office.
“This would not only breed more terrorism and hostage-taking, but it would create an appalling precedent and a new norm to afford impunity to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism instead of punishing it. This cannot happen in the 21st century at the heart of Europe.”
During the trial in Belgium, officials said hundreds of dissidents would have been killed had the plot not been foiled by Belgian investigators before the bomb could be placed at the conference.
Assadi, a senior Iranian diplomat, was accused during the trial of using his “diplomatic immunity” to conceal the explosive materials while traveling on several commercial airlines to deliver them to his accomplices.
Belgian officials said they found 500 grams of the deadly explosive TATP when they arrested the four men.
Assadi intended to have the three accomplices travel to Paris and place the bomb at the conference to “kill as many people as possible.”
Protests against the planned release and return of the men to Iran have also been taking place in Paris, near the site of the intended bombing target, and in other European cities.

Topics: Iran Belgium

Related

Belgian held in Iran for ‘espionage’
Middle-East
Belgian held in Iran for ‘espionage’
Foreign diplomats including Briton arrested in Iran
Middle-East
Foreign diplomats including Briton arrested in Iran

Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks

Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks
Updated 07 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks

Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks
Updated 07 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ambassador to Serbia Basil Salah met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Nebojsa Stefanovic, with the participation of the new Egyptian defense attache accredited in Belgrade.

The two sides welcomed the further strengthening of bilateral links in various fields of common interest, in addition to the reconvening of a joint committee after its previous session held in Cairo in July last year.

Salah pointed out Egypt’s wish to explore new areas of cooperation between the two countries and Stefanovic noted the importance of maintaining the nations’ historic bonds of friendship.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Serbia

Related

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace
World
Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace
Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022
Middle-East
Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022

Sudan activists to unite under ‘revolutionary council’

A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2022
AFP

Sudan activists to unite under ‘revolutionary council’

A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
  • A total of 114 people have been killed in a crackdown against protesters since the October coup, according to pro-democracy medics
Updated 07 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Pro-democracy groups in Sudan announced a “revolutionary council” on Thursday to close ranks against coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, rejecting his offer of a civilian government, as protesters keep pressing for his resignation.
Gen. Al-Burhan led a coup in October last year that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding.
The transitional government he uprooted was forged between the military and civilian factions in 2019, following mass protests and a sit-in outside army headquarters that prompted the military to oust former President Omar Bashir.
But in a surprise move on Monday, Gen. Al-Burhan vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country’s main civilian umbrella group as a “ruse.”

FASTFACT

The ‘revolutionary council will make it possible to regroup revolutionary forces under the orders of a unified leadership,’ said Manal Siam, a pro-democracy co-ordinator.

On Thursday, pro-democracy groups, including local resistance committees, announced their plans to establish a revolutionary council in opposition to Gen. Al-Burhan.
This “revolutionary council will make it possible to regroup revolutionary forces under the orders of a unified leadership,” said Manal Siam, a pro-democracy coordinator.
The council will consist of “100 members, half of whom will be activists from resistance committees,” according to another coordinator, Mohammed Al-Jili.
The rest of the new organization will come from political parties, unions, rebel movements opposed to the military and relatives of those killed in the repression of protests, Jili added.
A total of 114 people have been killed in a crackdown against protesters since the October coup, according to pro-democracy medics.
Activists are deeply skeptical of Gen. Al-Burhan’s promise to make way for a civilian government, not least because he pledged at the same time to establish a new “Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.”
Opponents and experts foresee this new body being used to sideline any new government and maintain the military’s wide-reaching economic interests, under the pretext of “defense and security” imperatives.
Gen. Al-Burhan has also said he will disband the country’s ruling Sovereign Council — established as the leading institution of the post-Bashir transition — and on Wednesday he fired civilian personnel serving on that body.
The protests against Gen. Al-Burhan received a new lease of life last Thursday, when tens of thousands gathered, and they have evolved into new sit-ins in some areas.
Young protesters on Thursday sat on stone barricades and on felled pylons in Khartoum, while also maintaining sit-ins in the suburbs and in Jazeera, an agricultural province to the south of the capital.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Sudan protesters take to the barricades again
Middle-East
Sudan protesters take to the barricades again
Sudan’s Burhan relieves civilian members of the sovereign council from duties
Middle-East
Sudan’s Burhan relieves civilian members of the sovereign council from duties

Tunisian street vendor serves success despite bureaucracy

A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2022
AFP

Tunisian street vendor serves success despite bureaucracy

A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
  • Hlila rejects the comparison, despite his own experience coming at a time that Tunisia faces crippling economic conditions and a political crisis that some have warned could return the country to dictatorship
Updated 07 July 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian street vendors often complain of official harassment, but one sandwich maker-turned-social-media-star hopes his struggles against bureaucracy will motivate young entrepreneurs.
Habib Hlila, 27, first set up a food van in the working-class Bab El Khadra district of Tunis in early April, selling sandwiches at the end of each day’s fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
He quickly became a star of Tunisian street food, gaining a social media following as he used banter and theatrics to prepare his signature “El-Bey” sandwiches and grills, accompanied by his own special sauce.
As videos on social media helped his name spread, Hlila started drawing ever bigger crowds.
But in late April, police detained Hlila and seized his truck on the basis that he had no license to operate.
The operation was caught on camera and widely shared online, sparking anger among Tunisians who often complain of the obstacles authorities place in front of small businesses and everyday life.
Hlila rode a wave of public sympathy and started appearing on television to talk about his experience.
The story drew comparisons to Mohammed Bouazizi, the Tunisian street vendor who set himself on fire following police harassment in 2010, triggering a nationwide revolt.
Hlila rejects the comparison, despite his own experience coming at a time that Tunisia faces crippling economic conditions and a political crisis that some have warned could return the country to dictatorship.
“I’m not Bouazizi and I would never resort to acts of desperation in response to crises,” he said.
“I’ve decided to succeed and to be a source of motivation for the young.”
He says he wants to turn his experience into a positive story to inspire young Tunisians who often find it impossible to create a successful business in the face of suffocating bureaucracy.
After a long struggle, he finally managed to procure a license to organize cooking shows across Tunisia — then retrieved his van and started up his sandwich business again.
Last Saturday, at an entrance to the Old City of Tunis, he held a show in a brand-new food truck worth more than $20,000, which he is paying off in instalments.
Wearing a black outfit dotted with small Tunisian flags, he held court for more than five hours in his first meeting with customers since his arrest.

 

Topics: Tunis

Related

Tunisia’s president defends constitution from ‘dictatorship’ accusations
Middle-East
Tunisia’s president defends constitution from ‘dictatorship’ accusations
Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: president
Middle-East
Algeria to re-open land border with Tunisia: president

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022
Updated 07 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022
  • Results released during symposium organized by the Export Council for Food Industries, in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation
Updated 07 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Tamer Mostafa, head of the Commercial Office in London and minister plenipotentiary of trade at the Egyptian Embassy in London, said that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the UK increased during the first quarter of 2022 by about 46 percent to reach £756 million pounds ($906 million), compared to £518 million during the same quarter last year.

This came during a symposium organized by the Export Council for Food Industries, in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation. Mostafa added that Egypt’s exports to the UK increased by 67.5 percent during the first three months of 2022 to reach £367 million, compared to £219 million, as Egypt’s non-oil exports to the Kingdom increased by 22 percent to £267 million, compared to £219 million during the previous year. 

Egyptian imports from the UK for January-March 2022 increased by 30 percent to £389 million, compared to £299 million. This points to a decrease in the trade balance deficit between the two countries of 22 percent during the first three months of this year, compared to a deficit of 80 percent during the same period in 2021.

Mostafa said that the most important Egyptian imports from the UK during the past three years were iron and steel products, pharmaceuticals, machinery, appliances, electrical equipment, mineral fuel and petroleum, optical machines, photocopiers, plastics and plastic products, vegetables, potato seeds, oils and aromatic plants.

Regarding the impact of Britain’s exit from the EU, Mostafa said that it is still too early to judge, but the direct statistics of Egyptian non-oil exports to the UK witnessed an increase during the past year by 41.3 percent to reach £906.8 million, compared to £641.6 million, and imports rose 34.6 percent over the past year.

As a result of the high cost of living, according to the latest studies issued in Britain, consumers tend to buy discounted products, Mostafa explained. Therefore, providing quality products and good packaging at low prices, whether for Muslim communities or for British consumers, will increase the demand for them.

The minister also noted that there are opportunities for agricultural products manufactured in the British market, as well as for olives and dates, which are consumed by Muslim communities throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UK

Related

UK-Egypt Association Council inaugurated in London
Middle-East
UK-Egypt Association Council inaugurated in London
Egypt-UK trade up 8% to $722m in Q1 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt-UK trade up 8% to $722m in Q1 2021

Latest updates

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after apparent shooting
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after apparent shooting
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud, faces up to 20 years in prison
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud, faces up to 20 years in prison
Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Tringale starts Scottish Open with stunning 61
Cameron Tringale of the US during the first round at the Scottish Open on Thursday. (Reuters)
Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media
Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.