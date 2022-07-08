Pilgrims pack Mount Arafat for climax of biggest Covid-era Hajj

You are here

One million pilgrims from across the globe amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the Hajj. (AFP)
  • The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.
MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia: Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on Friday, the climax of the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers two years in a row.
Groups of worshippers, many holding umbrellas against the fierce sun, recited verses from the Qur'an on the rocky rise, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his final sermon.
Prayers on Mount Arafat, also known as the “Mount of Mercy,” are the highlight of the pilgrimage, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad after Covid greatly reduced numbers over 2020 and 2021.
Pilgrims, many of them in simple white robes and chanting “Oh God, here I am,” reached Mount Arafat on foot or in buses from the tents nearby where they spent the night.
After sunset, they will journey the short distance to Muzdalifah, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ceremony on Saturday.
“I am so happy to be here, like everyone else. This is the biggest Hajj in the coronavirus era, but it isn’t big enough yet,” Egyptian pilgrim Saad Farhat Khalil, 49, told AFP.
“There are one million here today, but if the Saudis allowed more, 10 million would have came,” he added.
Entry roads were packed with worshippers as helicopters buzzed overhead and volunteers handed out bottles of water and collected rubbish in green plastic bags.
“Let’s keep the purest of all lands clean,” read a sign on a large garbage container.
The Hajj, usually one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.
In 2019, as in previous years, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world took part, a figure that dropped to a few thousand in 2020 and 60,000 in 2021.
Even though the crowds are back, Covid fears remain and the Hajj is taking place against the backdrop of a resurgence in the region, with some Gulf countries tightening restrictions to keep outbreaks in check.
All participants were required to submit proof of full vaccination and negative PCR tests. On reaching their white-tent encampment at Mina on Thursday, they were handed small bags containing masks and sanitiser.

The pilgrimage can be physically draining even in ideal conditions, but worshippers this year have faced an added challenge: scorching sun and temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).
Islam forbids men from wearing hats once the rites start, and many have been seen shielding themselves with umbrellas, prayer mats and even, in one case, a small bucket filled with water.
Women, meanwhile, are obliged to cover their heads with scarves.
“We can tolerate (the heat). We are here for the Hajj. The more we tolerate, the more our pilgrimage is accepted,” Laila, a 64-year-old Iraqi pilgrim who gave only her first name, told AFP in Makkah, where the rituals started.
Saudi officials have touted their preparations for the extreme conditions, highlighting the hundreds of hospital beds allocated for heatstroke patients and the “large number of misting fans” they have provided.
A truck has also been allocated to distribute umbrellas, water bottles and small fans.
Nevertheless, the National Center for Meteorology, which has set up an office in Mina, is sending warnings to pilgrims on their mobile phones, urging them to avoid outdoor rituals at certain times of the day, especially at noon.
On Saturday, Muslim pilgrims will take part in the “stoning,” the last major ritual of the Hajj which has previously led to deadly stampedes, as hundreds of thousands of participants converge on a small space.
After the stoning ritual, pilgrims return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform a final “tawaf” or circling of the Kaaba, the cubic structure draped in a gold-embroidered black cloth that is the focal point of Islam.
Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of Hajj.

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Lebanese citizens to the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Lebanese citizens to the Kingdom
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Lebanese citizens to the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Lebanese citizens to the Kingdom
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced it would allow Lebanese citizens to directly enter the Kingdom without the need to spend 14 days in quarantine in a third country before visiting, a Saudi official said.

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari posted on Twitter the ease of restrictions on Lebanese visitors to the Kingdom.

“Lebanese citizens can fly directly to the Kingdom without spending 14-day quarantine outside Lebanon,” said Bukhari.

All passengers departing from Lebanon were previously required to stay outside Lebanon not less than 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia if vaccinated outside the Kingdom as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The ease of restrictions comes as Saudi Arabia permitted over one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this year in the largest gathering since the pandemic struck.

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
Updated 08 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’

Hajj pilgrims’ health is ‘satisfactory’
  • Officials ready to tackle any case of COVID-19
  • 25,000 medical workers deployed at holy sites
Updated 08 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: The health of pilgrims is “satisfactory” and they have been able to perform their rituals safely at the holy sites, according to Saudi Arabia’s Hajj officials.

At a press conference held on Thursday in Mina, the spokespersons of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, assured journalists that the pilgrimage was taking place without major incident.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, the health ministry’s spokesperson, said that 25,000 health workers are providing services in Makkah and Madinah.

He added that 23 hospitals with 4,654 beds are available to pilgrims.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said 1,080 of these beds are set aside for intensive care patients, and 238 for those suffering from heatstroke. “We also have 175 advanced ambulances, some of which can provide advanced care services. We also have 147 medical centers and 16 emergency clinics on the Jamarat Bridge,” he said.

Speaking about preparations in case coronavirus cases emerge, he said that the pandemic is still there, “but we have become stronger to confront it. (The) health status (of) pilgrims is satisfactory, and no health problem was reported.”

Officials are vigilant and ready to intervene if a case is detected, he said.

More than 53,000 pilgrims have so far benefited from the country’s health services, said Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said that the first phase of transporting the pilgrims to Mina was successful, in preparation for their movement to Arafat on Friday, then Muzdalifah overnight, followed by Mina for the stoning ritual.

Al-Shalhoub added that security officials have arrested several people who tried to enter Makkah without permits.

Other violators, Al-Shalhoub said, were caught trying to transport unregistered pilgrims to Makkah.

“The holy sites are surrounded with a tight security cordon to prevent entry by unauthorized pilgrims,” he said.

He said the success of Hajj requires everyone to cooperate.

Hisham Saeed, spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said that officials are committed to providing the best possible services for pilgrims. “We will not show any leniency towards any Hajj service provider (not doing so).”

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims arrived in Mina early Thursday morning for Tarwiyah. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims in Mina ahead of big day at Arafat

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media
Pakistani legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in Makkah. (Supplied)
Updated 08 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media

Sports stars, celebrities performing Hajj share emotional journey on social media
  • Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted that he was invited by Saudi authorities to perform “honorary Hajj”
  • Cricketer Rashid has skipped England’s series against India to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage
Updated 08 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Pakistan’s legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar, England’s leg spinner Adil Rashid and former Indian actress Sana Khan shared snippets of their emotional Hajj journey on social media.

Akhtar, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket who used to dominate the opposition batter with his sheer pace, said that the Saudi authorities had invited him to perform “honorary Hajj.”

“Going for honorary Hajj as a state guest of Saudi Arabia. I will also be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah,” the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted, showing pictures of himself in Ihram clothing.

In another tweet, he posted a photo with the caption: “At the Grand Hajj Symposium 2022 representing Pakistan in the Holy land of Makkah Mukarramah.”

The Pakistani cricket star also expressed gratitude to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad for this honor.

In a series of tweets documenting his “beautiful journey from Makkah to Madinah,” he shared videos from the two holy cities, including a unique view of the Holy Kaaba from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower, the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station in Makkah, the Quba Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Akhtar, who retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, became popular for his aggressive pace attack during his career. His fans called him the “Rawalpindi Express” since he bowled at 100 miles per hour at least twice during his heyday, making him the fastest bowler.

Cricketer Rashid, meanwhile, has skipped England’s series against India to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage.

 

 

Rashid said earlier this year that he had “reached the right time in his life” to make the pilgrimage to Makkah.

He was granted leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board and his club Yorkshire to perform Hajj and is expected to return in mid-July before England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a little while, but I’ve found it pretty difficult with the timings,” Rashid told ESPNcricinfo. “This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do and something I wanted to do as well.”

He added: “I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it, and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: ‘Yes, you do what you’ve got to do and then come back when you can.’ Me and the missus are going and I’ll be there for a couple of weeks.

“It’s a massive moment: Each faith has got their own different thing, but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones. It’s a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I’m young, strong, and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.”

Congratulating Rashid and wishing him the best for his lifetime journey, England Cricket, the official Twitter account of the England cricket team, tweeted: “Hajj Mubarak, Rash. We all wish Adil well as he makes The Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.”

Khan, a former Indian actress who quit the world of entertainment for religious reasons saying she wants to serve humanity, shared a video montage upon reaching Saudi Arabia for her first Hajj with her husband, Anas Saiyad.

Taking to Instagram, Khan was seen smiling and posing with Saiyad after she arrived in Makkah.

In the clip, both don Ihram clothing to begin their Hajj journey. A part of her caption reads: “Can’t wait to experience the most beautiful journey of my life of Hajj with my husband.”

In another post, she wrote: “I don’t have words to express my feelings. May the Almighty Allah accept our Hajj and make it easy.

“This whole vibe of coming to Allah’s house is so fulfilling. May Allah make it easy for everyone who are here performing their Umrah and Hajj,” she posted.

On Thursday, she tweeted: “Leaving for Mina today for Hajj. If I have hurt someone consciously or unconsciously, please forgive me, for God sake. I say it from the bottom of my heart to kindly forgive me. The Almighty Allah be kind to you.”

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims
Updated 08 July 2022
SPA

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims

Arab Parliament praises Saudi efforts in facilitating Hajj services for pilgrims
Updated 08 July 2022
SPA

CAIRO: The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, on Thursday praised the great efforts of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to facilitate all services for Hajj pilgrims.
Al-Asoumi said in a statement that these efforts are a source of pride for the entire Islamic nation and reflect the generous care given by the king and his government, represented by ministries and sectors, to facilitate the performance of the Hajj ritual.
One million pilgrims from across the world amassed on Thursday in the holy city of Makkah to begin the Hajj ritual, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event.
He said this has been seen through the launch of several strategic initiatives within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aimed to developing the Hajj and Umrah sector to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.
Al-Asoumi praised all the measures that the Kingdom has taken to receive the pilgrims, as well as strengthening the precautionary and preventive measures to ensure their health and safety, to enable them to perform the ritual with ease and comfort.
The Arab Parliament speaker said the Kingdom’s unremitting efforts are not something new, and it has provided an inspiring lesson in crisis management after two exceptional seasons under the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Saudi Arabia proved to the whole world its ability to overcome any crises that may face pilgrims, facilitate their rituals, provide maximum comfort and concern for their health under exceptionally challenging circumstances.

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
  • Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, has hailed Saudi Hajj preparations during a press conference.

He confirmed the success of awareness campaigns against Hajj regulation violators, stressing that volunteers around the holy sites have high levels of experience and performance in serving pilgrims.

Prince Khalid said that the Kingdom did not pause Hajj over the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he is honored to serve pilgrims “anytime and anywhere.”

After a field tour to inspect the services provided to pilgrims, Prince Khalid said that there were no cases of COVID-19 recorded during the day of Al-Tarwiyah (Day of perfusion).

He added that 19 individuals responsible for violating Hajj restrictions by transporting unauthorized people were arrested, as were 79 individuals behind fake campaigns. He hailed new projects that launched this Hajj, including 18 hospitals in Makkah and the holy sites with a combined capacity of more than 3,700 beds.

Prince Khalid said that 111,000 violators and 68,000 unauthorized vehicles were prevented from entering Makkah. In total, there are about 150,000 security, health and hospitality workers serving pilgrims during Hajj, he added.

The governor said that 2,500 violators of residency regulations and border security were also arrested in Makkah.

He added that Makkah’s water and electrical infrastructure is easily handling the influx of pilgrims.

About 20 million cubic meters of water will be pumped during the month of Dhul Hijjah, Prince Khalid said.

Saudi minister reviews preparations for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister reviews preparations for Hajj

