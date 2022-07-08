Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20

You are here

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West’s discussion ‘strayed almost immediately … to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine.’ (AFP)
  • Scolds Moscow’s rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues
  • Lavrov: ‘Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ – we heard a lot of things today’
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West’s “frenzied” criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia’s rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
“During the discussion, Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, from dealing with issues of the world economy,” Lavrov said.
He said the West’s discussion “strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine. ‘Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ — we heard a lot of things today,” Lavrov said.
Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia’s invasion in the same room as Moscow’s top diplomat.
Lavrov added that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.

Topics: G20 Russia Sergei Lavrov

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
  • Spokesman: Exercises organized in response to ‘collusion and provocations’ by the US and Taiwan
  • Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday
BEIJING: China’s military recently held multi-unit joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement on Friday.
The exercises were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by the United States and Taiwan, Wu Qian, spokesman for China’s ministry of defense said, according to the ministry’s official Weibo account on Friday.
Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday in the northern part of the strait, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the aircraft did not enter Taiwan’s airspace.
Senior United States senator, Republican Rick Scott, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a visit and met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.
The Florida Republican chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee and also sits on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
“The US side’s move seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués, seriously damages the political foundation of Sino-US relations, seriously undermines the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries, and escalates tensions in the Taiwan Strait region,” Wu said, in response to a reporter’s question about the senator’s visit.
“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is ready for war at all times, and will take all necessary measures to resolutely thwart the interference of external forces and the secessionist attempts of ‘Taiwan independence’, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the drills.
After meeting with President Tsai in Taipei on Friday Senator Scott told reporters that he believes that following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine “the world has changed.”
“We all have to put ourselves in a position that we can make sure we defend the freedom we all believe in,” he said. “I do think it would be helpful if Taiwan participated in RIMPAC and I hope that’s what happens in the future.”
The Rim of the Pacific exercise, known as RIMPAC, is billed as the world’s largest international maritime exercise, with the latest one kicking off late last month with 26 nations participating in drills around Hawaii and southern California.
“Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States to jointly safeguard the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai told Scott earlier on Friday during their meeting at her office.
US-China tensions are high over a number of issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade tariffs and China’s refusal to openly criticize Russian leader Putin over the war in Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali.

Topics: China Taiwan US

Beijing appears to retract COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pushback

Beijing appears to retract COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pushback
  • People could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm
  • Vaccinations would continue on the principle of ‘informed, voluntary consent’
TAIPEI: The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents.
While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.”
An unidentified official in the pandemic control office said residents of the city could enter any sort of public venue with a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours and a temperature check, according to a short question and answer post from the official Beijing Daily, the main paper of the city government, published late Thursday night.
The city announced Wednesday that starting next week, people had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries. It drew intense discussion as city residents worried how the sudden policy announcement would disrupt their lives.
A phone call to the Beijing government’s press office to confirm the policy change did not go through. The phone had been set to “do not disturb” mode according to a recorded message.
Online and offline, some criticized the policy, worrying that it would force those who weren’t vaccinated to get the shots, or lose out on access to many public spaces. The announcement was trending Thursday on the Chinese social networking service Weibo.
The government is concerned about the remaining numbers of unvaccinated people, especially those over age 60 who are vulnerable. In April, the Beijing government announced that over 80 percent of people over 60 had gotten a vaccine, some 3.4 million people.

Topics: Beijing China Coronavirus

Shinzo Abe in ‘very grave condition’ after being shot: Japan PM

Shinzo Abe in ‘very grave condition’ after being shot: Japan PM
  • Former leader was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest
  • World leaders express shock and sadness at shooting of Shinzo Abe
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio said on Friday ex-PM Abe Shinzo is in grave condition after he was shot with a gun during an election speech in Nara Prefecture. 

Kishida said he was praying from his heart that Abe survives the ordeal. He condemned the attack calling it “completely unforgivable.”

The PM added that the government will consider how to respond once there is a grasp on the situation. Kishida also called on all cabinet members to return to Tokyo and halt all election speeches scheduled for Friday. 

Nothing has been decided about the election-related schedule on Sunday. 

The attack took place on July 8, at around 11:30 am, at Kintetsu “Yamato-Saidaiji Station” in Nara Prefecture, when Abe was giving a cheering speech for a candidate running for the House of Councillors, and there were 30 people at the scene. 

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman at the scene told NHK.
“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke,” she added.

“After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage.”

Police are investigating the situation at the scene inland some reports said the attacker is most likely dead.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest — a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended, though there were no immediate further details.

The government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident and the top government spokesman was expected to speak shortly.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

*With AFP

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Watchdog to probe intensive audits of Trump foes who led FBI

Watchdog to probe intensive audits of Trump foes who led FBI
  • McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Comey’s dismissal, was fired by Trump’s Justice Department over accusations of lying to investigators that were never followed up with charges
WASHINGTON: The US tax authority said Thursday it had asked for an independent investigation into rare, intrusive audits of two ex-FBI heads who were prominent adversaries of former president Donald Trump.
James Comey, the FBI director until he was sacked by Trump in 2017, and Andrew McCabe, Comey’s deputy and temporary replacement, were both subjected to the Internal Revenue Service reviews while the Republican billionaire was in office.
Individuals are supposed to be picked at random for the IRS’s National Research Program audits, making the chances of Comey being singled out in 2017 about one in 30,000, while McCabe’s odds in 2019 were about one in 20,000.
The revelation, first reported by The New York Times, raised questions over how two men who ran the nation’s premier domestic police agency and were seen by Trump as among his most high-profile foes could both have been selected.
Trump sacked Comey in 2017 and then called on him to be arrested for treason, angered by his investigation of the then-president’s extensive ties to Russia.
McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Comey’s dismissal, was fired by Trump’s Justice Department over accusations of lying to investigators that were never followed up with charges.
Trump smeared McCabe, too, again with unfounded treason allegations, and relentlessly pushed for his prosecution.
“I don’t know whether anything improper happened, but after learning how unusual this audit was and how badly Trump wanted to hurt me during that time, it made sense to try to figure it out,” Comey said in a statement to the Times.
“Maybe it’s a coincidence or maybe somebody misused the IRS to get at a political enemy. Given the role Trump wants to continue to play in our country, we should know the answer to that question.”

The IRS confirmed in a statement that its head Chuck Rettig — appointed by Trump in 2018 — had personally asked a Treasury Inspector General for a review.
“Audits are handled by career civil servants, and the IRS has strong safeguards in place to protect the exam process — and against politically motivated audits,” spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds told AFP.
“It’s ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits.”
The referral earned support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement the “political targeting” of Comey and McCabe marked “a crack in IRS’s fragile credibility.”
His Republican counterpart Kevin Brady said he supported “investigating all allegations of political targeting,” adding that the IRS should never be used as a weapon against political opponents.
Trump’s representatives did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although the Times reported that a spokesman said the ex-president had “no knowledge of this.”
Comey’s audit lasted more than a year, and he and his wife were found to have overpaid their 2017 federal income taxes and got a $347 refund.
McCabe told The Times he and his wife had paid a small amount they were found to be owing.
“I have significant questions about how or why I was selected for this,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump FBI US Capitol riots

Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus

Street vendors in Noe, a border town between Ivory Coast and Ghana. (AFP)
  • Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement
DAKAR: Two people in Ghana who later died tested positive for Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement.
The two patients in the southern Ashanti region both had symptoms including diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the statement said.
If the cases are confirmed, this would be only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.
“Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway,” the WHO said.
There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24 percent to 88 percent in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.

 


 

Topics: Marburg Ebola

