Inflation eats into Turkey's Eid feast

Updated 09 July 2022
AFP
Sellers of sacrificial animals eat lunch at a market in Istanbul ahead of Eid Al-Adha holiday amid concern over high inflation in Turkey. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

Inflation eats into Turkey’s Eid feast

Updated 09 July 2022
AFP
  • The price of food has soared by 93 percent in the past year, according to official data, with meat prices pushing even higher
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: With inflation in Turkey galloping, the sheep Gul Er buys every year for the festival of sacrifice in Istanbul looks agonizingly out of reach.

Prices have doubled or even tripled since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began an unorthodox economic experiment last year that has seen Turks’ living standards suffer.

The young mother hopes to bargain down the price on one of the skimpiest-looking animals at a livestock fair held under white tents in a conservative corner of the city before the Kurban Bayrami (Eid Al-Adha) holiday.

“It is a sacred duty,” she said of buying a sheep, which along with oxen and goats are sacrificed, with the meat traditionally shared with the poor, friends and neighbors.

“But this year, prices are unaffordable,” Er said, the stench of thousands of animals mixing with the sounds of haggling in the heavy summer air, ahead of Saturday’s first full day of festivities.

Annual inflation in Turkey has officially reached 78.6 percent, although economists and many ordinary Turks doubt government data.

Even if the official figures are to be believed, that is higher than in any other emerging market and nearly 10 times the record levels rocking the European Union, where the cost of living is unleashing political crises.

An independent survey prepared by the ENAG group — and believed by most Turks — puts the annual inflation rate at 175 percent.

Besides clouding Erdogan’s chances in next year’s election, these figures spell trouble for the merchants at the Istanbul animal fair.

Turkey’s agricultural chambers union chief Semsi Bayraktar expects sales to fall by a quarter this year.

Galip Toklu, a breeder who came to the 40,000-square-meter fair from the Black Sea city of Samsun, listed the ways inflation snowballs into seemingly endless problems.

The cost of animal feed has quadrupled while the amount he pays to drive his livestock to Istanbul has tripled since the last Kurban Bayrami, forcing Toklu to double the price of his meat.

“Last year, I sold 500 kg of beef for 20,000 liras. This year, I set my prices at 45,000 liras,” he said.

Yet few can now afford Toklu’s beef, while selling it any cheaper could put him out of business.

“Customers are unavoidably upset,” he said, his face sullen under a wide-brimmed hat.

While this year’s animal fair looks huge, its 160 tents are a fraction of the 500 erected in past years.

As the fair winds down, breeder Sinas Ates looks despondent, having failed to make a single sale in two days. Livestock farming in Turkey is “finished,” he grumbled.

Just like the sacrifice of sheep, Erdogan’s economic experiment — dubbed “Erdonomics” by skeptical global markets — is also linked to his faith.

High interest rates cause prices to rise, according to Erdogan’s logic, which contradicts accepted economic orthodoxy. So Erdogan has pushed the central bank to set interest rates even lower.

Analysts at Capital Economics in London see the possibility of a crash of the lira as “a major risk.”

At the market, Salih Yeter has responded to the crisis by coming out to look for the perfect sheep with seven friends, who will all contribute to the purchase.

“People usually can’t afford to eat meat,” the 57-year-old said, adding that giving away meat to the poor is particularly important in times of trouble.

The price of food has soared by 93 percent in the past year, according to official data, with meat prices pushing even higher.

This is especially painful for Er, whose daughter has a metabolic condition that restricts her to a meat diet.

“I can’t even respect my daughter’s diet,” the mother whispered.

But respect for the holy holiday’s traditions is binding, said Selahattin Kose, a Hajji from the eastern city of Erzurum.

“Prices have doubled, but we have to deal with it,” Kose said. “It’s Allah’s orders.”

Topics: Inflation Turkey Eid Al Adha

Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges

Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

Tunisia's president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters
  • Mostafa Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, was arrested following his tweets criticizing Supreme Leader Khamenei 
  • Dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were also detained on Friday
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent reformist activist and two filmmakers on charges of acting against national security, local media said on Friday.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former reformist deputy interior minister turned activist, was detained on charges of “acting against national security and spreading lies to disturb public opinion,” the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.
The hard-line government of President Ebrahim Raisi has been facing public discontent, with soaring food prices sparking protests in recent months. Indirect US-Iran talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear accord and lift sanctions have stalled.
Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be held responsible if efforts to revive the nuclear deal fail.
“Under the current deplorable economic conditions and public dissatisfaction, the failure to revive the nuclear deal has destructive consequences, and its responsibility primarily lies with the Leader,” Tajzadeh wrote in a tweet last week.
It was unclear if Tajzadeh’s arrest was linked to the tweet. Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state and is rarely criticized. Comments deemed insulting to him may carry a prison sentence under Iranian law.
Separately, dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were detained on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, accusing them of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offenses.
The two were among a group of actors and filmmakers who had signed an appeal that called on security forces to “lay down your weapons and return to the nation’s embrace” during street protests that followed a deadly building collapse in May which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.
Tajzadeh and Rasoulof have both faced charges in the past.
Tajzadeh was jailed between 2009 and 2016, mostly over his involvement in unrest that followed a disputed election in 2009. Rasoulof faces at least two pending jail terms over offenses ranging from filming without a permit to “collusion against national security.”
Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award in 2020 for “There Is No Evil,” about capital punishment and filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship.
Reuters was unable to contact the lawyers of the detained men for comment.

Topics: Iran Iran hostage-taking Mostafa Tajzadeh

After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance

Updated 09 July 2022
AFP
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

Tunisia’s president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Tunisia’s president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes
Updated 09 July 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power.
The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship. 

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied

After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance

After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

Syria's Assad tours once rebel-held Aleppo city, power plant

Updated 08 July 2022
AP
  • I am Jordanian but of Syrian origin, and I brought the group because I admire their dancing skills, music, clothes and their songs,” said 55-year-old Shehadeh, celebrating with family, friends and neighbors. Fahed Shehadeh
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

AMMAN: Singing joyfully to beating drums, Syrian refugees who fled brutal civil war perform traditional “Arada” dances in neighboring Jordan, honoring their home culture and earning extra income.
Their performances, featuring traditional robes and whirling swords, have become increasingly popular in Jordan for marking festivities like weddings and parties.
“They add an atmosphere of joy to our celebration,” said Fahed Shehadeh, who hired the Bab Al-Hara dance troupe in the capital Amman to mark the graduation of his two sons from university.
“I am Jordanian but of Syrian origin, and I brought the group because I admire their dancing skills, music, clothes and their songs,” said 55-year-old Shehadeh, celebrating with family, friends and neighbors.
Traditionally seen at weddings, the popularity of Arada — rooted in the Arabic for a “performance” — has had its songs modified to fit various celebrations.

A troupe typically consists of 10 to 20 dancers, wearing loose-fitting black trousers, white cotton shirts, embroidered vests, white skullcaps and a shawl wrapped around the waist.
Swords and decorative shields are worn, and the dance culminates in members spinning their blades in the air, before engaging in ceremonial fighting.
The troupe leader, Moutaz Boulad, 60, said Arada had grown in popularity in Amman, with daily events in the summer months and several engagements each week in winter. Boulad, who left Syria in 1988, says the shows have become an important means to earn cash for some of those who fled the war that erupted in 2011.
“Some of the dancers were not good when they first came to us, but they learned from my sons and I in order to improve their financial situation,” he said.
Syria’s war is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions; more than 6.6 million fled to neighboring Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon.
Jordan hosts almost 650,000 Syrians registered with the UN, but Amman estimates close to 1.3 million Syrians have arrived since 2011.
The UN has said that close to 80 percent of Syrians in Jordan live below the national poverty line, surviving on three dollars per day or less.
Boulad said his dancers came from various professional backgrounds.
“Most dancers have different jobs beside the Arada,” Boulad said.
“Some are university students, accountants, restaurant workers, tailors and electricians — but this is something that gives an amount of money to help cope with life.”
For dancers like Ahmed Abu Shadi, 43, who fled Syria in 2013 and works as a plumber, performing the Arada helps him raise his three children.
“With plumbing there are days when I work, and days with no customers,” he said.
“For Arada, they pay me 15 dinars ($20) every time I go out to dance. Although it is a small amount, it helps in my life.”
Another member, who worked in a medical laboratory and asked for his name to be withheld, fled the Syrian city of Homs in 2018.
The dancing helps add some $300 each month to his regular $700 salary from the laboratory to support his family, while they wait for applications through the UN refugee agency to be processed.
“I have applied for asylum through the UNHCR and hope we can start a new life abroad,” he said.
Despite displacement and financial challenges, dancing the Arada remains a key part of Ahmed Abu Shadi’s life.
“This dance is a very important part of our Syrian identity, heritage, culture and our daily life — we must preserve and teach it to our children and grandchildren,” he said.
“This art is in my blood, I love it, I can’t imagine myself, my life without this.”
He dreams of one day dancing again on his home soil.
“I will continue to dance wherever I go,” he said.
“But of course, I prefer that the situation improves one day so that we can all return to our country, Syria.”

Topics: Syria Jordan

Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions

Updated 08 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

Syria’s Assad tours once rebel-held Aleppo city, power plant

Syria’s Assad tours once rebel-held Aleppo city, power plant
  • Photographs published by the president's office show Assad and his family walking through the historic covered market in Aleppo
  • Assad inaugurated a part of the Aleppo power station that was renovated
Updated 08 July 2022
AP

BEIRUT: President Bashar Assad made a rare visit to the northern province of Aleppo on Friday to tour the country’s largest city and inaugurate a power station that was once held by insurgents and suffered wide damages during the war, state media reported.
The visit by Assad and his family to the city of Aleppo — Syria’s largest and once the nation’s commercial center — was his first since government forces captured its rebel-held eastern neighborhoods in December 2016 after a monthslong battle.
Photographs published by the president’s office show Assad, his wife, Asma and their two sons and a daughter walking through the historic covered market in Aleppo, one of the city’s landmarks that suffered wide destruction during the conflict. Parts of the market are now being renovated.
Assad also toured the centuries-old Ummayad Mosque, known known as The Great Mosque of Aleppo, where renovation work has been ongoing for years.
The capture of eastern Aleppo in 2016, after four years in rebels’ hands, was Assad’s biggest victory in the conflict at the time.
Before touring the city, Assad visited a power station in the eastern part of Aleppo province, according to his office and the state news agency, SANA.
Today, government-held parts of Syria endure more than 12 hours of power cuts a day as production is far less than the needs of the country. Syria’s infrastructure saw much destruction during the 11-year conflict.
SANA also said Assad inaugurated a part of the Aleppo power station that was renovated and is ready to produce up to 200 megawatts. The report said work was underway to also fix other parts of the station.
Friday’s inauguration comes on the sixth anniversary of Syrian troops retaking the station from militants, the report said.
Syrian government forces now control much of the country, thanks to allies Russia and Iran, which have helped tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor. The civil war that began in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and left large parts of Syria destroyed.
Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous recently told parliament that the country’s needs stand at about 7,000 megawatts but stations only produce a bit over 2,500 megawatts.
Arnous added that a main reason for electricity shortages is that Syria’s production of natural gas dropped sharply during the conflict as some of the country’s largest oil and gas fields are held by US-backed Syrian Kurdish-led fighters.
In November, Syria signed a contract with a group of companies from the United Arab Emirates to build a solar power station in a Damascus suburb. The station will produce 300 megawatts at peak rates.
A month earlier, Syria’s electricity ministry signed a $115 million contract with an Iranian company to rebuild another power station in central Syria.

Topics: Syria Bashar Assad Aleppo power station

Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions

Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions
Updated 08 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions

Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions
  • KSA move provides great momentum for Beirut-Riyadh-Jeddah air traffic, industry leader tells Arab News
Updated 08 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia’s decision to drop COVID-19 restrictions for passengers traveling from Lebanon will provide great momentum for air traffic between Beirut, Riyadh, and Jeddah, an industry leader said on Friday.

Jean Abboud, head of the Syndicate of Tourism and Travel Agencies, told Arab News that airlines had started programming their flights to Riyadh and Jeddah from Beirut. Most people were relieved by the move, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, tweeted on Thursday evening about the decision, as the Kingdom lifts precautionary measures during the Hajj season.

Lebanon’s caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar thanked the Saudi leadership for allowing people to fly directly from Lebanon without the need to spend 14 days outside the country before entering Saudi Arabia.

Nassar added that the Kingdom had always stood by Lebanon and the Lebanese, taking decisions that were “in the interest of our country.”

Abboud said that previous measures had prevented about 60 percent of Lebanese people living and working in Saudi Arabia from returning directly from Beirut.

“So they became more reluctant to fly out to Lebanon. The Lebanese community in the Kingdom is quite large, and the Lebanese used to fly to Beirut very frequently, sometimes every weekend. However, the condition requiring them to stay 14 days in another country before returning to Saudi Arabia became a major waste of time and money.

“Airlines are adjusting their flights to the Kingdom in light of the decision, especially since large numbers of Lebanese are currently spending their summer vacation in Lebanon and wish to return via a direct flight to Saudi Arabia."

MP Bilal Al-Hashimi thanked Saudi Arabia for its decision.

He said: “We are happy to return to the Kingdom of goodness, humanity, love, and giving, which has always been an example for Arab brotherhood. We all yearn for more such decisions that we are accustomed to from the Kingdom that has never left Lebanon. Rather, it has always provided support and aid, and it will always do so, especially in these virtuous days.”

Mohamed Choucair, the president of the Lebanese Economic Organizations, described the Saudi decision as an important step toward rebuilding bilateral ties, a pillar for Lebanon's balance and recovery.

The head of the Lebanese-Gulf Businessmen Councils, Samir Al-Khatib, said: “We were closely following up on this issue with the concerned officials in the Kingdom, especially with the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, given that the ease of movement between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia constitutes an essential foundation for maintaining the relations of brotherhood, friendship and love between the two brotherly peoples.

“This decision is very important in proving the Kingdom's keenness on the best relations between the two brotherly peoples and the two brotherly countries. I hope we hear more good news soon.”

In April, the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced the return of their ambassadors to Lebanon following the diplomatic and economic row caused by statements from a former information minister about the war in Yemen.

At the time, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of Lebanon returning to its Arab origins.

It said Bukhari’s return to Beirut was in response to the “calls and appeals of moderate national political forces in Lebanon, and in confirmation of the Lebanese prime minister’s statement of the government’s commitment to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council countries and to stop all political, military, and security activities affecting the Kingdom and GCC countries.”

Passenger traffic through Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport has been rising significantly, reaching around 30,000 passengers per day, with over 19,000 arrivals, mostly Lebanese people living and working in the GCC, Europe, Canada, the US, and Africa.

Passenger traffic for the first half of 2022 reached 2,568,797, compared to 1,444,502 passengers in 2021, an increase of 77.83 percent and an increase of 113 percent over the same period in 2020, according to the airport's director-general of civil aviation Fadi Al-Hassan.

The total number of flights by national, Arab, and foreign airlines during the first half of 2022 was 22,501, compared to 15,033 flights in the first half of 2021, an increase of 49.67 percent.

The number of flights arriving in Lebanon increased by 49.68 percent to reach 11,253. Flights departing Lebanon increased by 49.67 percent to reach 11,248.

The total number of passengers through Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in June reached 580,787, compared to 394,220 passengers in June 2021, an increase of 47.32 percent.

The number of passengers in the first week of July increased by 44.91 percent compared to the same period in 2021, reaching 183,352.

Topics: Lebanon Travel restrictions COVID-19

