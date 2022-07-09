Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges

Kuwait, Oman, UAE and others mourn death of Japan former PM Abe after shooting

DUBAI: Condolences continue to pour in from Arab leaders and governments after the tragic assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media that it condemned the “cowardly act,” which led to the death of Abe.

“The ministry stresses the principles and firm stance of the state of Kuwait against violence, recalling with appreciation Mr. Abe’s position and contributions at regional and international levels, in addition to his role in consolidating the friendly relations between Kuwait and Japan. The state of Kuwait offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly people of Japan, the Emperor, and to Abe’s family.”

UAE’s President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also mourned the death of the late Abe, in a statement expressing his “sincere condolences.”

We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of our dear friend Abe Shinzo who served his nation with honour and contributed to strengthening the fruitful relations between the UAE and Japan. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and the people of Japan. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 8, 2022

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that Oman deplored the “murder of Shinzo Abe.”

He added: “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Japanese people. A statesman. A true friend of Oman. It was a great privilege to know him.”

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi also mourned Abe’s assassination, saying: “With great sadness and sorrow, I received the news of the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, following a treacherous assassination. Shinzo Abe was a loyal friend of Egypt, supporting it at all times and circumstances. During his reign, our bilateral relations witnessed an unprecedented development at all levels.”

He added: “I offer my condolences to the friendly Japanese people for the loss of such a great leader, and I assure that Egypt will not forget the sincere efforts made by Shinzo Abe to strengthen our cooperation, and will work to immortalize his name.”

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on Friday, condemning the violent act that led to Abe’s death.

MoFA of #Bahrain condemns assassination of former Japanese Prime Ministerhttps://t.co/tYMEtXMTeZ pic.twitter.com/05TmXt2v6d — وزارة الخارجية (@bahdiplomatic) July 8, 2022

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, expressing deep condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Japan and to his family, recalling the contributions of the late Prime Minister in serving his homeland and its people, and his great efforts in developing bilateral relations between both countries, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Japan and its people.”

Qatar’s embassy in Tokyo also mourned Abe’s death, expressing the government’s condolences.

The embassy tweeted: “On the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Embassy of the State of Qatar would like to offer its heartfelt condolences. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and Japan people.”

Palestine’s Embassy in Japan also expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying: “We would like to express our sincere condolences on the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II announced his shock and sadness at the loss of Abe, saying: “Profoundly shocked and saddened over the loss of my dear friend former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in this heinous attack. The world lost a great leader, and Jordan and I lost a true friend. Our deepest condolences to his family, and the people and government of Japan.”

Profoundly shocked and saddened over the loss of my dear friend former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in this heinous attack. The world lost a great leader, and Jordan and I lost a true friend. Our deepest condolences to his family, and the people and government of Japan — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) July 8, 2022

This article was first published on www.arabnews.jp