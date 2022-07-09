You are here

Iran detains prominent activist, two filmmakers on security charges
Mostafa Tajzadeh of the leadership committee of the reformist Islamic Iran Participation. (Reuters)
Updated 09 July 2022
  • Mostafa Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, was arrested following his tweets criticizing Supreme Leader Khamenei 
  • Dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were also detained on Friday
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent reformist activist and two filmmakers on charges of acting against national security, local media said on Friday.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former reformist deputy interior minister turned activist, was detained on charges of “acting against national security and spreading lies to disturb public opinion,” the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.
The hard-line government of President Ebrahim Raisi has been facing public discontent, with soaring food prices sparking protests in recent months. Indirect US-Iran talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear accord and lift sanctions have stalled.
Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be held responsible if efforts to revive the nuclear deal fail.
“Under the current deplorable economic conditions and public dissatisfaction, the failure to revive the nuclear deal has destructive consequences, and its responsibility primarily lies with the Leader,” Tajzadeh wrote in a tweet last week.
It was unclear if Tajzadeh’s arrest was linked to the tweet. Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state and is rarely criticized. Comments deemed insulting to him may carry a prison sentence under Iranian law.
Separately, dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were detained on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, accusing them of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offenses.
The two were among a group of actors and filmmakers who had signed an appeal that called on security forces to “lay down your weapons and return to the nation’s embrace” during street protests that followed a deadly building collapse in May which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.
Tajzadeh and Rasoulof have both faced charges in the past.
Tajzadeh was jailed between 2009 and 2016, mostly over his involvement in unrest that followed a disputed election in 2009. Rasoulof faces at least two pending jail terms over offenses ranging from filming without a permit to “collusion against national security.”
Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award in 2020 for “There Is No Evil,” about capital punishment and filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship.
Reuters was unable to contact the lawyers of the detained men for comment.

TEHRAN: An Iranian court handed a preliminary death sentence to a man convicted over serial rape, local media reported Saturday, in a case that sparked a #MeToo movement in the country.
Keyvan Emamverdi, a former bookshop owner who studied archaeology, was arrested in August 2020 after at least 20 women accused him of assault, mostly anonymously, using the #rape hashtag on Twitter.
Emamverdi was sentenced to death for “corruption on earth,” said Shima Ghousheh, a lawyer representing five of the plaintiffs, according to ISNA news agency.
Ghousheh however said that the court had not addressed the issue of compensation for the victims, adding that they would “certainly object” over this.
The victims had come forward online with accusations that Emamverdi had spiked their drinks before raping them, sparking widespread anger in the Islamic republic.
The police then called on the accusers to file a complaint against the alleged offender, without fear of being accused of drinking alcohol or having sex outside marriage, both of which are illegal in Iran.
Emamverdi’s arrest was a rare move in the Islamic republic, where sexual violence is considered a taboo subject and authorities rarely take action on such cases without a private plaintiff.

BAB AL-HAWA, Syria: Residents of embattled northwest Syria warned Saturday of a “catastrophe” following a Russian veto at the UN Security Council that threatens to end cross-border aid deliveries critical to their survival.
Friday’s veto of a resolution that would have extended authorization for UN aid deliveries through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border by one year amounted to a “siege and famine policy that Russia resorts to across Syria,” charged Mazen Allouch, a border crossing official.
Failure to extend the authorization would “serve as a prelude to an uncontrollable famine that would directly threaten food security of more than four million people” living in Syria’s northwest, he told AFP.
The cross-border mechanism at Bab Al-Hawa, which has been in effect since 2014, is set to expire Sunday.
It is the only crossing through which aid can be brought into the rebel-held northwest without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.
The Sunday deadline still leaves time for members of the Security Council to keep the crossing open.
But concern is high in the northwestern province of Idlib, where the majority of the population is displaced and grapples with food insecurity.
“Everyone knows most camp residents are completely dependent on this aid,” said Abdulsalam Youssef who lives in a makeshift settlement.
Russia’s veto spells a “catastrophe for me.”
More than 4,600 aid trucks, carrying mostly food, have crossed Bab Al-Hawa so far this year, helping some 2.4 million people, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
On Saturday, Bab al Hawa was closed because of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holidays, said an AFP correspondent at the crossing.
A calm silence has prevailed over the border area since a final aid convoy crossed over on Friday at noon.
“I hope the Security Council will meet again soon and agree on a way forward,” said Mark Cutts, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis.
“Failure to renew the resolution for cross-border aid will be a catastrophe for over four million people in northwest Syria,” he told AFP.

DUBAI: Condolences continue to pour in from Arab leaders and governments after the tragic assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. 

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media that it condemned the “cowardly act,” which led to the death of Abe. 

“The ministry stresses the principles and firm stance of the state of Kuwait against violence, recalling with appreciation Mr. Abe’s position and contributions at regional and international levels, in addition to his role in consolidating the friendly relations between Kuwait and Japan. The state of Kuwait offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly people of Japan, the Emperor, and to Abe’s family.”

UAE’s President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also mourned the death of the late Abe, in a statement expressing his “sincere condolences.” 

 

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that Oman deplored the “murder of Shinzo Abe.”

 

He added: “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Japanese people. A statesman. A true friend of Oman. It was a great privilege to know him.”

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi also mourned Abe’s assassination, saying: “With great sadness and sorrow, I received the news of the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, following a treacherous assassination. Shinzo Abe was a loyal friend of Egypt, supporting it at all times and circumstances. During his reign, our bilateral relations witnessed an unprecedented development at all levels.”

He added: “I offer my condolences to the friendly Japanese people for the loss of such a great leader, and I assure that Egypt will not forget the sincere efforts made by Shinzo Abe to strengthen our cooperation, and will work to immortalize his name.”

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on Friday, condemning the violent act that led to Abe’s death.

 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, expressing deep condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Japan and to his family, recalling the contributions of the late Prime Minister in serving his homeland and its people, and his great efforts in developing bilateral relations between both countries, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Japan and its people.”

Qatar’s embassy in Tokyo also mourned Abe’s death, expressing the government’s condolences. 

The embassy tweeted: “On the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Embassy of the State of Qatar would like to offer its heartfelt condolences. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and Japan people.”

Palestine’s Embassy in Japan also expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying: “We would like to express our sincere condolences on the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II announced his shock and sadness at the loss of Abe, saying: “Profoundly shocked and saddened over the loss of my dear friend former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in this heinous attack. The world lost a great leader, and Jordan and I lost a true friend. Our deepest condolences to his family, and the people and government of Japan.”

This article was first published on www.arabnews.jp

TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power.
The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship. 

AMMAN: Singing joyfully to beating drums, Syrian refugees who fled brutal civil war perform traditional “Arada” dances in neighboring Jordan, honoring their home culture and earning extra income.
Their performances, featuring traditional robes and whirling swords, have become increasingly popular in Jordan for marking festivities like weddings and parties.
“They add an atmosphere of joy to our celebration,” said Fahed Shehadeh, who hired the Bab Al-Hara dance troupe in the capital Amman to mark the graduation of his two sons from university.
“I am Jordanian but of Syrian origin, and I brought the group because I admire their dancing skills, music, clothes and their songs,” said 55-year-old Shehadeh, celebrating with family, friends and neighbors.
Traditionally seen at weddings, the popularity of Arada — rooted in the Arabic for a “performance” — has had its songs modified to fit various celebrations.

A troupe typically consists of 10 to 20 dancers, wearing loose-fitting black trousers, white cotton shirts, embroidered vests, white skullcaps and a shawl wrapped around the waist.
Swords and decorative shields are worn, and the dance culminates in members spinning their blades in the air, before engaging in ceremonial fighting.
The troupe leader, Moutaz Boulad, 60, said Arada had grown in popularity in Amman, with daily events in the summer months and several engagements each week in winter. Boulad, who left Syria in 1988, says the shows have become an important means to earn cash for some of those who fled the war that erupted in 2011.
“Some of the dancers were not good when they first came to us, but they learned from my sons and I in order to improve their financial situation,” he said.
Syria’s war is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions; more than 6.6 million fled to neighboring Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon.
Jordan hosts almost 650,000 Syrians registered with the UN, but Amman estimates close to 1.3 million Syrians have arrived since 2011.
The UN has said that close to 80 percent of Syrians in Jordan live below the national poverty line, surviving on three dollars per day or less.
Boulad said his dancers came from various professional backgrounds.
“Most dancers have different jobs beside the Arada,” Boulad said.
“Some are university students, accountants, restaurant workers, tailors and electricians — but this is something that gives an amount of money to help cope with life.”
For dancers like Ahmed Abu Shadi, 43, who fled Syria in 2013 and works as a plumber, performing the Arada helps him raise his three children.
“With plumbing there are days when I work, and days with no customers,” he said.
“For Arada, they pay me 15 dinars ($20) every time I go out to dance. Although it is a small amount, it helps in my life.”
Another member, who worked in a medical laboratory and asked for his name to be withheld, fled the Syrian city of Homs in 2018.
The dancing helps add some $300 each month to his regular $700 salary from the laboratory to support his family, while they wait for applications through the UN refugee agency to be processed.
“I have applied for asylum through the UNHCR and hope we can start a new life abroad,” he said.
Despite displacement and financial challenges, dancing the Arada remains a key part of Ahmed Abu Shadi’s life.
“This dance is a very important part of our Syrian identity, heritage, culture and our daily life — we must preserve and teach it to our children and grandchildren,” he said.
“This art is in my blood, I love it, I can’t imagine myself, my life without this.”
He dreams of one day dancing again on his home soil.
“I will continue to dance wherever I go,” he said.
“But of course, I prefer that the situation improves one day so that we can all return to our country, Syria.”

