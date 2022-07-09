Emirati singer Balqees Fathi shines at Valentino show in Rome

Hathaway was seen in the front row, channeling her best Barbie look in a glittering pink mini dress by the fashion house with matching platform heels.
Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam stars in Moschino campaign
DUBAI: In anticipation of Moschino’s latest Fall-Winter Womenswear Couture exhibition, the Italian luxury fashion house unveiled its latest ad campaign last week, featuring none other than Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam.
Orchestrated by creative director Jeremy Scott and shot by photographer Steven Meisel in black and white, the star-studded ad campaign also featured models Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow and Sora Choi.
The Netherlands-raised Hammam, who is a runway regular and has also starred in campaigns for the likes of Versace and sports brand Reebok, took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil shots from Moschino’s vintage-inspired campaign.
Styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the campaign features sculpted gowns, exaggerated headpieces — we spotted a candelabra as headgear — and brocaded corsets. In the Instagram post, Hammam is seen wearing a calf-length, full-sleeved piece with a gilded neckline, paired with elaborate earrings.
Hammam also took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to wish her followers “Eid Mubarak.”
The model had previously starred in Moschino’s Spring-Summer campaign earlier this year, alongside Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid.
Last month, Hammam treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a snapshot of life in Cairo, sharing a carousel of images and videos of her time in the Egyptian capital and captioning her post “impeccable vibes.”
She shared snaps of daily life in the city — a meal at a streetside cafeteria, including what seemed to be the Egyptian staple mulukhiyah, a dish of stewed jute leaves — as well as shots of the nightlife and an artsy video of an elderly man with a shisha pipe.
The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother in the Netherlands, has spoken about her heritage before.
Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. The now 25-year-old was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.
Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Fendi, Prada and Moschino, and in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine and Tiffany & Co.
Glasgow to host second Sufi Festival of Islamic Arts and Mysticism
Two-day event will welcome senior representatives from all major faith groups
Family festival is key part of city’s cultural recovery, organizer says
LONDON: The second Sufi Festival of Islamic Arts and Mysticism will take place in Glasgow on July 23-24, returning after a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019.
The festival, which will be held at the prestigious arts venue Tramway and the adjoining Hidden Gardens, will welcome senior representatives of all major faith groups at a special reception event. These will include the Archbishop of Glasgow William Nolan and Senior Rabbi of Scotland Moshe Rubin, the city’s lord provost, elected members of local government and a senior representative of the Scottish government, as well as leading international Islamic scholars, two of whom can trace their lineage back to the Prophet Muhammad.
The Sufi Festival is dedicated to showcasing the art, culture and mysticism of Sufism and is a major event for the Muslim community in Scotland.
This year, its organizers announced a new charity partnership with UK-based Penny Appeal, which provides relief support in over 52 countries as well as essential aid and welfare to people in the UK. Other partners include Tramway Theatre/Glasgow Life, Artzi-i, which is the UK’s largest dedicated Islamic art gallery, the University of Edinburgh Al-Waleed Center, Awaz FM and British Muslim TV.
We're proud to be the official charity partner for the @SufiFestivals event this July 2022, which is less than a month away!
The main program will be delivered on Sunday, while on Saturday there will be a new feature, the Sufi Conference, with talks by two preeminent scholars in Islamic religious sciences: Egyptian-British Sheikh Ahmed Saad Al-Azhari, director of the Ihsan Institute, and Syrian-American author Sheikh Muhammad Al-Ninowy, director of the Madina Institute and professor of theology at the University of Atlanta, Georgia.
Funded by Creative Scotland, Arts and Business Scotland and the Glasgow Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, the festival is a highlight of Scotland’s post-COVID cultural recovery.
Sufi Festivals (SCIO) is Scotland’s only dedicated Muslim arts organization, and the festival is by far the most significant arts and culture event in the calendar of the Muslim community in Scotland this summer.
Its organizers have strived to make this year’s event as inclusive as possible, creating an opportunity for interfaith exchange and celebration that will bring all sections of society together. In 2019, they achieved a 60:40 Muslim to non-Muslim audience split and hope to repeat that this year.
Tariq Mahmood, the chair of SCIO and lead organizer, said: “The festival will showcase Sufism with celebrated Muslim artistic talent from across the UK and abroad, while delving even further into the philosophical and spiritual depths of one of the world’s oldest spiritual traditions.
“This fabulous weekend for all the family will be a crucial intervention in the cultural recovery of our city this summer, and once again an invaluable space to enable exchange and dialogue between people of all backgrounds as we reconnect in our communities.”
Ridwana Wallace-Laher, senior director of growth at Penny Appeal, said the charity would be raising funds to support the education of vulnerable children around the world.
“Education does not only provide freedom, but encourages a society where communities unite and show compassion for one another,” she said. “This is the ultimate goal, to build a civilization that has the means to support and uplift future generations.”
Tramway’s former arts manager Janie Hopkins said: “The Sufi Festival clearly has the potential to become a significant and critical part of the Scottish cultural and festival offering as well as having a social focus that brings communities together and widens audiences.”
Lebanese designer Georges Chakra heads to Paris to unveil new couture collection
DUBAI: Arab designers have wowed visitors this week at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week.
On Thursday, Lebanese designer George Chakra presented his Fall/ Winter 2023 collection to a room packed with fashion lovers.
For the new releases, the couturier drew inspiration from “the connection to the city,” according to a released statement.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower, the new designs are in rich hues of blue, silver, green, brown and gold that contrast the city’s grey and anthracite stones.
Here are six standout looks from Chakra’s 49-piece collection:
Velvet tubes
The celebrity-loved couturier opened the show with a jacket with a plunging neckline, made from intricate velvet tubes meticulously twisted with tiered silk faille sleeves.
In red
The red flowing dress features a floor-length train and a thigh-high slit. It is decorated with feathers around the waist.
Woven gown
One of the show’s highlights is a fully sequinned silver dress that has a woven, trapped black collar and a square neckline.
Sparkly ensemble
Chakra’s collection not only features a red-carpet gown, but also tailored trousers and glitzy tops. He matched black trousers with a one-shouldered top with a puffy sleeve and a floor-length train.
Satin set
The eye-grabbing satin set gives royal elegance. The suit features straight-leg trousers and an off-the shoulder structured top with ruffles at the shoulders.
Bridal dream
The designer closed off the show with a luxurious bridal gown. For this collection, he opted for a column cream-colored gown of rose gold lace with fluttering tinsel sequins, encased in cream tulle with a long train lined in duchesse satin.
Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali presents Autumn-Winter collection in Paris
UAE-based creative makes triumphant return to City of Light
Elegance and touches of masculinity feature in new show
DUBAI: Syrian-born and Dubai-based designer Rami Al-Ali, who made his debut in the City of Light back in 2012, returned on Thursday to showcase his Autumn-Winter Couture 2023 collection, on the sidelines of the Paris Haute Couture Week.
Featuring structured embellishments, high-impact ruffles and bows, and sleek silhouettes with bold attachments, the designer was in high form presenting pieces for the modern, urban woman. From evening gowns and mini dresses to slim satin pants, the collection was versatile in the best way.
While elegance was a running theme, Al-Ali was also not afraid to play with more masculine silhouettes, with tapered, cigarette pants making an appearance more than once.
The UAE-based designer last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of his fashion house’s debut. In a tribute to his many travels, which often served as muse to his ethereal collections, Al-Ali tasked 20 photographers in 20 destinations across the world with capturing 20 of his best creations.
Violets and lavender made multiple appearances at the show, with this creation especially hitting the mark. The glittering, figure-hugging couture evening dress is softened and made complete with the flowy organza train.
One of the more playful styles of the collection, the T-length evening dress is a vision to behold. The colorful beads set against a lavender body make for a fun party look, wrapped in the structured tulle train.
REVIEW: 'Westworld' — glacial start to fourth season belies the thrills to come as sci-fi show returns
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: The first two episodes of season four of HBO’s mind-bending dystopian sci-fi show “Westworld” test the viewer’s patience like never before. And that’s saying something for this labyrinthine tale of humanoid robots created to indulge the whims (all the whims) of rich human visitors to themed amusement parks, who eventually rise against their bosses/captors and infiltrate the real world.
Throughout its first three seasons, the show’s twisting, time-jumping narrative — which includes multiple versions of the same characters — has demanded serious focus from its viewers; a tactic that isn’t always successful for TV shows. On the whole, though, “Westworld” has rewarded that focus in unexpected, thoughtful and entertaining ways.
But at the start of season four, it’s fair to say that even the hardest of hardcore fans will be pushed to claim this is great television. The plot has slowed to glacier pace as we’re brought up to speed with what’s happened in the seven years (in TV time) since the season three finale saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) — a lower-class human — and android Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) basically bring about the collapse of society by revealing how it wasn’t just robots that the wealthy had been mistreating all these years.
So, there’s very little action, but a lot of talk, through which we learn that Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) — who’s actually a rogue copy of Dolores, the android who sparked the initial revolution in the theme park — is well on the way to initiating a plan that will enable her to take control of, and eradicate, mankind.
The show still looks amazing, equal to any blockbuster movie (it sounds amazing too — the soundtrack is impeccable as usual). And the performances remain of ridiculously high quality throughout the sprawling ensemble cast. It’s doubtful there’s another show currently on air with so many actors at the top of their game. But these first two hours are far from compelling.
Thankfully though, the season proves to be worth watching beyond that point. By episode three, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy start to up the pace and increase the jeopardy once again. And by the end of episode four, we’ve had an unexpected twist (and another timeline added), thrilling fight scenes, gruesome creepy-crawly action and enough edge-of-the-seat moments to suggest that, far from losing its mojo, “Westworld” might be about to deliver its strongest season yet. Just stick with it for now.