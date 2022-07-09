‘Art of Orientation’ offers visitors an immersive experience using sight and sound

DHAHRAN: The exhibition “Shatr Almasjid,” or the “Art of Orientation,” brings together the largest collection of Islamic art masterpieces ever displayed in the Kingdom in unprecedented global and national partnerships.

Its aim is to assist Muslims to deepen their appreciation for their religion and encourage non-Muslims to broaden their understanding of Islam.

Self-proclaimed as “one of the most significant Islamic art exhibitions presented in Saudi Arabia,” the exhibition, which opened in February 2021, is on display at Gallery 3 of Ithra.

Using virtual reality headsets, visitors can see the holy sites without ever leaving their spot.

Upon entering the exhibition, there is a wall with around a dozen black headphones and Samsung smartphones that have pre-uploaded short audio descriptions in Arabic and English, in addition to a closed-captioning feature.

HIGH LIGHT Always innovative and utilizing the latest technologies, Ithra created five VR walkthroughs of mosques for the exhibition, including the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah. Those who wear the VR headset will feel as though they are walking in the middle of the mosque.

Visitors who prefer a more traditional approach can also wander the exhibit and read the descriptions directly on the displays without using any additional device.

The exhibition, themed “Aesthetics, Evolution and Function,” promises to help visitors explore the historical evolution and function of mosques, their interiors, exteriors and the artifacts housed in between.

Backed by international academic and artistic collaborations, the “Art of Orientation” is the result of a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities and a diverse lineup of Islamic art experts.

It includes 84 priceless items on loan from the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo and historically important pieces from the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah from the National Museum in Riyadh. The artifacts are displayed alongside 34 rarities from Ithra’s own growing collection of Islamic art.

The immersive exhibition also features detailed replicas of several significant mosques from Indonesia, China, Mali, Syria, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and the original Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. It also offers insights into the mosques’ cultural, social, religious and artistic history.

The dimly lit space in Gallery 3 offers a reflective ambiance in which visitors can stand or sit and soak in the experience using screens, sights and sound. It feels like an intimate holy experience in itself.

“Art of Orientation” examines how mosques have served not only as places of worship but also as bustling community centers with diverse functions and people. A mosque has historically been a gathering place, a refuge and a sanctuary to many, as well as a visual focal point. This is an exhibition that combines all these elements into one place; to visit it is to see the mosque from all angles and from every level.

Other objects on display include a minbar, mihrab niches, calligraphic works, prayer rugs, mosque lamps and Qur’anic manuscripts.

Always innovative and utilizing the latest technologies, Ithra created five VR walkthroughs of mosques for the exhibition, including the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah. Those who wear the VR headset will feel as though they are walking in the middle of the mosque.

The exhibition runs through 2022 and tickets, which cost SR35 ($9), can be reserved directly on the Ithra website or purchased on the spot right before entering the space.