Experts to discuss space sciences at ICESCO forum

JEDDAH: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization will hold an international forum on space sciences from July 18 to 22, under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Global Workforce.”
The forum will be held in partnership with the International University of Rabat and Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakesh, Morocco and will take place both virtually and in ICESCO’s Rabat headquarters.
Participants will include international experts and officials, astronauts, students and researchers in the field from the Muslim world and beyond, according to a press release.
The forum will include a satellite design workshop based on the CanSat initiative, which challenges students to build and launch a mini satellite; an exploration of how to facilitate the integration of space-related curricula into universities; as well as discussions on how to boost collaboration between educational institutes and the space industry in developing countries and how to create a culture of entrepreneurship among university-based space-science researchers.
ICESCO consists of 54 member states and three observer states spread across four regions — Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and South America.
Further information on the forum is available on ICESCO’s website.
Eid celebrated with religious fervor across Saudi Arabia
People exchanged greetings on the pious occasion
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated across Saudi Arabia with Muslims performing prayers on Saturday morning at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and at all designated mosques throughout Saudi Arabia.
The event is celebrated in commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to show obedience to Allah, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead. The tradition of sacrificing an animal commemorates this gesture.
In Makkah, prayer in the Grand Mosque was led by Imam Dr. Abdullah bin Awwad Al-Juhani.
In Madinah, the Eid prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.
In Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, performed the prayer with the crowds of worshippers at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.
The Eid prayer was also performed in various other parts of the Kingdom. In their sermons, the imams at all the mosques called on Muslims to adhere to the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah.
The police and security forces, meanwhile, provided high-tech devices and vehicles along rounds to ensure total safety for pilgrims, natives, residents and guests on their way to pray.
In Riyadh, men, women and children, attired especially for the occasion, congregated for the dawn prayers at the hundreds of mosques and special designated areas to mark the beginning of the weeklong occasion known for feasting and family gathering.
After the special prayer, people exchanged greetings, congratulating each other on the pious occasion, wishing them a blessed Eid Al-Adha.
Markets across the country have been doing a roaring trade, with people busy shopping for sacrificial animals, be they cows, sheep, goats or camels.
However, many expressed concern that the price of livestock is soaring as a result.
“Looking for affordable cattle to slaughter, buyers are thronging various sheep markets in the capital for sacrificial animals that suit their pockets best,” said Mohammed Shabbir, a buyer in Al-Azizia district in Riyadh, which has a big cattle market.
GCC chief praises Saudi Arabia for ‘successful’ Hajj season
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf has praised the efforts of the Saudi government in serving the holy sites and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Al-Hajraf also praised the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving the Two Holy Mosques. This was a tribute to the Kingdom’s endeavors to organize the Hajj season every year.
Almost 900,000 Muslims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which started on Wednesday, after two years of reduced numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The secretary-general said that serving the Two Holy Mosques was a great honor and responsibility that the Kingdom had been executing since the era of the late founder King Abdulaziz and his sons.
Al-Hajraf extended his greetings to the king and crown prince, and the Saudi government and people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began on Saturday and marks the end of Hajj.
He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on organizing a successful Hajj season, during which the Kingdom elevated the services provided to pilgrims in a way that created an ideal environment for them to carry out their rituals with ease.
Al-Hajraf praised the efforts of all workers in sectors overseeing the organization of this year’s Hajj, wishing the Arab and Islamic world a happy Eid Al-Adha.
‘Art of Orientation’ offers Muslim visitors an immersive experience using sight and sound
84 priceless items from museums in Cairo and Riyadh are on display at the exhibition
Updated 6 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The exhibition “Shatr Almasjid,” or the “Art of Orientation,” brings together the largest collection of Islamic art masterpieces ever displayed in the Kingdom in unprecedented global and national partnerships.
Its aim is to assist Muslims to deepen their appreciation for their religion and encourage non-Muslims to broaden their understanding of Islam.
Self-proclaimed as “one of the most significant Islamic art exhibitions presented in Saudi Arabia,” the exhibition, which opened in February 2021, is on display at Gallery 3 of Ithra.
Using virtual reality headsets, visitors can see the holy sites without ever leaving their spot.
Upon entering the exhibition, there is a wall with around a dozen black headphones and Samsung smartphones that have pre-uploaded short audio descriptions in Arabic and English, in addition to a closed-captioning feature.
HIGHLIGHT
Always innovative and utilizing the latest technologies, Ithra created five VR walkthroughs of mosques for the exhibition, including the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah. Those who wear the VR headset will feel as though they are walking in the middle of the mosque.
Visitors who prefer a more traditional approach can also wander the exhibit and read the descriptions directly on the displays without using any additional device.
The exhibition, themed “Aesthetics, Evolution and Function,” promises to help visitors explore the historical evolution and function of mosques, their interiors, exteriors and the artifacts housed in between.
Backed by international academic and artistic collaborations, the “Art of Orientation” is the result of a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities and a diverse lineup of Islamic art experts.
It includes 84 priceless items on loan from the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo and historically important pieces from the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah from the National Museum in Riyadh. The artifacts are displayed alongside 34 rarities from Ithra’s own growing collection of Islamic art.
The immersive exhibition also features detailed replicas of several significant mosques from Indonesia, China, Mali, Syria, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and the original Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. It also offers insights into the mosques’ cultural, social, religious and artistic history.
The dimly lit space in Gallery 3 offers a reflective ambiance in which visitors can stand or sit and soak in the experience using screens, sights and sound. It feels like an intimate holy experience in itself.
“Art of Orientation” examines how mosques have served not only as places of worship but also as bustling community centers with diverse functions and people. A mosque has historically been a gathering place, a refuge and a sanctuary to many, as well as a visual focal point. This is an exhibition that combines all these elements into one place; to visit it is to see the mosque from all angles and from every level.
Other objects on display include a minbar, mihrab niches, calligraphic works, prayer rugs, mosque lamps and Qur’anic manuscripts.
The exhibition runs through 2022 and tickets, which cost SR35 ($9), can be reserved directly on the Ithra website or purchased on the spot right before entering the space.
How award-winning Jamarat Bridge provides relief to pilgrims during key Hajj ritual
Structure experienced stampedes when pilgrims rushed to perform ritual symbolizing the stoning of the devil
Thanks to upgrades and improvements over several years, overcrowding and discomfort are a thing of the past
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Jamarat Bridge project is a massive structure built to save pilgrims’ lives and facilitate a crucial Hajj ritual.
Pilgrims gather in this place to throw stones at the devil in a symbolic act as part of their Hajj. Without this act, their pilgrimage is incomplete and considered to be unaccepted.
The concept of stoning the devil began when Prophet Ibrahim intended to sacrifice his son Ismael upon Allah’s order. The devil tried to dissuade the prophet three times from carrying out the order.
On each of the three occasions, the prophet pelted the devil with seven small pebbles to drive him away, after which the devil disappeared. This act has become a symbolic ritual and an integral part of Hajj.
It takes place over two or three days, from the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah until before sunset on the 13th.
The three pillars were previously built of stone and mud with low barriers surrounding them. They were then covered with cement, with the size of the pillars remaining unchanged for years.
However, the increasing number of pilgrims called for a project to help manage the hundreds of thousands of worshippers gathering in one place.
According to Mohammed Idris, former vice dean of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, the three pillars were surrounded by circular walls until 1975.
“A substantial enlargement of the area took place in 1987, and other expansions followed to upgrade the Jamarat area’s capacity to ease pilgrim movement and avoid accidents. The exit points and entrances to the pillars were amended, and the curved paths to the Jamarat were made straight,” he told Arab News.
The Jamarat Bridge was originally a pedestrian structure built in 1963 to facilitate the stoning ritual. Since then, it has been expanded several times to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims.
A substantial enlargement of the bridge took place in 1974, and other expansions followed to upgrade the bridge’s capacity to ease pilgrim movement and avoid accidents.
Despite this, the structure witnessed several deadly incidents owing to actions of pilgrims who violated instructions, thereby sparking stampedes and deaths.
In 1990, over 1,400 pilgrims were killed by trampling and suffocation in Al-Ma’aisim pedestrian tunnel, which led from Makkah to Mina. Between 1994 and 2006, more than 1,030 pilgrims were killed in stampedes while trying to stone the pillars. Around 470 others were injured.
The worst stoning-related incident in recent memory occurred on Sept. 25, 2015, when more than 700 pilgrims died and another 800 were injured when pilgrims surged toward the intersection of Street 204 and Street 223.
A doctor at an emergency department of a Mina hospital told Arab News at the time that most of the pilgrims died of asphyxiation.
A Saudi interior ministry spokesman had blamed the stampede on “unprecedented high numbers of pilgrims” as compared to previous years, plus the fact that a majority of the victims had descended onto a pathway during a time that they were not allowed to enter it.
Witnesses to the tragedy had confirmed that a large group of Iranian pilgrims passed through Souq Al-Arab Street and refused to return, ignoring Hajj guidelines.
FASTFACTS
• Stampedes and surges caused thousands of deaths at the Jamarat Bridge before the infrastructure was upgraded.
• The project, to alleviate overcrowding and avoid tragedies, cost $1.12 billion.
Regardless of the causes of the tragedies, they prompted the Saudi government to devise a solution that could save lives. After the 2015 incident, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman offered condolences and immediately ordered an urgent review of the Hajj plan.
Over four years, Saudi authorities studied and researched the site before the old structure was completely removed and replaced by the existing engineering marvel known as the Jamarat Bridge.
The new project details were approved by top engineering and architectural committees consisting of local experts and highly experienced US, German, and British engineers. The opinion of senior Muslim scholars was taken into consideration for the religious position on the project details.
“In 2005, the circular walls around the pillars were reshaped, making them elliptical to facilitate the movement of the pilgrims,” Idris told Arab News.
“ In 2007 the old Jamarat project was discarded, and work on the new project began. A year later, one floor as per the project was fully constructed. In 2009, the second floor was made ready to serve pilgrims. By 2010, the entire planned construction was fully complete.”
The bridge, which was constructed over three years by more than 11,000 workers, is 950 meters long and has six floors, including the basement, with a height of 12 meters per floor. Each floor can absorb up to 120,000 pilgrims per hour.
Its foundation was constructed to withstand 12 floors to accommodate 5 million pilgrims by 2030.
On the fifth level, umbrellas cover the site of the three Jamarat to enhance the comfort of pilgrims and protect them from the sun and heat.
The Hajj infrastructure showpiece, which has won several local and global awards, was built at a cost of over SR4.2 billion ($1.12 billion).
It has 12 entrances, 12 exit roads from four directions, two tunnels, 19 ramps, escalators, emergency exits, helipads, six service buildings, and an air-conditioning system with water sprinklers to cool the atmosphere and reduce the area’s temperature to 29 degrees Celsius.
The building also contains three electric stations and a standby generator that automatically supplies electricity in case of any temporary power cut.
Unlike the old circular shape of the walls around the three pillars, the new oval design has contributed to a better pilgrim flow. It has also assisted in increasing the bridge’s capacity for pilgrim numbers.
The new bridge was designed by Dar Al-Handasah and constructed by the Saudi Binladin Group. It features a wider and column-free interior space, longer Jamrah pillars, additional ramps and tunnels for easier access, large canopies to cover each of the three pillars to protect pilgrims from the sun, and ramps adjacent to the pillars to speed up evacuation in the event of an emergency.
No casualties have been reported at the Jamarat sites in six years. However, both Saudi Hajj and health authorities are prepared for any scenario. This year, 17 emergency centers will be present at Jamarat Bridge to assist in any emergencies — from crowd surges and falls to illness — that pilgrims may face on their Hajj journey.
Saudi Arabia tells citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest, warns against travel to country
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital in the biggest demonstration yet
Kuwait also called on its citizens to avoid areas of unrest and leave as soon as possible
Updated 09 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday warned its citizens in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and urged those wishing to travel to the country to postpone their trips, the Kingdom’s embassy in Colombo announced.
Protesters on Saturday broke into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of angry demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president’s home and office.
“In view of the current events of protests and demonstrations in Sri Lanka, (the Kingdom) calls on citizens wishing to travel there to postpone, and also calls on citizens residing and present throughout the country to take precautions and to stay away from places of gatherings and demonstrations and to abide by the instructions of the local authorities,” the embassy statement said.
Kuwait also called on its citizens present in Sri Lanka to avoid areas of unrest and protests, follow the instructions from local authorities, and work to leave the country as soon as possible.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens wishing to travel to Sri Lanka to postpone their travel. and said the embassy in
It also said citizens present in Sri Lanka should contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Colombo to register their data, or if they require any information or assistance. (With AP)