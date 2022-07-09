You are here

Italy relocates migrants after Lampedusa center overwhelmed

date 2022-07-09
Migrants from Tunisia arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa. (AFP/File)
  • July has seen a sustained uptick in daily migrant arrivals in Italy compared to recent years
  • The Italian navy’s San Marco ship was taking an initial 600 migrants from Lampedusa to another center in Sicily
ROME: The Italian navy on Saturday began relocating the first 600 migrants from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa after its refugee identification center became overwhelmed with new arrivals and photos circulated of filthy conditions.
July has seen a sustained uptick in daily migrant arrivals in Italy compared to recent years, according to Interior Ministry statistics. Overall, migrant arrivals are up sharply this year, with 30,000 would-be refugees making landfall so far compared to 22,700 in the same period in 2021 and 7,500 in 2020.
Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy, is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers, who charge desperate people hundreds of dollars apiece to cross the Mediterranean Sea on packed, dangerous dinghies and boats.
The Italian navy’s San Marco ship was taking an initial 600 migrants from Lampedusa to another center in Sicily and from there they were be distributed elsewhere in Italy. the ministry said the transfers would continue Sunday.
Lampedusa’s former mayor, Giusi Nicolini, posted what she said were photos and videos taken in the center in recent days, showing new arrivals sleeping on the floor on pieces of foam and bathrooms piled high with plastic bottles and garbage.
“There are 2,100 people packed in the Lampedusa welcome center,” which has beds for 200, she wrote on Facebook. “These could be photos from Libya, but no, it’s Italy. And these are the ones who survived.”
Right-wing lawmakers were quick to seize on the overcrowding, blaming the left-wing parties in Italy’s government for being too soft on migration.
“And this would be the left’s famous humanitarian model?” Georgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, tweeted along with the images. “Saying no to mass illegal immigration also means saying no to this.”

Mobile, Internet service mostly back in Canada after outage

date 2022-07-09
  • The disruption started Friday morning
  • In a tweet, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service
TORONTO: Rogers Communications Inc. said Saturday it has restored mobile and Internet service for “the vast majority″ of customers after an outage that lasted more than 15 hours.
The disruption, which the Toronto-based telecommunications company offered no explanation for, started Friday morning. It left many customers without mobile and Internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada’s beleaguered passport offices.
In a tweet, Rogers said some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.
“Our technical teams are working hard to ensure that the remaining customers are back online as quickly as possible,” the tweet said.
“Once again, we sincerely apologize for the disruption this had caused our customers and we will be proactively crediting all customers.”
Interac said its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by the Rogers network outage.
Tony Staffieri, chief executive and president of Rogers, said in an open letter that the company apologizes for the service interruption but offered no explanation for the outage or how many customers were affected.
Staffieri said Rogers is committed to understanding the cause and would make changes to meet and exceed expectations in the future.
The outage began early Friday and stretched into the evening, pushing businesses and organizations to notify customers that their operations were being affected by Rogers and that delays and service interruptions should be expected.
The outage forced the postponement of The Weeknd’s tour stop at Toronto’s Rogers Center. The Toronto date was one of only two set for Canada.
Among the most serious impacts of the outage were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when people called 911.
Many Rogers customers scrambled to find Internet service, heading to coffee shops to connect and trade tales of the outage.

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country

date 2022-07-09
  • In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters
  • Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding
QUETTA, Pakistan: Intense floods killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday, as heavy monsoon rains battered the country.
In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs adviser to the province’s chief minister, adding that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.
Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding, he said, adding monsoon rains were continuing.
In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province two people, including a six year-old, died and four were injured when their house collapsed due to rain, according to a district official statement.
Heavy rains have lashed the country in recent days, leaving large swathes of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, inundated with water.
In neighboring Afghanistan, 24 people have been killed by floods in the east and south of the country, a disaster management agency spokesman said on Friday.
Pakistan’s Navy said it was joining efforts to evacuate citizens and deliver rations and fresh water in Balochistan.
In 2010, the worst floods in memory affected 20 million people in Pakistan, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed as one fifth of the country was inundated.

  • “I didn’t say they applied and they (were) refused the visa,” Jabeur, 27, said
  • She was earlier quoted by the BBC as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there”
TUNIS: There were no visa issues for family members of Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur because they never applied, the Tunisian tennis star said Saturday, after Britain said it would investigate.
“I said they don’t have the visa. I didn’t say they applied and they (were) refused the visa,” Jabeur, 27, said after her loss to Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan.
Jabeur, the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era, was earlier quoted by the BBC as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” to watch her.
“But unfortunately the other members of my family don’t have visas,” the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying.
“It will be tough for them but they will be cheering for me back home.”
On its official Twitter feed, the British embassy in Tunis said it was “sorry to hear that your parents and sister aren’t able to be there to support you, and we will look into what happened.”
In her comments later Jabeur smiled and said the issue had gone “really bad.”
She clarified that her parents never applied for a visa because there wasn’t enough time.
“UK and Tunisia are good,” she laughed. “Good relationships.”

London man who stabbed woman to death gets 41 years in jail

date 2022-07-09
  • James Sinclair murdered 40-year-old Shadika Patel as she waited for a bus
  • He attempted to kill another woman the next day
LONDON: A man who murdered a woman in an unprovoked attack in London in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Sinclair, 31, who attacked another woman in a similar incident a day later, refused to attend his trial or give an explanation for the attack.

He was convicted of murder and attempted murder, and will spend at least 41 years behind bars.

Sinclair stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel, a mother of two, while she waited for a bus to take a food parcel to her two sons before the UK went into its first COVID-19 lockdown on March 19, 2020.

Her screams alerted a member of the public, but she was pronounced dead later that day at Newham General Hospital.

Sinclair then attacked his second victim, an unnamed 48-year-old woman, in Islington in North London. She was stabbed in the face and body but survived. Sinclair was arrested a week later.

Detective Inspector John Marriott said: “It is incomprehensible why he chose to attack two lone women at night. Incidents such as this are rare and my team of detectives worked at pace to identify Sinclair before he could attack anyone else.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night.”

India observes day of national mourning for Japanese ex-PM

date 2022-07-09
  • Shinzo Abe, feted for strengthening bilateral ties, was assassinated on Friday
  • ‘He was someone who loved India. He was a true friend,’ expert tells Arab News
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while giving a campaign speech a day earlier.
Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was pronounced dead on Friday evening after a gunman shot him in the western Japanese city of Nara.
His death prompted a flood of tributes from current and former world leaders, and anger that a politician could be gunned down in broad daylight in one of the world’s safest societies, where guns are strictly controlled.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to mourn Abe, whom he called one of his “dearest friends.” He tweeted: “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise.”
Abe was recognized in India for his role in strengthening bilateral ties and support for New Delhi’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.
He was also pivotal to the formation of the Quad, a strategic grouping comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US.

“Whole India mourns with Japan,” Modi tweeted. “We stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.”

Modi, who declared July 9 a day of mourning following confirmation of Abe’s death, said the Japanese leader made an “immense contribution” in elevating bilateral relations.

Abe’s efforts in that regard were also recognized by other prominent figures in India, including Dr. Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and leader of the main opposition Congress Party.

“He was a good friend of mine. During my tenure as prime minister, we worked to raise both our countries’ ties to the level of a global and strategic partnership,” Singh said.

Abe, who had visited India four times while he was prime minister of Japan, was honored as chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 2014 and was given the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2021.

He played a key role in the India-Japan civilian nuclear pact. Reached in 2016, it marked the first time that Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack, concluded such an accord with a nation that is not a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Shinzo Abe was a futuristic person who believed in harnessing the immense potential in the bilateral relationship between India and Japan. The civil nuclear agreement was the by-product of that belief,” Dr. Swasti Rao of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, a New Delhi-based think tank, told Arab News.

He said Abe had considered India as Japan’s “natural partner,” not only in terms of countering China’s growing influence and assertion in Asia, but also through proximities in culture, civilization and their democratic systems.

“It’s like the passing of an era,” Rao said. “He was someone who loved India. It was not superficial, he was a true friend.”

