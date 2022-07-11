Oil Updates — Crude falls as recession looms; Nord Stream set for planned shutdown; power cut at TotalEnergies’ Feyzin refinery

RIYADH: Oil prices fell around $1 on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as worries about a recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs hitting demand outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.
Brent crude futures fell 82 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $106.20 at 0314 GMT after climbing 2.3 percent on Friday.
US WTI crude futures declined by $1.04, or 1 percent, to $103.75, paring a 2 percent gain from Friday.
Nord Stream Russian gas link set for planned shutdown
The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for ten days. Still, governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to the war in Ukraine.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic meters a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. It will undergo maintenance from July 11 to 21.
Europe fears Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict European gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and painfully high bills for consumers.
German economy minister Robert Habeck has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period.
“Based on the pattern we’ve seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found, and then they could say they can’t turn it on anymore,” he said at an event at the end of June.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the maintenance shutdown was a regular, scheduled event and that no one was “inventing” any repairs.
TotalEnergies reports power cut at Feyzin refinery
French oil giant TotalEnergies on Saturday said there was a power cut at its Feyzin refinery in southern France at 0445 GMT, and a crisis team was activated.
The statement said power returned on the platform at 0558 GMT, and the company progressively restored service.
The impact of the outage on production at the 119,000-barrels per day Feyzin refinery should be minimal. It was not immediately clear what caused the power outage.
Gilles Noguerol, the head of Feyzin, told Reuters that all the site’s units had been secured, and for safety reasons, flares had been activated to manage and evacuate excess gas.
This, in turn, generated heavy black smoke that could be seen outside the Feyzin refinery near Lyon, he said.
“I am not worried about the (smoke) toxicity,” he said, adding that air quality checks made by firemen did not show abnormal concentration levels.
Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Production Index increased 24 percent in May compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by high production in the three subsectors — manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and electricity and gas supplies, official data showed.
According to a report from the General Authority for Statistics, this is the third-highest rise in the last three years, a strong indication of the industrial sector’s rebound after the pandemic.
“Growth of the IPI turned positive in May 2021 after a long period of negative growth rates in 2019 and 2020, partly impacted by the effects of the worldwide pandemic. Since mid-2021, the IPI growth showed a positive trend, accelerating at the end of 2021 to now,” GASTAT said in the report.
This positive performance was mainly due to a 23.3 percent rise in mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil production as well.
Manufacturing activity was up 28.8 percent in May compared to the same period in the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies increased by 3 percent.
Compared to April 2022, the overall IPI increased by 1.2 percent.
The report further noted that mining and quarrying showed a month-on-month growth rate of 0.9 percent, while the manufacturing sector witnessed a growth of 0.2 percent.
The electricity and gas supplies surged 24.9 percent in May, compared to the previous month.
Company officials leveraged the sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support, probe found
The investigation also found that Uber worked to evade regulatory probes by leveraging a technological edge
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO, US: A leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing company Uber illustrates ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics it used to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago, a joint media investigation showed Sunday.
Dubbed the “Uber Files,” the investigation involving dozens of news organizations found that company officials leveraged the sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities as it looked to conquer new markets early in its history.
Culled from 124,000 documents from 2013-2017 initially obtained by British daily the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the revelations are the latest hit for a company dogged by controversy as it exploded into a disruptive force in local transportation.
The cache includes unvarnished text and email exchanges between executives, with standouts from co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick, who was forced to resign in 2017 following accusations of brutal management practices and multiple episodes of sexual and psychological harassment at the company.
“Violence guarantee(s) success,” Kalanick messaged other company leaders as he pushed for a counter protest amid sometimes heated demonstrations in Paris in 2016 against Uber’s arrival in the market.
Uber’s rapid expansion leaned on subsidized drivers and discounted fares that undercut the taxi industry, and “often without seeking licenses to operate as a taxi and livery service,” reported The Washington Post, one of the media outlets involved in the probe.
Drivers across Europe had faced violent retaliation as taxi drivers felt their livelihoods threatened. The investigation found that “in some instances, when drivers were attacked, Uber executives pivoted quickly to capitalize” to seek public and regulatory support, the Post said.
According to the Guardian, Uber has adopted similar tactics in European countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, mobilizing drivers and encouraging them to complain to the police when they were victims of violence, in order to use media coverage to obtain concessions from the authorities.
A spokesperson for Kalanick strongly denied the findings as a “false agenda,” saying he “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety.”
Uber, however, placed the blame Sunday on previously publicized “mistakes” made by leadership under Kalanick.
“We’ve moved from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find common ground with former opponents, including labor unions and taxi companies,” it said, noting that his replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, “was tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates.”
The investigation also found that Uber worked to evade regulatory probes by leveraging a technological edge, the Post wrote.
It described an instance when Kalanick implemented a “kill switch” to remotely cut off access of devices in an Amsterdam office to Uber’s internal systems during a raid by authorities.
“Please hit the kill switch ASAP,” he wrote in an email to an employee. “Access must be shut down in AMS (Amsterdam).”
Kalanick spokesperson Devon Spurgeon said the former chief executive “never authorized any actions or programs that would obstruct justice in any country.”
Kalanick “did not create, direct or oversee these systems set up by legal and compliance departments and has never been charged in any jurisdiction for obstruction of justice or any related offense,” she said.
But the investigation charged that Uber’s actions flouted laws and that executives were aware, citing one joking that they had become “pirates.”
The reports say the files reveal Uber also lobbied governments to aid its expansion, finding in particular an ally in France’s Emmanuel Macron, who was economy minister from 2014 to 2016 and is now the country’s president.
The company believed Macron would encourage regulators “to be ‘less conservative’ in their interpretation of rules limiting the company’s operations,” the Post said.
Macron was an open supporter of Uber and the idea of turning France into a “start-up nation” in general, but the leaked documents suggest that the minister’s support even sometimes clashed with the leftist government’s policies.
The revelations sparked indignation among leftist politicians, who denounced the Uber-Macron links as against “all our rules, all our social rights and against workers’ rights,” and condemned the “pillage of the country.”
The changing ground realities of global urban living
As the influx of city dwellers rises, ultra-high net worth individuals scout for robust real estate investments that ensure premium living and quality of life
Hawazen Esber
DUBAI: In 2020, headlines around the globe proclaimed the “death of the city” and predicted a widespread pandemic-prompted urban exodus. Yet, while several city dwellers abandoned the urban streets searching for greener pastures, many stayed and even more are now flocking back, drawn by the vibrant, cosmopolitan lifestyle that only the world’s greatest cities can provide.
With the world’s cities coming back to life, the prediction that two-thirds of the world’s population — nearly seven billion people — will live in an urban environment by 2050, with 630 million located across 40 global megacities by 2025- 2030, remains valid.
However, not all cities are created equal, with vast discrepancies evident in the quality of life, safety, health care provision, and affordability.
While real estate markets everywhere softened during the pandemic, the past twelve months have seen a resurgence.
In particular, the global prime markets have seen an uptick in volume and values, driven by the world’s wealthiest seeking to minimize risk by diversifying their portfolios with increased investments in real estate, which is widely seen as a safer, more tangible asset class.
The world’s population of ultra-high net worth individuals is forecast to increase by 27 percent by 2025, which will see over 660,000 individuals each having US$30 million or more in net assets. And with around two-thirds of this wealth typically being tied up in property, the outlook for prime capital values across the world’s global gateway cities is overwhelmingly positive.
Dubai Market Overview
Despite being widely perceived as a seller’s market, residential real estate in Dubai remains affordable, with a prime capital value of $630 per square foot, substantially less than comparable global gateway cities.
In addition, residents enjoy a very high quality of life, a safe environment, moderate cost of living and a meager property price to income ratio.
Dubai’s residential real estate market rebounded in 2021, recording 85,000 residential real estate transactions with a total value of AED 300 billion, representing a 65 percent increase in transaction volumes and a 71 percent rise in value over the previous year.
Villa sales have performed especially well since the pandemic, rising by an average of 22 percent as buyers sought access to private outdoor space and the benefits of community facilities. However, ample room for growth remains in the mid to long term, with the residential market currently 29 percent lower than it was during the 2014 peak.
In Dubai, the top end of the market is seeing strong demand, particularly for super-premium villas, which saw sales last year reach their highest level since 2015.
According to Knight Frank, 93 homes valued in excess of US$10 million were sold in Dubai in 2021, which was more than in the previous five years combined. In addition, the super-prime segment demonstrated an annual capital value growth rate of 17 percent in 2021, which remains below the market high of December 2014.
In comparison to other global gateway cities, Dubai remains significantly undervalued and, consequently, offers high appeal to ultra-high net worth individuals looking for global real estate investments with significant room for growth in an increasingly friendly environment for foreign direct investment and offers an excellent quality of life. In the future, price acceleration will be fueled by increasing demand and a scarcity of super-prime properties in the market.
London Market Overview
In London, prime real estate remains at around 20 percent below levels seen in the peak period of 2014, with growth expected to remain slow due to uncertainty around post-Brexit, lenders increasing mortgage rates and the resumption of stamp duty charges. In fact, Savills, the UK’s top real estate services company, predicts a growth rate of around 4 percent this year, rising to 13.7 percent by 2026.
For most residents, affordability remains a significant barrier to ownership as growth outstrips wage inflation and a high Property Price to Income Ratio of 14.51 persists. In addition, London residents are burdened with a high cost of living with the added drawback of a moderate quality of life.
At the top end of the market, however, the outlook is very different, with buoyant sales in the super-prime sector driven by domestic and UK-domiciled high net worth individuals looking to capitalize on stagnant values to upgrade their homes in size, amenities and location.
Savills reports that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw the strongest performance on record for transactions on properties valued at over GBP10 million.
New York Market Overview
The US economy grew by around 6 percent in 2021, a significant rebound from the 3.4 percent contraction experienced the year prior. As Wall Street profits boomed, the economy got back on track, and New York City reopened for business, the real estate market started to pick up.
The year 2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for the New York residential sales, despite an initial downturn at the start of the pandemic and a mass exodus — 320,000 people moved out of the city in 2020, a 237 percent increase over the previous year.
The average cost for an apartment in Manhattan stands at $1.95 million, and the median price has increased by 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. While city residents currently enjoy a moderate property price to income ratio, the cost of living is very high, and the quality of life is moderate.
In the super-prime market, New York is a top global performer, with 2022 sales of above US$10 million recorded in 2021; the segment is also fast-moving, with homes taking an average of 97 days to sell. In the same year, Manhattan recorded a total sales value of US$30 billion, more than half of which was in the form of cash transactions as HNWIs sought to mitigate potential exposure to risk by diversifying their assets and strengthening their real estate portfolios in the United States.
SGBF to find solutions to drive UN development goals in the region
Green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects: Official
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: The Saudi Green Building Forum hosted a virtual event on the emerging carbon-free principles in the construction sector alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, being held from July 5-15 in Riyadh.
Titled “Green Principles, Procedures, and Applications to Build Better Post-COVID-19,” the event will convene a panel on July 11 featuring experts that will find solutions to link civil society with sustainable development goals, according to a statement.
The conference seeks to “achieve sustainable development goals while enhancing the capacity of the construction sector to be carbon-free, efficient and flexible,” the statement added.
Last year, SGBF hosted a virtual event on sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to promote economic, social, and environmental measurements of sustainable development. It met to find a comprehensive approach to implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.
Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the SGBF, said in the statement: “We are delighted, proud and encouraged by the Kingdom’s interest, action and progress on environmental issues on the announcement that the largest oil exporter in the world will reach ‘zero net carbon’ by the year 2060.”
“While climate change has occurred before, humans have had a monumental impact on the planet’s climate system since the mid-20th century,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Al-Fadl said that green-innovative leaders are driving cities and governments to reduce climate change effects.
Al-Fadl, chair of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum’s side event hosted by SGBF, aims to discuss best design and operation practices in the future planning of cities and buildings.
The statement said that SGBF provides programs to build social, humanitarian, and environmental responsibility by enhancing its portfolio with its saaf certification.
The event, according to the statement, focuses on three objectives. Firstly, it looks at education to achieve gender balance, increase community participation and facilitate best professional practices.
The second objective, the statement stated, is to build comprehensive natural resource efficiency.
By utilizing technologies around green buildings, the SBGF aims to map more than 1,000 projects in the Kingdom’s buildings.
Lastly, the third objective is to implement local-national development plans and carry out long-term strategies to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ensuring partnerships.
SGBF is a nonprofit organization that works toward realizing the ambitions of the Kingdom and the wider Arab world in sustainable development, it added.
In 2020, the nonprofit organization was granted accreditation as an observer at the governing body of the UN Environment Program.
SGBF has been an observer at all public meetings and sessions of the UNEP and its subsidiaries.
Among their supporting allies, the statement said, is the UN Global Compact Saudi Arabia Network which was established in September 2021 to support the private sector in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.
Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil
Top executives say they are preparing for possible blackouts
Reuters
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: France’s energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages.
Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts.
“What we’ve done is we’ve converted our boilers, so they’re capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to,” said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world’s leading tiremakers.
“The aim is to avoid having to shut down a plant in case we face a shortage,” he added, saying that while a gas shortage in Europe was likely, oil would still be available as an alternative.
It takes days to start up tire production at a manufacturing plant, Menegaux said, making it essential to maintain a steady energy supply.
Russia in June reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, its main route for shipping gas into western Europe, to 40 percent of capacity. Politicians and industry are concerned there will be further supply constraints linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation.”
Across Europe, industry has been resorting to more polluting fuel than gas as it gives precedence to tackling the cost to the economy of business disruption and surging energy prices, rather than longer-term targets to switch to zero carbon fuel.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the top corporate executives attending the conference it would be irresponsible not to prepare for shortages.
“Let’s prepare for a cut-off of Russian gas,” he told them. “Today it’s the most likely scenario.”
France, relies on nuclear power for around 70 percent of its electricity, meaning it is far less directly dependendent on Russian gas than neighboring Germany.
However, the state-controlled electricity producer EDF is struggling to meet France’s needs because of outages at its aging power plants, increasing the strain on the rest of the energy sector.
Energy production at 29 of its 56 nuclear reactors has been halted by inspections and repairs.
The French government is checking company-by-company which ones depend on an uninterrupted energy supply.
It has also sought to reduce the impact of a surge in energy prices by capping retail gas and power prices until the end of the year, which has helped to keep French inflation among the lowest in Europe.
A chairman of another large industrial company, who asked not to be named, said on the sidelines of the conference he believed all big businesses were looking at a switch to oil.
Automaker Stellantis is weighing options to produce its own energy in case of an energy crunch, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said at a French factory last month.
These include building its own energy plant or investing in an existing one to secure part of the production.
Poland’s former Energy Minister Michal Kurtyka, whose country relies on coal for 70 percent of its energy, told executives at the conference that Europe was headed for a “perfect storm” this winter.