Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

MAKKAH: The 13th day of Dul Hijjah marked the last day of the Hajj rituals for this year, as the spiritual journey of 899,353 pilgrims from all over the world came to an end.
With beautiful memories and strengthened faith, pilgrims expressed their happiness after completing the fifth pillar of Islam with tears and gratitude.
Andry, an Indonesian pilgrim who was performing Hajj for the first time, told Arab News about his experience.
“I’m so proud of these developments and services provided to pilgrims. Everything was beyond expectations.”
During its on-ground coverage at Mina tents, Arab News met another Indonesian pilgrim called Nurbaiti.
“I received the reward of the long wait for this wonderful journey, and I am sure I will feel sad to leave this great place.”
Adil, from South Africa, urged people to perform Hajj as soon as they can.
“This has been an amazing journey and I want to remember every part of it. I pray to the Almighty to accept my Hajj and the Hajj of every person in 2022. If anyone has not performed their Hajj yet, they should make the intention to perform it as soon as possible.”
After spending a week in the Mina tents, pilgrims will now bid farewell to the Kingdom and return to their home countries.
Jamhari Joyo Harjono, from Malaysia, said that he had mixed feelings: “I cannot explain how it feels, I am sad that I will leave Makkah, the country of God and his Messenger, yet am so happy because I have completed the fifth pillar of Islam.”
According to the General Authority for Statistics, the number of pilgrims from the Kingdom, including Saudi nationals and residents, is 119,434.
Lina Bokhari, a Saudi entrepreneur from Jeddah, came to perform Hajj with her sister Dania.
Bokhari said that what she liked most about her Hajj journey was the way volunteers and security forces dealt with pilgrims: “They were super gentle and helpful.”
She added: “Everything was well organized and crowds were excellently managed. I am so satisfied with the experience, and I am very proud that my country is honored to receive and serve pilgrims from all over the globe.”
During this Hajj season, an integrated team consisting of 13 government agencies, working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has been managing the movement and transportation of pilgrims to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.
“I will really miss the coziness of our tent, and all the peacefulness and spirituality we felt here in Hajj,” said Dania.
Volunteers, Saudi boy scouts, Saudi security authorities, health workers, and many other government and private sector agencies ensured this Hajj season was a success by providing services to pilgrims and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.
The Ministry of Health has announced there have been no outbreaks of any disease that could affect public health during this Hajj. It also confirmed that its Hajj plans were operated smoothly and safely.
MINA: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has hailed the safe movement of pilgrims during rituals after a campaign to use cutting-edge technology to monitor crowd movements in Makkah.
The campaign, held in partnership with all public authorities during the Hajj season, includes the use of field surveillance cameras, smartphone applications and a smart Hajj platform, enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.
A number of grouping processes have been launched this Hajj, beginning from the arrival of pilgrims to the moment of departure. The ministry revisits its performance indicators to make amendments to its organizational plans throughout the season.
Plans to arrange pilgrim movement from tents to the Bridge of Jamarat on Sunday were successful, the ministry said. It added that plans on the first day of Tashreeq were closely monitored by surveillance cameras amid coordination with the other Hajj-relevant authorities.
The movement of pilgrims during the stoning of the three pillars was smooth, the ministry said, adding that pilgrims cooperated with instructions and pre-scheduled timings.
The Hajj and Umrah Ministry demanded that Hajj service companies refuse pilgrims who carried personal belongings when leaving their tents for the stoning ritual. It also encouraged service companies to assign a leader for every group of 90 pilgrims.
Egypt's grand mufti expresses appreciation for Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
Allam highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
Grand mufti also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their efforts to serve pilgrims
RIYADH: Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
After a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh in Mina, Allam praised the Kingdom’s leadership for using the latest technology to issue visas and facilitate procedures at airports and other places frequented by pilgrims.
Allam also highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and said this has enabled Saudi Arabia to host one million Hajj pilgrims this year.
The grand mufti also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their efforts to serve pilgrims.
No recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage
MAKKAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has been a success.
“I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts,” Prince Khalid said in a report from state news agency SPA.
There have been no recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage, he added.
Prince Khalid attributed the success to the extensive financial support, projects and staff that the government dedicated to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for pilgrims.
He praised the efforts of the security personnel and medical staff in serving pilgrims coming from all over the world.
Saudi doctors save life of Iranian Hajj official after heart attack
The 60-year-old Iranian pilgrim suffered a severe heart attack during Hajj
He underwent two life-saving procedures at King Abdullah Medical City
MINA: Medical staff at King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah on Sunday saved the life of yet another pilgrim who suffered a heart attack while performing Hajj rituals, the Saudi Ministry of Health said.
The pilgrim was identified as Mohammad Reza Gholamreza Refatiani, head of the Iranian medical mission that accompanied the country’s Hajj delegation this year, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
Refatiani, who is 60 years old, was first taken to Ajyad Hospital when he complained of chest pains. He was then transferred to KAMC as a life-saving case.
“Doctors performed a first catheterization procedure that opened the posterior left coronary artery, which had been widened and stented. After doctors noticed that Refatiani’s pain persisted, he was subjected to a second catheterization operation to expand the left anterior coronary, remove the stenosis he suffers, and place a stent using the latest advanced technology represented by video technology for coronary arteries,” the statement said.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ateen, a consultant cardiologist who attended to the case, pointed to the effectiveness of the emergency system in place to serve pilgrims, which enables the quick transfer of patients to hospital after the appearance of symptoms of a severe heart attack.
Refatiani’s case was dealt with at a record speed, which contributed to saving the life of the Iranian pilgrim, Al-Ateen said.
As of Sunday, the government’s network of hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina, Jamarat and Taif, have provided health services to more than 93,229 pilgrims.
Among the most prominent services provided were 10 open-heart surgeries, 187 cardiac catheters, 379 dialysis operations, ten laparoscopic operations, and more than 250 other surgeries. Services had also been provided remotely to more than 2,200 pilgrims by the ministry’s Virtual Health Hospital.
Refatiani was the latest pilgrim to successfully undergo emergency cardiac catheterization procedure at KAMC this Hajj after suffering from severe chest pains.
On July 2, heart specialists at KAMC successfully treated Hussain Qasmi Jalmrazy, who complained of severe chest pains. The patient from Isfahan in central Iran was able to continue performing the Hajj rituals after the procedure.
KAMC medical also save the lives of a German pilgrim and a 54-year-old Syrian pilgrim, who suffered heart attack on July 8.
On July 7, the Health Ministry confirmed that KAMC medical teams had saved the life of a Nigerian pilgrim in his thirties who was suffering from severe heart palpitations and a sharp drop in blood pressure that led to cardiac arrest in a rare and serious case.He was resuscitated by emergency teams after his heart stopped beating, and an operation was performed to urgently treat his condition. He was also able to go on and complete his Hajj.
DHAKA/ISLAMABAD/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of thousands of Asian pilgrims are performing Hajj in Islam’s holiest cities, many of them as part of the Makkah Route initiative, which offers them ease of travel and relief after two difficult years of the pandemic.
One of Islam’s five pillars of faith, Hajj was restricted over coronavirus fears to only 1,000 Saudis in 2020. In 2021, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
But this year, as it has already lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, Saudi Arabia is welcoming nearly 900,000 domestic and foreign pilgrims. About a third of foreigners arriving for Hajj are coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan.
These Asian nations, along with Morocco, are the five Muslim-majority countries where Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in 2019, allowing their nationals to fulfil all requirements for Hajj at the place of departure and save hours of waiting before, and on reaching, the Kingdom.
Saudi immigration staff worked at these countries’ main airports to help facilitate the journeys of the pilgrims, thousands of whom arrived wrapped in white robes to start their hours’-long journeys from distant parts of the world.
At Shah Jalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital, dozens of Saudi officers worked round the clock to streamline the departure process for Bangladeshi travelers.
“It’s a new thing that opened a new horizon,” Saiful Islam, the Dhaka Hajj Office director, told Arab News. “Our heartiest gratefulness to the Saudi authorities.”
The initiative includes the issuance of visas, customs and passport procedures, and facilitating health requirements. It also involves transportation to Makkah and Madinah as well as luggage and housing arrangements.
For Mohammad Mozammel Huq, who was departing from Dhaka, the pre-immigration process was “very smooth.”
“We are very happy with the Hajj management system,” he said.
Huq has been dreaming of performing Hajj since he saw his father embarking on the pilgrimage decades ago. When the pandemic upended his plans in 2020, he was not sure that he would get another chance.
“I am happy that this time I am able to travel to the Kingdom,” he told Arab News as he and his wife completed the Makkah Route process. “It was my lifelong dream.”
For the family of Rokeya Khatun Lata, a homemaker traveling with four family members, the process was also very quick.
“It took me less than 30 minutes to complete the immigration process,” she told Arab News. “I am feeling very happy from the very outset of the journey.”
Huq, Lata and their families are among 60,000 Bangladeshis arriving for the pilgrimage this year.
The number of those coming from another Muslim-majority South Asian nation, Pakistan, is even higher, with 83,300 set to perform the rituals, which include walking in a circle around the Kaaba, the most sacred site of Islam at the center of the Grand Mosque.
INNUMBERS
Foreigners granted Hajj e-visas:
102,178 Indonesia
83,433 Pakistan
80,772 India
60,354 Bangladesh
45,201 Nigeria
45,086 Turkey
39,635 Iran
22,189 Egypt
18,970 Algeria
Source: Saudi MoFA
Those who departed from the Pakistani capital were received at a dedicated Makkah Route lounge at Islamabad International Airport.
“The arrangements at the airport are very good and we don’t have to face any difficulty during the whole process,” Muhammad Akhtar, a pilgrim who arrived in Islamabad from Faisalabad, told Arab News.
“I was applying for Hajj for the last four years and got approval this year. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for granting me this opportunity.”
Another Pakistani pilgrim, Lubna Asad, was grateful for the cooperativeness of the Makkah Route staff.
“I am very happy and thankful to Saudi Arabia,” she said.<
In the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, some were amazed at the welcoming attitude of Saudi officials, many of whom went the extra mile to welcome the pilgrims in their native language. A total of 14,300 Malaysian pilgrims will make the Hajj journey this year.
“We are not even in Saudi yet, but I can already feel the warmth. This is very welcoming,” said Ariff Abdullah, who boarded a flight to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
“I was joking with the chap at the immigration counter. He even knew a couple of Malay words!”
The pre-immigration process allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey, as all practical aspects of it are taken care of.
“The Makkah Route is very convenient,” said Johar Yusof, another pilgrim departing from Kuala Lumpur. “I love it.”
Zainab Binti Awang, a wheelchair user accompanied by her sister, was relieved that under Makkah Route, she would be saved from the burden of regular departure and arrival procedures.
“When we reach Jeddah, we are all cleared and there is no need to wait and queue for immigration there,” she said. “We can straight away take the bus and head to our hotel.”
The officers who assisted Abdullah, Yusof, Awang, and many others at the Kuala Lumpur airport, told Arab News it was an honor for them to be a part of the Makkah Route initiative.
“The initiative aims to facilitate the pilgrims’ immigration process at their country of origin, including fingerprinting and finalizing the entry (to Saudi Arabia), and delivery of luggage to their chosen accommodations in a very short time,” Sgt. Maj. Anas Muhammad, who arrived from Jeddah, told Arab News. “I am honored to participate in the Makkah Route initiative.”
Muhammad’s colleague, Sgt. Kholoud Al-Ahmadi, was happy that she could assist Malaysian pilgrims.
“I am honored to be part of the Makkah Route initiative in Malaysia,” she said. “I am very glad to be part of this initiative, especially since it’s my first time in Malaysia.”
In neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, 100,000 pilgrims are going to fulfill their spiritual obligation this year.
Many of these would-be pilgrims had to spend long years on waiting lists. Though their country’s pilgrim quota is always the highest, with a population of more than 270 million, it takes time to facilitate them all.
Kamariah, a pilgrim from Aceh who waited 12 years for her turn, could not find the words to describe how moved she was that she would be able to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
“I don’t know how to express how happy I am to see the Kaaba,” she told Arab News. “It feels like I will never want to leave it.”
Like other pilgrims, Kamariah has been preparing for the journey, especially spiritually.
“Before we go to the holy land, we must have already cleansed our hearts,” she said. “We hope to become good Hajj pilgrims.”
The Makkah Route program was available to Indonesians at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
Iis Nuraisah, who arrived in the capital from West Java province, said that her departure at the airport was overseen by Saudi officials and the process was “very satisfying.”
“It’s very nice, and it really helps ease and expedite things so that we don’t have to go through any checks once we arrive in the holy land,” Nuraisah told Arab News.
“It certainly makes things easier. It’s very helpful for Hajj pilgrims.”
The pre-departure satisfaction is added to by the hospitality with which pilgrims have been received in the Kingdom.
“Whether it’s the hotel service, food, laundry, service at the shops, or the people, everyone has been friendly,” Amalia Sabrina, a doctor from of Aceh who arrived in Saudi Arabia last month, told Arab News.
“My family and I have not stopped expressing our gratitude to Allah, because we have been called this year to go for Hajj.”