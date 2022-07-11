Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj

MAKKAH: The 13th day of Dul Hijjah marked the last day of the Hajj rituals for this year, as the spiritual journey of 899,353 pilgrims from all over the world came to an end.

With beautiful memories and strengthened faith, pilgrims expressed their happiness after completing the fifth pillar of Islam with tears and gratitude.

Andry, an Indonesian pilgrim who was performing Hajj for the first time, told Arab News about his experience.

“I’m so proud of these developments and services provided to pilgrims. Everything was beyond expectations.”

During its on-ground coverage at Mina tents, Arab News met another Indonesian pilgrim called Nurbaiti.

“I received the reward of the long wait for this wonderful journey, and I am sure I will feel sad to leave this great place.”

Adil, from South Africa, urged people to perform Hajj as soon as they can.

“This has been an amazing journey and I want to remember every part of it. I pray to the Almighty to accept my Hajj and the Hajj of every person in 2022. If anyone has not performed their Hajj yet, they should make the intention to perform it as soon as possible.”

After spending a week in the Mina tents, pilgrims will now bid farewell to the Kingdom and return to their home countries.

Jamhari Joyo Harjono, from Malaysia, said that he had mixed feelings: “I cannot explain how it feels, I am sad that I will leave Makkah, the country of God and his Messenger, yet am so happy because I have completed the fifth pillar of Islam.”

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the number of pilgrims from the Kingdom, including Saudi nationals and residents, is 119,434.

Lina Bokhari, a Saudi entrepreneur from Jeddah, came to perform Hajj with her sister Dania.

Bokhari said that what she liked most about her Hajj journey was the way volunteers and security forces dealt with pilgrims: “They were super gentle and helpful.”

She added: “Everything was well organized and crowds were excellently managed. I am so satisfied with the experience, and I am very proud that my country is honored to receive and serve pilgrims from all over the globe.”

During this Hajj season, an integrated team consisting of 13 government agencies, working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has been managing the movement and transportation of pilgrims to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

“I will really miss the coziness of our tent, and all the peacefulness and spirituality we felt here in Hajj,” said Dania.

Volunteers, Saudi boy scouts, Saudi security authorities, health workers, and many other government and private sector agencies ensured this Hajj season was a success by providing services to pilgrims and helping them perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The Ministry of Health has announced there have been no outbreaks of any disease that could affect public health during this Hajj. It also confirmed that its Hajj plans were operated smoothly and safely.