KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July

Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina

MINA: As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday.

Amid similar scenes to Sunday, each pilgrim threw 21 pebbles at the three designated sites representing the devil, before heading to Makkah in tranquility to end their Hajj.

Excluding the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims so far have used 44 million small stones in their stoning rituals, including pebbles thrown at Jamrat Al-Aqaba on the day of Eid Al-Adha.

If the third day of Tashreeq is included, more than 62 million pebbles will have been thrown.

Almost 900,000 worshippers rushed to the Grand Mosque to carry out the Tawaf Al-Wada’a, or farewell circumambulation, after the stoning ritual.

Pilgrims normally spend three days in Mina for Tashreeq. However, it is permissible to stay for two on the condition that a pilgrim leaves before sunset on the second day.

In the Islamic jurisprudence, ending Hajj pilgrimage in two days is called “Ta’ajul,” or hastened Hajj. Otherwise, pilgrims should remain in Mina for a third day and are required to repeat the stoning ritual.

The stoning ritual is an emulation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the Jamarat, where the devil is said to have appeared trying to discourage Abraham from obeying the heavenly order of sacrificing his son Ishmael.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures in Makkah and the holy sites will vary from 30 C to 43 C, and the sky will be partially cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms preceded by active winds.

Fatimah Ashour, a female Saudi pilgrim in her late fifties, told Arab News that services provided to worshippers were “praiseworthy,” adding that she had performed her Hajj rituals in comfort and tranquility.

“After stoning the pillars yesterday, I felt a bit unwell and I asked a nearby scout boy to call a doctor. In around five minutes, a health practitioner approached me and provided the necessary assistance I then needed,” Ashour said.

Earlier today, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, gov. of Makkah region and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of this year’s Hajj.

Prince Khalid said: “I extend congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince on the occasion of the success of this great Islamic gathering, thanks to Allah Almighty, and then to the great efforts and development projects provided by the Kingdom’s government, and human cadres serving the pilgrims and preparing all means for them to perform their rituals in tranquility and ease.”

He added: “I also thank all sectors taking part in this Hajj season and serving the pilgrims, particularly the security personnel and medical cadres who had prominent roles in serving the pilgrims and working to secure them and provide them with the necessary medical services.”