You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July
The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 349,721. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July
  • The ‘Masam’ project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi-backed demining program cleared 838 mines planted by the Houthi militia in various regions of Yemen during the first week of July, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (KSrelief) "Masam" demining project removed 6 anti-personnel mines, 349 anti-tank mines, and 483 unexploded ordnance.

The total number of mines demolished since the start of the "Masam" project is 349,721, according to the SPA.

The project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen, which frequently kill children, women, and the elderly.

Topics: #yemen Houthi landmines in Yemen Landmines King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes Eid clothes for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes Eid clothes for Syrian refugees in Jordan

Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina

Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina

Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

MINA: As Hajj nears its end, most pilgrims completed their second day of Tashreeq with the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Monday.

Amid similar scenes to Sunday, each pilgrim threw 21 pebbles at the three designated sites representing the devil, before heading to Makkah in tranquility to end their Hajj.

Excluding the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims so far have used 44 million small stones in their stoning rituals, including pebbles thrown at Jamrat Al-Aqaba on the day of Eid Al-Adha.

If the third day of Tashreeq is included, more than 62 million pebbles will have been thrown.

Almost 900,000 worshippers rushed to the Grand Mosque to carry out the Tawaf Al-Wada’a, or farewell circumambulation, after the stoning ritual.

Pilgrims normally spend three days in Mina for Tashreeq. However, it is permissible to stay for two on the condition that a pilgrim leaves before sunset on the second day. 

In the Islamic jurisprudence, ending Hajj pilgrimage in two days is called “Ta’ajul,” or hastened Hajj. Otherwise, pilgrims should remain in Mina for a third day and are required to repeat the stoning ritual.

The stoning ritual is an emulation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the Jamarat, where the devil is said to have appeared trying to discourage Abraham from obeying the heavenly order of sacrificing his son Ishmael.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures in Makkah and the holy sites will vary from 30 C to 43 C, and the sky will be partially cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms preceded by active winds.

Fatimah Ashour, a female Saudi pilgrim in her late fifties, told Arab News that services provided to worshippers were “praiseworthy,” adding that she had performed her Hajj rituals in comfort and tranquility.

“After stoning the pillars yesterday, I felt a bit unwell and I asked a nearby scout boy to call a doctor. In around five minutes, a health practitioner approached me and provided the necessary assistance I then needed,” Ashour said.

Earlier today, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, gov. of Makkah region and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of this year’s Hajj.

Prince Khalid said: “I extend congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince on the occasion of the success of this great Islamic gathering, thanks to Allah Almighty, and then to the great efforts and development projects provided by the Kingdom’s government, and human cadres serving the pilgrims and preparing all means for them to perform their rituals in tranquility and ease.” 

He added: “I also thank all sectors taking part in this Hajj season and serving the pilgrims, particularly the security personnel and medical cadres who had prominent roles in serving the pilgrims and working to secure them and provide them with the necessary medical services.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia

Related

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Saudi Arabia
Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Saudi-Italian relations ‘relaunched’ by foreign minister visit to Kingdom

Saudi-Italian relations ‘relaunched’ by foreign minister visit to Kingdom
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi-Italian relations ‘relaunched’ by foreign minister visit to Kingdom

Saudi-Italian relations ‘relaunched’ by foreign minister visit to Kingdom
  • Ambassador Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said the pair are “exploring new areas of cooperation and partnership”
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Italy believes that the “solid” relationship between the two countries “has been relaunched” with the recent visit to Riyadh of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

In an interview with Italian financial daily Milano Finanza, Ambassador Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said the pair are “exploring new areas of cooperation and partnership” after the 12th session of the Saudi-Italian Joint Commission, co-chaired last month in Riyadh by Di Maio and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The Saudi envoy to Italy said 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Italy was one of the first countries to recognize the Kingdom’s status.

“Italy is one of the Kingdom’s main trading partners. I am pleased that this year, which also marks the 90th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between our two countries, relations have been relaunched in the context of the 12th Italian-Saudi Joint Commission, exploring new areas of cooperation and partnership,” he said.

In 2021 the trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion, with even better results than those before the pandemic. Italy is currently the seventh biggest exporter to Saudi Arabia, and the second within the EU, while the Kingdom is Italy’s 21st highest exporter, supplying about 9 percent of the country’s oil imports.

In the 2019-2021 period, Saudi Arabia was the third biggest market for Italy in the Middle East and North Africa, and the first among the Gulf Cooperation Council states. In 2020, foreign direct investments from Italy to Saudi Arabia exceeded $4.5 billion.

About 160 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia in various sectors, including in management and consulting services, engineering and construction projects, telecommunications, healthcare, artificial intelligence, new technologies, art and culture, renewable energy and many others.

The ambassador explained: “The success of Saudi investments in Italy is also significant. Furthermore, Italy is the first partner of the Kingdom for the SME segment. In fact, in addition to the participation of Italian companies in major projects in Saudi Arabia, in both countries there is a considerable volume of small and micro transactions concluded directly by small entrepreneurs.”

In this framework, the Saudi envoy believes that the recently-signed memorandum of understanding between Confindustria — the Italian association of industrial companies — and the Saudi Federation of Chambers of Commerce, for the establishment of the Italian-Saudi Business Council “will certainly foster further collaborations and a more structured approach for partnerships between companies of our respective countries.”

The already solid bilateral exchange on energy, innovation, machinery and space will extend to culture and tourism.

The Saudi envoy stressed that “Saudi Arabia and Italy are committed to take a step forward in the development of a strategic dialogue aimed at fostering bilateral relations in all sectors of common interest.”

He believes that “thanks to its precious cultural heritage, Italy is an ideal partner for the development of the Saudi culture sector.

“Many successful partnerships and initiatives with Italian companies have already been launched to develop the cultural sector in Saudi Arabia, in sectors such as art, cinema, archeology and architecture.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Luigi Di Maio

Related

Exclusive Lauding social reforms in Saudi Arabia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says Rome ready to support kingdom photos
Saudi Arabia
Lauding social reforms in Saudi Arabia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio says Rome ready to support kingdom
France says Di Maio meeting with “yellow vest” protesters “unacceptable provocation“
World
France says Di Maio meeting with “yellow vest” protesters “unacceptable provocation“

Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year

Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year
Updated 11 July 2022
Abdullah Al Rushud

Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year

Makkah provides millions of pilgrims with security and health services every year
  • The Saudi government is committed to providing health care, security, electricity, water and transportation services to the millions who come to Makkah
Updated 11 July 2022
Abdullah Al Rushud

MAKKAH: Regardless of religion, many people have heard of the pilgrimage ritual, or Hajj, which is the largest gathering in the world and takes place in Saudi Arabia every year. 

The pilgrimage period, which is slightly different each year, is for 6 days this year from July 8 to 13. The Al Machar region includes major pilgrimage sites such as Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, and covers an area of 119 square kilometers. Saudi Arabia’s services for operating and managing the area showed a great deal of information.

The Saudi government is committed to providing health care, security, electricity, water and transportation services to the millions who come to Makkah from various countries around the world to make a pilgrimage. The total number of workers from various sectors of government and private institutions who provide services to pilgrims is 228,721, and out of 21,062 health care workers, 60% are men and 40% women.

There are 716 beds available at the health center for pilgrims that fall ill, 97 emergency centers, and 264 members on the first aid team. Including childbirth, 294 surgeries were performed during the pilgrimage season.

In terms of security, according to the Saudi Ministry of the Interior, security services aimed at maintaining safety and providing every comfort to pilgrims include as many as 38 police stations, 114 security control centers, and 220 private security centers.

To meet electricity and water demands, 6,734 male and female workers from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation provide water and electricity services to pilgrims, and the amount of water provided is 20,700,000 cubic meters. There are five power plants, and the surrounding area is operating at full capacity. A total volume of 5,705,864 liters of Zamzam water is distributed to pilgrims.

As for postal and transport services, a total of 19,817 male and female employees are engaged in these services. There are 16 offices and 15 trains. The trains run 35 times a day and are used by 72,000 passengers every hour.

The Jamaraat Bridge, a huge structure built to encourage the important rituals of the pilgrimage, cost $1.12 billion to construct. The bridge protects the lives of pilgrims by alleviating overcrowding and thus avoiding tragedy.

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia

Related

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Saudi Arabia
Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
Updated 11 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah

Telemedicine in Hajj: Riyadh doctors at virtual hospital treat pilgrims in Makkah
  • Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh provided a range of services
  • The virtual hospital helped save the life of one pilgrim needing remote critical care
Updated 11 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Telemedicine services in Saudi Arabia have played their part in ensuring a healthy Hajj season, with doctors in Riyadh successfully treating pilgrims in Makkah.

Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh provided a range of services, including the diagnosis of four cases of stroke and analysis of six remote X-rays, the Kingdom’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

The virtual hospital also helped save the life of one pilgrim needing remote critical care.

According to the ministry, more than 1,700 pilgrims benefited from virtual medical consultations through its Sehhaty app.

Medical services provided by SVH have been linked with the holy sites hospitals at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah under the supervision of a team of consultants working around the clock within three main departments: Virtual radiology, virtual stroke and virtual intensive care.

The departments provided support for 13 hospitals working within the holy site.

A digital target for this year’s Hajj season was to provide a comprehensive report on all types of X-rays and scans, including CTs, MRIs and ultrasounds, within 30 minutes of the procedure being carried out.

The ministry said that it added virtual stroke services this year in order to treat one of the most common causes of death and permanent disability.

It added that the “golden window” for treatment is no more than 4.5 hours, and there is a scarcity of specialists working in the field.

Stroke and intensive care teams at the SVH made several visits to hospitals before the start of the Hajj season to ensure their readiness.

Staff was given lectures and field training on identifying and diagnosing cases, and how to use telemedicine equipment to facilitate virtual tours, the ministry added.

The Kingdom’s first virtual hospital SVH was launched by the Health Ministry this year as part of efforts to digitalize the healthcare sector.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SVH is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.

Patients of SVH no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, nor limited by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinical hours, and can receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom. During the session, vital signs can be shared momentarily, while tests and X-rays can also be taken and shared with the network of specialists.

Emergency interventions can be provided round the clock, and real-time consultations with top specialists will also guide local junior staff in dealing with complex cases.

SVH covers 12 main specialties and more than 35 subspecialties, including hospital-at-home follow-ups, where chronically ill patients, from the comfort of their homes, can stay connected with doctors.

Topics: Hajj 2022 #SAUDI ARABIA SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH) telemedicine

Related

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Saudi Arabia
Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf

Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to Hajj pilgrims as they perform farewell Tawaf
  • Tawaf Al-Wida is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory ritual
  • Pilgrims are stoning the pillars at the Jamarat Bridge for a final time on Monday
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A robot is distributing copies of the Qur’an to pilgrims performing their final Hajj ritual before leaving Makkah, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reported on Monday.

Tawaf Al-Wida is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory ritual.

Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, the presidency’s deputy president for guidance affairs, explained that the robot uses a dual automatic navigation system and has a three-dimensional sensor to avoid collision with barriers and people.

The robot weighs 59 kg and can carry up to 40kg. Its speed, which can be controlled, varies between 0.5-1.2/s, and its dimensions are 565x537x1290 mm. 

Al-Furaih said that the use of technology, modern applications, and artificial intelligence is one of the priorities of the head of the presidency Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 

Pilgrims are stoning the pillars at the Jamarat Bridge for a final time on Monday before returning to the Grand Mosque where they will perform Tawaf Al-Wida.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia robot Qur’an Makkah Grand Mosque

Related

Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims shed tears of joy on completing Hajj
Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking
Saudi Arabia
Hajj Ministry hails successful tech-driven pilgrim tracking

Latest updates

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July
KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes 838 mines during first week of July
Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release
Family of Belgian held in Iran pleas for his release
Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina
Hajj nears end as pilgrims complete second day of Tashreeq in Mina
Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM
Jordan has key observations on Iran's handling of some issues in the Middle East: PM
Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish
Greek PM slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.