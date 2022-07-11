You are here

World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050
NEW DELHI: India is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, with each counting more than 1.4 billion residents this year, a UN report said on Monday, warning that high fertility would challenge economic growth.
The world’s population, estimated to reach 8 billion by Nov. 15 this year, could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows, said the report released on World Population Day.
India’s population was 1.21 billion in 2011, according to the domestic census, which is conducted once a decade. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s population was growing at its slowest pace since 1950, having fallen below 1 percent in 2020, UN estimates showed.
In 2021, the average fertility of the world’s population stood at 2.3 births per woman over a lifetime, having fallen from about five births in 1950.
Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
Still, a growing population was a reminder of a shared responsibility of care for the planet and to “reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he said.
Referring to an earlier World Health Organization report estimating about 14.9 million deaths relating to the COVID-19 pandemic between January 2020 and December 2021, the UN report said global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021 from 72.8 years in 2019, mostly due to the pandemic.
The UN said more than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries — Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.
Countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.
However, the population of 61 countries is projected to decrease by 1 percent or more between 2022 and 2050, driven by a fall in fertility.

LONDON: The number of people affected by hunger globally rose to 828 million in 2021, according to a UN report.Since 2020, the figure had increased by approximately 46 million, and by 150 million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2022 report was jointly published on Monday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN Children's Fund, the UN World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

In 2021, approximately 2.3 billion people (29.3 percent of the global population) were moderately or severely food insecure, 350 million more than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the gender gap in food insecurity widened further: 31.9 percent of women worldwide were moderately or severely food insecure, compared to 27.6 percent of men, a difference of more than 4 percentage points from 2020.

Almost 3.1 billion people could not afford a healthy diet in 2020, an increase of 112 million from 2019. This reflects the effects of consumer food price inflation caused by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures put in place to contain it.

Exclusive breastfeeding is progressing, with nearly 44 percent of infants under 6 months of age being exclusively breastfed globally by 2020. This falls short of the target of 50% by 2030.

“These are depressing figures for humanity. We continue to move away from our goal of ending hunger by 2030. The ripple effects of the global food crisis will most likely worsen the outcome again next year,” the International Fund for Agricultural Development President Gilbert F. Houngbo.

Looking ahead, projections show that nearly 670 million people (8 percent of the global population) will still be hungry in 2030, even if the global economy recovers.

The report emphasized the escalation of the major drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition: conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks, combined with growing inequalities.

The evidence suggests that repurposing the resources used to incentivize the production, supply, and consumption of nutritious foods will help to make healthy diets less expensive, more affordable, and equitable for all.

According to the report, governments could do more to reduce trade barriers for nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, and pulses.

Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan's largest city

  • Death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to over 150 since last month
  • More heavy rain expected in coming days, a weather official said
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered “every possible support” on Monday to the southeastern province of Sindh, as relentless rainfall submerged parts of its capital Karachi and killed at least 11 people on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.

Heavy rains that battered Karachi have left large parts of the city underwater and without power, as citizens trended #KarachiRain on Twitter and said that water was entering their homes. Traffic jams were also reported across Pakistan’s largest city, where many of its main roads have been closed.

Eleven deaths related to rain-related incidents have been reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, Dr. Sumaiyya Syed, police surgeon of the city, told Arab News. The latest numbers add to a rising death toll recorded since monsoon downpours began in mid-June, which killed over 150 people and left hundreds of people homeless across the South Asian country.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. I am confident that Sindh govt will rise to the occasion & bring life back to normal,” Sharif tweeted.

“Have offered to extend every possible support.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said authorities are expecting more flooding on Monday.

“Heavy downpours have created urban flooding, and the situation may worsen with light to heavy rains expected in different parts of the city in the evening,” department director Sardar Sarfraz told Arab News.

The city will also see more downpours later this week, which are expected to trigger another flood.

“A heavy rain system is expected to enter Karachi July 14 and remain for four to five days, which again will create urban flooding,” Sarfraz said.

Social media footage showed rainwater flooding houses in different parts of Karachi, as rainfall also disrupted other parts of Pakistan on Monday.

In August 2020, record-breaking heavy rain in Karachi killed over 100 people and disrupted the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents, as water flooded its main roads and housing areas.

Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon took to Twitter to urge Karachi residents to take precautions as intense rainfall continued.

“Stay away from utility line poles, wires, and nallas,” he tweeted, referring to watercourses in the city.

“Please don’t go outside of home unnecessarily.”

More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary

SREBRENICA: The remains of 50 victims of the Srebrenica genocide were laid to rest Monday as thousands of people commemorated the 27th anniversary of the atrocity, which most Serbs and their leaders still refuse to recognize in ethnically divided Bosnia.
After a joint prayer, the remains of more recently identified victims of Europe’s worst massacre since World War II were buried alongside 6,671 others in a joint funeral at a memorial site, just outside the ill-fated town.
They included Samir and Semir Hasanovic, 19-year-old twin brothers of Sebiba Avdic who also lost her husband, father, another brother and several other close relatives in the atrocity.
“All I had is here,” Avdic said in tears pointing her hand toward the graves with white tombstones.
Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys from Srebrenica were killed by Bosnian Serbs forces in July 1995, after they captured the eastern town. It was an act of genocide under international law.
“I cannot speak any more. I turned into a stone,” said Avdic who now lives with her daughter in Switzerland.
“My pain is intense, as if only 27 days have passed not 27 years... Once I had a family, now I have nothing,” she sobbed.
The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi paid tribute to the Srebrenica dead at a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine shows “still today we cannot take peace for granted.”
“It is more than ever our duty to remember the genocide of Srebrenica... to stand up to defend peace, human dignity and universal values.
“In Srebrenica, Europe failed and we are faced with our shame,” they said in a statement ahead of the ceremony.
The discovery of skeletal remains from the massacre have become rare in recent years, even though some 1,200 people have still not been found, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The identification process has been made more difficult by the bulldozing up of the remains and their removal to mass graves in a bid to conceal the extent of the slaughter.
Mass funerals of those identified are held each July 11, the takeover date by the forces of Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who has been jailed for life for war crimes.
The remains of one of the people buried on Monday were found spread across three separate mass graves, according to forensic experts.
The remains of most of the others were found spread across two mass graves.
Halil Nukic buried the only remains of his father that were found a few years ago — the skull and an arm bone.
“We waited... hoping that other (bones) will be found but nothing,” said Nukic, who was 14 years old at the time of the massacre.
His only a year older brother Mujo, who went with their father in the woods in the Srebrenica region, is already buried at the cemetery.
“I was one of the few who escaped because many boys my age who had come to the (UN) base did not survive,” he told AFP.
Ever since the brutal 1990s war that claimed some 100,000 lives, Bosnia has been divided along ethnic lines. One half of the country belongs to the Serb entity while the other is ruled by a Muslim-Croat federation.
More than a quarter of a century has passed but Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, Bosnian Serb wartime president who has also been jailed for life, remain “heroes” in the eyes of many Serbs, with their pictures still adorning many walls.
Political leaders of Serbs living in Bosnia today and in neighboring Serbia refuse to accept that a genocide took place at Srebrenica, preferring to call it a “major crime.”
“We have for 27 years been fighting for the truth and demanding justice, but for 27 years they have denied the truth, denied genocide,” said Munira Subasic, head of a Srebrenica women’s association.
Nukic said that the “denial hurts” but believes that the Serbs would eventually recognize the scale of the atrocity.
“Maybe not this generation but the next one will recognize (the genocide).”
Last July, the former high representative for Bosnia, Valentin Inzko, outlawed denial of the genocide and war crimes, making it punishable by jail time.
The move sparked uproar among Bosnian Serbs led by Milorad Dodik, who sits on the country’s collective presidency.
He has launched a process of Serb withdrawal from the army, judiciary and the tax system, stirring fears of breaking up the country or starting a new conflict.

Indian embassy denies ‘speculative reports’ of New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka

Indian embassy denies ‘speculative reports’ of New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

Indian embassy denies 'speculative reports' of New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka

  • Reports of troop movements have surfaced at least twice since May
  • India has provided more than $3.8 billion in assistance to crisis-hit country
COLOMBO: The High Commission of India in Colombo dismissed on Monday circulating reports that New Delhi is sending troops to Sri Lanka following one of the biggest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948 and has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages that have forced schools to shut. The country has suffered record inflation, reaching 54.6 percent in June.

Nationwide protests that have rippled amid the devastation reached new heights on July 9, as thousands of people marched to Colombo and hundreds of protesters stormed the homes of the president as well as prime minister in fury over the economic meltdown, forcing the country’s leadership to announce their resignations.

Reports of India sending its troops swirled in the media after a dramatic day in the bankrupt nation, prompting the Indian Embassy in Colombo to issue a statement.

“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of the media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Colombo said.

“These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India.”

The Indian Embassy in Colombo also issued a similar statement in May, after reports of New Delhi sending troops surfaced online following deadly clashes in Colombo that eventually led to the resignation of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

India, Sri Lanka’s only immediate neighbor, has been its principal source of foreign assistance during the crisis, providing more than $3.8 billion in credit lines, swaps and aid for the island nation.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs claimed that Sri Lanka occupies a “central place” in its foreign policy for South Asia, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday.

“We continue to closely follow the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would step down on July 13, according to an announcement made by the Parliament speaker, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that he would leave office when a new government was formed.

Sri Lankans are still occupying the president and premier’s buildings as of Monday, with protest leaders vowing to stay until both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe officially resign.

As the political and economic turmoil continues, Jehan Perera, executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, said that India should help to ensure that democratic rights to protest are respected.

“India should continue to support Sri Lanka economically as it has been doing very generously,” Perera told Arab News.

“It must ensure that the democratic rights of the people are respected including the right to protest against a failed government.”

Perera added that the events in Sri Lanka should serve as a warning to the island nation’s neighbors.

“Sri Lanka is giving an advance warning to neighboring countries and to the world about the need for accountability and checks and balances in governance.”

Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine

Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
Reuters

Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine

Updated 11 July 2022
CHASIV YAR/KYIV, Ukraine: Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, where an earlier strike killed 15 people in an apartment building, Ukraine’s general staff said on Monday.

An apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a missile overnight, but no casualties have been reported, authorities said.

A rocket strike on a five-story apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 15 people and left two dozen people feared trapped in the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the strike was “another terrorist attack” and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Moscow denies it targets civilians, but Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins after Russian shelling, with basements and bomb shelters the only safe place for those who remain.

On Sunday, rescuers in Chasiv Yar used a crane to lift a concrete slab and their hands to dig through the debris, while dazed residents who survived the attack retrieved personal belongings and told stories of their escape.

One woman was seen walking out of the destroyed building carrying an ironing board under her arm, an umbrella and a plastic shopping bag. Others simply watched rescue efforts, fearing the worst as the dead were removed.

“We ran to the basement, there were three hits, the first somewhere in the kitchen,” said a resident who gave her name as Ludmila.

“The second, I do not even remember, there was lightning, we ran toward the second entrance and then straight into the basement. We sat there all night until this morning.”

Another survivor, who gave her name as Venera, said she had wanted to save her two kittens.

“I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood,” she said, crying. “By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full up of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens under the rubble.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling the conflict a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of nationalists.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Putin’s war is an imperial land grab and has accused his forces of war crimes. Moscow denies attacking civilians.

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two has killed thousands, left cities and towns in ruins and seen more than 5.5 million Ukrainians flee their country.

Ukraine’s general staff said on Monday that Russian forces had launched a wave of bombardments in the east as they seek to take control of the Donbas industrial heartland.

It said the widespread shelling was preparations for an intensification of hostilities.

The Kremlin has declared victory in the Donbas’ Luhansk province and its troops are now concentrating on seizing control of neighboring Donetsk.

Putin has promised to hand control of the Donbas to pro-Russian separatists who have declared independence from Kyiv.

Russia abandoned an early advance on the capital Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned civilians in the Russian-occupied Kherson region on Sunday to urgently evacuate as Ukraine’s armed forces were preparing a counter-attack there, not giving a timeframe for action.

“I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields,” she said on national television.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.

