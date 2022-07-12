You are here

Twitter hits back at Musk, says no deal obligations breached

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 July 2022
Reuters

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
  • The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday
CALIFORNIA: Twitter Inc. fired back at Elon Musk on Monday, accusing the world’s richest person of “knowingly” breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla Inc. chief sought to back out of the $44 billion deal.
In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. 
“Twitter has not suffered and is not likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect,” it added.
The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Twitter also said in the letter that the merger agreement remained in place, adding it would take steps to close the deal.
Twitter’s shares ended down 11.3 percent at $32.65 on Monday, a 40 percent discount to Musk’s $54.20 bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months. They rose about 1 percent in extended trading.
Tesla’s shares closed down 6.6 percent.
“Twitter’s board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation,” Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said.

Francis Pileggi, a corporate litigator with Lewis Brisbois in Delaware, said Musk could put bots front and center in the litigation if he defends against Twitter’s lawsuit by claiming the company misrepresented the number of fake accounts.
“I’d be surprised if he’s prohibited from getting that information,” Pileggi said.
Pileggi said if the number of fake accounts is many times higher than the 5 percent estimated by Twitter, it could lead to negotiations for a reduced price for the social media platform.
Legal experts say the 16-year-old social media company has a strong legal case against Musk, but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight.
“We believe that Elon Musk’s intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than ... Twitter’s ‘failure’ to comply with his requests,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a note.
“In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5.”

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Google offers concessions in effort to avoid US antitrust lawsuit

Google offers concessions in effort to avoid US antitrust lawsuit
Google offers concessions in effort to avoid US antitrust lawsuit

  • The tech giant has reportedly offered to split part of its online advertising business into a separate company operating under parent Alphabet, among other things
  • It remains to be seen whether the offer will satisfy the Department of Justice, whose antitrust chief has stated he would rather go to court than accept settlements
DUBAI: Google has offered to make concessions, including splitting parts of its online advertising business into a separate company under parent Alphabet, in an effort to avoid a second lawsuit from the US Department of Justice, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The first lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Google had weaponized its dominance in online search and advertising to kill off competition and disadvantage consumers.

“This lack of competition harms users, advertisers and small businesses in the form of fewer choices, reduced quality (including on metrics like privacy), higher advertising prices, and less innovation,” US Attorney General William P. Barr said at the time.

The latest offer is part of multiple concessions the tech giant has suggested to avoid lawsuits that allege anti-competitive practices, the report added.

It is unclear whether the offer will satisfy the Department of Justice. Its antitrust chief, Jonathan Kanter, previously stated he would rather go to court than accept settlements.

In a speech to the New York State Bar Association’s Antitrust Section this year, he said: “After the ink has dried and the press cycle has faded, does a settlement in fact restore competition? Does it preserve the competitive process? Most importantly, does our overall approach to remedies, carried out across cases and industries, protect competition as the law demands? We are law enforcers, not regulators.”

Google has come under fire from governments and watchdogs in other countries and territories, too. The EU, for example, has raised three antitrust cases against the tech giant. The company petitioned a European court this year to dismiss a &euro;1.49 billion ($1.5 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators three years ago. Altogether the three cases have resulted in fines totaling &euro;8.25 billion.

And in May, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority launched a second antitrust probe into Google’s advertising technology business. The company has stated that it does not intend to sell it.

It said: “As we’ve said before, we have no plans to sell or exit this business, and we’re deeply committed to providing value to a wide array of publisher and advertiser partners in a highly competitive sector.”

Topics: Google online advertising Alphabet Lawsuit

Spotify rolls out real-time lyrics on Google Nest Hub

The feature was previously available on iOS, Android, game consoles, desktop computers and select smart TVs
Spotify rolls out real-time lyrics on Google Nest Hub

The feature was previously available on iOS, Android, game consoles, desktop computers and select smart TVs
LONDON: Spotify on Monday rolled out a real-time lyrics feature on Google Nest Hub that lets users listen to music while seeing a stream of lyrics accompanying the song.

Previously available on iOS, Android, game consoles, desktop computers and select smart TVs, the feature was not formally announced by the music streaming platform, but users reported spotting real-time lyrics on their Nest Hub devices.

To access the feature on Google Nest Hub, users must tap the lyrics icon appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen when selecting a song. 

Once enabled, lyrics remain turned on until manually disabled, as such changing tracks on Spotify will not turn off lyrics. 

As songs come to an end, Spotify notes that lyrics are “Licensed & Provided by MusixMatch,” the same provider as on other platforms.

The feature was first introduced in 2018 when Spotify launched real-time lyrics globally in 2021. 

Initially, the company tested the feature in select markets such as South America, Central America and Asia. However, in November 2021, Spotify finally brought the feature to all markets across numerous  devices and platforms.

As part of its efforts to become a platform for creative exchange between fans and creators, Spotify introduced a host of new features, including the song lyrics feature, to boost its popularity among users. 

Most recently, Spotify launched Clips, which allows listeners to watch exclusive messages and stories from artists posted in the form of videos, which acts as an equivalent of Instagram Stories on a Spotify playlist. 

Topics: Spotify Lyrics Google Nest Hub

Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules

Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules
Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules

Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired Palestinian journalist, German court rules
  • Salem was among a group of Arab journalists fired by the government broadcaster after accusing them of antisemitism
LONDON: A German court ruled that Deutsche Welle unlawfully fired a Palestinian journalist based on false anti-Semitism accusations.

Maram Salem was among a group of Arab journalists fired by the government broadcaster after they were accused of anti-Jewish bigotry due to comments or criticisms about Israel.

The court in Bonn ruled on Wednesday that Salem's dismissal was unlawful.“The Facebook posts she was accused of were not anti-Semitic and the termination was unlawful, the court stated during the hearing,” according to a statement provided by Salem’s lawyer Ahmed Abed.

Salem “explained that she has long been an advocate for women’s rights, human rights, animal rights and LGBTQ and the accusations hit her hard. She called on DW to take responsibility, publicly apologize and retract the allegations,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the court dismissed the anti-Semitism allegations made by investigators Ahmad Mansour, Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, and Beatrice Mansour.

Deutsche Welle commissioned Ahmad Mansour, a Palestinian-German psychologist with close ties to the Israel lobby, and Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, a former German justice minister, to investigate alleged anti-Semitism at the channel.

Based on their report, Deutsche Welle fired Salem and several other journalists in February.

According to Salem’s lawyer, Deutsche Welle attempted to portray Salem’s mention of “illegal Israeli occupation as anti-Semitic”.

“The verdict shows that the smear campaigns against Palestinian women like me or Nemi El-Hassan can no longer succeed,” Salem said. “It was clear from the beginning that I am innocent.”El-Hassan, a German journalist of Palestinian ancestry, had her science show canceled by Westdeutscher Rundfunk for "liking" Instagram posts from Jewish Voice for Peace, a well-known US-based organization that campaigns for Palestinian rights and opposes Zionism.

“The Bonn Labor Court has made it clear that the strong accusations of anti-Semitism against Maram are without any basis,” lawyer Abed said. “Deutsche Welle should now protectively stand in front of Maram instead of giving in to the agitation.”

The European Legal Support Center, which uses litigation to combat anti-Palestinian repression, hailed Salem's victory as the "first victory in the Deutsche Welle case."

Farah Maraqa, a Palestinian-Jordanian journalist who was also fired is suing Deutsche Welle as well. Her case is still pending.

Topics: #palestine antisemitism Deutsche Welle #germany free speech

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME
Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME
  • The sci fi series surpassed the previous viewership record-holder, the second season of "Bridgerton"
LONDON: The fourth season of “Stranger Things” has gone on to break viewership records since it premiered on Netflix on May 27, a Forbes Middle East report has revealed.

The series, which is a blend of 80s nostalgia, coming-of-age comedy, and supernatural mystery, had the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language show on Netflix.

The episodes, the first of two volumes, became the most-watched season of English-language TV in a single week, with 335 million hours viewed, the report said.

The three-time Emmy nominee for Best Drama also surpassed the previous record-holder, the second season of period drama "Bridgerton," with 286.8 million hours of global viewing time.

According to Netflix's internal measurement between May 23 and May 29, 2022, Stranger Things ranked first in 83 countries, including Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The sci-fi series also topped Netflix's top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English TV series, and became the first TV series to jump into the top three on the most popular list with 621.8 million hours of viewing time in less than two weeks after its May premiere.

It then received an additional 159.2 million hours of viewing in its third week, becoming the streaming service's most watched English-language series with a staggering 781 million hours viewed — the first English-language series during this period.

Four weeks after its March premiere, the Netflix original series remained at the top of the English TV List with 102.3 million hours viewed, and it also ranked in the top ten in 93 countries, with 883 million hours viewed on the Most Popular list.

The final two episodes of "Stranger Things 4" premiered last Friday, and garnered 301.3 million hours of viewing time. During the week of June 27 - July 3, 2022, it ranked in the top ten in 93 countries, including the MENA region.

Seasons one, two, and three also maintained their positions on the English TV List, with 34.5 million, 30.26 million, and 30.28 million hours viewed, respectively. In celebration of the show's return, 'Stranger Things' promos appeared on 15 landmarks in over 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia's AlUla National Monument.

Topics: Stranger Things 4 Stranger Things Netflix

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts
Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts
  • Delaware courts, where the dispute between the two sides is set to be litigated, have set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals
WILMINGTON: Twitter Inc. has a strong legal case against Elon Musk walking away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the US social media company but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight, according to legal experts.

Delaware courts, where the dispute between the two sides is set to be litigated, have set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals. But target companies often choose the certainty of a renegotiated deal at a lower price or financial compensation rather than a messy court battle that can last for many months, experts said.

“The argument for settling at something lower is that litigation is expensive,” said Adam Badawi, a law professor at UC Berkeley. “And this thing is so messy that it might not be worth it.”

Musk’s main claim against Twitter is that the San Francisco-based company breached their deal because it will not share with him enough information to back up its claim that spam or fake accounts constitute less than 5 percent of its active users. Twitter has stood by this estimate but also said it’s possible the number of these accounts is higher.

Musk also said in a letter to Twitter that the company’s misrepresentation of the number of spam accounts might be a “material adverse effect” that would allow him to walk away under the terms of the deal contract.

But legal experts said Delaware courts view MAEs as dramatic, unexpected events that cause long-term harm to a company’s performance. Deal contracts such as the one between Musk and Twitter are so prescriptive that a judge has ruled that an MAE has validly been triggered only once in the history of such litigation — in the case of German healthcare group Fresenius Kabi AG ending its deal for US generic drugmaker’s Akorn Inc. in 2018.

In that case, a court ruled that Akorn’s assurances to Fresenius that it was in compliance with its regulatory obligations were inaccurate. It also found that Akorn had withheld facts about its deteriorating performance that emerged in whistleblower allegations.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

