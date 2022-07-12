EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS: EU finance ministers Monday approved one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, billing it as a first instalment of a promised nine-billion-euro rescue package agreed by European leaders in May.
“This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure,” said Zbynek Stanjura, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
EU diplomats said the rest of the nine billion euros ($9 billion) was still held up as some member states argued over whether a country at war was in a position to sign on to long-term loans.
“I wish the amount were greater,” said one EU diplomat, though adding that talks among member states to release more funds for Kyiv were “on the right track.”
The one billion euros announced on Tuesday is in addition to 1.2 billion euros disbursed earlier this year by the European Union, bringing the bloc’s total financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion on February 24 to 2.2 billion euros.
Ukraine has said that its budget shortfall is as much as five billion euros per month and that the everyday running of government and public services depends on urgent foreign aid.
Allies have rushed to help Ukraine, with the G7 and others announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kyiv, according to the US Treasury Department.
The United States last month transferred $1.3 billion to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May.
Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank
igray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday it was tasking a UN agency with helping to rebuild infrastructure in Tigray that was destroyed in the conflict between rebels and federal forces.
The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank, which in April gave Ethiopia a $300 million grant to help conflict-hit communities.
The “national recovery program” aims to rebuild infrastructure, improve access to essential services and help victims of gender-based violence, the finance ministry said in a statement.
It said the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) would “reconstruct basic service-providing infrastructure” in Tigray, Ethiopia’s war-ravaged northernmost region which is largely under the control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
“UNOPS will implement the project in Tigray until situations in Tigray improve to enable the government to implement the project with its own structure,” the ministry said.
It said the other part of the program involving help for survivors of gender-based violence would be implemented by another party, with negotiations currently taking place.
Several of Ethiopia’s international partners suspended aid soon after the Tigray conflict erupted in November 2020 between the government and the TPLF.
The conflict has been marked by numerous atrocities and a humanitarian crisis that has left millions in need of emergency aid.
In April, the World Bank was the first major financial institution to unblock funds to Ethiopia — a move that followed the announcement of a “humanitarian truce” in late March.
Since then, fighting has largely halted in Tigray and the government in April authorized the resumption of aid convoys by road to the region, after being suspended for three months.
But Tigray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking, and the UN has said hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.
Last month, the World Bank agreed to provide $715 million in grants and loans to help herding communities in Ethiopia hit by the conflict and a devastating drought.
Just days before, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said for the first time that his government was open to negotiations with the TPLF, the party that had dominated national politics for three decades until he took office in 2018.
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit
Updated 12 July 2022
AP
MOSCOW: The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.
Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation
Updated 12 July 2022
AP
KOSTIANTYNIVKA: By the time the Russians invaded, 43-year-old Mufti Said Ismahilov — one of the Muslim spiritual leaders of Ukraine — had already resolved that he would step aside from his religious duties to fight for his country. At the end of last year, as warnings of an imminent attack grew louder, Ismahilov began training with a local territorial defense battalion. By then he had served as a mufti for thirteen years. Born and raised in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Ismahilov had already fled Russia once before, in 2014, when Moscow-backed separatists captured his city. He eventually moved to a quiet suburb outside Kyiv called Bucha — only to find himself, eight years later, at the heart of Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, and the site of atrocities that shocked the world. It felt as if the threat of Russian occupation would never end. “This time I made the decision that I would not run away, I would not flee but I would fight” he said in an interview with The Associated Press in Kostiantynivka, a town close to the front lines in eastern Ukraine where a battle for control of the region is intensifying. Ismahilov began working as a military driver for paramedics evacuating the wounded from front lines or besieged towns. Tasked with driving in highly dangerous conditions, but also emotionally supporting the critically injured, Ismahilov says he sees his new job as “a continuation of my spiritual duty before God.” “If you are not scared and you can do this, then it is very important. The Prophet was himself a warrior,” Ismahilov says. “So I follow his example and I also will not run, or hide. I will not turn my back on others.” Ismahilov was one of dozens of Ukrainian Muslims who gathered at the mosque in Kostiantynivka Saturday to mark Eid Al-Adha — an important religious holiday in Islam. The mosque is now the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas. Ismahilov told the AP that there are around 30 mosques in the region in total but that most are now in the hands of the Russians. Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. The governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday that Russian forces are now pressing toward the border with the neighboring Donetsk region. Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian. There is a large Muslim population in Crimea — home to the Crimean Tatars and illegally annexed by Russian in 2014. Numbers there jump to 12 percent. There is also a sizeable Muslim community in eastern Ukraine, the result of waves of economic migration as the region industrialized and many Muslims immigrated to the Donbas region to work in the mines and factories. The conflict in 2014 forced many Muslims from Crimea and Donbas to relocate to other parts of the country where they joined long-established Tatar communities or built new Islamic centers alongside Turks, Arabs and Ukrainian converts. But the invasion has forced many to flee once again. The mosque in Kostiantynivka used to cater for a local Muslim population of several hundred people. On Saturday, few local residents were present, having journeyed west with their families. Instead the congregation was made up of soldiers or combat medics from different units: Crimean Tatars and Ukrainian converts from Kharkiv, Kyiv and western Ukraine. In his sermon following the traditional Eid prayers, Ismahilov told the congregation that this year’s Eid had a symbolic significance in the midst of the war, and asked them to remember Muslims living in occupied territories, where many have lost their homes and several mosques have been destroyed by shelling. Referencing a series of arrests of Crimean Tartars in the wake of the 2014 annexation, Ismahilov said Muslims in occupied territories do not feel safe. “There is a lot of fear. … The war continues and we have no idea what is happening in the occupied territories and what situation Muslims are in there” he said. Ismahilov told the AP that he considers Russian Muslims invading Ukraine, including Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov’s infamous Chechen battalions, as “criminals”. “They are committing sins and … they have come as murderers and occupiers, on a territory that is the home of Ukrainians and Ukrainian Muslims, without any justification. Allah did not give them that right” says Ismahilov. “They will answer for all this before God.” Olha Bashei, 45, a lawyer turned paramedic from Kyiv who converted to Islam in 2015, says Russia is trying “erase Ukraine from the face of the earth.” Bashei began working as a frontline paramedic in Donbas in 2014. She considers this war her ‘jihad’, a term to denote a holy war or personal struggle in Islam. “This war is my war, and I defend my jihad because I have nephews, I have a mother and I defend my home. I do not want my nephews to ever see what I, unfortunately, saw in this war” she said. “Islam even helps me because in Islam, in prayer, you somehow distract yourself from the war because you read the prayer and you have a connection with the Almighty. For me, Islam is a force that supports me even in war.” As the soldiers prepared the customary sacrificial sheep for the Eid feast, a residential area in Kostiantynivka several kilometers away came under violent shelling. The incoming artillery shook the ground. Some soldiers ran to the mosque’s bunker. Others shrugged it off and continued to drink their tea and eat dates. The shelling caused several fires, injuring several inhabitants and burning roofs to cinders. Ismahilov said they would pray for victory and the liberation of the occupied territories. “We pray that our Muslim compatriots will be safe, that our families will be reunited, that the slain Muslims will go to heaven, and that all the Muslim soldiers who are defending their country will be accepted as shahids (martyrs) by Allah.”
China locks down city of 300,000 over single COVID-19 case
China is the last major economy glued to a zero COVID-19 policy, crushing new outbreaks with snap lockdowns, forced quarantines and onerous travel curbs
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP
BEIJING: Hundreds of thousands of people were under lockdown in a small Chinese city Tuesday after just one case of COVID-19 was detected, as Beijing’s strict no-tolerance virus strategy showed no sign of abating.
China is the last major economy glued to a zero COVID-19 policy, crushing new outbreaks with snap lockdowns, forced quarantines and onerous travel curbs despite mounting public fatigue and damage to the economy.
Authorities in several regions have imposed a range of restrictions as they struggle to tamp down fresh flare-ups driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
After reporting a new domestic infection, the steelmaking hub of Wugang in Henan province announced Monday that it would implement three days of “closed control” in response to “the needs of disease prevention,” according to an official notice.
None of the city’s 320,000 people are allowed to set foot outside their homes until midday Thursday, the notice said, adding that basic necessities would be delivered by local authorities.
Residents are not allowed to use their cars without permission and must obtain official authorization to travel under “closed-loop” conditions in case of emergencies, the notice said.
The city is home to one of China’s biggest steel firms, Wuyang Iron & Steel Co., which exports to the United States, Japan and other major Western economies, according to Bloomberg.
Nearly 250 million people in China are now under some kind of virus control measures — more than double last week’s number — Japanese bank Nomura said Monday.
Persistent outbreaks and hard-line official responses have dampened hopes that Beijing is ready to pivot away from the type of draconian curbs seen earlier this year, when tens of millions were confined to their homes, sometimes for weeks on end.
The country recorded 347 new domestic cases on Tuesday, more than 80 percent of which showed no symptoms, according to the National Health Commission.
Fears have grown about tighter COVID-19 measures in Shanghai, which endured a gruelling two-month lockdown earlier this year punctuated by supply shortages and isolated protests.
Most of the megacity’s 25 million residents have been ordered to get two COVID-19 tests between Tuesday and Thursday, as daily case figures continue to hover in the double digits.
In eastern Anhui province, where authorities last week plunged 1.7 million people into lockdown, residents of one county were due to undergo a 15th round of mass testing on Tuesday, according to an official notice.
Kicker: Units allegedly planted AK-47s near detainees to justify killings
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Members of Britain’s elite Special Air Service killed unarmed men and detainees during the war in Afghanistan, a BBC investigation has revealed.
Over a six-month tour, one SAS unity allegedly killed more than 50 people unlawfully.
SAS operational accounts were analyzed by the BBC. The reports include details of more than a dozen night operations that followed a “kill or capture” ethos conducted by one SAS unit in 2010/11.
Witnesses who served with the unit told the BBC that they saw operatives kill unarmed people during the night raids.
Operatives also allegedly planted AK-47 “drop weapons” around unarmed detainees to justify the killings.
Several SAS units had competed with one another to record the highest number of kills, witnesses said.
Further evidence shows that Gen. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, former head of the special forces, failed to refer crucial evidence to the Royal Military Police after being briefed on the alleged unlawful killings. The RMP at the time were conducting an investigation into the claims.
The UK Ministry of Defence said that it could not comment on the allegations, but that declining to do so did not prove the accuracy of the allegations.
British forces “served with courage and professionalism” in Afghanistan and were held to the “highest standards,” a ministry spokesman said.