Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system

LONDON: The World Logistics Passport’s (WLP) operations have nearly doubled in the second year since its inception, according to reports.

The initiative now encompasses over 40 countries, accounting for 47 percent of the global trade system.

The World Logistics Platform (WLP), which is owned and operated by Dubai Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC), was launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It is the world's first freight program aimed at increasing trading opportunities between developing markets and accelerating the flow of global trade.

The WLP combines the strengths of national trade organizations, logistics leaders and multinationals to form "a close knit alliance focused on trade growth", according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

In December 2021, WLP entered China for the first time by signing a MoU with State-owned Fujian Port Group, which joined the freight loyalty programme as a partner.

The WLP now has hubs in over 15 countries, with registered partners in Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore.