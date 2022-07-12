You are here

Dubai's World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system
The World Logistics Passport’s (WLP) operations have nearly doubled in the second year since its inception, according to reports.
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system

Dubai’s World Logistics Passport accounts for 47% of global trade system
  • The WLP now has hubs in over 15 countries, including Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The World Logistics Passport’s (WLP) operations have nearly doubled in the second year since its inception, according to reports.

The initiative now encompasses over 40 countries, accounting for 47 percent of the global trade system.

The World Logistics Platform (WLP), which is owned and operated by Dubai Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC), was launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It is the world's first freight program aimed at increasing trading opportunities between developing markets and accelerating the flow of global trade.

The WLP combines the strengths of national trade organizations, logistics leaders and multinationals to form “a close knit alliance focused on trade growth”, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.I

In December 2021, WLP entered China for the first time by signing a MoU with State-owned Fujian Port Group, which joined the freight loyalty programme as a partner.

The WLP now has hubs in over 15 countries, with registered partners in Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore.

Topics: #dubai freight

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report

GCC nationals expected to increase investments in the UK real estate: Report
  • BLME said that investors concerned with wealth preservation should concentrate on London as a "safe" investment bet
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: In the face of global inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruption, and interest rate rises, GCC nationals are expected to increase their investments in UK real estate, according to a new report.

The Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), a London-based independent Shariah-compliant bank, stated that there is a "clear opportunity for GCC investors to unleash the post-pandemic potential of property assets across the United Kingdom, with regional markets now outpacing London's growth.

"BLME stated that investors concerned with wealth preservation should concentrate their efforts in London, despite lower potential yield and capital appreciation, because the city is regarded as a "safe" investment bet.

However, for higher yield potential, investors might look at regions away from the capital.

"For example, prime City of London office yields are currently at 3.75 percent, whereas their equivalent in the regions is 4.75 percent," the bank said.

According to a May report by property consultancy Knight Frank, Gulf-based high-net-worth families have returned to property investments in recent months as the real-estate market recovered from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was recently reported that GCC investors are leveraging a weak pound to buy assets in the UK's luxury property market after the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since March 2020 in early June.According to Knight Frank, the number of offers accepted in prime central and outer London reached a 10-year high in May.

Topics: business economy property UK GCC

Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April

Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April
Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April

Brent oil closes under $100/barrel for first time since April
Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Brent oil futures closed Tuesday under $100 a barrel for the first time in three months as recession worries cloud the near-term outlook for crude demand.
The contract for the international oil benchmark for September delivery tumbled 7.1 percent to $99.49 a barrel as the market focused on worries about further China Covid-19 restrictions and the slowdown in Europe and the United States.
The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, fell 7.9 percent to finish at $95.84 a barrel.
The drop in Brent below the psychologically important $100 level came shortly after the euro currency fell to parity with the US dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe, heightening fears of a recession in the eurozone.
The drop in the currency market is “raising concerns that Europe is going into recession, and that they’re going to have to raise interest rates, which could slow the demand for oil,” said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates. “There’s also concerns about China shutting down.”
Despite worries about the weakening economic outlook, analysts have cautioned that global oil inventories remain low by historic standards, meaning the market could have a tough time meeting demand if there is a supply disruption.

Topics: Oil

UAE's Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

UAE's Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech

UAE’s Mubadala leads $400m funding round for Berlin-based insurtech
  • Wefox increased its post-money valuation to $4.5bn
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Wefox, a Berlin-based insurtech, has closed a $400 million Series D funding round led by Mubadala Investment Company, according to a Gulf Business report.

Eurazeo, LGT, Horizons Ventures, OMERS Ventures, and Target Global were among the other investors in the round.

Wefox, which is a fully licensed digital insurance company that sells insurance to intermediaries, has more than two million customers.

Wefox's valuation has risen from $3 billion to $4.5 billion in a year, defying the current trend in the insurtech and tech sectors.

“Unlike most direct to consumer insurtechs, wefox acts as an ecosystem enabler, empowering the various distribution channels instead of competing with them,” said head of Mubadala Ventures Ibrahim Ajami.

“This model has allowed wefox to scale quickly and sustainably, providing brokers and customers alike a platform that seamlessly digitises the insurance market,” Ajami added.

“This new valuation of $4.5 billion is a clear validation of our business model, which focuses on indirect distribution via agents rather than direct. This makes our business one of the most credible insurtechs in the market right now. We continue doubling our revenues with last year reaching $320m” CEO and founder of wefox Julian Teicke said.

Teicke continued: “Within the first four months of this year wefox generated more than $200m in revenues, which keeps us on track to achieve our revenue target of $600m by the end of 2022.

“Wefox now has more than two million customers and we aim to reach three million customers by the end of this year. It is further proof that wefox is trusted and testament to our focus on prediction and prevention, rather than the traditional approach of repair and replace.

“We are making insurance 10 times better through technology. As a result, our customer experience is simple and fit for purpose for the way we live today.”

Topics: Mubadala Investment Company berlin insurtech

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions

Middle East air cargo volumes decline despite easing Omicron restrictions
  • Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.6 percent year-on-year drop in cargo volumes in May
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Air cargo volumes in the Middle East remained lower in May compared to the previous year, the International Air Transport Association reported on Tuesday.

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.6 percent year-on-year drop in cargo volumes in May, despite improvements in global demand due to easing Omicron restrictions in China.Demand in the region fell in April by 11.9 percent year on year.Meanwhile, capacity was 7.6 percent higher than in May 2021.

"Significant benefits from traffic being redirected to avoid flying over Russia failed to materialize. This is likely due to persisting supply chain issues in Asia," IATA said.

According to the IATA, several factors are influencing air cargo performance, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is limiting cargo capacity serving Europe. Several Russian and Ukrainian airlines were major cargo players.

However, overall, “May offered positive news for air cargo,” IATA said.

While global demand fell by 8.3 percent compared to May 2021, this was an improvement over the 9.1 percent drop seen in April.

"The easing of Omicron restrictions in China helped to alleviate supply chain constraints and contributed to a performance improvement in May," IATA said.

Topics: International Air Transport Association cargo omicron

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Updated 12 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits

UAE In-Focus — Chinese bank lists $2.68 bn bonds on Nasdaq Dubai; Abu Dhabi citizens get $410m in housing benefits
Updated 12 July 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, the world’s largest bank by assets, listed five-tranche carbon-neutrality-themed bonds on Nasdaq Dubai on Tuesday, valued at 9.84 billion dirhams ($2.68 billion).

ICBC’s Dubai International Financial Center, Hong Kong, London and Singapore branches issued these five-tranche notes, according to the Dubai Media Office.

As a result of the new issuances, ICBC’s bonds listed on Nasdaq Dubai have reached around 16 billion dirhams and have become the largest Chinese issuer there.

Abu Dhabi citizens receive housing benefits worth 1.5 billion dirhams

The UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has decreed 1.5 billion dirhams in housing benefits for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

The payout covers more than 1,100 beneficiaries, including grants for houses and loans, as well as exemptions, including for retirees, Emirates Agency WAM said.

Some 2.36 billion dirhams was also allocated in housing benefits back in April, coinciding with Eid celebrations.

Three hotels to reduce carbon footprint by removing single-use plastic water bottles

By 2023, the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Spa and W Dubai — Mina Seyahi will be the first hotels in the region to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from their operations.

Using reusable glass bottles and a filtration system to purify local tap water for safe consumption, the hotels plan to eliminate plastic bottle use across the Mina Seyahi Complex in collaboration with BE WTR, a sustainable water band, according to a statement.

An on-site bottling solution will be located at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and will serve the three properties.

Hygienic systems produce still and sparkling water, the statement added.

Restaurants will be the first to use reusable glass bottles, followed by guest rooms, and finally non-guest facing areas, including employee water consumption.

As part of the initiative, glass bottles will be used to transport internationally branded water and refrigeration will be minimized for cold water.

 

 

 

Topics: UAE in-focus

