Saudi crown prince, Pakistani PM exchange Eid greetings

Saudi crown prince inaugurates second phase of project to develop historical mosques
The mosques were chosen based on their historical importance
The project was announced in 2018 and during the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were carefully restored
Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has inaugurated the second phase of a project to develop historical mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historical Mosques aims to renovate and restore 130 historical mosques in various regions of the Kingdom, and the second phase of it will see 30 mosques across 13 regions developed.
Of these 30 mosques, six are in the Riyadh region, five in the Makkah region, four in the Madinah region, three in the Asir region, two in the Eastern Province, two in Al-Jouf, two in Jazan, one in the Northern Borders region, one in Tabuk, one in Al-Baha, one in Najran, one in Hail, and one in Al-Qassim.
The mosques were chosen based on their historical importance, whether that be because they date back to the time of Prophet Muhammad or are significant to the history of the Kingdom.
The crown prince directed the implementation of the second phase of the project to be carried out by Saudi companies specializing in heritage buildings and Saudi engineers to ensure the preservation of the architectural identity of each mosque.
The project was announced in 2018 and during the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were carefully restored in just over a year at a cost of more than SR50 million ($13.3 million).
The project plays an important role in restoring mosques to allow Saudi Arabia to share its rich culture, history and society with the world, which is a main focus of Vision 2030.
The successful first phase of the restoration project created a blueprint that will inform all future construction of mosques to follow authentic architectural designs.
Departing Hajj pilgrims receive copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah airport
One million copies of the holy book in different sizes and translations of it in 76 languages will be distributed to pilgrims leaving the Kingdom
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Pilgrims departing Saudi Arabia after completing Hajj are being gifted copies of the Qur’an at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi Press Agency reported.
One million copies of the holy book in different sizes and translations of it in 76 languages will be distributed to pilgrims leaving the Kingdom through land, sea and air ports. Hajj workers from various government sectors will also receive copies.
The airport said it is preparing to bid farewell to pilgrims through three halls accommodating more than 127,000 passengers per day.
Saudi scouts guide over 92,000 lost pilgrims over Hajj period
More than 110 scouts guided the pilgrims from six sites in Mina
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Members of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association guided over 92,000 lost pilgrims between Dhu Al-Hijjah 7-13, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
A total of 92,592 pilgrims of various nationalities were guided by the scouts to their destinations. Of these pilgrims, 6,976 were taken to their camps and 85,616 were given advice and shown the way to their destination.
More than 110 scouts guided the pilgrims from six sites in Mina during the Hajj period.
Over 350 students from Mawhiba’s Tamayuz program accepted at top global universities
Tamayuz is an integrated training program that prepares the best students to study at prestigious American universities
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A total of 356 students participating in the Mawhiba Program for Elite Universities, “Tamayuz,” have been accepted at some of the top universities in the world, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Tamayuz is an integrated training program that prepares the best students to study at prestigious American universities ranked among the top 50 universities in the world.
King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) is a non-profit endowment organization that aims to identify and nurture talented and gifted Saudi students in scientific fields.
The foundation said that 11 students were offered places at the University of California, Berkeley, and that 211 male and female students who applied for admission to the best universities in the world had obtained 538 offers at universities including Harvard University, Columbia University, New York University, the University of California, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Michigan, and Duke University.
96 students were accepted at the top 50 universities in the world, 174 students were accepted at the top 100 universities in the world, and 181 students were accepted at the top 200 universities in the world.
It added that the number of admissions among Tamayuz students to prestigious international universities increased this year by 178 percent compared to 2021.
Robot distributes copies of Qur’an to departing Hajj pilgrims
The Tawaf Al-Wida is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory Hajj ritual
Updated 12 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Hajj pilgrims have performed the farewell Tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after completing the stoning ritual on the third day of Tashreeq.
The Tawaf Al-Wida, or farewell Tawaf, is performed before a pilgrim departs from Makkah and is an obligatory Hajj ritual.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques provided its usual first-class services in accordance with the Kingdom’s plans to support pilgrims performing their Hajj rituals with ease.
The presidency recruited a 500-strong civil security cadre to manage and organize crowds in cooperation with the security authorities inside the Grand Mosque, as well as preparing the entire floors of the Mataf building, and the full capacity of the mosque.
The presidency said that a robot is distributing copies of the Qur’an to pilgrims performing their final Hajj ritual before they leave Makkah.
Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, the presidency’s deputy president for guidance affairs, said that the robot uses a dual automatic navigation system and has a three-dimensional sensor to avoid collisions with people and objects.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that 90 percent of the pilgrims have finished the stoning ritual at the Jamarat as part of the Tafweez (crowd control) plans.
The ministry confirmed the success of its strategy to group pilgrims after they threw stones on the third day of Tashreeq before departing to the Grand Mosque to perform the farewell Tawaf.
The grouping process was conducted according to plans that were prepared in coordination with the government agencies organizing Hajj services.
The ministry has not received any reports of problems with grouping pilgrims at the Jamarat facility or while they were transiting to the Grand Mosque.
Meanwhile, the Communication Center of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has recorded more than 222,000 interactions since the beginning of the Hajj season, supporting pilgrims with any inquiries throughout their pilgrimage.
The center provided answers to queries in several languages, including Arabic, English, French and Urdu.