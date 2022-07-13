You are here

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during a bilateral meeting at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact

Solomon Islands PM meets Australian, NZ leaders over China pact
  • Pacific island leaders meet to discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change
Reuters

SUVA: The Solomon Islands prime minister met counterparts from Australia and New Zealand for the first time since striking a security pact with China that sparked concern among US allies over Beijing’s military ambitions in the Pacific islands.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern in separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.
During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China’s aim for greater security ties in the region.
The Solomon Islands security pact with China became a major election issue in Australia. Albanese said it was a failing of diplomacy by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
“We are family and there are many issues, and that makes family stronger,” Sogavare said, after hugging Albanese.
Details of the pact have not been disclosed, but Sogavare has ruled out allowing China to have a military base and said the deal covered policing to protect Chinese projects because an agreement with traditional partner Australia was “inadequate.”
Albanese said Australia and the Solomon Islands could to more to build trust and “for joint benefit.”
“As members of the region we want to advance the interests of the Pacific,” he said.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees
AFP

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male
AFP

COLOMBO Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency Wednesday as thousands of people mobbed the prime minister’s office after the country’s president flew to the Maldives, following months of widespread protests against an economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a “peaceful transition of power” after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained.

He, his wife and two bodyguards were the four passengers on board an Antonov-32 military aircraft that took off from Sri Lanka’s main international airport, immigration sources said.

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai after a tense standoff with airport staff.

Hours later, with no formal announcement he was stepping down, thousands of demonstrators mobbed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe — who would automatically become acting president in the event of a resignation — demanding both officeholders should go.

“Go home Ranil, Go home Gota,” they shouted.

Police fired tear gas to hold them back from overrunning the compound and officials declared a nationwide state of emergency “to deal with the situation in the country,” the prime minister’s spokesman Dinouk Colombage said.

Police imposed an indefinite curfew across the Western Province, which includes Colombo, “to contain the situation,” a senior police officer said.

Wickremesinghe has himself announced his willingness to resign if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

His office confirmed Wednesday that Rajapaksa had left the country, but said it had no schedule for any resignation announcement.

The presidential succession process could take between three days — the minimum time needed for parliament to elect an MP to serve out Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in November 2024 — and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute.

Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

Earlier Wednesday, smiling Sri Lankans again thronged the corridors of the president’s official residence after his departure, with young couples walking around hand in hand in a mood of quiet celebration.

“People are very happy, because these people robbed our country,” said retired civil servant Kingsley Samarakoon, 74. “They’ve stolen too much money, billions and billions.”

But he held little hope for an immediate improvement in Sri Lanka’s plight. “How are people going to run the country without money?” he asked. “It’s a problem.”

The departure of Rajapaksa, 73 and once known as “The Terminator,” had been stymied for more than 24 hours in a humiliating stand-off with immigration personnel in Colombo.

He had wanted to fly to Dubai on a commercial flight, but staff at Bandaranaike International withdrew from VIP services and insisted that all passengers had to go through public counters.

The presidential party was reluctant to go through regular channels, fearing public reactions, a security official said, and as a result, missed four flights on Monday that could have taken them to the United Arab Emirates.

Clearance for a military flight to land in nearby India was not immediately secured, a security official said, and at one point on Tuesday the group headed to a naval base with a view to fleeing by sea.

On arrival in the Maldives, his party were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in the capital Male said.

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai early Tuesday after a tense standoff of his own with airport staff.

Basil — who holds US citizenship in addition to Sri Lankan — tried to use a paid concierge service for business travelers, but airport and immigration staff said they had withdrawn from the fast-track service.

The leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, Sajith Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election to Rajapaksa, has said he will stand for the position.

Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a Tamil rebel suicide bombing in May 1993.

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
Reuters

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
  • Strike comes after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems
  • Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country’s east.
The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said that at least seven people had been killed and around 70 injured, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The strike came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.
“Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 (people), an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar and seven armored and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka,” Ukraine’s southern military command said in statement.
Pro-Russian officials said the strike killed civilians.
The area is of strategic importance because of its Black Sea access, once thriving agricultural industry and location just north of Russian-annexed Crimea.
Unverified videos posted on social media showed an immense fireball erupting into the night sky. Images released by Russian state media showed a wasteland covered in rubble and the remains of buildings.
An official from the Russian-backed local administration said that Ukraine had used the HIMARS missiles and that they had destroyed warehouses containing saltpetre, a chemical compound which can be used to make fertilizer or gunpowder.
“There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses,” Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Russia-installed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration, was quoted by TASS as saying.
He said that warehouses, shops, a pharmacy, gas stations and a church had been hit.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the kind of weapon used.
Russia continued to pound eastern Ukraine in an effort to gain control of Donetsk province and the entire industrial Donbas region. Moscow earlier this month captured Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas.
Russia says it wants to wrest the Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people’s republics whose independence it recognized on the eve of the war.
Ukraine is bracing for what it expects will be a massive new Russian offensive in the east. Regional Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said there was a significant buildup of Russian troops, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversky areas, and around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The entire front line in the region was under constant shelling as Russian troops tried to break through but they were being repelled, he said.
Further east in Donbas, Ukrainian forces launched a “massive air strike” on an air defense unit in Luhansk, pro-Russian militia officer Andrey Marochko said in his Telegram channel, according to TASS news agency.
Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation,” is nearing five months old and is Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two.
Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarize the country and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to attack.
The conflict has laid waste to Ukrainian cities and caused 5.2 million people to flee the country, according to the UN.
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that 5,024 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.
The conflict has blocked exports of Ukraine’s grain, exacerbating a global food crisis. More than 20 million tons of grain are stuck in silos at the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey would meet UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain.
As Russia blockades Ukraine’s main Black Sea ports, Ukraine Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said grain shipments via the Danube River had increased with the reopening of the Bystre canal, which provides access to small inland river ports.
Ukraine expects monthly grain exports to rise by 500,000 tons as a result, Vaskov said. Ukraine is also negotiating with Romania and the European Commission about increasing shipments through the Sulina canal, he said.

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it 'drove' ship away

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it ‘drove’ ship away
Reuters

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it ‘drove’ ship away

US destroyer sails near disputed South China Sea islands, Beijing says it ‘drove’ ship away
  • The US regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea
  • China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports
Reuters

BEIJING: A US destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it illegally entering territorial waters.
The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.
The US Navy said the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.”
“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations.”
China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the United States of deliberately provoking tensions.
The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theatre Command said the US ship’s actions seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security by illegally entering China’s territorial waters around the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.
“The PLA’s Southern Theatre Command organized sea and air forces to follow, monitor, warn and drive away” the ship, it added.
“The facts once again show that the United States is nothing short of a ‘security risk maker in the South China Sea’ and a ‘destroyer of regional peace and stability.’“
China seized control of the Paracel Islands from the then-South Vietnamese government in 1974.
Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade each year.
China has never accepted the ruling.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have competing and often overlapping claims.
China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports, raising regional concerns about Beijing’s intentions.

Science offers basis for national climate damage claims — study

The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
Reuters

Science offers basis for national climate damage claims — study

The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., on June 3, 2017. (AP)
  • The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A scientific basis exists to calculate how much one country’s carbon emissions have damaged the economy of another, a study said on Tuesday of a development it billed as a potential game-changer for climate litigation.
The research by US-based Dartmouth College found that a small group of heavy polluters have caused trillions of dollars of economic losses due to warming caused by their emissions, with warmer and poorer Global South countries hit hardest.
The United States and China, as the world’s two leading emitters, caused global income losses of over $1.8 trillion each from 1990-2014, while Russia, India, and Brazil caused losses individually exceeding $500 billion each for the same years.
The analysis allows further break-downs to show the damage done by a single emitter to another individual country’s economy among the sample of 143 countries for which data are available.
“This research provides legally valuable estimates of the financial damages individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities,” said Justin Mankin, senior researcher of the study.
The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties.
Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses for a country through various channels such as lowering agricultural yields or reducing labor productivity through heat stress. Conversely, for some cooler countries in the north, warming can raise output by boosting crop yields.
Thus, while US territorial emissions cost Mexico a total $79.5 billion of lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 1990-2014, according to the analysis, their impact on Canada was a gain of $247.2 billion. Figures used are 2010 inflation-adjusted US dollar values.
“The statement that it is possible and scientifically credible to link an individual actor to an individual tangible impact is a statement that has not been made robustly in previous work,” said study first author Christopher Callahan.
In the past two decades, the number of climate-related lawsuits has risen from barely a handful to well over a thousand. But these have largely targeted oil majors and other corporates rather than attempting to pin down the liability of a given nation state.

 

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
AP

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
AP

GREENBELT, Md: A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
The unveiling from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope began Monday at the White House with a sneak peek of the first shot — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

Stephan’s Quintet, a collection of five galaxies, as seen by MIRI from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

Tuesday's releases showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in a new light.
“It’s the beauty but also the story,” NASA senior Webb scientist John Mather, a Nobel laureate, said after the reveal. “It’s the story of where did we come from.”
And, he said, the more he looked at the images, the more he became convinced that life exists elsewhere in those thousands of stars and hundreds of galaxies.

Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. ((NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

With Webb, scientist hope to glimpse light from the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.7 billion years ago, just 100 million years from the universe-creating Big Bang. The telescope also will scan the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life.
“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”
Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and see faraway light from the corners of the universe, he said.

The bright star at the center of NGC 3132, the Southern Ring Nebula, for the first time in near-infrared light. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.
The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the telescope, which was launched in December after years of delays and cost overruns. Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.
Shown Tuesday:
— Southern Ring nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst." Images show a dying star with a foamy edge of escaping gas. It's about 2,500 light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.
— Carina nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away. One view was a stunning landscape of orange cliffs.
— Stephan's Quinet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.” Webb “has just given us a new, unprecedented 290 million-year-old view of what this Quintet is up to," Cornell University astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger, who wasn’t part of the Webb team, said in an email.
— A giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers. Instead of an image, the telescope used its infrared detectors to look at the chemical composition of the planet’s atmosphere. It showed water vapor in the super-hot planet's atmosphere and even found the chemical spectrum of neon.

Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.
“It moves you. This is so so beautiful,” Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science missions, said after the event. "Nature is beautiful. To me this is about beauty.”
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court.

