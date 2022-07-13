You are here

India In-Focus — Shares close lower; Court lifts ban on Vivo bank accounts; Iveco to supply engines for Blue Energy Motors

Vivo India had said it would not be able to pay statutory dues and salaries unless its accounts were unfrozen (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares gave up early gains to hit a one-week low on Wednesday as banks fell ahead of US inflation data that will likely offer cues on the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.57 percent at 15,966.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.69 percent to 53,514.15. The benchmarks fell nearly 0.8 percent earlier in the session to hit their lowest levels since July 6.

The Nifty bank index fell 0.87 percent, offsetting a 0.9 percent rise in the fast-moving consumer index. 

Indian court lifts ban on Vivo bank accounts in money laundering case

An Indian court on Wednesday lifted a freeze on smartphone maker Vivo’s bank accounts imposed by the country’s financial crime agency and ordering the Chinese company to provide a bank guarantee of $119 million, a lawyer for the company told Reuters.

In a filing to the Delhi High Court in the capital, Vivo India had said it would not be able to pay statutory dues and salaries, listing 10 affected bank accounts and saying it needed to make monthly payments of 28.26 billion Indian rupees ($355 million).

Iveco to supply engines for LNG-powered trucks to Blue Energy Motors

Truckmaker Iveco Group said on Tuesday that its engine unit FPT Industrial had signed an agreement with Blue Energy Motors, an Indian start-up developing clean energy trucks, to supply engines for liquefied natural gas-powered trucks.

FPT will supply 6.7-liter engines, Iveco said in a statement, adding Blue Energy Motors LNG trucks, which are expected to hit Indian roads by the end of this year, will be the first powered by such technology in the country.

It provided no financial details of the deal.

The Italian group will supply “several thousands of engines at start,” one person close to the matter said.

Iveco, one of market leaders in liquefied and compressed natural gas technologies for commercial vehicles, said the deal was the first step in a potential long-term partnership to leverage the specific characteristics of India’s commercial transport market, with about 3.5 million trucks on its roads and carbon emission standards becoming more stringent.

The engines will be initially produced at FPT Industrial’s plant in Turin, Italy, which specializes in this type of medium-displacement engines, Iveco added.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India In-Focus Vivo

Hajj numbers below pre-pandemic levels despite relaxed travel restrictions

Hajj numbers below pre-pandemic levels despite relaxed travel restrictions
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Hajj numbers below pre-pandemic levels despite relaxed travel restrictions

Hajj numbers below pre-pandemic levels despite relaxed travel restrictions
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of Hajj pilgrims reached 899,353 in 2022, or Hijri year 1443, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions prompted the return of foreign visitors, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT data revealed that the number of pilgrims from foreign countries totaled 779,919, and those from within Saudi Arabia were 119,434.

While the number of attendees is dramatically higher than the 58,745 who made the journey last year when the pilgrimage was restricted to people residing in Saudi Arabia, it is still below the average.

From 2009 to 2019, the number of Hajj pilgrims averaged 2,389,671 each year, according to data compiled by Arab News — with 2,489,406 attending in 2019, 

During this period, the 2012 season topped the charts with 3,161,573 worshippers performing the Hajj.

In terms of regions, people from Asian countries, excluding Arab nations, constituted 53.8 percent of the total number of devouts.

Worshippers from Arab countries constituted 21.4 percent, followed by African countries excluding Arab nations at 13.2 percent. Pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia were 11.6 percent.

Some 95 percent, which translates to 738,680 of the Hajj pilgrims not residing within the Kingdom, arrived by air, while 35,210 and 6,029 pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by land and sea.

The total labor force for this year’s Hajj season included 228,721 people, which consisted of 21,602 workers in health services, 19,817 in transportation, 6,734 in water and electricity supply, and 3,294 in telecommunications services.

Topics: hajj Hajj2022

UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed to address the nation on country's future

Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low

Commodities Update — Gold flat; China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn; copper hits 20-month low
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices held their ground near the lowest levels in more than nine months on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was steady at $1,725.83 per ounce at 0543 GMT, dropping to its lowest since late September at $1,722.30 earlier in the session. 

US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,722.00.

Spot silver firmed 0.4 percent to $18.97 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.3 percent to $843.58. Palladium gained 0.2 percent to $2,031.18.

Soybean, corn prices fall, wheat rebounds

Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week low as a US government forecast of lower demand and higher production weighed on prices.

Wheat gained ground after Tuesday’s losses, but hopes of a resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine limited gains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.8 percent at $13.31-3/4 a bushel at 0217 GMT, and corn lost 0.4 percent to $5.84 a bushel. Both markets hit their lowest levels since July 6.

Wheat rose 0.8 percent to $8.20-3/4 a bushel.

China preps for Brazilian commodity imports

China will complete the signing of the quarantine agreement for imports of Brazilian corn, peanuts, and soybeans from Malawi as part of its diversification of grain imports, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Customs said in May they had finalized an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, lining up an alternative to US corn to replace imports from Ukraine.

Copper at 20-month low

London copper prices fell to a near 20-month low on Wednesday as a high US dollar, renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and fears of rapid interest rate hikes stifled demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,352.50 a ton by 0214 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 23, 2020, at $7,202.50 in early Asian trade.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.7 percent to $8,386.24 a ton.

Topics: Commodities Update Gold China Brazil copper

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn

Female entrepreneurship surged 68% in the UAE as pandemic hit: LinkedIn
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Female entrepreneurship in the UAE grew 68 percent as the pandemic struck, according to newly released LinkedIn data. 

The number of women starting their own businesses outstripped the increase in male entrepreneurship in 2020 — which also rose 46 percent.

LinkedIn’s data — published in the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report — suggested the rise was driven by economic headwinds and inequitable workplaces during the pandemic. 

Women entrepreneurship rose 54 percent in the educational sector, followed by wellness and fitness at 50 percent, and healthcare by 44 percent. 

Sue Duke, head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, said: “Given the economic and workplace turmoil of the past few years, women have sought to take control of their careers and set up their own businesses. 

“While some women were pursuing their passions or seeking out greater flexibility, many women became ‘necessity entrepreneurs’, due to a need for income or because of a lack of opportunities at work.”

According to the report, women’s careers faced several challenges as COVID-19 swept the globe, and it compelled them to seek greater flexibility than they were offered by their employers. 

The pandemic also created new business opportunities, as most of the industries started operating digitally, which in turn helped to reduce some start-up costs which involve the non-necessity of a physical office.

The LinkedIn data also added that men are 23 percent more likely to get internal promotions for leadership roles than women in the UAE. 

Globally, men are 33 percent more likely to be promoted internally. 

The Global Gender Gap Report added that targeted action should be taken to make workplaces and societies more equal. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: UAE Female entrepreneurs Linkedin

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before, according to the latest release by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

According to figures published by the organisation, 27.1 million tons went through the nine ports managed by the authority, compared to 23.4 million in June 2021.

The rise in cargo throughput volume was primarily driven by a 55.7 percent increase in general cargo, at a total of 790,500 tons.

Liquid bulk cargo throughput also increased by 31.8 percent to 15.5 million tons.

Dry bulk cargo, however, went down by 6.9 percent to 3.9 million tons.

The container throughput volume rose by 5.5 percent to hit 642.3 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units compared to last year’s June volumes of 608,800 TEUs.

Transshipment throughput volume went up 4.2 percent higher year-on-year at 244.6 thousand TEUs compared to the previous year’s tally of 234,700 TEUs.

According to Mawani, Saudi ports received 1,126 vessels in June, rising by 13.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle imports stood at 74,000 units, rising by 25.8 percent compared to June 2021.

Due to the Hajj season, passenger traffic improved to 79,000 by 79.28 percent in June, while 990,000 cattle heads were unloaded at a massive growth rate of 265.5 percent.

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani)

