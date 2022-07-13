You are here

SAS behind alleged unlawful killings 'not above law': UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing and speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in London on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing and speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in London on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
Afghans try to repair a dam on a river as seen from the British forces forward operating base Sterga II at Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2013. (AP)
Afghans try to repair a dam on a river as seen from the British forces forward operating base Sterga II at Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2013. (AP)
SAS behind alleged unlawful killings 'not above law': UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing and speaking at the House of Commons in London on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
  • Elite troops killed unarmed Afghans in night raids, witnesses tell BBC
LONDON: British military personnel are not above the law, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament in the wake of a BBC investigation that alleged hundreds of people were unlawfully killed in Afghanistan by Britain’s elite Special Air Service.

Opposition parties have demanded an official investigation into the allegations, first put forward on the BBC’s “Panorama” program.

The program claimed that more than 50 people in Afghanistan may have been killed unlawfully by members of a single SAS unit.

Scottish National Party defense spokesman Stewart Malcolm McDonald said in Parliament that Britain’s Ministry of Defense was “determined to sweep under the carpet” unlawful killings by British forces when the matter had been raised previously.

He pressed Johnson on the potential for an independent inquiry into the allegations, but the prime minister said it was “longstanding practice” to avoid commenting on SAS activities.

However, Johnson added: “On the other hand … it does not mean that anybody who serves in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces is above the law.”

Armed forces minister James Heappey said that some claims featured in the “Panorama” episode had previously been investigated twice, but were found to be below the “evidential threshold.”

But he added that any new allegations would be investigated.

Reports analyzed by “Panorama” include details of more than a dozen night operations that followed a “kill or capture” ethos conducted by one SAS unit in 2010-11.

Witnesses who served with the unit told the BBC that they saw operatives kill unarmed people during the raids.

Operatives also allegedly planted AK-47 “drop weapons” around unarmed detainees to justify the killings.

Several SAS units competed with one another to record the highest number of kills, witnesses said.

Sunak tops first round of voting for new UK Tory leader

Sunak tops first round of voting for new UK Tory leader
Sunak tops first round of voting for new UK Tory leader

Sunak tops first round of voting for new UK Tory leader
  • Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt and foreign Secretary Liz Truss
LONDON: Former finance minister Rishi Sunak led the field of Conservative MPs bidding to become Britain’s next prime minister in the first ballot of Tory lawmakers Wednesday, as the race narrowed to six with the elimination of two candidates.
Early frontrunner Sunak, who quit as finance minister last week to help trigger outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s downfall, topped the contest with 88 votes, followed by former defense minister Penny Mordaunt, on 67.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss finished third with 50 Conservative lawmakers’ support.
The remaining candidates to meet the minimum 30-vote threshold were former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, on 40, backbencher Tom Tugendhat, on 37, and Attorney General Suella Braverman, who scraped through with 32 votes.
However, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who finished runner-up to Johnson in the last contest in 2019, and newly appointed finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, were both eliminated after struggling to hit the threshold.
There will be no let-up to the contest, with another round of voting set for Thursday, as the ruling party tries to winnow the candidates list down to a final pair over the next week to then put to party members.
The battle has already been marked by infighting between the candidates, prompting the beaten Hunt to warn the remaining rivals that “smears & attacks may bring short term tactical gain but always backfire long term.”
Johnson was forced last week to announce his resignation after a wave of ministerial resignations including by then finance minister Sunak.
It was a stunning fall from grace for a politician who secured a landslide election win in December 2019 and took the UK out of the European Union a month later, before the Covid pandemic struck.
Eight Conservative candidates had survived an initial cull Tuesday, with Sunak again topping the list ahead of Mordaunt.
While Johnson himself says he will stay above the fray, his remaining loyalists have not held back in rubbishing Sunak, and have been coalescing behind Truss.
Earlier Wednesday, Johnson hinted the race could be curtailed to last days rather than weeks as he praised the “wonderful candidates.”
“I will be leaving soon with my head held high,” Johnson said at his penultimate session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, following the spectacular collapse in cabinet support last week.
Under the election schedule, Johnson’s successor as Conservative leader is meant to be announced on September 5, as the party seeks to rebuild its popular support after he was felled by non-stop scandal.
But Johnson suggested the new leader could be elected “by acclamation” before next week, if the last two candidates agree a deal between them.
Leading contenders have already ruled that out, and Johnson’s press secretary told reporters that he was merely noting “uncertainty” about the race.
She added that the government was filing a Commons vote of confidence in itself, with a debate set for Monday, after rejecting an opposition Labour motion that was designed to evict Johnson sooner.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson was “totally deluded to the bitter end” but could take comfort in no longer having to follow the rules set for everyone else — a biting reference to “Partygate” and other scandals.
In a sign of things to come, Starmer also set his sights on the Tory leadership contenders, including on the complicated tax affairs of wealthy frontrunner Sunak.
Tax levels has proved the key issue so far.
Sunak has been stressing the need to balance the books, in contrast to a free-for-all series of tax cuts promised by leadership rivals that has drawn concern from the Bank of England and independent economists.
Giving her first campaign speech Wednesday, Mordaunt built on the patriotic themes that suffused her launch video — which had to be taken down after complaints from individuals who featured in it without permission.
The Royal Navy reservist said she was inspired to a life of service in 1982, aged nine, when she watched a taskforce of warships leaving her home city of Portsmouth to retake the Falkland Islands from Argentina.
“I think our party has lost its sense of self,” Mordaunt said, likening the Conservatives to Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s set last month at the Glastonbury music festival.
“We indulged all those new tunes, but what we really wanted was the good old stuff that we all knew the words to: low tax, small state, personal responsibility,” she said.

Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams

Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams
Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams

Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams
  • Mainstreaming one-time militants is a peace project in country’s south
  • 11,000 from MILF and MNLF sat for tests in late May
MANILA: Over 7,000 former separatist fighters in the southern Philippines have passed entry exams to join the country’s security forces, local authorities said on Wednesday, as they hope to sustain peace in one of Southeast Asia’s most conflict-torn regions.

The peace process in Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao island, has been underway for nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, or MILF, after almost 40 years of conflict.

An armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — MILF continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with the Philippine government in the 1990s. Only in 2014 did MILF fighters agree to turn over their firearms in exchange for the establishment of a self-administered Bangsamoro.

As part of the peace process, the region’s inhabitants voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025, when Bangsamoro will elect its legislature and executive.

Mainstreaming former fighters into the national security forces is part of the autonomy project. In late May, 11,000 ex-combatants from MILF and MNLF sat for exams to join the Philippine police force, which 7,145 of them have passed, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Cabinet Secretary Mohd. Asnin Pendatun said in a statement.

“We are very grateful that we have a high passing rate for the qualifying exam,” he said. “This is just a testament that symbolized the partnership between the national and Bangsamoro governments for the peace process.”

About 5,000 of the candidates are expected to join the police force, initially as patrol officers, after training and medical tests.

Decades of conflict have hampered development and kept parts of Mindanao among the poorest regions not only in the Philippines, but also in Asia.

Wilben Mayor, former assistant secretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, told Arab News before the exams that once integrated into the police force, the former MILF and MNLF fighters would help “ensure peace and security not only in the Bangsamoro, but throughout the country.”

“Under the peace process between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, this is the first time that certified members of the MILF and the MNLF have been given the opportunity to enter the Philippine National Police,” he said.

“They are now considered peacekeepers and peacebuilders.”

Mo Farah's trafficking revelation sparks national debate

Mo Farah’s trafficking revelation sparks national debate
Mo Farah's trafficking revelation sparks national debate

Mo Farah’s trafficking revelation sparks national debate
  • British Olympian was illegally trafficked into UK as a boy, worked as domestic servant
  • Journalist: ‘People deserve to be able to seek refuge and live in safety in this country, whether they win gold medals and entertain us — or not’
LONDON: British Olympian Sir Mo Farah shocked the nation this week after admitting that he had been illegally trafficked into the UK as a boy and worked as a domestic servant.

Sir Mo, 39, became a household name in Britain in 2012 after winning Olympic gold medals in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races. He stunned supporters when he repeated the feat in 2016.

But it is his origin in the UK that has attracted attention this week, because Mo Farah is not his birth name.

Born Hussein Abdi Kahin on March 23, 1983, in present-day Somaliland, he was trafficked from Djibouti to London aged 9 under the name of another child.

He has since adopted that name, which is how he is known in his sporting triumphs, but not before he endured life as a domestic laborer in London.

The Home Office, the British government department that handles immigration, has told BBC News that it will not investigate Sir Mo.

“It makes me relieved,” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program. “This is my country. If it wasn’t for (my physical education teacher) Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn’t even have the courage to do this.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe my life to — particularly my wife, who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it’s okay to do this.”

Sir Mo has now made a documentary, titled “The Real Mo Farah,” about his experiences growing up, his journey to Olympic glory and his career since running.

“It was always my story. I wasn’t even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn’t talk about it publicly,” he said.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I’m glad I’ve made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child.”

But as Sir Mo details his story and his arrival to Britain, a wider conversation about immigration laws in the country has been sparked by his revelations.

“How generous,” said The Independent’s Harriet Williamson, referring to the Home Office’s decision to not investigate the Olympian.

“Here’s the thing — no victim should ever be afraid they will be penalised for a crime committed against them.

“But that’s where we are in Britain, in 2022, and Farah’s disclosures should force us to confront our attitudes towards people who come to this country as refugees, migrants or victims of human trafficking.”

While Sir Mo gradually developed the courage to tell his story, he has delivered it at an opportune moment, as a national conversation on migrants crossing the English Channel and updated laws on nationality and borders continues to fill the airwaves.

His autobiographical film was released soon after the government launched its controversial Rwanda deportation scheme for people crossing the Channel, regardless of their immigration status, which has attracted swathes of legal challenges and rebukes from immigration groups.

Amid the governing Conservative Party’s leadership election, candidate Jeremy Hunt has said he will back an extension of the scheme, which is popular among the party’s grassroots.

But does this mentality of blocking and deportation risk preventing the arrival of future Mo Farahs?

Williamson thinks this is the wrong question to be asking. “Using Farah’s achievements to justify him being welcome in the UK is part of the problem,” she said.

“It fosters a culture of exceptionalism and taps into damaging narratives about ‘the good immigrant,’ setting high bars for how immigrants and refugees should ‘earn’ a place in Britain.

“People deserve to be able to seek refuge and live in safety in this country, whether they win gold medals and entertain us — or not.”

Regardless of what the government does next with its immigration laws, Sir Mo’s “Hollywood” story will likely give ministers and campaigners pause for thought.

But Jim White, a journalist who knows Sir Mo well and interviewed him regularly during his meteoric rise, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the reflections will not all be positive.

“There is … one depressing reality that remains. Imagine how many children there are out there, some of them in similar circumstances to those in which he found himself, being horribly exploited in modern-day slavery,” White said.

“Sadly the odds are stacked against any of them growing up into quadruple Olympic champions.”

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say

Owner of South African bar where 21 teens died arrested, police say
  • Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded
CAPE TOWN: The owner of the bar in the South African coastal town of East London where 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month has been arrested, police in the Eastern Cape province said on Wednesday.
Forensic teams are yet to reveal their conclusions on how the teens died, with a source close to the investigation saying one theory was a chemical or gas leak and authorities also investigating possible accidental poisoning.
There has been an outpouring of grief at the deaths at the nightspot in Scenery Park township, in a nation used to seeing casualties from a pervasive binge drinking culture.
Angry mourners of some victims have complained that weeks of calls to shut down the tavern went unheeded.
Provincial police said in a statement that the owner, aged 52, was arrested over the weekend, while two employees at the tavern were subsequently arrested on Tuesday.
The owner is expected to appear before the East London Magistrates Court on Aug. 19 to face charges after an investigation that focused on allegedly supplying minors with alcohol, the statement said.
“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care,” Lt. General Nomthetheleli Mene said in the statement.

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection
EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection

EU official: Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID-19 protection
  • Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant
FRANKFURT: A European health emergency official on Wednesday said adapted versions of established mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that address two variants in one shot will soon offer people better protection than vaccines that are now available.
Moderna and the BioNTech-Pfizer alliance are working on vaccines based on a combination of the original Wuhan virus and an omicron subvariant. Referred to as bivalent shots, these would be used in an autumn vaccination campaign.
“Whatever bivalent vaccine will be available will be a good one. It will be better than the current vaccines,” the director of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, Pierre Delsaux, told members of the European Parliament in a hearing.
He did not take a side in the ongoing discussion among European regulators and vaccine makers over what subtype of the omicron such adapted shots should be modelled on.
The European Medicines Agency has not yet expressed a clear preference for the subvariant — BA.1 or BA.4/BA.5 — that these shots should be based on.
BioNTech and Pfizer have also proposed a shot based on one omicron subvariant only.

