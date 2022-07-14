You are here

Desert-grown superfood puts 'healthy' burgers on UAE menus

Salicornia plant-based burger patties are produced on a production line at a food processing plant in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Salicornia plant-based burger patties are produced on a production line at a food processing plant in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Desert-grown superfood puts ‘healthy’ burgers on UAE menus
Salicornia plant-based burger patties are produced on a production line at a food processing plant in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Desert-grown superfood puts ‘healthy’ burgers on UAE menus
A worker cooks salicornia plant-based burger patties in a pan at a food processing plant in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Desert-grown superfood puts ‘healthy’ burgers on UAE menus

Salicornia plant-based burger patties are produced on a production line at Sharjah on June 8, 2022.
  The asparagus-like plant reduces sodium content by 40 percent in the company's healthy burgers, which also contain chicken, quinoa and kale
AFP

DUBAI: A hardy plant grown using salt water is thriving in the UAE’s desert farms and helping create “healthy” burgers, showing sustainable agriculture’s potential in the toughest conditions.
Salicornia, a succulent, is already being used as a salt replacement in burger patties — a rare farming success in the UAE.
“You have the salty flavor with less sodium, but you also have other benefits,” said Tina Siegismund, head of marketing and innovation at UAE-based Global Food Industries, a frozen food manufacturer.




This picture taken on April 15, 2022 shows a view of the succulent salicornia plants growing on a farm in the desert outside the Gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)

The asparagus-like plant reduces sodium content by 40 percent in the company’s healthy burgers, which also contain chicken, quinoa and kale. Native to parts of North America, Europe, South Africa and South Asia, the plant is ideal for the UAE’s inhospitable climate, and contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
Agriculture produces less than 1 percent of GDP in the UAE, a country on the frontline of climate change with temperatures regularly topping 50 degrees Celsius and rising rapidly.

Updated 12 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Review: Simple - Intermittent Fasting App

Photo/Supplied
  Intermittent fasting is known to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance and blood sugar levels
Simple is a mobile application that helps you log fasting and eating window hours. It is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Intermittent fasting is a popular method for weight loss and weight management. It is a routine of eating that alternates between fasting and eating times.

The diet focuses on when you eat your meals rather than the specific items you should eat.

Daily 16-hour or 24-hour fasts twice a week are two common intermittent fasting strategies.

Intermittent fasting is known to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance and blood sugar levels.

Simple features include a meal tracker, a water intake tracker and a nutrition tracker.

When notifications are enabled, the application reminds you to drink water, add the foods you eat and will remind you to eat or fast — depending on the fasting hours that you choose.

In the liquid intake tracker, the app allows you to select the time, type of drink (water, coffee, tea, soft drink, juice, milk, shake, smoothie, broth and more), customization (for example, if the water was carbonated, regular or fruit-infused), size in milliliters and number of servings.

Simple also has an activity tracker where you can select exercise that you have completed, such as workouts, walking, cycling, swimming and more.

It will also ask more questions after you select your activity. For example, if you selected walking, the app will ask whether it was indoor, general outdoor, hiking or dog walking, and will also request kilometers, time and fatigue levels after the activity.

Simple has helped me lose weight because it gives me more control over what and when I eat, and I feel good overall following a 16/8 hour fast every day.

Where We Are Going Today: Bake Home

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 08 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Bake Home

Photo/Supplied
  Bake Home offer homemade cheesecakes in a variety of sizes, ranging from bite-sized to large
Updated 08 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

Sandwiched between a cluster of eating establishments, Bake Home has become a staple supplier for gatherings in the Eastern Province.

With seven branches spread across the region, the bakery offers packaged family-style homebaked goods that look and taste homemade — with the added convenience of a store.

There is no need to place an order in advance, their popular boxes are always available, but custom orders are also available for special occasions or last-minute snacks.

Their different locations hold all their bestsellers and guarantee that no neighborhood will go without a Bake Home nearby.

While they do not offer a dine-in option, the stores carry an assortment of freshly baked goods for your family, friends or colleagues.

Ideal for small to medium gatherings, the round mini-basbousas with a moist cream filling, mixed Turkish sweets and the pull-apart cheesy breads with a sticky saffron sauce, are all a must-try.

Bake Home offer homemade cheesecakes in a variety of sizes, ranging from bite-sized to large.

They are also well-known for their small savory sandwiches, filled with falafel and other regional favorites such as zataar, cheese and labneh.

Their prices are reasonable for the quality and are considered competitive with neighboring offerings.

Each shop offers an array of sweet and salty options, conveniently sealed and ready for an office event or a family party.

Hours of operation differ slightly for each location but most open in the morning and close in the evening; check each branch for opening hours.

For those who prefer to have their goods delivered, Hunger Station and Mrsool Apps allow you to order a box — or a few boxes — straight to your door.

They can be reached at bake_home_sa on Instagram and Snapchat.

Two Dubai eateries make World’s 50 Best Restaurants ‘extended’ list

Orfali Bros made the list at number 87. (Instagram)
Orfali Bros made the list at number 87. (Instagram)
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

Two Dubai eateries make World's 50 Best Restaurants 'extended' list

Orfali Bros made the list at number 87. (Instagram)
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: It seems that UAE restaurants are having a moment this summer. Mere weeks after the Michelin Guide launched in the country, two Dubai restaurants — Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros — have been added to an extended list by the World's 50 Best Restaurants list ahead of the unveiling of this year's awards on July 18 in London.

In the run-up to the main announcement, the extended 51 to 100 list is traditionally announced as a precursor, which “shines a spotlight” on restaurants to watch.

Tresind Studio came in at number 57 while Orfali Bros made the list at number 87. It’s the first time either restaurant has made it to the extended global listing. 

While Tresind Studio, which offers set tasting menus featuring fusion Indian food, received its first Michelin star this year, Orfali Bros also made it to the Michelin guide’s Bib Gourmand category. Founded by brothers Mohammad, Wasim and Omar, Orfali Bros feature dishes with a “certain nostalgia and whimsy.”

In addition to the two Dubai restaurants, Istanbul-based restaurant Mikla also made the list at No. 86. Showcasing picturesque views of Istanbul, the restaurant is the brainchild of Turkish-Scandinavian chef Mehmet Gurs. 

Topics: Dubai UAE Food

Restaurateur Natasha Sideris talks Saudi plans, new dining concept in Dubai

Natasha Sideris is the founder and CEO of Tashas Group. (Supplied)
Natasha Sideris is the founder and CEO of Tashas Group. (Supplied)
Updated 04 July 2022
Saffiya Ansari

Restaurateur Natasha Sideris talks Saudi plans, new dining concept in Dubai

Natasha Sideris is the founder and CEO of Tashas Group. (Supplied)
Updated 04 July 2022
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: It’s one of Dubai’s most buzzed about eateries and while the Instagram-worthy Flamingo Room readies to open its doors in Riyadh later this year, we caught up with restaurateur Natasha Sideris to find out more about her success and worldwide expansion plans.

The founder and CEO of Tashas Group, which has a portfolio of varied dining concepts, shed light on why she sees Saudi Arabia as a growing market, as well as her plans for new dining outlets.

“Our decision to expand into Saudi was informed by two things. Firstly, the location that we have found for Flamingo Room by tashas is extraordinary in Bujairi Terrace. Secondly, I think that there are wonderful opportunities in the country. It is a previously untapped market with a large population that is open to new concepts,” Sideris told Arab News.

“As with any new market, there will be challenges,” she added, explain that “we have spent eight years in the UAE forging great relationships with suppliers, shopfitters (and) photographers. It will take time to build relationships with new suppliers, but we are well on our way.”

Curating the concept specially for the Kingdom’s market, the group will open the destination restaurant in a three-storey building inspired by Najd architecture in Diriyah, on the banks of Wadi Hanifah.

The group, which was founded in South Africa and operates out of Dubai in the UAE, has seven brands under its umbrella: tashas, Le Parc by tashas, Flamingo Room by tashas, Avli by tashas, Galaxy Bar, Collective Africa, and 1701.

In addition to its expansion into Saudi Arabia, in the next six to 12 months the group plans to open five other locations, in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, South Africa and London.

“We are going to enter the UK market slowly and sensibly,” Sideris revealed. “The pandemic, as well as Brexit, have made a major impact so we want to make sure we adapt the concept to the market and, all going well, we will expand the number of locations. “

The group is also introducing a brand new concept in Dubai’s Alserkal Arts hub. Called Nala, the project will offer diners luxury quick-service, something the founder said is important to her.

“This concept is close to my heart and we have been working on it for a couple of years. So many people are strapped for time yet would like to eat beautiful food in a stunning environment. Our goal is to serve our guests freshly prepared meals quickly and provide fantastic quality at the same time.”

Topics: Tashas Group Saudi Arabia London Dubai Riyadh F&B

Luna Reef brings unique cuisines from around the world to Jeddah’s dining table

Luna Reef brings unique cuisines from around the world to Jeddah’s dining table
Updated 29 June 2022
AMEERA ABID

Luna Reef brings unique cuisines from around the world to Jeddah's dining table

Luna Reef brings unique cuisines from around the world to Jeddah’s dining table
  The chefs from each restaurant are working hard to move their locales to a more permanent spot
  Hoping to be part of already growing collection of superb restaurants in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 June 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Luna Reef Restaurants, located inside the Jeddah Yacht Club, has brought together five restaurants, each boasting authenticity and class and offering the best view of the sea in town: Italian restaurants Madeo and Le Vesuvio, French fine-dining restaurant Le Comptoir De Nicole, Sri Lankan eatery Hoppers, and pizza place Emmy Squared Pizza.

The chefs from each restaurant are working hard to move their locales to a more permanent spot so they can be a part of the already growing collection of superb restaurants in the Kingdom.

Daniel Lewis, the executive branch chef for Emmy Squared Pizza, said that they are always open to trying new things. The pizza parlor recently came up with the “Loaded Ronni” pizza, given the Saudi predilection for pepperoni pizza.

The pizzeria is a must-try for those who enjoy comfort food. The pizzas are baked in a square tin tray that is coated with brown butter. The spongy dough pairs sublimely with the mozzarella cheese, baked to golden perfection.

FASTFACT

French restaurant Le Comptoir De Nicole gets its name from old French; the word “comptoir” today is used to describe a casual, relaxed dining setting.

“In America, they call this kind of pizza a pie, and if you speak to an Italian chef, they are going to tell you it is not a pizza. However, the quality of the ingredients that we use is what matters the most. We get ourselves the best ingredients that we can globally, so that is what sets us apart from the run-of-the-mill pizza,” Lewis said.

Some of the ingredients used in the pizza are shipped here from Italy to ensure they are the best in the market. The chef said that they were still working to put a Saudi twist on things.

“I have some Middle Eastern experience, but this year I am going to dive much deeper into the culture and try to adapt some of our recipes and offerings to the people here. While doing that, we still want to maintain the award-winning standard that we have set.”

When asked about his favorite aspect of the restaurant, he said it is a perfect setting for groups: “It is all about sharing. It is very relaxed.”

Madeo, for its part, does not just represent Italian food but the legacy of an Italian family. It is owned and run by Alfio Vietina and his wife Elvira Buffoni. For over 35 years, they have been creating recipes and plan to hand them down to the coming generations.

For Madeo, the main idea is not to put a twist on Italian food but to remain consistent and deliver the same food in Jeddah as is served in their branch in Los Angeles.

FASTFACT

The square pizza trend caught on with mechanics in Detroit, as they would keep screws and other smaller components in similar tin boxes; later, they would take them home and bake pizzas in them.

“We must follow the recipe, and every day we try and make the best version of it. We are very excited to give our guests an Italian fine-dining experience,” said Davide Figliolini, executive chef of Madeo.

The restaurant has kept its food simple yet delicious, so it appeals to all palates.

Customers of French eatery Le Comptoir De Nicole, meanwhile, say it is the “perfect place to fall in love” with its beautiful view of the nightly fireworks. It presents the signature dishes of Nicole Rubi, who has managed to capture the spirit of Nice, located on the French Riviera, in her culinary creations. Their burrata fraiche and Wagyu beef tagliata are among the restaurant’s best sellers.

Head Chef Joginder Dham said: “The coast of Jeddah is the perfect setting for the bright and cheerful Comptoir de Nicole. I am happy to bring Mediterranean classics to the Red Sea.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food Jeddah

