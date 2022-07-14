You are here

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail
The joint venture includes engineering, procurement and construction works.
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail

Contractors prepare bids for Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies JV in Jubail
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors are preparing bids for the estimated $5 billion Amiral petrochemical project of Saudi Aramco and Total Refining & Petrochemical Co. in Jubail, which includes the main engineering, procurement and construction works, according to a MEED report.

Citing sources, the agency reported that Satorp, a downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies, had issued tenders for the eight EPC packages in May and June.

Initially, the deadline to submit the bids was Aug. 15. The report noted that Satorp has extended it to Aug. 31.

The main components of the EPC package include mixed feed cracker, derivative units, high-density polyethylene and logistics area, utilities, interconnecting and flare systems.

The package will also oversee tank farms, pipelines and value park integration, Satorp integration, information technology and security systems, among other things.

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff
Updated 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff

China In-Focus – Banking, home stocks slump; Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff
Updated 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Investors dumped China’s banking and real estate stocks on Thursday, fearing deepening trouble in the property sector would begin to hit the financial system as a wave of homebuyers refused to repay mortgage loans for delayed projects.


Bonds of Chinese developers were also sold off, as confidence in the sector, already wrecked by the Evergrande Group crisis, continues to wane.

Over the past few weeks, a growing number of homebuyers across China have collectively threatened to halt mortgage payments to banks until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, according to official newspapers and social media.

The CSI300 Bank index fell as much as 3.3 percent, hitting its lowest level since March 2020, while Hong Kong’s financial shares lost 1.5 percent. 

China Merchants Bank and Industrial Bank dropped as much as 6.3 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

China-listed developers Gemdale and Greenland Holdings slumped more than 4 percent, while Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group tumbled 5.4 percent to a four-month low.

The CSI Real Estate Bond Index fell to the lowest level in nearly four years, while an index tracking Chinese high-yield bonds hit record lows.

 

Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff after regulatory crackdown

Alibaba Group is cutting over a third of staff in its in-house deals team, four people with knowledge of the matter said, after Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown sharply slowed the Chinese e-commerce behemoth’s deal-making pace.

Alibaba plans to reduce its strategic investment team of more than 110 people, mainly based in mainland China, to about 70, said two of the people, adding the company has already informed a bulk of staffers of their redundancy.

The job cuts mainly involve mid-level and senior people in the mainland, said the two people, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. The company’s deals team also has staff in Hong Kong, they added.

China summer wheat output rises 1 percent on extra acreage, yields

China’s summer wheat output rose 1 percent this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields.

Summer wheat output in the world’s top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tons in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said, helped by a 0.7 percent increase in yields and a slight gain in acreage.

Prices of wheat harvested in China rose to their highest levels on record last month, despite stable demand, pushed up by surging farming costs, tight stocks and concerns that heavy rains last year would lead to a smaller crop.

The agriculture ministry, however, had recently said its winter wheat crop improved more than expected.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

India In-Focus — UAE announces $2bn investment in India; WPI inflation stays above 15% in June

India In-Focus — UAE announces $2bn investment in India; WPI inflation stays above 15% in June
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — UAE announces $2bn investment in India; WPI inflation stays above 15% in June

India In-Focus — UAE announces $2bn investment in India; WPI inflation stays above 15% in June
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, the UAE, India, the US and Israel said in a joint statement on Thursday.


The idea is to bring farmers, processors and retailers together in one place using the latest climate technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields.


The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, they said in a statement.


“US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project,” the statement said.

India’s June WPI inflation stays above 15 percent
India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation kept above 15 percent in June, government data showed on Thursday, but the slight easing from the prior month’s three-decade high of 15.88 percent strengthens prospects for more rate hikes next month by the central bank.


Economists say inflation, driven by higher global crude oil and domestic prices, has shown little sign of cooling, despite a rise of 90 basis points in the benchmark rate of the Reserve Bank of India over the last two months and export curbs.

Wholesale prices, akin to producer prices, eased slightly to 15.18 percent, but stayed in double digits for a 15th straight month, the data showed.

A depreciation of nearly 7 percent this year in the rupee currency against the dollar has pushed up prices of imported food and energy products for companies as well as consumers.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody’s rating agency, said WPI inflation could ease to 13 percent in July, reflecting correction in global commodity and fuel prices, which surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We foresee 60 basis points of rate hikes by the Monetary Policy Committee over the next two reviews,” she said, referring to the central bank’s rate-setting panel.

The repo rate could rise to 5.5 percent by September, followed by a pause to ascertain economic growth momentum, she added.

The high inflation was mainly fueled by rising prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, food items, basic metals and chemical products, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May

Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May

Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotels in Riyadh saw higher occupancy in June compared to May, reaching 56.5 percent, according to data released by global hospitality insight provider STR.

In what is a strong indication of the sector’s rebound after the pandemic, hotels saw their average daily rates in June at SR580.61 ($154.6), while the revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was at SR328.17.

“While ADR and RevPAR fell month over month, each of the three key performance metrics came in higher than the pre-pandemic comparable,” wrote STR in the report. 

Saudi Arabia eased COVID-19 restrictions in March, helping fuel the surge in hotel occupancy in the Kingdom’s capital.

Jeddah sets record hotel occupancy

Meanwhile, another STR report released a few weeks back suggested that the hotel industry in Jeddah reported its highest performance since September 2019.

The report revealed that occupancy rates in Jeddah hotels touched 64 percent as the sector rebounded after the pandemic.

In May, hotels in Jeddah saw their average daily rates rising to SR901.40, which helped them improve their revenue per available room to SR580.62.

The report, however, added that the occupancy in May 2022 is still 6.4 percent lower compared to May 2019.

The average daily rate and the RevPAR are also down 29.4 percent and 33.9 percent in May 2022, compared to the same period in 2019.

Hospitality market needs $110bn to reach planned rooms

In May, global property consultant Knight Frank said that the Kingdom’s hospitality market needs $110 billion to complete the planned 310,000 hotel rooms as envisioned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The property consultant also claimed that Accor Group will establish its place in the Kingdom with over 28,000 rooms under management, followed by Hilton Hotels with 19,000 rooms by 2030.

Golden age for Saudi hospitality

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the Middle East and North Africa, said that the next 10 years would be a golden age for Saudi hospitality.

“You can call the coming 10 years of Saudi Arabia the golden era of its hospitality. It will not happen again in the coming years and will lay the foundation for hospitality in the long term,” said Saleem. 

He added that the Kingdom and Qatar are firming up their global tourism map positions. 

Dubai carrier Emirates says not planning to cut capacity to/from London Heathrow

Dubai carrier Emirates says not planning to cut capacity to/from London Heathrow
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

Dubai carrier Emirates says not planning to cut capacity to/from London Heathrow

Dubai carrier Emirates says not planning to cut capacity to/from London Heathrow
  • Company describes Heathrow’s request as ‘unreasonable and unacceptable’
  • Emirates: Moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice is not realistic
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates airline said on Thursday it was planning to operate as scheduled to and from London’s Heathrow airport, with no plans to cut capacity after the airport threatened legal action if capacity is not cut.
In a statement, the company described Heathrow’s request as “unreasonable and unacceptable,” saying that moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice was not realistic.

NEOM scouts for project managers to build mega hotels in the Gulf of Aqaba: MEED

NEOM scouts for project managers to build mega hotels in the Gulf of Aqaba: MEED
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

NEOM scouts for project managers to build mega hotels in the Gulf of Aqaba: MEED

NEOM scouts for project managers to build mega hotels in the Gulf of Aqaba: MEED
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, the $500-billion megacity expected to change the face of Saudi Arabia, is looking for project managers to build its hotels in the Gulf of Aqaba, MEED reported.

The Gulf of Aqaba is a 120-kilometer-long coastal strip at NEOM. It has an average width of 3.5 kilometers, with a total land area of 430 sq. km.

This project’s scope includes developing a series of hotels, including the plans for a project named Gas Station Hotel.

According to the report, Gas Station Hotel includes two 500-meter-tall hotel towers on either side of the main highway serving the development and a low-rise resort.

NEOM is one of the Kingdom’s flagship projects to transform the region, as it plans to move away from an oil-dependent economy.

Aimed at functioning as a tourist destination as outlined in Vision 2030, NEOM will be a smart city, adopting all advanced technologies.

Some of the notable highlights of the NEOM project include NEOM Bay, NEOM Bay Airport, and NEOM Industrial City.

