UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline

DUBAI: As part of the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, Etihad Airways was named the environmental airline of the year and recognized for setting new standards for the global aviation industry.

The Abu Dhabi carrier offset 70,000 tons of carbon emissions for one Boeing Co. 787 in 2021 by buying into a forestry program in Tanzania, Bloomberg reported, citing Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, in an interview at the Dubai Airshow last year.

Majid Al Futtaim opens its first CB2 store in Dubai

Majid Al Futtaim has opened its first CB2 store in the region after a temporary pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, according to a statement.



“Building on the success of CB2’s ecommerce website as well as our recent pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, this new store is a continuation of our mission to pioneer new experiences both online and offline,” said CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle Fahed Ghanim in a statement.



“Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch, and experience products, whilst creating memorable moments with friends and families and building meaningful connections with brands,” he added.



There are multiple categories in the new store, including furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more.



CB2 offers online ordering, same-day delivery, and at-home assembly to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

AD Ports Group to support Hayat Biotech’s global expansion

Hayat Biotech and AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Hayat Biotech’s global logistics and distribution efforts through AD Ports Group’s cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD, according to a statement.

As part of the partnership, Hayat Biotech will be able to set up manufacturing centers around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve international markets.

In the initial phase, Hayat Biotech will ship strategic construction supplies, including containers, machinery, raw materials, and equipment, to support the construction of its global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, the statement added.

Upon completion, the facilities will produce several biopharmaceutical products, including Hayat-Vax, the first locally produced COVID-19 vaccine in the Middle East.

HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership will handle distribution as part of the collaboration.