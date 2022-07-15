You are here

  • Home
  • India reports first case of monkeypox

India reports first case of monkeypox

India reports first case of monkeypox
The disease has a fatality rate of between one and 10 percent depending on the variant — there are two — in endemic countries. (CDC via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r32up

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

India reports first case of monkeypox

India reports first case of monkeypox
  • Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals
  • Transmission comes through close and prolonged contact between two people
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India has reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox after a 35-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East showed symptoms, officials said.
The federal government rushed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state of Kerala in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox there, according to an official statement.
The man, who traveled from the United Arab Emirates to Kerala on Tuesday, was in stable condition and isolated at a hospital, the state’s health minister Veena George told reporters Thursday.
“He is stable and all his vital signs are normal. We have asked all districts to be on alert,” she said.
The patient’s primary contacts have also been isolated while passengers who came in contact with him on his flight have been told to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals. Human-to-human transmission is possible but considered rare.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
So far, confirmed cases in non-endemic areas are generally mild and no deaths have been reported.
It is considered much less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated more than 40 years ago.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are a fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
Transmission comes through close and prolonged contact between two people, principally via saliva or the pus of scabs formed during infection.
Most monkeypox infections so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age and chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.
The disease has a fatality rate of between one and 10 percent depending on the variant — there are two — in endemic countries.
But medical care significantly reduces the risk. Most people recover on their own and outbreaks usually die out on their own due to low transmissibility of the virus.

Topics: India monkeypox virus Monkeypox

Related

Saudi Health Ministry announces first monkeypox case in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry announces first monkeypox case in Kingdom
WHO: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks
World
WHO: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus
  • Some Western ministers blasted Russian officials attending the G20 talks
  • Host Indonesia tries to find common ground in a group frayed by the Ukraine war
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: G20 finance leaders meeting in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine or the humanitarian consequences would be catastrophic, host Indonesia said on Friday.
Some Western ministers blasted Russian officials attending the talks, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” was solely responsible for the economic crisis the world now faced.
Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting on the resort island, as host Indonesia tries to find common ground in a group frayed by the Ukraine war and rising economic pressures from soaring inflation.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation,” has overshadowed recent G20 meetings, including last week’s gathering of foreign ministers.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the world had high hopes the group could find a solution to the threat of war, rising commodity prices and the spillover effects on the ability of low-income countries to repay debt.
“We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low income countries would be catastrophic,” she said.
G20 members include Western countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia and accuse it of war crimes in Ukraine — which Moscow denies — as well as nations like China, India and South Africa, which have been more muted in their responses.
Sri Mulyani called for G20 members to talk less about politics and “build bridges between each other” to deliver more technical decisions and concrete action.
Yellen said Russian finance officials at the meeting shared responsibility for the “horrific consequences” of the war.
“By starting this war, Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices,” Yellen said.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov was attending the meetings in Bali, while Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually at the time, a source familiar with the matter said.
Maksimov addressed the gathering and there was no walk out by other leaders, the source said.
Western countries have repeatedly said there cannot be “business as usual” at the G20 meetings due to Russia’s presence.
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told Russian officials that she held them personally responsible for “war crimes” committed during Russia’s war, a Western official told Reuters.
Freeland, whose maternal grandparents were born in Ukraine, told the opening G20 session that the war was the “single biggest threat to the global economy right now,” the official said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of one session of a G20 meeting with his counterparts in Bali last week, following what he called “frenzied criticism” of his country over the war.
That meeting ended without a communique nor any announcements of agreements.
Yellen said one of her key objectives was to push G20 creditors, including China, to finalize debt relief for countries in debt distress.

North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US

North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US
Updated 24 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US

North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US
  • ‘Ukraine has no right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty’
Updated 24 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the United States’ “unjust, illegal” actions that breached Pyongyang’s sovereignty.
North Korea’s state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
But the isolated country’s foreign ministry defended the decision, saying Ukraine had already aided US-led actions including sanctions over the North’s weapons programs.
North Korea has said its nuclear and missile programs are a self defensive deterrence, and accused the United States of maintaining “hostile policy” by imposing international sanctions and holding military drills with South Korea.
“Ukraine has no right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the US unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past,” the ministry said.
“We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favorably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect.”

Topics: North Korea Ukraine US Russia

Related

Seoul urges China, Russia to prevent North Korean nuclear test
World
Seoul urges China, Russia to prevent North Korean nuclear test
Biden leaves for Asia under Ukraine, North Korea nuclear shadows
World
Biden leaves for Asia under Ukraine, North Korea nuclear shadows

Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker

Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker
Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker

Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker
Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation has been accepted, according to the parliament’s speaker.

“Gotabaya has legally resigned” with effect from Thursday, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana told reporters, after Rajapaksa notified the speaker from Singapore he was stepping down.

“From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president.”

Sri Lankans have been waiting for a formal announcement confirming their president had resigned after he fled to Singapore to escape anti-government protests triggered by his country’s dire economic crisis.

Rajapaksa’s departure came after months of protests over what critics said was his mismanagement of the island nation’s economy, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

The parliamentary speaker’s office said Rajapaksa had emailed his resignation and it would be examined before a formal announcement — expected on Friday — is made.

“The authenticity and the legality of the email will have to be checked out” before being formally accepted, the speaker’s spokesman Indunil Yapa said.

Rajapaksa would be the first president to resign since Sri Lanka adopted a presidential system of government in 1978.

At a seafront boulevard that has served as the headquarters of a protest movement seeking to oust him, a small crowd gathered its remaining strength late Thursday to celebrate his resignation.

Only a few hundred people were there to mark the major milestone, with many veterans of the protest movement exhausted after enduring tear gas barrages and tense confrontations with security forces in the preceding days.

But the lack of a formal announcement of his resignation injected a note of caution into the celebrations.

“I certainly feel, I think the crowd here definitely does feel, quite happy about it,” activist Vraie Balthaazar said.

“But at the same time, I think there’s also, until we see the letter, there’s always a sense of apprehension.”

Under Sri Lanka’s constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe — whose resignation is also being demanded by protesters — would automatically become acting president until parliament can appoint a successor.

Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma and their two bodyguards arrived in Singapore from the Maldives on board a Saudia airline flight.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoyed immunity from arrest, and he is understood to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained.

The former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed is believed to have played a behind-the-scenes role in getting him out of the country, and said Rajapaksa feared he would be killed if he remained.

“I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life,” Nasheed tweeted.

Singapore’s foreign ministry confirmed Rajapaksa had been allowed to enter the city-state for a “private visit,” adding: “He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.”

He is expected to look to stay in Singapore for some time, according to Sri Lankan security sources, before potentially moving to the United Arab Emirates.

The spiralling economic crisis led to Sri Lanka defaulting on its $51-billion foreign debt in April, and it is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

But the talks have been thrown off course by the political upheaval, and an IMF spokesman said Thursday the fund hoped the unrest can be resolved soon so they can resume.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol, with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

In Colombo, demonstrators earlier left several of the emblematic state buildings they had taken over in recent days after Wickremesinghe instructed security forces to restore order and declared a state of emergency.

“We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle,” said a spokeswoman for the protesters.

Witnesses saw dozens of activists leave Wickremesinghe’s office as armed police and security forces moved in.

The capital was put under curfew and armored personnel carriers patrolled some areas.

Hundreds of thousands of people had visited the prime minister’s compound since it was opened to the public after he fled and his security guards backed down.

By Thursday afternoon, the gates were closed, with armed guards posted both inside and outside.

Police said a soldier and a constable were injured in clashes with protesters outside the national parliament as security forces beat back an attempt to storm the legislature.

Protesters also left the studios of the main state television station after breaking in on Wednesday.

The main hospital in Colombo said about 85 people were admitted with injuries on Wednesday, with one man suffocating to death after being tear-gassed at the premier’s office.

The military and the police were issued fresh orders Thursday to firmly put down any violence, and warned troublemakers they were “legitimately empowered to exercise their force.”

But student Chirath Chathuranga Jayalath, 26, said: “You cannot stop this protest by killing people. They’ll shoot our heads but we do this from our hearts.”

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Update Sri Lanka protests continue despite curfew, heavy troop deployment
World
Sri Lanka protests continue despite curfew, heavy troop deployment

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
The Trump family also released a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.
“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.
Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.
“I suggest a few things,” she told the paper. “We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought.” She said she advised him to “be more calm.”
“But Donald cannot be calm,” she added. “He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is.”
She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977.

Topics: Ivana Trump Donald Trump

Daesh brides must return to UK: Filmmaker

Daesh brides must return to UK: Filmmaker
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Daesh brides must return to UK: Filmmaker

Daesh brides must return to UK: Filmmaker
  • Andrew Drury: “They are our problem and we should be dealing with our own mess”
  • It is unfair for Britain to allow them “to be a danger to the Syrians and the Kurds”
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain must “bring home” the brides and children of Daesh fighters who are being held in Syrian camps because they are “our problem,” a filmmaker has said.

Andrew Drury, 56, who regularly visits the Kurdish-run Al-Roj camp in northeast Syria, said 22-year-old Shamima Begum, who fled Britain when she was 15 to join Daesh, should be brought home.

She attracted widespread attention in Britain and overseas after The Times released an interview with her in 2019 in which she refused to apologize for her role in supporting the so-called caliphate.

She has since apologized and committed to return to the UK, but former Home Secretary Sajid Javid removed her British citizenship.

Drury said the UK has a responsibility to repatriate British Daesh brides, such as Begum, and their children.

They must “come home” because it is unfair for Britain to allow them “to be a danger to the Syrians and the Kurds,” who have “enough danger to deal with already,” he added. “They are our problem and we should be dealing with our own mess.”

Referring to the Daesh brides, he said: “I don’t think the wider international community knows what to do with them.”

Last year, Save the Children warned that the children of Daesh fighters were “wasting away” in Al-Roj and Al-Hol camps in northeast Syria.

In September, the charity said the UK had repatriated just four of the approximately 60 children born to British brides in those camps.

Topics: Daesh Al-Roj camp Syria Daesh brides

Related

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid
Middle-East
UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
World
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Latest updates

India reports first case of monkeypox
India reports first case of monkeypox
Morocco firefighters battle infernos as villagers flee
Morocco firefighters battle infernos as villagers flee
G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus
G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus
North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US
North Korea: Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US
Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker
Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.