Emirati jiu-jitsu stars complete weigh-ins at World Games in Alabama

Emirati jiu-jitsu star Faisal Al-Ketbi in action. (UAEJJF)
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

  • The national team hope to repeat their 2017 medal-winning success
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The athletes of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team have completed their official weigh-ins at the World Games in Alabama, with their focus now on repeating their medal-winning performances at the previous games in 2017.

The Emirati athletes arrive in confident mood after enjoying a medal-winning streak over the last few months. The ‘fantastic five’ of Faisal Al-Ketbi (85 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Amri (77 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi (69 kilograms), Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kilograms) and Balqees Abdelkareem (48 kilograms) believe they can repeat their recent successes, which effectively earned them spots in Alabama in the first place.

“The team prepared well during a month-long camp held in Los Angeles,” said Al-Ketbi, the captain of the national team. “The players’ focus and determination are at the highest levels, which will inspire them to replicate last year’s continental and international successes and strengthen the UAE’s position globally.”

At the 2017 Games, Al-Ketbi came in under the radar to claim gold with a series of strong technical performances.

“It is different this time from the previous edition that I participated in, (held in) Poland in 2017, because there are five players representing the UAE, all of whom are champions on both the continental and international levels, and all of whom came to Birmingham with the intention of winning gold and standing atop podiums.”

Al-Ketbi added that over the past five years, jiu-jitsu has undergone a significant leap in quality in the Emirates courtesy of the significant support from the UAE’s leadership, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts and strategic plan to grow the sport.

“We are fully aware that the competitions won’t be easy due to the presence of strong players from different continents, but we trust ourselves enough to have studied with the national team's technical staff the strategies of potential opponents,” Al-Ketbi added. “We are prepared to handle all contingencies and we hope that we will be successful on the mat.”

Under the direction of coaches Ramon Lemos and Polyana Lago, the squad held a practice session on Wednesday in a positive, upbeat mood. The session was attended by Tariq Al-Bahri, director of the support services department, and Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the UAEJJF technical department, and head of the UAE delegation to the US.

After the session, Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, called the UAE delegation to offer his support and encouragement.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

New York City to host Formula E championship double-header

Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

  • Going into Rounds 11, 12 of season, 4 drivers still in running for individual championship
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Big Apple this Saturday and Sunday with the New York City E-Prix on the streets of the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Going into the weekend’s double-header of races with Rounds 11 and 12 of the biggest-ever, 16-race season, it looks to be a four-horse race in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship.

Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ), and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) are ahead of the drivers’ pack while their respective teams hold the exact same position in the standings.

Mortara fired himself to the top of the Drivers’ World Championship last time out in Marrakesh, with a third win of the season after holding off intense pressure from DS TECHEETAH’s Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Vergne sits a close second in the running and New York City is somewhere Formula E’s only double champion goes especially well having sealed both his titles there in seasons four and five, complete with podium-topping finish in 2018.

With Evans coming home third in Marrakesh and matching Mortara’s three wins this season, more silverware ensures the Jaguar driver is in the mix for what could be a first World Championship for both Jaguar and Evans.

Marrakesh was tough for Vandoorne, who slipped to 20th on the grid following a disappointing qualifying before he delivered a spectacular damage-limitation performance. Eleven pure overtakes was as much as could be expected in a field often spread by lap times of no more than a second, and the Belgian kept himself in the hunt with valuable points for finishing eighth.

It will be the fifth time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced in New York City, a favorite of the drivers, teams, and fans alike. The 2.32-kilometer, 14-turn racetrack has remained unchanged from its familiar layout, set against the iconic cityscape backdrop of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. The circuit winds its way around the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the heart of Red Hook.

UK driver Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) is the most successful racer around the Brooklyn Street Circuit with three wins to his name – including a spectacular win-double on Formula E’s first visit to the city.

Topics: Formula E

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

Updated 15 July 2022
AP

  • The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

EUGENE, Oregon: Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year’s Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands.
The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said it was a close vote, but Japan won on the strength of, among other things, “human resource” available in Tokyo to put on the event and strong commercial partnerships.
He did not rule out the possibility of track’s marquee event someday making it to Kenya or another country in Africa — a continent that has never held the event.
“It is really important that we work together with Africans to make sure that their time comes, and their time comes when it’s right,” Coe said.
Japan spent more than $1.4 billion to build the stadium for the Olympics, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then held last summer under restrictions that prevented fans from attending.
The state-of-the-art track in Tokyo helped Sydney McLaughlin and Karsten Warholm each break world records in their 400-meter hurdle finals. Warholm ran in 45.94 seconds and McLaughlin finished in 51.46 but broke that record earlier this year (51.41) in Eugene.
Elaine Thompson-Herah finished the 100 in 10.61 seconds to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record.
This year’s world championships, which begin Friday at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, were also pushed back one year because of the pandemic. Next year’s games will be held in Budapest, Hungary.
Coe said the losing cities expressed interest in the next round of bidding, for the 2027 and 2029 championships.
World Athletics also awarded its cross country championships to Medulin, Croatia in 2024 and Tallahassee, Florida in 2026.

Topics: Japan

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes

Updated 15 July 2022
Ali Khaled

  • Tunisian world No. 2 may have lost Wimbledon final but every new landmark rapidly establishing reputation few others in region could rival
Updated 15 July 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: On Saturday, Ons Jabeur stood at Wimbledon Center Court and tearfully wished the people around the world a happy Eid Al-Adha.

Throughout the Arab world, and beyond, there was a collective breaking of hearts. Almost a week on from the Wimbledon Ladies final loss to Elena Rybakina, and those hearts are, just maybe, starting to heal.

And the Minister of Happiness is smiling again.

On Wednesday, she received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tunisia, and a day later she was presented with the Order of Merit by the country’s President Kais Saied.

Professionally, the world No. 2 — despite becoming the first Arab and African to reach a Grand Slam final — will no doubt carry the scars of that loss a little longer.

But, in time, she — and her fans — will look back on those two weeks in southwest London as a monumental and joyous achievement.

It is always best to guard against hyperbole, but there is a case to be made that the Tunisian hero is one of the greatest Arab athletes of all time, if not the greatest.

While a select few may have claim to that title, what Jabeur has done in her sport over the last two years is arguably unmatched by any other Arab, male or female, perhaps with the exception of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.

Certainly, in an individual sport, few can rival her achievements.

Of course, there has been some supreme, if rare, Arab feats at Olympic and international level.

Who can forget Moroccan Nawal Al-Moutawakel’s charge to win the first ever women’s 400 meters hurdles event at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, followed by her tearful coronation on the podium?

Or compatriot Said Aouita’s legendary 800 meters and 5,000 meters wins at the same games 38 years ago?

Another Moroccan, Khalid Skah, stormed to a memorable 10,000 meters gold medal at the Barcelona Games in 1992, while Algeria’s Noureddine Morceli won the 1,500 meters gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, as well as three world titles at the distance. He also held the world record for the 1,500 and 3,000 meters.

But while those fellow North African athletes peaked at high-profile Olympic Games and are rightly considered legends in their own nations and throughout the Arab world, they seem to belong to a bygone era. None have had the global name recognition Jabeur is enjoying now.

Medals during the 2000s were few and far between for Arab athletes, an indictment of the systems which, with the right funding and backing, could produce champions, but that all too predictably and sadly do not, be it for political, cultural, or economic reasons.

At the delayed 2020 Japan Olympics last year, Arab athletes collected 18 medals. Impressive only in that it was a record haul, beating the previous mark of just eight at the 2004 Games in Athens.

There were some outstanding performances; Hedaya Malak of Egypt won a gold in the women’s taekwondo, while Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi was cruelly denied a sensational gold in the men’s karate competition due to a disqualification in the final. His silver was still enough to see him return home a hero.

And there was Jabeur’s compatriot Ahmed Hafnaoui, the gifted 18-year-old who stunned the world by taking gold in swimming’s 400-meter freestyle competition.

But even with the best will in the world, however, such outstanding achievements have not elevated these young champions to global fame. At least not yet.

Jabeur, on the other hand, is now one of the most famous people on the planet.

But are image, popularity, and goodwill in themselves enough to make her the best Arab athlete of all time?

Of course not. But her results on the court make her a contender.

Ironically, after losing such a high-profile final, what Jabeur is doing is normalizing winning for an Arab tennis player, an Arab athlete. Normalizing being one of the best in her field in the way that footballers Salah and Riyadh Mahrez have become among the world’s greatest in theirs.

What differentiates Jabeur is that she is charging to the top of one of the world’s most popular individual sports. And when was the last time that could be said of an Arab athlete?

Jabeur made history as the first Tunisian, Arab, or African to win a Women’s Tennis Association 1000 title when she claimed the Madrid Open in May, her second WTA title.

Her clear, utter devastation at losing the Wimbledon final showed just how far Jabeur has come, and how quickly our, and her own, expectations have risen in such a short period of time. She believed it was “her title,” and that is the mentality needed to be a champion.

For too long now this part of the world has, with a few exceptions, contented itself with simply taking part.

The first man ever to take part in this, the first ever female in that, the first at the Olympics, and so on. But as we celebrate these important but ultimately modest landmarks, the rest of the world is racing ahead in terms of excellence.

The time has come to compete, and win, at the highest level and in that sense, Jabeur has not only moved the line, but she has also obliterated it.

For Arab sports women and men, simply taking part should not be the extent of their ambition. And for that, we have the Minister of Happiness to thank.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022

Olympic sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh gets Saudi off the mark at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

  • Pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam competes at the World Athletics Championships next Friday
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Yasmine Al-Dabbagh will get Saudi Arabia’s participation off the mark at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the US when she takes part in the 100-meter sprint on Saturday.

The competition, which will run until July 24, also sees the participation of Saudi pole vaulter Hussain Al-Hizam. Runner Mazen Al-Yassin had to pull out due to a last-minute injury.

It is 24-year-old Al-Dabbagh’s second international contest, having previously represented the Kingdom at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, also in the 100 meters.

Al-Hizam, 24, will make his international debut next Friday when he competes in a field of 32.

Topics: world athletics championships Yasmine Al-Dabbagh #SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup

Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

  • The Falcons are bottom of Group A and struggling to qualify for the quarterfinals
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian national basketball team on Thursday night lost their second match at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, going down 76-52 to defending champions Australia in Jakarta.

The Falcons had lost their opening Group A match 80-54 to hosts Indonesia on Tuesday, and will play their final fixture against Jordan on Saturday.

The team had led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Australians soon imposed their dominance to lead 39-25 at half time, and then maintained their superiority until the end of the match.

Saudi Arabia’s points were scored by Fahad Al-Salik (16), Khalid Abdel-Gabar (14), Muthanna Al-Marwani (7), Nasser Abu Jalas (7), Mohammed Al-Marwani (6), and Musab Kadi (2).

In the group’s other match, Jordan beat Indonesia 74-65 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace. Australia lead Group A with four points, followed by Jordan and Indonesia in second and third on three points each, while Saudi Arabia are bottom of the group with two points.

The 16-team tournament sees the winner of each of the four groups qualify automatically to the quarterfinals, while the second and third place teams will play off to complete the last eight.

Topics: FIBA Asia Cup #SAUDI ARABIA

