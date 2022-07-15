You are here

  • Home
  • Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase £30bn annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President
Biden Regional Tour
Biden Regional Tour

Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase £30bn annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President

Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase £30bn annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President
The energy sector was flagged as one area of possible growth, as were tech and space (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2wwpr

Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase £30bn annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President

Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase £30bn annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

US companies have a “huge opportunity” to develop trade with Saudi Arabia, the President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers said on the eve of President Joe Biden’s visit to the Kingdom.

Ajlan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ajlan has insisted there are potential avenues for increased business between the two countries, with Saudi-US trade reaching SR114 billion (£30 billion) last year alone.

The energy sector was flagged as one area of possible growth, as were tech and space.

Speaking to Asharq, Al-Ajlan said: “The Saudi-US relationship is old, extended and fruitful for both sides, even on economic level where trade reached SR114 billion last year, and over SR600 billion in the past five years, and today, in line with Vision 2030, there are huge opportunities for US companies in the Kingdom.”

A recent report by the Federation of Saudi Chambers showed the US ranks sixth for countries to which the Kingdom exports, while it comes in second to the countries from which the Kingdom imports.

The most important non-oil exports of goods to the US in 2021 were organic chemical products, at SR1.9 billion;  fertilizers at SR1.6 billion; and aluminum and its products at SR1.3 billion.

The most important commodities imported from the US during the same year were machines, devices, tools, and mechanisms and their parts at an amount of SR9.6 billion; transportation equipment and its parts such as vehicles at SR8.5 billion; and arms, ammunition and their parts and fittings with an amount of SR7.7 billion.

The US and Saudi Arabia already share more than $100 billion in active foreign military sales, and defense ties have been further cemented by Lockheed Martin’s space technology partnership with the Kingdom.

Other key areas of trade involve electrical equipment, the digital economy, and e-commerce.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi-US trade

Related

Biden to use Saudi visit to focus on Yemen: US envoy
Saudi Arabia
Biden to use Saudi visit to focus on Yemen: US envoy
Update Biden restates backing for two-state solution but offers no way forward video
Middle-East
Biden restates backing for two-state solution but offers no way forward

Saudi sovereign fund to become Aston Martin’s no.2 shareholder

Saudi sovereign fund to become Aston Martin’s no.2 shareholder
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Saudi sovereign fund to become Aston Martin’s no.2 shareholder

Saudi sovereign fund to become Aston Martin’s no.2 shareholder
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will become the second-largest shareholder of Aston Martin with a nearly 17 percent stake in a capital raise aimed at paying off debt and shoring up its business, the British luxury carmaker said on Friday.

The company, faced with with high debt, a torrid stock fall and a struggling Formula One team, said it planned to raise £653 million ($773.15 million) through PIF’s £78 million investment and a separate rights issue of £575 million.

The Saudi fund will own 16.7 percent stake in Aston Martin, behind the 18.3 percent holding by Chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree will have after the rights issue, and will be entitled to two board seats at the carmaker.

Current second-largest shareholder, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz AG, will own about 9.7 percent after the capital increase. The firm was looking to lift it stake to up to 20 percent by 2023.

Frequently featured in the James Bond movie franchise, Aston Martin has had a bumpy ride since its initial public offering in late 2018. Its London-listed shares have fallen nearly 73 percent so far this year. They jumped 10 percent on Friday morning after hitting a record low earlier.

Half of the new capital will be used to repay debt, Aston Martin said. The company had a debt of 957 million pounds at the end of March. It will also serve to accelerate future capital expenditure.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Aston Martin was closing in on a deal to raise over 500 million pounds by, bringing in the Saudi fund as a major shareholder.

PIF, which owns stakes in electric carmaker Lucid and British supercar group McLaren, did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Separately, Aston Martin also reported wholesale volumes of 2,676 in the first half of 2022, down from 2,901 a year ago. It expects to sell more than 6,660 units for the full-year. 

Topics: Aston Martin Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum
Business & Economy
Egypt awaits Saudi PIF’s decision on investing in EGX-listed Egyptalum
Saudis reportedly in talks over stake in luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin
Business & Economy
Saudis reportedly in talks over stake in luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin

Dubai sees rental growth despite price increases: CBRE

Dubai sees rental growth despite price increases: CBRE
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai sees rental growth despite price increases: CBRE

Dubai sees rental growth despite price increases: CBRE
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai's residential market saw transcations rise 33.3 percent in June compared to 2021, driven by off-plan and secondary market sales, a report showed.

The total number of transactions stood at 7,941, US CBRE said in its Dubai Residential Market Snapshot.

Off-plan sales increased by 46.7 percent and secondary market sales rose by 24.4 percent.

For the year to date, total transaction volumes reached 38,901, the highest total recorded since 2009.

Average prices increased by 10.1 percent in the year to June 2022, including apartment prices that went up by 8.7 percent and villa prices that went up by 19.3 percent.

As at June 2022, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,103 dirhams ($300) per square foot and average villa prices stood at 1,324 dirhams per square foot, reflecting 25.8 percent and 8.3 percent below the peak rates, respectively, compared to late 2014.

Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at 2,079 dirhams, in the apartments segment of the market, while Palm Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at 3,365 dirhams, in the villas segment.

Average rents in the 12 months to June 2022 have increased by 21.7 percent, with average apartment and villa rents increasing by 21.2 percent and 24.7 percent respectively,

As at June 2022, average apartment and villa rents stood at 85,294 dirhams and 255,437 dirhams per annum respectively, according to CBRE.

Palm Jumeirah witnessed the highest average annual apartment and villa rents, where asking rents on average were 218,413 dirhams, followed by Al Barari, where asking rents on average were 889,225 dirhams.

Topics: Dubai housing market

Related

UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline
Business & Economy
UAE-In Focus — Etihad named as the world’s eco-friendliest airline

Europe gas prices edge lower as Norwegian exports rise

Europe gas prices edge lower as Norwegian exports rise
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Europe gas prices edge lower as Norwegian exports rise

Europe gas prices edge lower as Norwegian exports rise
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British and Dutch wholesale gas prices edged lower on Friday morning as Norwegian exports ramped up after an outage, though concerns remain over future supply from Russia.

The British day-ahead contract fell by 48.15 pence to 197.10 pence per therm by 0905 GMT while the within-day contract fell by 21 pence to 202 pence per therm.

Flows of Norwegian gas to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were expected at 59 million cubic meters per day, up by about 11 mcm from the previous day.

Norway’s gas transportation operator Gassco said exports were back to normal after a gas leak halted production at the Sleipner Riser North Sea gas transportation hub on Tuesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were steady on Thursday while flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut because of maintenance.

The maintenance is due to end on July 21 but market participants and governments fear it could be prolonged by Moscow.

“The risk that the pipeline could see less than 40 percent capacity is now prominent, as Russia’s latest action to halt NS1 supplies for maintenance work has raised fears that it might be cut off altogether,” analysts at Jefferies said in a research note.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that Moscow is using cuts in gas supplies to Europe as a weapon in its war with Ukraine and urged everyone to rein in energy consumption.

Though Dutch gas prices slipped on Friday, traders said that fears of a potential halt to supplies are likely to prevent any major price dips.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract fell by 8.77 euros to 170 euros per megawatt hour, still almost 400 percent higher than at the same time last year.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 0.21 euros to 84.18 euros a ton. 

Topics: gas gassco

Related

Hope of Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia cutting US gasoline costs ‘unrealistic’
World
Hope of Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia cutting US gasoline costs ‘unrealistic’
Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil
Business & Economy
Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France’s industry turns to oil

G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation

G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation

G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati opened the two-day meeting by urging fellow finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls.” She said the consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be “catastrophic.”

“Millions and millions if not billions of people are depending on us,” Indrawati said.

The meetings in Bali’s Nusa Dua resort town follow a gathering there of foreign ministers earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.

A G-20 finance meeting in Washington, D.C. in April saw officials from the US, Britain, France, Canada and Ukraine walk out to protest the attendance of Russian envoys. That meeting ended without the release of a joint statement.

Still, the G-20 financial meetings have the advantage of being less political in nature, Indrawati said.

Indonesia, as host, has tried to act as an “honest broker,” she said, uniting a divided East and West within the G-20, a schism that has sharpened since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

There’s no “playbook” for how to find agreement given the unprecedented tensions over the war, Indrawati said.

The financial leaders are searching for ways to coordinate how they shepherd their economies through inflation that is running at 40-year highs, unsnarling supply chains and bottlenecks due to the coronavirus pandemic and fortifying financial systems against future risks.

The G-20 managed to bridge differences in coping with the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic, said Indrawati.

“The actions we take will have a very important effect for the world,” she said.

One key goal of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and some other Western financial officials is gaining agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation seen in many countries while also limiting Moscow’s access to revenues to fund its war effort.

“A price cap on Russian oil is one of our most powerful tools to address the pain Americans and families across the world are feeling at the gas pump and the grocery store right now, a limit on the price of Russian oil,” Yellen said at news briefing Thursday in Bali that was shown online.

Yellen said no price had yet been determined for such a cap, but the level would have to be one “that clearly gives Russia an incentive to continue to produce, that would make production profitable for Russia.”

She said she was “hopeful” that countries such as China and India that recently boosted imports of Russian crude oil, sold at steep discounts, would see it as being in their own self-interest to observe the price cap.

Without a price cap, an EU and probably a US ban on providing insurance and other financial services would take effect. “So, we’re proposing an exception that would allow Russia to export as long as the price doesn’t exceed a yet-to-be-determined level,” Yellen said.

Yellen did not say if she would walk out of the closed door meeting Friday during a speech by Russia’s representative to the talks. But she said it could not be “business as usual with respect to Russia’s participation at these meetings.”

At last week’s meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began but they pointedly ignored each other.

Lavrov walked out of the proceedings at least twice: once when his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke at the opening session and again just before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was to speak by video at the second session, according to a Western diplomat present.

Caught in the middle as host, Indonesia has urged officials from all sides to overcome mistrust for the sake of a planet confronting multiple challenges from the coronavirus to climate change to Ukraine.

Indonesia is among the developing countries contending with shortages of fuel and grain due to the war and it says the G-20 has a responsibility to step up and ensure the rules-based global order remains relevant.

Topics: G20 Russia-Ukraine war Inflation

Related

G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus
World
G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

Amazon reducing its private-label items as sales fall: Wall Street Journal

Amazon reducing its private-label items as sales fall: Wall Street Journal
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Amazon reducing its private-label items as sales fall: Wall Street Journal

Amazon reducing its private-label items as sales fall: Wall Street Journal
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc. has started reducing the number of items it sells under its own brands amid weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also discussed the possibility of exiting the private-label business entirely to alleviate regulatory pressure, the report added. Amazon, however, said it has never considered closing the private label business.

“We continue to invest in this area, just as our many retail competitors have done for decades and continue to do today,” its spokesperson said.

Disappointing sales for many of the in-house brand items partly caused the decision to scale them back, the WSJ report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3aMjXIW)

The company’s leadership has also instructed its private-label team over the past six months to cut the list of items and not to reorder many of them, while also discussing reducing its in-house label assortment in the United States by well more than half, according to the report.

The decision was triggered after a review of the business by Dave Clark, a longtime Amazon executive who took over as the head of its global consumer business in January 2021, the report added.

The company’s house-brand business has drawn controversy, with the European Commission in 2020, charging Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that also use its platform.

The US online retail giant has now offered to refrain from using sellers’ data for its own competing retail business and its private label products.

Topics: Amazon

Related

Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks after EU complaints
Media
Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks after EU complaints

Latest updates

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
France keen to develop partnerships in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects
France keen to develop partnerships in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects
International and local musicians kick off Gamers8 in Riyadh
International and local musicians kick off Gamers8 in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.