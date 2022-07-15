Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia, holds ‘important discussions’ with king, crown prince

RIYADH: US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, the latest stop on his first Middle East tour as US leader, where he met with the Kingdom’s leadership.
In a speech made from his Jeddah hotel on Friday evening, Biden said he had held “important discussions” with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He praised the role the Kingdom played in the “stabilization” of Yemen and its support of a UN-brokered ceasefire, adding: “I agreed with the Saudi leadership to deepen and extend it.”
Biden announced that peacekeeping forces in Tiran and Sanafir will leave their positions, which he said would contribute to the development of the islands for investments and tourism.
He added that Saudi Arabia’s security needs and global energy issues were also discussed, including cooperation on clean energy initiatives.
Biden arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah on the third day of a four-day swing through the Middle East, where he was received by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and the Saudi ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.
He then met with the king, where they reviewed the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the US and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two countries in various fields, the official Saudi Press News Agency reported.
He spent the first two days meeting with Israeli officials and traveled to the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and others before flying to Saudi Arabia.
Biden also met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Salam Palace, where they also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in a number of fields, and ways to confront regional and international challenges.
The talks were attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with a number of other senior officials.
The meeting was also attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.
Biden also will take part in a Saturday gathering of leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — before returning to Washington. The leaders of Mideast neighbors Egypt, Iraq and Jordan are also to attend.
The Saudi leadership paved the way for Israeli planes to use its airspace by announcing it was lifting restrictions on “all carriers,” a move welcomed by Biden as “historic.”
“Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia,” the US leader said.
Biden’s direct flight is the first by an American president from Israel to Saudi Arabia.
Biden should use visit to rebuild Saudi-US ties, says author Karen Elliott House
Biden should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, says Karen Elliott House
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former media executive says the US should not take its Saudi allies for granted
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: On US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, according to American journalist and media executive Karen Elliott House.
Author of the 2012 book “On Saudi Arabia: Its People, Past, Religion, Fault Lines — and Future,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and former president of Dow Jones International, she has enjoyed a long relationship with the Kingdom, tracing its evolution from the early 1970s to the present day.
“It boggles my mind how much has changed for women and young people,” House told Arab News ahead of Biden’s visit, adding that the Kingdom’s transformation over the past decade alone in terms of individual rights is “staggering.”
“The very best thing President Biden can do for himself and the country, frankly, is take a walk down Riyadh Boulevard — anything that exposes him to what’s really going on in the country,” she said, reflecting on the Kingdom’s economic and social reforms.
“All these men and women and children, relaxed, having a nice time, instead of women sitting in one part of the house and men in another, young people being separated and segregated. They’re sitting together in Starbucks, just like here (in the US), working on their computers and talking.”
Although she is broadly pessimistic about the prospect of the US president changing his negative attitude toward the Kingdom, House hopes Biden will at the very least use the opportunity provided by his meetings with Saudi leaders to recalibrate and rebuild the historic relationship between the two nations.
Biden arrived in the Kingdom on Friday for talks with the Saudi leadership and other Arab leaders. Observers expect the issue of oil production to top the agenda, in light of spiraling global energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the resultant Western embargo on Russian oil and gas.
Saudi Arabia and other oil producers in the Middle East have been reluctant to boost production at Washington’s behest. Biden’s tour of the region is therefore widely viewed as a charm offensive to help mend strained ties with the Kingdom.
“I personally do not expect much to come of it because I believe it is being done for the wrong reasons,” said House.
“Biden is coming for selfish reasons, acting in his own personal interest, trying to improve his sinking standing by doing something to secure oil that will help reduce the price, when his real agenda is not about easing national pain.
“I’m not saying he enjoys America having actual pain but his biggest primary goal is to help himself, not the country. And so it’s going to be, in my view, mostly a propaganda trip, not a policy trip.”
Despite her doubts about the president’s intentions, House believes it is “incredibly important that the US and Saudi Arabia rebuild security cooperation to contain and deter Iran at a time when Tehran reportedly has enough fissile material for a nuclear device, while talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) continue to falter.”
She added: “We should be working hard to rebuild a relationship that is absolutely in our interest, because the Iranians are doing very bad things in the region and I believe have every intention of producing a nuclear weapon. And if something transpires there, it will be a potential disaster (not only) for Saudi Arabia but the whole world.
“We have to be concerned about security in the whole world, yes, but in the Middle East and South China Sea in particular, because if we aren’t prepared to cooperate with countries like Saudi Arabia, the younger Saudi generation (of Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman is much more willing to cooperate with Russia and China.
“Their parents, being anti-communists, were much less willing to do so. But it is a different mindset now in Saudi Arabia. We can’t just slap the Saudis around and then expect them to salute when we need them.”
US-Saudi relations were not always this way. After US President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz, known in the West as Ibn Saud, on Valentine’s Day 1945 on the American cruiser USS Quincy in the Suez Canal, a close bond developed between their countries.
The two leaders are said to have made a strong impression on one another. Ibn Saud famously said he and FDR were “twins” of a sort; they were both about the same age, heads of state with grave responsibilities, farmers at heart, and stricken with poor health.
Despite their differences over the future of Palestine, the friendly atmosphere during that meeting on the Great Bitter Lake laid the foundations for a bilateral relationship that endured for decades despite conflicts and disasters.
Indeed, the personal relationships between successive US presidents and Saudi monarchs have been a key determinant in setting both the tone and substance of ties between the two countries.
In the decades immediately following the Second World War, the US and Saudi Arabia were closely allied in their opposition to the spread of communism and their support for stable oil prices and the security of oil fields and maritime shipping routes.
The nations stood shoulder to shoulder in defiance of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and during the war to expel the forces of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991.
Nevertheless, the relationship has faced many challenges along the way. It was seriously strained during the 1973 oil embargo, and again in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Washington and New York.
“At those times the American public was very aware of Saudi Arabia, which it isn’t at most times, and angry,” said House. “But on both of those occasions the US government worked very hard, and quietly, to keep the relationship in as good a shape as possible despite public anger. And of course, that is not the case now.”
During his 2020 presidential election campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state,” in Washington and internationally, to cut off support for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s war against the Iran-backed Houthis.
He also severed personal links with the Saudi heir apparent, Crown Prince Mohammed, following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018, inside the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. In Sept. 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution passed the final sentences on eight people convicted of the murder; five of them were jailed for 20 years, one for 10 years and two for seven years.
“President Biden himself has personally led the cheering squad against Saudi Arabia, when I don’t think the public is as disturbed by Saudi Arabia as the president is,” said House.
“That’s the big difference, to me, in the ups and downs in the past. Those were two big downs (the oil embargo and 9/11). But this big down is much worse and it is not led by something Saudi Arabia allegedly did, but something the president chooses to focus on and accuse mostly the crown prince of, and then tar the whole country.”
She views Biden’s snubbing of the crown prince as an insult to all Saudis.
“If the Saudi king refused to speak to President Biden, I think it would at some level insult many Americans,” she said. “In the reverse, it is even bigger because (Saudi Arabia) identifies with its leadership more than Americans do.
“So I think it has been insulting to the Saudi people that the president won’t speak to the crown prince, who day-to-day runs the country.”
House believes Biden has been keen to rebuke Saudi Arabia as a means of endearing himself to progressive members of Congress.
“I personally think it is all a part of his efforts now to appeal to progressives, the people who are deeply anti-Saudi,” she said.
“He is courting them more than reflecting his own innate or acquired views. It’s like a lot of other stuff he is doing. He’s been vastly more progressive and pro-abortion than he ever was as a senator or as vice president.”
House is well positioned to talk about the changing mindsets in Saudi Arabia, having closely monitored the nation’s evolution during frequent visits to the Kingdom. In particular, she views King Salman’s decision to bring the crown prince to the forefront of the nation’s affairs as an era-defining moment that Biden would be wise to recognize.
Saudi Arabia “was at risk of winding up like the old Soviet Union, with one elderly, infirm leader after another and then just kind of petering out because the old brothers were getting older and older, and how would they bring themselves to make the change without running out the line?” said House.
“And the great news is that King Salman did that. He brought in a young leader. And whatever people think of this young leader, he is very confident, very decisive, he has a vision and, most importantly, the time to execute it. And that’s what previous Saudi leaders, even King Abdullah, didn’t have.”
Bahrain’s crown prince, Iraq PM arrive in Saudi Arabia to take part in Jeddah security summit
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to take part in the the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.
The two-day summit will be attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with US President Joe Biden who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.
Bahrain’s King Hamad is expected to arrive to attend the GCC summit on Saturday, the official BNA reported.
Al-Kadhimi, who also arrived in Jeddah on Friday, held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the summit.
Khuzam Palace: A building block of Saudi-American commercial relations
Special ties were established with US private sector, represented by the launch of the Arabian-American Oil Company
The Jeddah palace was the site of the first oil concession deal between Saudi Arabia and Standard Oil of California
Updated 15 July 2022
Tarek Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Khuzam Palace, one of the most important historical palaces in the Kingdom, has hosted several influential meetings between the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the US.
The palace’s first links with the US took place on May 29, 1933, when it witnessed the signing of the first agreement in the concession for oil exploration between the Saudi government, represented by Minister of Finance Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman, and Standard Oil of California, represented by Lloyd Hamilton.
Faisal Ibrahim Al-Shammari, writer and political analyst specializing in American affairs, said that Khuzam Palace was central to the founding of the country as it received foreign delegations during the reigns of King Abdulaziz and King Saud.
Khuzam Palace also played a prominent role in the establishment of Saudi-American relations before they became official. Special relations were established with the American private sector, represented by the launch of the Arabian-American Oil Company, which later became Aramco.
Al-Shammari added that people are mistaken if they think that the early days of Saudi -US relations were just political, noting that they also involved economic links.
He said that the relations that were established in Khuzam Palace with the American private sector played a fundamental role in strengthening political relations, noting the healthy economic relations with successive US administrations and that trade remains expansive amid large bilateral investments.
Al-Shammari stressed that Khuzam Palace represents the beginning of Saudi-American relations before the meeting of US President Franklin Roosevelt with King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy.
Saleh Al-Misnad Al-Tamimi, a researcher specializing in contemporary Saudi history, told Arab News that Khuzam Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in the modern era because of its main role in shaping the building blocks of historical Saudi-American relations.
Located in Al-Nazla Al-Yamaniya in the southeast of historic Jeddah, construction began in 1928 and was completed in 1932.
“The site of the palace was chosen for the good climate of the area,” the researcher said, adding that “some say that the reason for calling the palace ‘Khuzam’ is due to the presence of the Khuzam (tulip) plant in and around it, but no source or document proves the validity of this.”
Al-Tamimi said: “If we check Arabic sources for the meaning of ‘Khuzam,’ we will find that it means the leash with which the camel is led and tied to its nose. Moreover, the repetition of the name ‘Khuzam’ for the palaces of King Abdulaziz confirms that the name does not relate to the ‘Khuzam’ plant.”
He added that the construction of the palace was completed by builders from Jeddah under the supervision of Mohammad Awad bin Laden.
“The palace was built of stone bricks and its roof was constructed using Javanese wood,” said Al-Tamimi.
“About three years later, the Egyptian National Company built annexes to it that were made of reinforced concrete, including the palace that King Abdulaziz used to receive kings, heads of state, ministers, ambassadors and senior officials,” he added.
The palace also hosted the signing ceremonies for a border agreement with Kuwait and a reciprocal memorandum with Egypt regarding construction projects on July 29, 1940. Other notable events that took place at the palace include the renewal of the Treaty of Jeddah with the British government in 1943, the signing of the Dhahran Airfield Agreement with the US, a commercial agreement with Syria, and a friendship treaty with Pakistan.
The palace’s place in Saudi history even made its way onto the national currency. “The image of the palace's main gates was printed on the Saudi banknotes in 1955,” said Al-Tamimi.
France keen to develop partnerships in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects
Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said French companies were eager to contribute to the implementation of the ambitious Saudi reform plan
Updated 15 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: France was keen to further develop its position as a privileged partner in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects, the French envoy to the Kingdom has revealed.
Speaking at an event in Riyadh to mark France’s National Day, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille said French companies were eager to contribute to the implementation of the ambitious Saudi reform plan.
Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was among guests attending Bastille Day celebrations at the ambassador's residence in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
Pouille said: “This day is an opportunity to celebrate the Saudi French friendship. I would like to thank King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their outstanding role in strengthening our strategic partnership.
“The visit of (French) President Emmanuel Macron to Jeddah on Dec. 4 last year enabled us to strengthen our political dialogue and to launch very ambitious cooperation in all areas: Four intergovernmental agreements were signed in key sectors of the Saudi Vision 2030, tourism, culture, digital, and space.
“On the economic front, during the Franco-Saudi business forum held on the sidelines of the president’s visit, 28 agreements were signed between French companies and Saudi institutions, worth more than SR50 billion ($13.31 billion).
“French companies want to be privileged partners in the megaprojects of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan: NEOM, AlUla, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, Amaala, Diriyah Gate, and the numerous development projects in the capital, in areas covering energy and infrastructure, tourism and entertainment, arts and culture, new technologies, and innovation.
“Through partnerships with Saudi companies, French companies bring their expertise, and contribute to the creation of qualified jobs for Saudis,” he added.
The envoy pointed out that the partnership established between France and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to develop the AlUla region in a sustainable and innovative way was an example of what the two nations could achieve together. And he noted that cooperation agreements in the heritage, infrastructure, smart mobility, security, water, and agriculture sectors had been strengthened following Macron’s visit.
Pouille said: “The joint decision to create the Villa Hegra, a Franco-Saudi cultural and artistic hub, will place AlUla at the summit of contemporary creation in the Middle East. I would like to salute the exceptional cooperation between the Royal Commission for AlUla, chaired by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the French Agency for AlUla Development, headed by Gerard Mestrallet.
“AlUla, a jewel of humanity, will become a world example of the enhancement of a 1,000-year-old heritage.”
He added that the July 14 national day celebrations offered an opportunity in France and all of its territories to recognize the values of the republic: Liberty, equality, and fraternity.
“These universal values have a particular resonance this year as war strikes Europe again for the first time in decades. At a time when Ukraine has been martyred for five months under Russian bombs, France, along with its EU and NATO allies, stands by the Ukrainian people.
“We will continue to support Ukraine until the Russian troops leave and Ukraine returns to full sovereignty.
“In the context of this global crisis, which has consequences all over the world, more than ever, we are counting on the historic relationship of friendship between France and Saudi Arabia.
“Together, we will continue to build a more secure Middle East and promote the values of peace, prosperity, and solidarity that unite us,” Pouille said.
The diplomat pointed out that as a major economic power, France was similar to Saudi Arabia in launching its own France 2030 investment plan for the future development of the country, particularly to support sectors of excellence including energy, automobile, aeronautics, and space.
“The strength of our economy makes France a very attractive place for foreign investment. France has held first place in Europe for the past three years, with 21 percent of all international investments creating jobs in Europe. I hope that Saudi investors will also seize these opportunities and choose France,” he added.
On the transformation of the Kingdom, the ambassador said: “Since my arrival in Saudi Arabia, I have been particularly impressed by the dynamism of Saudi youth and society as a whole.
“This year, the easing of (COVID-19) health restrictions have coincided with unprecedented cultural and sports programming in the Kingdom. France is proud to have participated in this momentum: A very strong French delegation was present at the first Red Sea Film Festival in December, French and Saudi orchestras played together for the first time; French and Saudi hip hop dancers performed together for the first time, the first music festival brought together French and Saudi artists, French DJs were present at the MDLBeast festival, and at the Formula One Grand Prix.
“I am convinced that art, music, and sport, which are universal languages by nature, are wonderful ways of bringing us together, French and Saudi.
“In a few days, the Saudi music legend Mohammed Abdou will sing at the Paris Opera. I hope that in the future France and Saudi Arabia will cooperate more in this field, at the heart of a common message of tolerance and openness,” Pouille added.
International and local musicians kick off Gamers8 in Riyadh
The festival is the first and biggest of its kind, spotlighting e-sports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments
Updated 15 July 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Gamers8 opened with a bang as a lineup of international and local artists took to the stage at the NXT LVL Mohammed Abdo Arena at Riyadh Boulevard City.
Saudi DJ and music producer El Fuego was greeted with cheers from the waiting audience. His sound, consisting of uplifting electronic beats and sensual, warrior-like vocals, made for an appropriate kickoff to the inaugural festival.
He was followed by Egyptian singer Amr Diab who performed his most popular singles, including “Amel Eih” and Agmal Eyoun.”
Concert attendee Saad Aldawood told Arab News: “The performances were awesome. I came for the atmosphere, but all the performances just made me want to fly. They know how to light up the crowd.
“I feel a higher level of quality in life (with these events) since I’m getting good entertainment from all over the world and my schedule is always full with different events that suit me and my friends and family.”
Diab collaborated in recent years with DJ and producer Marshmello, who will be performing on Aug. 11, on a track titled “Bayen Habeit.”
Uplifting the crowd next was Colombian singer J Balvin, dubbed the “Prince of Reggaeton,” credited with popularizing a music style that is unconventionally slower and minimalist compared to the brisk traditional nature of the Latin reggae genre.
The crowd moved along to his most popular tracks, including “Mi Gente,” “I Like It” and “RITMO” in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas, who will be performing live on Aug. 25.
Ending the night were Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci, who played back-to-back for the second time on a Saudi stage, preceded by their performance at the region’s biggest music festival MDLBEAST last year.
They weaved in pop music classics to their tracks like Bob Marley’s “Every Little Thing Gonna Be Alright” and ABBA’s “Man After Midnight.”
The festival is the first and biggest of its kind, spotlighting e-sports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with a promise of a pool prize of $15 million.
The day’s festivities kicked off with the initiation of the tournament series featuring electronic sports teams from all over the globe. The opposing teams competed in the Gamers8 quarterfinals, allowing the winners to move to the semifinals that took place on the same day. Some of the more educational elements of the festival include workshops, webinars, and exhibitions led by global experts and specialists.
The festival launched, after weeks of public anticipation, in an effort to legitimize the Saudi gaming and e-sports field. The goal is to create a space where gamers can connect with their community and pursue their passions while contributing to the economy.
“I think (this event) gives an opportunity among the artists and even the Saudi people to meet on Saudi land, where they can demonstrate their perspectives, their art. I’m sure that, I would say, some percentage of the people here have never been to concerts or (to see) DJs. I think it’s a great opportunity for them to see different worlds,” another festival-goer, Moayed Abdulmohsen, told Arab News.
Upcoming gigs include performances by Balquees, rappers Nuss and Lil Pump, DJs Alex Walker and DJ Snake, Nanci Ajram and many others.