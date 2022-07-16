French foreign, defense ministers in Niger as Mali pullout nears

You are here

  • The visit takes place as French forces complete a pullout from Mali, placing the spotlight on Niger as a frontline state in the fight against extremism, and as the unstable region struggles with a string of military coups
NIAMEY: Key ministers from France and Niger met on Friday as French forces revamp their mission in the Sahel following a planned pullout from Mali.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in the Nigerien capital late on Thursday.
They held talks on Friday with Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou and Defense Minister Alkassoum Indatou, followed by President Mohammed Bazoum.
The visit takes place as French forces complete a pullout from Mali, placing the spotlight on Niger as a frontline state in the fight against extremism, and as the unstable region struggles with a string of military coups.
“We are here to show France’s commitment, at the side of the Nigerien government,” Colonna told a joint press conference.

We are here to show France’s commitment, at the side of the Nigerien government.

Catherine Colonna, Foreign minister

“We are here to respond as best we can to the needs you put forward.”
Niger, a deeply poor former French colony, is the focus of a French push that hopes to stem jihadism through security as well as development. It is one of the biggest recipients of French aid, receiving €143 million last year.
The two sides on Friday signed agreements for a French loan of €50 million and a grant of €20 million. France will also increase food aid to Niger by 66 percent this year, to 8 million euros, “at a difficult time for world food security” because of the war in Ukraine, Colonna said.
“If we don’t win the war of development, we will eventually lose the war against terrorism,” Massoudou said.
The French ministers were also to visit a base at Ouallam, north of Niamey, which oversees joint operations on Niger’s western border by several hundred French and Nigerien troops.

Colonna returns to Paris late Friday, while Lecornu heads to Ivory Coast, for talks with President Alassane Ouattara and a visit to French troops there.
Niger has been badly hit by the insurgency that began in northern Mali in 2012 and then swept across neighboring countries.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes.
Niger itself is facing insurgencies both on its western border with Mali and Burkina Faso as well as its south-eastern frontier with Nigeria.
It hosts tens of thousands of internally displaced people, as well as refugees from Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria.
French forces who have been supporting Mali for nearly a decade are expected to complete their pullout in the coming weeks after France and the Malian junta fell out.
The roots of the dispute lie in a military takeover in August 2020, which was followed by a second coup in May 2021.
Friction developed over the junta’s delays in restoring civilian rule and escalated when Mali brought in Russian paramilitaries — personnel described by France as “mercenaries” from the pro-Kremlin Wagner group.
Coups followed in Guinea last September and in Burkina Faso in January.
At its peak, France’s Barkhane mission had 5,100 troops among five Sahel allies, all former French colonies — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
The forces have provided key support in air power, troop transport and reconnaissance. In Niger, France notably has an air base at Niamey where it has deployed drones.
After the Malian pullout, the mission will have “around 2,500” troops, Barkhane commander General Laurent Michon said in an interview this month.
The reconfigured mission will emphasize “more cooperative operations,” in which French forces will act in support of local armies rather than in place of them, he said.
More than a thousand troops will be deployed in Niger, providing air support and training, French sources say.
French troops are also in Gabon, Ivory Coast and Senegal, as well as in the east of Africa in Djibouti.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had asked the government and military chiefs “to rethink our overall presence on the African continent by the autumn.”
He called for “a presence that is less static and less exposed” and “a closer relationship” with African armed forces.

Draghi’s future uncertain in Italy’s unprecedented political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Draghi’s future uncertain in Italy’s unprecedented political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
  • The crisis was sparked on Thursday when the populist Five Star movement, a coalition member with low poll numbers, chose to sit out a confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package it objected to, prompting Draghi’s resignation
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italy faced unprecedented political uncertainty on Friday as a severe government crisis put Mario Draghi’s future as prime minister on tenterhooks, raising the specter of snap elections.
The premier of Europe’s third-largest economy will have until Wednesday to shore up political support in a bid to save his coalition government, which is battling numerous challenges from soaring inflation to the war in Ukraine.
Italy’s technocrat leader, the former head of the European Central Bank, has significantly raised the profile of his country on the world stage and within Europe.
But he has presided over an unruly coalition of Italy’s top political parties, save for the far-right Brothers of Italy, that has become increasingly fractious in advance of a general election planned for early next year.
The crisis comes at a crunch time for the highly indebted eurozone member, which risks losing billions in EU post-COVID-19 recovery funds if the rollout of key structural reforms is delayed.
And the political uncertainty has rekindled fears of a surge in borrowing costs a decade after the euro zone debt crisis.
The crisis was sparked on Thursday when the populist Five Star movement, a coalition member with low poll numbers, chose to sit out a confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package it objected to, prompting Draghi’s resignation.
President Sergio Mattarella, who acts as kingmaker in moments of political turmoil, refused to accept Draghi’s resignation, sending the premier back to address parliament next week.
Analysts said Draghi could deliver a speech in which he outlines a new way forward and asks for a confidence vote from parliament — or he may reiterate his desire to step down.
“We have a very open-ended situation. The pressure is going up, there’s lots of diplomatic work taking place behind the scenes and we still have four days to go,” said Policy Sonar analyst Francesco Galietti.
The spread between Italy’s 10-year bond and the German Bund widened to 225 points on Friday.
“Any signal that Draghi would not survive the 2023 parliamentary elections, or even leave office before, is a cause for concern for the markets,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group.
Although political crises are nothing new in Italy, “this one is unprecedented because geopolitical factors are taking precedent,” Galietti said, citing tensions with Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Draghi is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday to visit Algeria, a crucial gas supplier, in the wake of Italy’s boycott of Russian gas. On his return, he will address parliament, with or without a confidence vote.
Galietti said the prospect of rejecting Draghi on his return from Algeria could be “very difficult because it would expose you as a Russian stooge.” But others are more skeptical.
Many view the possibility of Draghi continuing in his mandate as extremely fraught, even though he technically has the numbers to survive a confidence vote with or without Five Star.
“The Draghi government and the coalition that supported it must continue but right now I see it as very, very difficult,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio on Friday.
Accounts of behind-the-scenes political jostling filled Italian newspapers on Friday.
“Draghi resigns, Italy risks chaos,” read a La Stampa daily headline.
Corriere della Sera editorialist Massimo Franco wrote that Draghi’s resignation represents the “triumph of the suicidal instincts of political Italy” due to the manoeuvering of Five Star, a party “desperate for a few percentage points to survive.”
Five Star chose to destroy the “transition to stability and normalcy ... led by the most eminent personality available,” wrote Franco.
Experts view the party’s move as an attempt to appeal to its grassroots base ahead of next year’s election, given its poor poll rating of only 11 percent.
As Italy’s left-leaning and centrist parties urged support for Draghi, the right-wing Brothers of Italy and League party called for early elections.
“With Draghi’s resignation ... this legislature is over,” Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wrote on Facebook.
“This parliament no longer represents Italians... Elections now,” wrote Meloni, whose party currently leads in voter intention polls.
An early election is viewed by some political leaders as desirable “because the government’s ability to pass additional reforms and make politically difficult choices is close to exhaustion,” economist Lorenzo Codogno of LC Macro Advisers wrote in a note.
“Draghi does not want his term in office to die with painful and slow tortures.”

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal
Updated 15 July 2022

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal
  • Washington keen to keep New Delhi on side amid China’s rise in Indo-Pacific region
  • Delhi signed a $5bn deal with Moscow in 2018 to buy its S-400 Triumph air defense missile system
Updated 15 July 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Washington’s approval of a waiver to protect India against possible US sanctions for ordering a Russian defense system is a sign it does not want to jeopardize ties with New Delhi amid China’s military rise in the Indo-Pacific region, experts say.

Delhi signed a $5 billion deal with Moscow for the purchase of an S-400 Triumph air defense missile system during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in 2018, despite the threat posed by the US’ Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Under the legislation, the US can sanction any country that has “significant transactions” with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

While the US has imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the S-400 system, the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a waiver to the act specifically for India “to help deter aggressors like China.”

The motion, which still needs to be approved by the Senate, comes amid Western pressure on Delhi to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has so far abstained from UN resolutions censuring Moscow, its longtime ally and main provider of weapons.

While the Indian government has not commented on the matter, experts see the waiver as a message that Washington is reluctant to jeopardize its security ties with its strategic partner in South Asia, as it is in the interest of both countries to counter the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The larger strategic push is coming from the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific, where the political executive as well as the legislature in the US are on one page that India needs to be engaged with substantively, and any kind of sanctions might jeopardize the upward movement in the India-US relationship,” Prof. Harsh Pant from the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

According to him, India needs the defense system amid a military buildup on the Line of Actual Control, its de facto border with China.

“A missile defense system like the S-400 is important to maintain the strategic balance along the LAC with China,” Pant said.

“India has maintained that its military requirements are such that it cannot afford to not have this platform. The way the India-China military balance has been changing along the border, such a missile defense system is key to India’s operational preparedness.”

India has been at loggerheads with China in the Himalayan border region of Ladakh since 2019, with the two countries failing to agree a deal despite several rounds of talks.

Dr. Bharat Karnad, a national security expert at the Center for Policy Research in Delhi, said the motion by US lawmakers was a realization that “they cannot afford to punish India.”

“This is the concession to achieve a larger strategic good, which is to contain China,” he said.

“Americans want India on their side when they are confronting China, and that’s the main thing. Russia here becomes the sideshow.”

Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of the Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News that the US and India had managed the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war on their relationship.

“It reflects that the US understands India’s position and importance,” he said. “This proposed amendment is to recognize that sanctioning India for purchasing defense equipment from Russia is not in US’ national interest.”

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Updated 15 July 2022

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ruled alongside his brothers, who resigned in recent months as nationwide protests grew
  • Protesters say they will continue their ‘struggle’ until PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as interim president, is out too
Updated 15 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament accepted on Friday the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, officially ending the rule of the country’s most powerful political dynasty that held power for nearly two decades.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over the role his family played in the country’s worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948.

For months the island nation of 22 million people has been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines, as foreign currency reserves have run out, making Sri Lanka unable to pay for imports.

Protests flared up in Colombo in March and have grown since, spreading across the country.

They culminated last week, when thousands of demonstrators stormed parliament and government buildings. The protesters continued to occupy the buildings until Thursday afternoon.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation as he left the Maldives for Singapore.

The formal announcement of him quitting was made in a televised address by Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as interim president, said that lawmakers would choose the country’s new leader and amend the constitution to reduce presidential powers.

“Measures are being taken for the new president who will be elected next week to present the 19th amendment to parliament,” Wickremesinghe said.

The amendment, which made parliament stronger in 2015, was scrapped when Rajapaksa became president in 2019.

The fall of Rajapaksa as president marks the formal ousting of his family from government.

The political dynasty began with the former president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president in 2005-15. During his presidential term, he was credited in 2009 with ending the country’s 30-year-long civil war with the rebels known as the Tamil Tigers.

Mahinda’s three brothers were involved in politics at that time too: Gotabaya led the Defense Ministry, Chamal — the eldest of Rajapaksa siblings — was speaker of the parliament, and the youngest, Basil, was a Cabinet minister.

After Mahinda’s presidential term ended, he was out of the top leadership for three years until he became prime minister in 2018.

When Gotabaya won the presidency in 2019, the family’s grip on power strengthened: Chamal Rajapaksa was soon named the minister of irrigation and the state minister of home affairs and of national security and disaster management, while Basil was appointed finance minister. Mahinda’s son, Namal Rajapaksa, became minister of youth and sports.

While all of them have resigned in the past few months as protests — dubbed “aragalaya” (struggle) — swept the country, opinion is divided about whether the Rajapaksa era has come to an end with the president’s ousting.

“The ‘aragalaya’ of the hungry angry youths of Sri Lanka has successfully eliminated the Rajapaksa family rule in a manner that none of them will dare to return to any political role in the country for decades to come,” Supreme Court lawyer and former diplomat M. M. Zuhair told Arab News.

He said that those who led the popular uprising would now have to prevent the re-emergence of junior Rajapaksas in power.

But the family’s grip may be restored through its ally, the current interim president, according to Dr. Dayan Jayatillake, Sri Lanka’s former envoy to the UN in Geneva.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, which has a majority in parliament and is led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, has already announced its support for Wickremesinghe becoming the country’s leader in the parliamentary election.

“If Ranil comes back as president, definitely, Rajapaksa’s influence will be in full force,” Jayatillake said.

The Wickremesinghe scenario is what protesters say they will try to prevent as well.

Senaka Perera, a prominent lawyer representing the protesters, said that they wanted Wickremesinghe out too.

“The goal is not achieved yet,” he told Arab News.

Wickremesinghe “is a stooge of Rajapaksa, his presence in the government is as good as one of the Rajapaksas.”

Parliament is expected to convene on Saturday to begin the process of electing the country’s new leader, who will serve until the end of Rajapaksa’s term in 2024.

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group
  • Boris Johnson burqa comments sparked rise in hate crime, says leading British Muslim
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s top Muslim lobbying group has said that the next prime minister needs to seriously tackle the “systemic” Islamophobia in the Conservative Party after “an alarming radio silence” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is standing down on Sept. 5.

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said that Johnson should have apologized to the Muslim community in his resignation speech last week, warning that there have been “no concrete steps” taken to deal with Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Mohammed told Metro.co.uk that the MCB had recorded more than 300 instances of Islamophobia in the party since 2019, adding that the next prime minister “must represent everybody and they have to make sure that they do that fairly.”

She said: “We’d like to see these new candidates actually take this issue seriously, because it is quite deep-seated. 

“We found over 300 cases, as well as senior members of the party themselves complaining about the problem.”

Recent controversies in the party include Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani reporting that her “Muslimness” was raised when she was fired as transport minister.

Mark Spencer, MP, said that he spoke to Ghani, but rejected the accusations as “completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”

A report into the situation is still unpublished six months after the alleged event, adding to the pressure that the party is facing following a 2021 review into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which found that anti-Muslim sentiment existed and criticizing the Tories for inadequately investigating allegations.

It did not find that the party was institutionally Islamophobic, a finding which the MCB and other groups slammed as a whitewash.

Mohammed said: “There has to be a commitment to zero tolerance on Islamophobia — a party pledge that there will be action where there are Islamophobic comments, whether that is dismissal, whether that is disciplinary.

“There needs to be a real strong voice from leadership saying ‘this is totally unacceptable and this does not reflect the views of the Conservative Party’.”

Mohammed did not comment on the Tory leadership candidates, saying that they “all have their positives and negatives.”

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary who dropped out of the race after the first ballot, attracted attention in the 2019 race for the leadership when he called for the independent investigation that concluded in 2021. But so far, no comments have been made on the issue in this year’s leadership elections.

Mohammed pointed to Johnson’s infamous comments when he compared women in burqas to “letterboxes and bank robbers.”

“We’ve yet to see any apology on that,” she said. “I think the impact that had on Muslim women was real.

“We did see a spike in hate crime, particularly against Muslim women who did wear the burqa or the veil after that, and even a confidence in racists and bigots feeling that they were entitled to say such things or do things like that.”

“I think is a time for us to see a leadership that is inclusive, that is willing to work with Muslim communities and all communities. 

“We want to see that across the political spectrum, but certainly in the Conservatives with the leadership election coming up. 

“Can we get a politics that we can be proud of, as opposed to embarrassed of?”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to anti-Muslim hatred in any form and will continue to combat discrimination and intolerance.”

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
  • Paul Urey, in his 40s, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, has died in detention, Moscow-backed separatists said on Friday.
“He died on July 10,” Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.
Non-governmental organizations describe Urey as a humanitarian who worked as an aid volunteer in Ukraine.
Moscow-backed separatists insist Urey was a “professional” soldier and took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.
Morozova, the breakaway region’s ombudsperson, said that the Briton took part in fighting in Ukraine and also recruited and trained mercenaries before his capture in April.
Urey, born in 1977, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses, according to his mother Linda Urey, who had earlier said his family was “extremely worried.”
Morozova said he suffered from a number of chronic diseases and was also “in a depressed psychological state.”
“Despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was given appropriate medical assistance,” she said.
“However, taking into account his diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10.”
Morozova also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of refusing to provide Urey with necessary medicine.
According to humanitarian organization Presidium Network, Urey was a well-traveled humanitarian who worked for eight years in Afghanistan.
Pro-Russian separatists have captured a number of foreign citizens they describe as mercenaries.
Among them are Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who in June were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the stronghold of Donetsk.
Britain has expressed fury over the death sentences handed to the two Britons in the case.

