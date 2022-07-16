New Venetian art exhibition highlights Saudi voices

DUBAI: An exhibition of 34 works by 14 Saudi and Saudi Arabia-based artists is on show at Venice’s Palazzo Bembo until Aug. 14.
The “Re-Composing” exhibition has been organized by Riyadh’s 369 Art Gallery and focuses on aspects of national identity against a backdrop of cultural and social change in the country.
Curated by Maya and Mona Al-Abdullah, with support from researchers Remo Ciucciomei and Cyrine Bettaleb Ali, the show presents pieces that explore Saudi contemporary identity as well as its perceived stereotypes and conventions.
The work on display also examines issues of gender, race, nationality and heritage through the eyes of artists Saeed Gamhaoui, Mariam Almesawi, Khalid Almarzouki, Saad Howede, Raghad Al-Ahmad, RexChouk, Hatem Alahmad, Hmoud Al-Attawi, Houda Terjuman, Deyaa Yousef, Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Fahad Al-Nassar, Khulod Albugami and Obaid Alsafi.
“This exhibition dedicated to Saudi visual artists introduces the concept of cultural recomposition and proposes its effects on the group interaction processes of the artists,” the curators said in a statement. “By this curation we are questioning the re-composition of art and the art of re-composition — a study made by different Saudi artists, from different perspectives into their own cultural identity.”
Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, one of Saudi Arabia’s most recognizable female artists and who recently showed her large-scale artworks at Desert X AlUla and Coachella, is presenting a photographic work in the show that captures her black veil on the ground amid an alluring landscape in Switzerland.
Al-Ghamdi explained that during an art residency in Switzerland she made four trips with a scientific team to the Val Roseg region. During her last trip, feeling melancholic at the thought of not being able to visit the site again, she felt a strong desire to find a special way to say goodbye to the landscape.
“I was sitting alone between the mountains and the lake with only the sound of nature,” the artist told Arab News. “During this moment I had a very strong desire to bid farewell to the region. I wanted to embrace the mountains and say farewell to them, but it was just in my imagination.”
Wanting to express her love for the place, in a ritualistic gesture Al-Ghamdi took off her black headscarf and laid it on the ground.
“I wanted to put it on the ground to draw the attention of nature via the black color (of my scarf) that is a foreigner to it; I wanted to express my presence with nature, that I am a part of it even if I will leave in a few moments,” she said of the photograph, which is on show at the exhibition in Venice.
The exhibition is taking place under the umbrella of Venice Biennale 2022.
Middle East filmmaker and actress on Venice jury with Julianne Moore
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan and Iranian actress Leila Hatami have been announced as members of the jury at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, held from Aug. 31 to Sep. 10.
Oscar-winning American actress Julianne Moore will preside over the jury, made up of three women and four men. Moore won the Venice acting award, the Coppa Volpi, in 2002 for “Far From Heaven,” directed by Todd Haynes.
Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen complete the international jury, which assigns the festival’s main competition awards, including the Golden Lion.
While filmmaker Diwan won the Golden Lion last year with her film “Happening,” Hatami is best known to Western audiences for her role in Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation.”
Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid supports sister Alana at fashion launch party
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid was all smiles as she stepped out to support half-sister Alana Hadid at her fashion line La Detresse’s summer collection soiree in New York on Thursday.
Hadid went the extra mile wearing a La Detresse ensemble to the celebration. The 25-year-old model was seen in an eye-catching acid-wash tee and matching biking shorts, paired with a leather snakeskin jacket. Thigh-high boots, stacked necklaces and gold hoop earrings completed the look. Alana wore a similar co-ord outfit, donning an oversized tee with cowboy boots.
The siblings were joined by Emily Perlstein, who founded La Detresse with Alana in 2017, as the product of a mutual obsession about creating the perfect denim jacket. Over the years, the duo have produced a line of denim and knitwear in Los Angeles.
Perlstein wore the Mary Turks Shirt Dress from La Detresse’s new Summer Trip collection.
“Our intent is to fuse our love of vintage and androgyny with wearability and innovation to deliver you a closet staple on which you can build your wardrobe,” a statement on the La Detresse website said.
Other stars spotted at the event included “Euphoria” star Chloe Cherry, beauty entrepreneur Cassadra Grey and Dakota Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s younger brother. Palestinian Puerto Rican model Maria Alia Al-Sadek was also seen at the event, along with Libyan American journalist Noor Tagouri.
Last month, Bella took to Instagram Stories to spotlight some of the Arab world’s on-screen talents. The catwalk star republished a post shared on the non-profit advocacy organization Institute for Middle East Understanding’s account that shines a light on Palestinian creatives that have been making headlines internationally, including Josie Totah, Michael Karim Malarkey and May Calamawy.
Hadid has always been vocal about her support for Palestine and its creatives. She uses her social media accounts to show her support for the diaspora and to raise awareness about military violence toward Palestinians.
Last year, she joined demonstrations in New York to protest Israeli attacks on Palestinians living in Gaza.
She frequently calls out Instagram for “shadow banning” her Palestine-related posts. “Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “I am proud to be Palestinian.”
Egyptian artist Heba Y. Amin questions colonial narratives in new Berlin exhibition
The solo show is titled ‘When I see the future, I close my eyes’
Updated 15 July 2022
Iain Akerman
LONDON: In the early 1960s, France conducted a series of nuclear tests near Reggane in central Algeria. The first, called Gerboise Bleue, took place on the morning of February 13, 1960 and was four times more powerful than Hiroshima. A second, named Gerboise Blanche, followed nearly two months later, while a third, Gerboise Rouge, was detonated on December 27. A photograph of the latter, showing two rows of dummies propped up against the forthcoming blast, caught the eye of the artist Heba Y. Amin.
A miniature reconstruction of that image is at the heart of the Egyptian artist’s new solo exhibition. Confronting the painful topic of France’s nuclear experiments in Algeria, “Atom Elegy” emerged from a poem of the same name by Yvan Goll, which Amin discovered at the Center for Persecuted Arts in Solingen, Germany. “(It) was a sort of love poem to atomic energy, but written before we understood the full devastation of what an atomic bomb could do,” she says.
It was never published in its original form, but when the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of the Second World War it was rewritten and edited by Goll. “I was interested in this shift of perception around what we deem to be progressive technologies, and the ways in which we aren’t trained or accustomed to questioning them. The image on which my work is based does the same thing for me. It captures a very specific moment in time before the atomic bomb test is conducted, so you see these dummies propped up in strangely surreal detail and are somehow suspended in this moment.”
It was through the photograph’s reconstruction that Amin “better understood how cynical and disturbing this image is” and the extent to which the dummies were be made to look like humans. “There’s this kind of violence and gore that one imagines would have been the aftermath of the bombing at that site. It’s that one moment in between that I’m interested in, which was what was also somehow captured with Yvan Goll’s poem.”
Amin confronts other acts of imperial violence, too. With “The Devil’s Garden — Marseille’s Pyramid,” she focuses on a “region in northern Egypt where the Battle of El Alamein took place — a sort of turning point in the World War Two narrative.” She researched an area that was “dubbed the ‘devil’s garden’ by (German field marshal) Erwin Rommel because his forces implanted millions of landmines in the region. To this day the region remains the most landmine-infested territory in the world.” The pyramid is a reconstruction of one erected by the Nazis in the area in memory of fighter pilot Hans- Joachim Marseille.
Both works are part of Amin’s exhibition “When I see the future, I close my eyes: Chapter II,” which runs at the Zilberman Gallery in Berlin until July 30. An exploration of the technologies of colonization, the solo show features a selection of new and ongoing work, including “Windows on the West” (2019) and an interview with the German singer and actor Roberto Blanco. The former is a hand-woven reconstruction of the first documented photograph taken on the African continent, while the latter questions Blanco’s role in “Der Stern von Afrika,” a biopic of Marseille.
First launched at the Mosaic Rooms in London in 2020, the second iteration of “When I see the future, I close my eyes” reflects on technology’s role in shaping what Amin refers to as “Western visuality.” In particular, the technologies of image-making and how they “emerged out of a colonial agenda.” She also investigates “the way in which that colonial narrative is inscribed within the tools of image-making.”
“As a person from the Global South, I’m hyper-aware of the structures that have been imposed through a colonial context,” she says. “So I’m interested in relaying the ways in which science and technology are often immediately associated with progress and in fact are imbedded with disparities in power and hierarchy.”
She also questions “our techno-optimism” and the ways in which “we’ve been sort of ‘trained’ to use technology to solve problems” without thinking of the long-term consequences.
The nature and scale of Amin’s work, with its extensively researched examinations of ways in which contemporary society engages with technology, often necessitates collaboration. For “When I see the future...,” she worked with academic and researcher Anthony Downey.
“Collaboration is integral to my work,” she says. “I can’t acquire knowledge without collaborating with others. So I do a lot of fieldwork — gathering material, gathering content, taking video footage, doing interviews… and it’s really important for me to have an understanding of the content that I’m dealing with.”
For this exhibition, Amin and Downey looked at the ways in which their methodologies can bring different kinds of knowledge to the fore. She previously stated that the exhibition was being used as a “tool through which we produce knowledge with others”.
Why is this production of knowledge so important? “Because ultimately we’re dealing with systems of power, systems of oppression,” replies Amin. “But it’s also a process by which I try to understand the constructs of what we’re living today. Oftentimes when we’re dealing with global politics and the media, the contextualization of these narratives only goes so far, so I’m interested in looking at these systemic issues and looking at them historically, but through a lived experience, or an embodied experience. In that sense, the production of knowledge is important because it’s not just about observation or raising questions, it’s about revealing and presenting untold stories, unheard voices — different historical narratives that have not been addressed in the archives — and as a way to sort of complicate a contemporary narrative.”
Born and raised in Cairo, Amin is currently a professor of digital and time-based art at ABK Stuttgart. She is also the co-founder of the Black Athena Collective, curator of visual art for the Arab American journal Mizna, and sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Digital War. She is arguably best known for her hacking of the US TV series “Homeland,” which saw her, Caram Kapp and Don Karl (known collectively as the Arabian Street Artists) pepper the show’s set with graffiti that criticized the show’s depiction of the Muslim world.
Hired to add authenticity to street scenes for the second episode of the fifth season, the artists instead wrote phrases such as “Homeland is racist,” “Homeland is not a series” and “#blacklivesmatter,” leading to an international media storm. The graffiti project was designed, says Amin, to reveal the ways in which Hollywood “dominates through cultural soft power”, and how the narratives of its popular films and series “impact international politics and political discourse.”
“My intervention in the ‘Homeland’ series was simply to poke holes in the way in which a show that is being produced in collaboration with the CIA obviously has an agenda, and I needed to make that agenda clear. I never imagined that the intervention would work as well as it did and, more importantly, aside from people being fascinated with how I pulled it off, I was more interested in the way the critique I was making made it into major news outlets and it became a sort of global conversation,” she says.
“And that’s kind of the intention behind a lot of my work: How do we bring forward these very difficult narratives to have a conversation about them?”
Abu Dhabi’s Culture Summit partners with Recording Academy ahead of October edition
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The Recording Academy, the US music institution famous for its Grammy Awards, has been announced as a new partner of the annual Culture Summit Abu Dhabi.
The fifth edition of the annual event, taking place at Manarat Al-Saadiyat from Oct. 23 to 25 under the theme A Living Culture, will bring together leaders from the fields of art, heritage, museums, media, and technology.
It was earlier postponed following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on May 13.
In preparation, the Recording Academy’s senior management visited the UAE capital to join the roster of core partners and contribute to the summit’s program development.
Mohammed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said: “The Recording Academy is a valuable addition to the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi’s roster of partners, and our cooperation with them will further support the work that we are already doing with Berklee Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi, and all the relevant players in the music industry.
“Collaborating with highly esteemed and internationally recognized institutions is in line with our vision to contribute to the global cultural ecosystem,” he added.
Harvey Mason Jr., president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, said: “The Middle East region is home to so many thriving music scenes and we are thrilled to be partnering with Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to shine a light on and further support this vital ecosystem.
“It’s our hope that we can use the power of culture, the summit, and the academy to unite people all around the world, through music.”
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah makes Time magazine’s list of world’s best places
‘Stunning geodiversity and outdoor adventure offerings’
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: As a testament to the country’s growing popularity, Time magazine has picked the UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah as one of its World’s Greatest Places of 2022.
The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, highlighted Ras Al-Khaimah’s “stunning geodiversity” and “superlative outdoor adventure offerings.”
The magazine especially highlighted RAK’s adventure spots like Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride which debuted earlier this year and is named after the highest peak in the Hajar mountains, as well as Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line. The newly launched RAK Airventure, a tethered hot-air balloon experience, also got a mention.
Later in the year, Jebel Jais will unveil Jais Wings, which allows visitors to paraglide above spectacular scenery. Adding to the thrills will be Jais Swing, which will offer a different perspective on the same views; and Jais Yard, a culinary village with food trucks, an open-air movie theater, and children’s play areas.
Other places featured on the prestigious list include India’s Kerala, Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, New Zealand’s Queenstown, Japan’s Kyushu Island, and Indonesia’s Bali.