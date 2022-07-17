Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

You are here

Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
AP

  • Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of “dangerous materials,” mostly explosives
AP

PALAIOCHORI, Greece: An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian.
Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of “dangerous materials,” mostly explosives. But local officials said they had no specific information on the cargo and provided varying numbers of people on board.
As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, a coordinating committee made up of municipal, police and fire service officials told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes and to wear masks. Authorities say they do not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries.
Greece’s Civil Aviation authority said the pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports, and he opted for Kavala, which was closer, saying that he had to make an emergency landing.
Communication with the plane ceased almost immediately afterwards. The plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport.
“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago,” Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press a little over an hour after the accident. “I am about 300 meters from the site of the crash.”
One of Anastassiadis’ deputies told state broadcaster ERT that explosions were heard for two hours following the crash.
Locals reported seeing a fireball and a plume of smoke before the crash.
ERT reported that army and explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality. But they are not expected to start working before dawn. Experts from Greece’s Atomic Energy Commission will join them.
The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400 meters. The cordoned-off area will be expanded at dawn, fire service officials said.

Topics: Ukraine Greece

Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 July 2022

Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation on Friday.
  • Political parties to hand in nominations on July 19
Updated 16 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan lawmakers convened on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new leader, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled overseas and resigned following mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation on Friday as he left for Singapore, after he fled to the Maldives earlier in the week to escape a popular uprising over the role his family played in Sri Lanka’s worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948.

For months, the island nation of 22 million people has suffered through shortages of essential goods and days’-long fuel queues, while foreign exchange reserves dwindled close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month.

Protests over the crisis that began in Colombo in March and rippled across the nation culminated last week, when thousands of demonstrators stormed government buildings to demand the country’s leadership to resign. They continued to occupy the facilities until Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on Friday, and will serve in the role until the Sri Lankan parliament elects a successor to Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024.

Parliament’s secretary general, Dhammika Dasanayake, announced that nominations for the election of a new president will be heard on July 19.

“If more than one member is proposed and seconded, the parliament is required to fix a date and time for the holding of the election,” Dasanayake said during a brief session on Saturday.

“That date should not be later than 48 hours from the time of receiving nominations.”

Dasanayake also read out Gotabaya’s resignation letter, the contents of which were not previously made public.

“I believed that the best possible steps were taken at the time to curb this crisis,” Rajapaksa said in the letter.

“I was born in this country and this is my motherland, and I have been working for the nation with all sincerity and I will continue my services toward the greater good of the country.”

Rajapaksa’s ousting formally ended the rule of his family’s political dynasty over Sri Lanka, where for years members had held top government positions. But protesters are against the idea of electing the current interim president, who they say still works in the family’s interest.

Wickremesinghe was selected as the ruling party’s candidate for president, while the opposition is nominating Sajith Premadasa. Another senior ruling party lawmaker from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Dullas Alahapperuma, has also announced his candidacy.

“We have told all the legislators in the parliament not to elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as the president, who is the henchman of the Rajapaksa family,” Namal Jayaweera, one of the protest leaders, told Arab News.

“Gotabaya purposefully planted Ranil as the prime minister to look after his family’s interests. Ranil will be another wolf in sheep’s clothing,” he said.

Wickremesinghe, who has faced calls to step down and whose own house was occupied by protesters last weekend, previously said that he would quit his premiership when a new government is formed.

Security was tight around the Parliament building in Colombo on Saturday, with armed masked soldiers on guard and streets near the building closed to the public.

Mohammed Ihsaan Huzain, a Colombo-based medical student who took part in the mass protests, told Arab News that Sri Lanka needs “dedicated politicians who can work with all sincerity,” after a “heartless government” that was “deaf and blind” to the people’s sufferings.

“Our mission does not end with the expulsion of Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” he said. “We can see the end of the tunnel, which gives us hope and confidence.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo

Retired professor takes to streets to revive 1857 unity in violence-marred Indian state

Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2022

Retired professor takes to streets to revive 1857 unity in violence-marred Indian state

Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
  • Roop Rekha Verma calls on people of Lucknow to ‘break the stick of hatred’ over religious divisions
  • Academic hopes to rekindle communal fraternity that inspired first popular uprising against British rule
Updated 16 July 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When she leaves home in the morning, Roop Rekha Verma carries a pile of leaflets that she will distribute on the streets of Lucknow in the hope of reviving a 19th-century spirit which once united Indians across the religious divide.

Verma, 79, taught philosophy at Lucknow University for four decades and served as its vice chancellor before retiring in 2005.

She is recognized as a major voice against religious fundamentalism and conflict in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state which has made headlines because of the violent attacks against Muslims since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in India.

“I am deeply disturbed with the way India is deteriorating in every way,” Verma told Arab News. “We have become violence-loving people; it shakes my soul.”

The leaflets she has been handing to passersby and commuters in different parts of Lucknow since July 5 are titled “Break the stick of hatred, love your fellow men.” They are Verma’s attempt to “revive the spirit of 1857” — the year that saw India’s first popular uprising against British rule.

The rebellion, widespread in northern and central India, was particularly fierce in Lucknow and the surrounding Awadh region, where British forces suffered major defeats by an army of Muslim and Hindu freedom fighters before quelling the uprising.

“At a time of mutual suspicion, hatred, violence and distrust, it is important to remember the year 1857 when Hindu and Muslim religious chants reverberated in Lucknow and Awadh,” the pamphlet reads.

“During those days, Hindu, Muslim, farmers, laborers, women and common people belonging to all communities, through their unity and brotherhood, defeated the insurmountable British army.”

Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India, where “division in the name of religion weakens the country.”

She said: “The colonial power started the policy of dividing the people in the name of religion. Today, there is no British rule, but the policy of polarizing people in the name of religion is continuing to affect the unity and progress of the nation.”

Street activism is part of Verma’s “Shared sacrifices and shared heritage” campaign ahead of celebrations marking India’s 75 years of independence next month.

With those who support her, the former academic wants to rekindle a sense of communal fraternity that fueled resistance in 1857 — India’s first war of independence.

“We are making an appeal to people to reunite and rebuild India on the path of progress,” she said. “We have to learn from our own history, which shows the way.”

 

Topics: India Roop Rekha Verma

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
  • If made leader, Truss will approach Ankara to join migration program, The Times reported
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will attempt to expand Britain’s Rwanda migration scheme to include Turkey if she wins the Conservative Party leadership battle to become prime minister.

In a bid to build support from MPs, Truss said that she would approach Turkey — which houses almost four million migrants — to join the controversial scheme, The Times reported.

The Rwanda program enables the deportation of illegal migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and resettlement. The scheme was launched to help combat a surge in migrant channel crossings from France.

Conservative MP Christopher Chope said that Truss had told him that she intended to seek similar deals with other countries, including Turkey and Spain. But the Truss campaign subsequently excluded the latter country from her plans.

Polling shows that reducing migrant crossings is the second most important issue for voters in so-called “red wall” seats — areas that the Conservative Party gained from the Labor Party in the UK’s last general election.

But in “blue wall” seats, the migration issue ranks low on the list of voter priorities.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, an “international initiative to counter social division,” said: “Our research shows that when it comes to immigration, simply proposing ever more punitive measures won’t hold the Tory coalition together.

“While the Rwanda plan might resonate with some parts of the Tory base, it is toxic to others.

“Instead, a policy that could reach across both blue and red walls needs to balance tough action against people smugglers, and a deterrent to small boats, with compassion and humane treatment for those fleeing persecution.”

The remaining candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race have all pledged to support the Rwanda scheme.

Ukraine grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack

Firefighters inspect a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
Firefighters inspect a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2022
Reuters

Ukraine grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack

Firefighters inspect a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
  • Among the dead was Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down’s Syndrome, found in the debris next to a pram. Images of her pushing the same pram, posted by her mother on a blog less than two hours before the attack, quickly went viral
Updated 16 July 2022
Reuters

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine: A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved its dead from a missile strike, including a 4-year-old girl, as Russian bombardment rained down on towns across the country.
Ukraine said Thursday’s strike on an office building in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200 km (125 miles) southwest of Kyiv, had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea.
Kyiv said the attack killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens.

Liza Dmitrieva, a 4 year old who died in a Russian missile strike, is pictured in Vinnytsia, Ukraine in this undated handout image. (REUTERS)

The missiles destroyed a nearby medical center and some people arriving for treatment were burnt alive in their cars outside, the owner of the center said. Two doctors were severely wounded.
The attack was the latest in a series of Russian hits in recent weeks using long-range missiles on crowded buildings in cities far from the front, each killing dozens of people.
Late on Friday, Russian missiles hit the central city of Dnipro, killing three people and wounding 15 others, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Telegram. Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.
Eight people were killed and 13 injured in a string of shellings in 10 locations in the eastern Donetsk region, its regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in a television interview.
“Right now, as I am writing this address, there is an air alarm over almost the entire territory of our state. There is preliminary information about hits — Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kyiv region,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries toys to lay at the site of a Russian shelling on Thursday, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP)

In Vinnytsia, residents placed teddy bears and flowers at a makeshift memorial to those killed in Thursday’s attack.
Among the dead was Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down’s Syndrome, found in the debris next to a pram. Images of her pushing the same pram, posted by her mother on a blog less than two hours before the attack, quickly went viral.
Her severely injured mother, Iryna Dmitrieva, was being kept in an information blackout at a hospital for fear that finding out about her daughter would kill her, doctors said.
“She is suffering from burns, chest injuries, abdominal injuries, liver and spleen injuries. We have stitched the organs together, the bones were crushed as if she went through a meat grinder,” said Oleksandr Fomin, chief doctor at the Vinnytsia Emergency Hospital. Were she told of her daughter’s death, “we would lose her.”
The building housed an officers’ club, which Russia’s defense ministry said was being used for a meeting between military officials and foreign arms suppliers. It added: “The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants.”
Ukraine said the club functioned as a cultural center. The building also housed shops, commercial offices and a concert hall, where musicians were rehearsing for a pop concert planned for that night.
Authorities in the southern city of Mykolaiv, closer to the frontlines, also reported fresh strikes on Friday which wounded at least two people.

GRAIN PROGRESS
Despite the bloodshed, both sides have described progress toward an agreement to lift a blockade restricting the export of Ukrainian grain. Mediator Turkey has said a deal could be signed next week.
Asked if that timeline was realistic, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters: “We really hope so. We’re hurrying as fast as we can.” The source asked not to be identified.
Russia’s defense ministry said an agreement was close, but Moscow’s negotiator cautioned that a grains deal will not lead to a resumption of peace talks.
A deal would probably involve inspections of vessels to ensure Ukraine was not bringing in arms and guarantees from Western countries that Russia’s own food exports are exempt from sanctions.
Moscow welcomed a written clarification by Washington on Thursday that banks, insurers and shippers would not be targeted by sanctions for facilitating shipments of Russian grain and fertilizer.
The war dominated a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Indonesia on Friday. The conflict involving two of the world’s top grain exporters and one of its main oil and gas producers is causing global shortages of food and energy, inflation, financial crisis and, potentially, hunger.
“By starting this war, Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Russia calls its Feb. 24 intervention a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and root out nationalists. Kyiv and its allies call it an attempt to reconquer a country which broke free of Moscow’s rule in 1991.
The stepped-up Russian attacks on cities far from the front come at a time when momentum appears to be shifting after weeks of Russian gains.
Since capturing the eastern industrial cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in battles that killed thousands of troops on both sides, Russia has paused. A Ukrainian general said Kyiv had not lost “a single meter” of territory in a week.
Ukraine has meanwhile unleashed new HIMARS rocket systems received from the United States, striking targets deep in Russian-held territory. It appears to have blown up depots of ammunition Moscow relies on for massive artillery barrages.
The first M270 systems that will give Ukraine additional multi-rocket firepower have arrived in the country, Ukraine’s defense minister said on Friday.
Ukraine says it is preparing a counter-attack in coming weeks to recapture a swath of southern territory near the Black Sea coast.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Draghi’s future uncertain in Italy’s unprecedented political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

Draghi’s future uncertain in Italy’s unprecedented political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Rome’s Mayor Robert Gualtieri in Rome. (AP)
  • The crisis was sparked on Thursday when the populist Five Star movement, a coalition member with low poll numbers, chose to sit out a confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package it objected to, prompting Draghi’s resignation
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

ROME: Italy faced unprecedented political uncertainty on Friday as a severe government crisis put Mario Draghi’s future as prime minister on tenterhooks, raising the specter of snap elections.
The premier of Europe’s third-largest economy will have until Wednesday to shore up political support in a bid to save his coalition government, which is battling numerous challenges from soaring inflation to the war in Ukraine.
Italy’s technocrat leader, the former head of the European Central Bank, has significantly raised the profile of his country on the world stage and within Europe.
But he has presided over an unruly coalition of Italy’s top political parties, save for the far-right Brothers of Italy, that has become increasingly fractious in advance of a general election planned for early next year.
The crisis comes at a crunch time for the highly indebted eurozone member, which risks losing billions in EU post-COVID-19 recovery funds if the rollout of key structural reforms is delayed.
And the political uncertainty has rekindled fears of a surge in borrowing costs a decade after the euro zone debt crisis.
The crisis was sparked on Thursday when the populist Five Star movement, a coalition member with low poll numbers, chose to sit out a confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package it objected to, prompting Draghi’s resignation.
President Sergio Mattarella, who acts as kingmaker in moments of political turmoil, refused to accept Draghi’s resignation, sending the premier back to address parliament next week.
Analysts said Draghi could deliver a speech in which he outlines a new way forward and asks for a confidence vote from parliament — or he may reiterate his desire to step down.
“We have a very open-ended situation. The pressure is going up, there’s lots of diplomatic work taking place behind the scenes and we still have four days to go,” said Policy Sonar analyst Francesco Galietti.
The spread between Italy’s 10-year bond and the German Bund widened to 225 points on Friday.
“Any signal that Draghi would not survive the 2023 parliamentary elections, or even leave office before, is a cause for concern for the markets,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group.
Although political crises are nothing new in Italy, “this one is unprecedented because geopolitical factors are taking precedent,” Galietti said, citing tensions with Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Draghi is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday to visit Algeria, a crucial gas supplier, in the wake of Italy’s boycott of Russian gas. On his return, he will address parliament, with or without a confidence vote.
Galietti said the prospect of rejecting Draghi on his return from Algeria could be “very difficult because it would expose you as a Russian stooge.” But others are more skeptical.
Many view the possibility of Draghi continuing in his mandate as extremely fraught, even though he technically has the numbers to survive a confidence vote with or without Five Star.
“The Draghi government and the coalition that supported it must continue but right now I see it as very, very difficult,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio on Friday.
Accounts of behind-the-scenes political jostling filled Italian newspapers on Friday.
“Draghi resigns, Italy risks chaos,” read a La Stampa daily headline.
Corriere della Sera editorialist Massimo Franco wrote that Draghi’s resignation represents the “triumph of the suicidal instincts of political Italy” due to the manoeuvering of Five Star, a party “desperate for a few percentage points to survive.”
Five Star chose to destroy the “transition to stability and normalcy ... led by the most eminent personality available,” wrote Franco.
Experts view the party’s move as an attempt to appeal to its grassroots base ahead of next year’s election, given its poor poll rating of only 11 percent.
As Italy’s left-leaning and centrist parties urged support for Draghi, the right-wing Brothers of Italy and League party called for early elections.
“With Draghi’s resignation ... this legislature is over,” Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wrote on Facebook.
“This parliament no longer represents Italians... Elections now,” wrote Meloni, whose party currently leads in voter intention polls.
An early election is viewed by some political leaders as desirable “because the government’s ability to pass additional reforms and make politically difficult choices is close to exhaustion,” economist Lorenzo Codogno of LC Macro Advisers wrote in a note.
“Draghi does not want his term in office to die with painful and slow tortures.”

Topics: Italy

