UAE establishes $817 million fund for space sector

UAE to develop and launch an advanced radar satellite constellation called "Sirb". (UAE Space Agency)
DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed announced an $817 million fund to support space sector in a post on Twitter early Sunday.

The president announced a new $817m national investment and development fund for the space sector, The National Space Fund. 

“The establishment of a dedicated fund to support the UAE’s burgeoning space programme and the launch of a new initiative to develop radar satellites are expected to expand our growing capabilities in this vital sector while accelerating innovation in environmental sustainability,” the president tweeted. 

The Fund’s first project to be launched to space will be a constellation of advanced remote sensing satellites using radar technologies to provide unparalleled imaging capabilities.

The constellation is to be named Sirb after the Arabic term for a flock of birds. 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter the fund aims to supporting the establishment of national companies in the space sector and boost national strategic and research projects.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the “Sirb” project aims to develop the country's competitiveness in the space sector.

The planned satellites will be able to create highly detailed and complex radar ‘images’ of land use, ice cover, surface changes and characterisation, with a wide range of scientific, civil and commercial applications, state-run WAM reported. 

The statement on WAM said the project will contribute to UAE’s efforts to develop solutions to climate change, environmental sustainability and improved disaster management. 

The platform will contribute to monitoring the changes that occur on the planet due to climate changes and help find innovative solutions for environmental sustainability, it added.   

  • Comments came after the US vowed action against Iran
  • In his Saudi Arabia visit, President Joe Biden assured Arab leaders that US would remain engaged in the Middle East
TEHRAN: Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe Biden ended a tour to Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Washington “has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
The comments come after Biden on Saturday vowed that the United States would not “tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats,” in a transparent reference to Iran.
Biden’s first Middle East visit came just a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit Tehran on July 19.
Biden, in a speech in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah at a summit that brought together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, assured Arab leaders that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East.
“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden said.
Following the meeting, a joint statement committed the leaders to “preserve regional security and stability.”
It also underscored diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and notably called for enhanced joint deterrence capabilities “against the increasing threat” posed by unmanned aerial vehicles — a likely reference to Tehran, which on Friday unveiled ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones.
Tehran, which denies seeking to build a nuclear bomb, on Sunday dismissed the comments made in Jeddah.
“These false allegations are in line with Washington’s seditious policy... in the region,” Kanani said.
Biden began his regional tour on Wednesday in Israel, before visiting the Palestinian Territories and then flying to Saudi Arabia.
In the Jewish state, Biden signed a security pact reinforcing a common front against Iran, where the president vowed to use “all” US power to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Kanani said the pact was a “great sign of the deception and hypocrisy” of the United States, because “they turn a blind eye to the Zionist (Israel) regime as... the greatest holder of the arsenal of nuclear weapons in the region.”
Israel is widely believed to hold the Middle East’s sole but undeclared nuclear arsenal.
A landmark deal that imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief was undermined in 2018 by former US president Donald Trump’s withdrawal, which led Iran to begin reneging on its commitments.
Efforts to revive the accord have stalled since March.

Ksar El Kebir: Morocco on Saturday mobilized more firefighters and soldiers to tackle forest blazes burning for four days in the remote wooded regions in the north of the kingdom, local officials told AFP.
Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province, where the biggest blaze is located and where one person has died.
More than 1,320 families have been evacuated from 19 villages in the region, said local officials.
Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar El Kebir, one of the most inaccessible regions.
Hundreds of hectares of woodlands had also been destroyed in the neighboring provinces of Ouazzane, Tetouan and Taza.
Temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and high winds have made fighting the fire that much more difficult.
But officials are hoping the reinforcements and a change in weather conditions expected on Sunday may give them some respite.
The North African nation, which is struggling under intense droughts, has in recent days been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
On the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar, fires are also raging in southern Europe, from Spain and Portugal to France and Greece.
 

  • The sanctions, issued against dozens of Americans in the past on various grounds, let Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the steps will likely be symbolic
DUBAI: Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal are at an impasse.
Others blacklisted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq included former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.
Giuliani, Pompeo and Bolton have been widely reported to have taken part in MEK events and voiced support for the group.
In January Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, and it blacklisted 24 more Americans in April in its latest sanctions moves.
Iran’s indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact began in November in Vienna and continued in Qatar in June.
But the negotiations have faced a months-long impasse.
In 2018, then-US President Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, spurring Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

  • Both sides agreed that an Iraqi “technical delegation” would visit Turkey and allowed to “evaluate Turkish dam reserves on site”
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday asked Ankara to increase the flow of water downstream along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, as both countries face droughts and tensions over resource management.
Baghdad regularly complains that dams constructed in neighboring countries impact its river levels.
Water Minister Mehdi Al-Hamdani and the Turkish president’s special representative for Iraq, Veysel Eroglu, discussed “quantities of water arriving in Iraq through the Tigris and Euphrates” from Turkey, an Iraqi statement said.
Hamdani asked Turkey via videoconference “to re-examine the amounts of water released, in order to allow Iraq to overcome the current water shortage,” it added.
Eroglu said he would pass on the request to water authorities in Ankara to “increase the amounts of water released in the coming days, according to (Turkey’s) available reserves,” according to the Iraqi statement.

HIGHLIGHT

The UN classifies Iraq as the ‘fifth most vulnerable country in the world’ to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.

Both sides agreed that an Iraqi “technical delegation” would visit Turkey and allowed to “evaluate Turkish dam reserves on site.”
The UN classifies Iraq as the ‘fifth most vulnerable country in the world’ to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
The issue of managing water resources has raised tensions between Baghdad and Ankara.
On Tuesday, Turkey’s Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney, sparked anger by accusing Iraqis of “squandering” water resources, calling on Twitter for “immediate measures to reduce the waste” including “the modernization of irrigation systems.”
Hamdani responded that Ankara was assuming “the right to reduce Iraq’s water quota.”
Iraq has seen three years of successive droughts and has halved cultivated agricultural areas for its 42 million inhabitants.
“Water reserves have dropped 60 percent compared to last year,” a government official said this Wednesday, Iraq’s INA news agency reported.
Water levels arriving from the Tigris and the Euphrates were around a third of the average over the past century, according to the figures.

WASHINGTON: A Turkish businessman wanted on money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction charges was extradited from Austria to the US on Friday, the Justice Department said.
Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was escorted by US Marshals to Utah, where he has been indicted for allegedly laundering more than $133 million through bank accounts he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg.
Korkmaz was arrested in Austria in June of last year and had been fighting extradition to the US, telling a Turkish reporter from jail that he would rather face justice at home, where he is also wanted for money laundering and fraud.
According to a US indictment, Korkmaz and co-conspirators were involved in a scheme to defraud the US Treasury by filing false claims for more than $1 billion in tax credits allegedly for the production and sale of biodiesel by their company, Washakie Renewable Energy LLC.
Jacob and Isaiah Kingston pleaded guilty in July 2019 to federal charges and testified in 2020 at the trial in Utah of another co-conspirator, Levon Termendzhyan, who was convicted of all charges.

FASTFACT

Korkmaz was arrested in Austria in June of last year and had been fighting extradition to the US.

Korkmaz and his co-conspirators allegedly used proceeds from the fraud to acquire luxury homes, businesses such as Biofarma, the Turkish airline Borajet, a yacht named the Queen Anne, a hotel in Turkey and a villa and apartment on the Bosporus in Istanbul, according to the US authorities.
Working with officials in Lebanon, US Marshals seized the Queen Anne in July 2021 and sold it for $10.11 million.
The Justice Department said Korkmaz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of money laundering conspiracy, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding.
The US had been insisting on his extradition from Austria because the likelihood of Ankara extraditing him should he have been sent back to Turkey was low.
A large part of the reason lies in Washington’s refusal to hand over a US-based Turkish cleric President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes plotted a failed coup against him in 2016.
According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Korkmaz played a role in Ankara’s efforts to curry favor with President Donald Trump in his first years in the White House.
The investigative group also alleged that Korkmaz facilitated a 2018 trip for Americans linked to Trump who sought to secure detained US pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from Turkey.
The pastor’s fate became a major issue for Trump, who thrust him to the fore of US-Turkish relations until Brunson’s eventual release in late 2018.

