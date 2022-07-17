You are here

Daesh ex-bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
Actors are pictured in the Hajar al-Aswad neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus on July 14, 2022, during the filming of a scene in a film titled "Home Operation". (AFP)
AFP

  • The ruins of Hajjar Al-Aswad were filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform and polo-wearing Chinese film crew members
AFP

HAJJAR AL-ASWAD: A ghost town since a 2018 operation to flush out militants, Hajjar Al-Aswad near the Syrian capital has come back to life as the location of a Jackie Chan-produced action movie.
“Home Operation” is inspired by China’s 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from the war in Yemen, an operation that was seen as a landmark for Beijing.
Yemen was deemed too dangerous a venue to shoot and some scenes of the film, which is also backed by an Emirati production company, are being shot in Syria, although the script only mentions a fictional country called “Poman.”
The ruins of Hajjar Al-Aswad on Thursday filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform and polo-wearing Chinese film crew members.
Jackie Chan is the main producer, although there are no plans for him to visit Syria.
The film pitches itself as a blockbuster that will glorify the role of the Chinese authorities in a heroic evacuation.
Speaking to reporters as his crew installed their equipment and tanks in hastily altered livery moved into position, director Yinxi Song confirmed the film’s propaganda credentials.
“It takes the perspective of diplomats who are Communist Party members, who braved a hail of bullets in a war-torn country and safely brought all Chinese compatriots onto the country’s warship unscathed,” he said.
The ambassador of China, one of few countries to have maintained good diplomatic relations with the regime of Syria President Bashar Assad, was present to launch the Syria shoot, which is expected to last several days.
A red banner in three languages was unfurled for the small ceremony and another that read “Peace & Love” was propped up on the front of a tank.

“Black rock”
Hajjar Al-Aswad, which means “black rock” in Arabic, was once a densely populated Damascus suburb that lies next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk.
Both areas became major hotspots in the Syrian civil conflict that erupted in 2011 and were at least partially controlled at one point by the Daesh group.
The reconquest of both neighborhoods by Syrian pro-government forces in May 2018 marked the moment the regime brought the entire capital Damascus back under its control.
Swathes of Hajjar Al-Aswad were completely levelled, however, turning the neighborhood into a sinister sprawl of grey, gutted buildings.
A few residents have returned to the least damaged parts of Hajjar Al-Aswad, leaving the rest completely uninhabited.
“The war-ravaged areas in Syria have turned into a movie studio. These areas attract film producers,” said director Rawad Shahin, who is part of Home Operation’s Syria crew.
“Building studios similar to these areas is very expensive, so these areas are considered as low-cost studios,” he said.
The production team says it plans to use several other locations to film in Syria, where productions from Iran and Russia, both allies of Assad, have also been shot.
Syria is targeted by a raft of international sanctions and is also littered with unexploded ordnance which last year made it the world’s most lethal country for land mine kills.
Chinese navy vessels carrying out anti-piracy patrols were diverted to Yemen in 2015 to evacuate what officials at the time said were hundreds of people from 10 different countries stranded by the escalating conflict.
The successful operation was touted by Beijing at the time as a proud moment for its navy, evidence of its humanitarian principles and of its growing global reach.

From gym manager to millionaire: British expat becomes youngest person to win UAE lotto

Reece moved to Dubai four years ago and works as a gym manager in the Emirate. (Supplied)
Updated 15 July 2022
Tamara Abueish

  • The Mahzooz competition requires entrants to buy a bottle of water, they then register for the weekly draw
Tamara Abueish

DUBAI: A British expat living in the UAE has become the youngest person to win the weekly Mahzooz lottery at the age of 26 with a whopping $2.7million.

Reece, who moved to Dubai four years ago and works as a gym manager in the Emirate, won the top prize just days before marrying his girlfriend in a private ceremony. 

The Mahzooz competition requires entrants to buy a bottle of water, they then register for the weekly draw. 

The UK national said he had been participating in the weekly draw for two years and had previously won $272. However, he had never expected to win the grand prize.

 “I checked my ticket and I saw that all the numbers were all in yellow. And I just froze for a minute,” Reece told Arab News.

“I probably sat there for about a minute just not moving and not saying anything. I can’t really remember what was going through my head. I saw my whole life just change incredibly.”

The 26-year-old said he has no set plans for how he would be spending his money but would be enlisting the guidance of a financial advisor to help him manage the large sum. Reece also said he would also use some of the prize money to help his parents and family members. 

“Because it is an incredible amount of money, it is going to take me a little time to decide what I want to do with it. But I need to be smart and ensure the longevity of it and hopefully set me up for life with my wife,” he said.

For now, Reece said he has no plans to quit his job as a gym manager. 

Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family. (Sky News/File)
Updated 14 July 2022
AP

  • Rowdy the cat was on the lam since June 24, when Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the US from 15 years in Germany with the Army.
AP

BOSTON: A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.
“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.
Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.
“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”
Rowdy’s time on the lam began June 24, as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the US from 15 years in Germany with the Army. When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.
Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.
Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.
“It was such a community effort,” said Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”

Queues at a popular Parisian Lebanese ice cream parlor sparks mixed reactions

Glace BACHIR (Paris, France) (Facebook)
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

  • The Bachir ice cream shop was first established by founding brothers Maurice and Edward Bachir in the Lebanese town of Bikfaya in 1936
Arab News

LONDON: Long queues were spotted in Paris on Monday in front of Glace Bachir, a popular Lebanese ice cream shop, evoking mixed feelings among Lebanese expats and citizens.

A video circulated on Twitter showing tourists and locals standing in long queues waiting for their turn to get a taste of the famous Lebanese-style ice cream at Rue Rambuteau, in the Marais district.

Many Lebanese and Arab expats took to Twitter to share their excitement about the ice cream shop, with some reminiscing over their childhood memories.

One social media user said: “Oh my God, I love the ice cream of Lebanon.”

Another wrote: “I love this” and featured a picture of a freshly purchased ice cream.

Others, however, were less than amused by the queues and criticized the ice cream shop’s lack of flavor and variety.

“Imagine waiting that long for Bouza Bachir lmao,” said one Tweeter.

Another had mixed feelings about the opening and tweeted: “Happy to see this, but it’s mega overrated.”

The Bachir ice cream shop was first established by founding brothers Maurice and Edward Bachir in the Lebanese town of Bikfaya in 1936.

Since its Parisian opening in 2016, “Glace Bachir” has enjoyed long queues of customers, even in the winter.

The ice cream parlor is a popular food destination for the many Lebanese living in Paris, as well as residents and tourists, who have queued in front of ice cream shops to fight the torrid heatwave that has gripped Paris in the last week.

Afghan refugee leading troops in Ukraine receives social media praise

Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: An Afghanistan-born commander in the Ukrainian army has received praise from social media users on Monday after the BBC released a video report showcasing his bravery.

Jalal Noory, an Afghan refugee in Ukraine, is commanding a unit of 12 soldiers defending Kyiv in the war against Russia.

“Jalal Noory, an Afghan refugee, is commanding Ukrainian troops,” tweeted Chris Blackburn, a political analyst in the UK. “I’m not sure how I feel. I’m glad he’s an inspiration to Ukraine and is also an asset to the Afghan people. But it’s also a sign of the times. Conflict is spreading.”

 


Noory moved to Ukraine with his parents in the aftermath of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The conflict forced millions of people to leave the country and led to decades of instability in the region.

“If Russians hadn’t invaded Afghanistan, we would have had a better life,” Noory said. “I wouldn’t be a refugee in Ukraine. I would be in Afghanistan.”

Almost 25 years later, Noory witnessed a similar invasion in his adoptive country, prompting him to leave his job in security and join the Ukrainian army.

“I did not want to surrender and see a Russian flag over my head,” he said. “I had two options: To defend or die.

“Back in Afghanistan I was underage, and as a child, I had to follow my parents. But this time I knew I’d defend Ukraine because it’s my home.”

Social media users applauded Noory’s bravery, with some tweeting messages of support and praise.

“This man is a warrior,” one Instagram user said, while another commented “Respect.”

Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane

A Toyota Prius with a California
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

  • Bottone’s ticket came five days after the Supreme Court stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states
AP

DALLAS: When an officer pulled Brandy Bottone over for driving by herself in a high occupancy vehicle lane in Texas just days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she pointed to her pregnant belly and told him her unborn daughter now counts as a person.
“I said, ‘Well, not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on, this counts as a baby,” said Bottone, who was eight months pregnant when she was pulled over June 29.
Bottone, who lives in the Dallas suburb of Plano, plans to fight the ticket in court next week. Her story was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
“I was driving to pick up my son. I knew I couldn’t be a minute late, so I took the HOV lane,” she said.
Bottone’s ticket came five days after the Supreme Court stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In Texas, the fall of Roe put in motion a trigger law that will ban virtually all abortions in the coming weeks, and defines an unborn child as a living human from fertilization to birth. And in the meantime, a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court led to clinics halting abortion services.
Last year in Texas, a law banning most abortions after about six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant — took effect.
Bottone said the stand she’s taking on the ticket isn’t for or against abortion, but that the law should be uniform. “If there’s a pro-women category, that’s my stance,” she said.
“One law is saying that this is a baby and now he’s telling me this baby that’s jabbing my ribs is not a baby,” said Bottone, 32. “Why can’t it all make sense?”
Dallas attorney Chad Ruback said different judges might have different takes on her argument.
“I find her argument creative, but I don’t believe based on the current itineration of Texas Transportation Code that her argument would likely succeed in front of an appellate court,” Ruback told the Washington Post. “That being said, it’s entirely possible she could find a trial court judge who would award her for her creativity.”
An Arizona woman tried to argue in 2006 that her unborn child counted as a passenger after she was fined for driving alone in a carpool lane, but a judge rejected the claim, saying the rules were designed to fill empty seats in a vehicle.
Meanwhile in Texas, Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison, wrote on Twitter that he plans to introduce legislation to clarify that unborn babies should be treated as passengers. He said: “Unborn babies are persons (meaning they’re also passengers), and should be treated accordingly under Texas laws.”

