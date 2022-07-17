Candidates for top job in UK seek to woo right wing before vote

You are here

Many of the five remaining hopefuls highlighted issues linked to Brexit and immigration as they attempted to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

LONDON: The candidates to become the next British prime minister burnished their right-wing credentials Sunday, as they looked to remain in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Many of the five remaining hopefuls highlighted issues linked to Brexit and immigration as they attempted to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out.

Even though the eventual winner will automatically become prime minister, the contenders must appeal to a narrow constituency of party members, who tend to be whiter, older and more right-wing than the general public. The candidates face a series of votes from lawmakers next week, who will narrow down the field to two, before facing a runoff among an estimated 180,000 Conservative Party members.




This combination of pictures shows the five candidates in the run to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Britain’s prime minister, from left, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, and Penny Mordaunt. (AFP)

Writing in Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper, the former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who is the frontrunner among Conservative lawmakers, pledged to tear up European Union laws as Britain beds down its position outside the bloc.

Appealing to the pro-Brexit party vote, Sunak wrote that he will have “scrapped or reformed all of the EU law, red tape and bureaucracy that is still on our statute book and slowing economic growth” by the time of the next election if he becomes the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, who became a surprise frontrunner and bookmaker favorite last week, was forced to challenge accusations that she had pushed through a policy to end the requirement for trans people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before they could legally change gender when she was equalities minister in Theresa May’s government.

Kemi Badenoch, whose parents are from Nigeria, remains little known. But she has seen her star rise after her public showing in a television debate Friday, and led a poll of party members by the ConservativeHome website on Sunday.

Despite her background, she has made immigration control a key pillar of her political pitch, pledging Sunday to “do whatever it takes to deal with the small boats issue.”

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is touting her international experience, as Britain’s top diplomat and a former trade secretary, and is vowing to take a tough line with the European Union in post-Brexit trade spats.

The final candidate, Tom Tugendhat, trails his colleagues after the second round of voting. But he is making a virtue of having never sat in Boris Johnson’s government. He is calling for a “clean start” after the months of scandals that eventually saw Johnson signal his resignation.

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe declares emergency

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
  • Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. “It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification stated.
Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took “all possible steps” to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.
Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.
Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

 

Ukraine’s Zelensky fires top security chief and prosecutor

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova speaks at a press conference in The Hague, July 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova speaks at a press conference in The Hague, July 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova speaks at a press conference in The Hague, July 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Russian missiles destroyed a depot for anti-ship Harpoon missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, a claim that couldn’t be independently confirmed
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine: As Russian troops pressed their offensive in Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies.
“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU (state security service) have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelensky said.
“Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,’’ he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
Zelensky dismissed Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend and former business partner whom he had appointed to head the SBU. Bakanov had come under growing criticism over security breaches since the war began; Politico last month cited several unidentified Ukrainian and Western sources saying Zelensky was looking to replace him.

Destroyed Russian military vehicles are seen at a compound of an agricultural farm, which was used by Russian troops as a military base during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine July 17, 2022. (REUTERS)

He also dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. Venediktova has helped lead war crime investigations.
Meanwhile, Russian missiles hit industrial facilities earlier Sunday at Mykolaiv, a key shipbuilding center in southern Ukraine. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility. Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defenses.
The Russian military has declared a goal to cut off Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border. If successful, such an effort would deal a crushing blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade, and allow Moscow to secure a land bridge to Moldova’s separatist region of Transnistria, which hosts a Russian military base.
Early in the campaign, Ukrainian forces fended off Russian attempts to capture Mykolaiv, which sits near the Black Sea coast between Russia-occupied Crimea and the main Ukrainian port of Odesa. Since then, Russian troops have halted their attempts to advance in the city but have continued to pummel both Mykolaiv and Odesa with regular missile strikes.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Russian missiles destroyed a depot for anti-ship Harpoon missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, a claim that couldn’t be independently confirmed.
The Russians, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, also sought to reinforce their positions in the Kherson region near Crimea and in part of the northern Zaporizhzhia region that they seized in the opening stage of the war.
“Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the south whilst the fight for the Donbas continues indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat,” the British Defense Ministry said Sunday.
For now, the Russian military has focused on trying to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas, where the most capable and well-equipped Ukrainian forces are located.
Ukraine says its forces still retain control of two small villages in the Luhansk region, one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, and are fending off Russian attempts to advance deeper into the second one, the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said Sunday that Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to advance toward Sloviansk, the key Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk, and attacks elsewhere in the region.
Yet Russian officials are urging their troops to produce even more territorial gains. During a visit to the front lines Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued an order “to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas.”
The Russian military said it has struck Ukrainian troops and artillery positions in Donbas in the latest series of strikes, including a US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. The Russian claims couldn’t be independently verified.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, responded to Ukrainian officials’ statements that Kyiv may strike the bridge linking Crimea and Russia, warning that would trigger devastating consequences for the Ukrainian leadership.
“They will momentarily face Doomsday,” Medvedev said Sunday. “It would be very hard for them to hide.”
Medvedev, once touted by the West as more liberal compared to Putin, said Russia will press its offensive until fulfilling its stated goal of “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine. He predicted the fighting will “undoubtedly lead to the collapse of the existing regime” in Kyiv.
Zelensky condemned Medvedev’s Doomsday comment as “intimidation” and said it was Russia that would eventually face a “`Day of Judgment.”
“And not in a figurative sense, not as loud talk, but literally,” he said Sunday.
While focusing on the Donbas, the Russians have hit areas all across the country with missile strikes.
In central Ukraine, relatives and friends attended a funeral Sunday for Liza Dmytrieva, a 4-year-old girl killed Thursday in a Russian missile strike. The girl with Down syndrome was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when the missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys, ages 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza’s mother, who remains in an intensive care unit.
“I didn’t know Liza, but no person can go through this with calm,” priest Vitalii Holoskevych said, bursting into tears as Liza’s body lay in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears in the 18th-century Transfiguration Cathedral in Vinnytsia.
‘’We know that evil cannot win,’ he added.
In the Kharkiv region, at least three civilians were killed and three more were injured Saturday in a pre-dawn Russian strike on the city of Chuhuiv, just 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Russian border, police said.
One resident of the apartment building that was hit said she was lucky to have survived.
“I was going to run and hide in the bathroom. I didn’t make it and that’s what saved me,” said Valentina Bushuyeva. Pointing to her destroyed apartment, she said: “There’s the bathroom — explosion. Kitchen — half a room. And I survived because I stayed put.”

Young climate activist launches mission to rid plastic waste in India

Updated 17 July 2022

  • 10-year-old began her activism in 2018
  • Her latest project questions ‘our planet’s unknown future,’ she says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ten-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam made national headlines in June when she drew India’s attention to plastic pollution surrounding the renowned Taj Mahal.

With a cardboard placard in hand and the famous monument as her background, Kangujam posed by the trash-filled Yamuna river bank in Agra. As the photo gained traction on social media and prompted authorities to conduct a clean-up, it also brought nationwide recognition to her environmental activism.

“It was one of the biggest successes in my activism to date,” Kangujam told Arab News.

She is only 10, but Kangujam has been campaigning for action to tackle climate change in India since 2018.

Kangujam was born in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur and later moved to the eastern state of Odisha, where she witnessed Cyclone Titli in 2018 and Cyclone Fani in 2019, which destroyed homes and killed hundreds of people.

A year later, she moved to Noida on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities.

“All such incidents in my young life turned me into a child climate activist to raise my voice to save our planet and our future,” Kangujam said.

In 2018, the fifth-grade student founded the Child Movement, a body that aims to raise awareness on climate justice and child rights. She has also been pushing for new laws to curb India’s high pollution levels and wants climate change lessons to be mandatory in schools.

“The Child Movement calls on world leaders to take urgent climate action,” Kangujam said.

India struggled with an intense heatwave in its northern region earlier this year, with temperatures hitting a record of 49.2 degrees Celsius in parts of New Delhi in May. The climate crisis, scientists said, made those extreme temperatures more likely.

Against this urgent backdrop, Kangujam launched on July 10 a mobile “plastic money shop” — a project aimed at raising awareness on plastic pollution.

The initiative coincides with India’s nationwide ban on more than a dozen types of single-use plastics, which went into force this month. According to Kangujam, the policy can only be effective with more public awareness on the issue.

India is among the countries responsible for producing the most plastic pollution, with government figures from 2015 stating that 9.5 million tons of plastic garbage were produced annually.

At Kangujam’s shop, where plastic is the only acceptable currency, she wants to help eliminate single-use plastic waste in India.

The young activist, who dreams of becoming a space scientist, has been going around schools in New Delhi with her solar-powered shopping cart and plans on implementing the initiative in other Indian cities. She is calling on people to bring in their single-use plastic waste, such as straws and plastic bags, to trade with a school stationery item, rice or a plant sapling.

“Plastic pollution acts as a catalyst to the global climate crisis,” Kangujam said.

“By reducing plastic consumption at home, we can make a difference to the environment.”

Through the project, she is also questioning “our planet’s unknown future and our environmental depletion,” as she expressed a longing for the day when there are more bicycles on the roads instead of motor vehicles.

“Every child in the world deserves to have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and a clean planet to live on,” she said. “These are our basic rights.”

Wife of Kuwaiti UK ambassador Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi awarded Honorary Freedom by City of London

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

  • The award exemplifies the nature of the special relations between Kuwait and the UK, Lord Mayor of the City of London said
Arab News

LONDON: Mrs. Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi, wife of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Kingdom, was awarded Honorary Freedom by the City of London on Saturday for her volunteer work in a number of British charitable societies, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Lord Mayor of London's financial district, Vincent Keaveny, told KUNA that Al-Humaidhi played an integral role in supporting her husband's diplomatic career, Ambassador Khaled Al-Duwaisan, for 30 years, and that this is in recognition of the Al-Duwaisan family's generous efforts across various fields.

Lord Keaveny added that the award, which dates back to 1237 and is given to those who have made significant achievements in their chosen fields, exemplifies the nature of the special relations that exist between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

The late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and South Africa's late President Nelson Mandela were among those honored with the Honorary Freedom of the City of London.

In addition, the Children and Families Across Borders Society presented Mrs. Al-Humaidhi with a memorial shield in recognition of her contributions to the organization.

According to Caroline Hausmann, CEO of the Society, Mrs. Al-Humaidhi was given honorary presidency of the Society for her work in helping children all over the world.

Mrs. Al-Humaidhi also worked on the annual charity fundraiser held in the backyard of Kensington Municipality for 30 years, and she was also a point of reference for new diplomats as she helped them adapt and assimilate to life in London.

Mrs. Al- Humaidhi's work also extended to the International Red Cross, Alzheimer's Society, Royal Academy of Arts, and many other organizations.

High unemployment rate among British Muslims not due to cultural, religious practices: Study

Updated 17 July 2022
Arab News

  • “Muslim penalty” found to discriminate in the country’s jobs market when all other factors taken into account
Arab News

LONDON: The high unemployment rate among Muslims in the UK cannot be explained by sociocultural attitudes, such as commitment to traditionalism, a study has found.

Published in the peer-reviewed Ethnic and Racial Studies journal, the research confirmed the existence of a “Muslim penalty” in the employment market that discriminates against them and poses a significant barrier to them accessing work.

It rejected previous suggestions that high unemployment was due to cultural and religious practices.

Muslim men and women were found to have a significantly greater likelihood of unemployment than their respective white British Christian counterparts after adjustments were made for factors such as age, area of residence, education, and whether they have children.

After taking into consideration factors like religiosity, gender attitudes, and civic participation, the author found that they had only a minor effect.

“The findings offer evidence against the view that Muslims’ poor employment outcomes in Britain are due to their so-called sociocultural attitudes,” the author of the research, supported by the Economic and Social Research Council, told the Guardian newspaper. 

Samir Sweida-Metwally, a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol, added: “In challenging this narrative, which problematizes Muslims and their faith, the study lends support to the overwhelming evidence from field experiments that shows anti-Muslim discrimination towards Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim to be a significant barrier to them accessing work.”

The researcher’s paper uses 10 years of data from the UK Household Longitudinal study, an annual survey of about 100,000 people from 40,000 households that collects information, mainly through face-to-face interviews on people’s socio-economic situation.

Participants were asked questions including how strong their religious beliefs are, whether they are members of social organisations, and whether they agree with statements such as: “Husband should earn, wife should stay at home,” and “Family life suffers if mother works full-time.” This enabled Sweida-Metwally to establish whether specific attitudes were associated with a higher risk of unemployment.

“Sociocultural variables such as gender attitudes, language proficiency, and the extent of inter and intra-ethnic social ties are not a convincing source of the unexplained ethno-religious differences in labour market participation and unemployment among Muslim men and women,” he said.

Another finding of interest was that country of origin or “perceived ‘Muslimness’” might be important. While white British Muslims did not display a significantly different risk of unemployment and inactivity from white British Christians, Arab men of no religion were among those with the highest likelihood of unemployment or inactivity.

“This might suggest that perceived ‘Muslimness’ is more important for predicting religious disadvantage among men than actual attachment to the faith,” Sweida-Metwally wrote.

“This means that an understanding that Islamophobia is multidimensional, and relates to colour, religion, culture and country of origin, with any one dimension of difference being ‘enough’ for someone inclined to be prejudiced, is essential to any strategy seeking to attenuate these inequalities,” he added.

With regards to men, the study found that those of black Caribbean ethnicity had the highest risk of unemployment. Among women, Muslims displayed the greatest risk of unemployment, with Pakistani women exhibiting the highest risk of unemployment.

“Overall, the evidence indicates support for the thesis that there is both a religious (Muslim) and colour (Black) penalty at play in the British labour market. Confirming previous research, religion is a much better predictor of unemployment and inactivity for women, whereas for men both colour and religion are important,” Sweida-Metwally said.

