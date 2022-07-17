Two firewood violators arrested in Tabuk

JEDDAH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security announced the arrest of two people, a Pakistani and a Sudanese, for using 10 cubic meters of local firewood to practice unlicensed trade activities in Tabuk.
The authority indicated in a Twitter message that legal measures were applied to the violators, noting that firewood was seized by authorities of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, stressing that the penalty for using local firewood in commercial activities is a fine of up to SR32,000 ($8,500) per cubic meter.
Earlier, the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification said in a tweet: “Woodcutting is an uncivilized negative behavior that harms the vegetation of the Kingdom and leads to further deterioration, causing desertification and drought. Therefore, the center is keen to prevent such actions by intensifying the fine for practicing its activities.”
The penalty for selling or transporting local firewood is a fine of up to SR16,000 per cubic meter for each case.
According to the executive regulations of firewood violations, anyone wishing to engage in any firewood commerce activities, whether a citizen, resident, or a company, must obtain a license or permit issued by the center.
Excess logging in the Kingdom has become a serious concern for the environment over recent decades, as it leads to a decrease in land productivity, reduces oxygen production, adds to soil erosion, and causes a decrease in groundwater reserves.
It also negatively affects tourism and social development plans.
In line with the Green Saudi Initiative, launched in October 2021, the center works to protect and control vegetation sites and rehabilitate degraded areas around the Kingdom, combat logging, supervise and invest in pasture lands, forests and national parks and promote a well developed sustainable environment.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security urged people to report any cases that represent an attack on the environment or wildlife on the 911 number in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and on 999 and 996 in other Saudi regions.