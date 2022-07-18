You are here

700 Houthi mines dismantled in Yemen under Masam project

Masam project has successfully removed 350,0421 mines since it was launched in 2018. (SPA)
  • The extraction included 320 anti-tank mines and 380 non-explosive ordnances
DUBAI: About 700 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen were dismantled by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam project during the second week of July.
The extraction included 320 anti-tank mines and 380 non-explosive ordnances, bringing the total number of mines removed in July to 1,538, state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Masam team removed 54 anti-tank mines and 86 non-explosive ammunition in Aden, while 266 anti-tank mines and 294 non-explosive ammunition were extracted from Marib district.
The project has successfully removed 350,0421 mines since it was launched in 2018.
Earlier in June, KSrelief renewed the demining Masam project for a fifth year at a cost of $33.292 million.

MASAM King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) #SAUDI ARABIA

