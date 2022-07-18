You are here

Middle East investors revisiting asset allocation amid inflation concerns

Middle East investors revisiting asset allocation amid inflation concerns
Rising inflation and the recent Ukrainian invasion by Russia are prompting investors in the Middle East to reexamine their asset allocation. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising inflation and the recent Ukrainian invasion by Russia are prompting investors in the Middle East to reexamine their asset allocation, according to the latest Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study report.

According to the report, 55 percent of the sovereigns in the Middle East region have repositioned their portfolios in anticipation of further rate rises, though the sharp correction in equities and failure of bonds to shelter portfolios have presented difficult choices.

“Inflation is surging, global growth is slowing and geopolitical tensions are rising. The macro environment is now more uncertain, sending sovereigns to rethink how to position their portfolios as they look ahead,” said Zainab Faisal Kufaishi, head of the Middle East and Africa and senior executive at Invesco.

The study report, which detailed the views of 139 chief investment officers, suggested that global sovereigns’ fixed income allocations have declined steadily in recent years as most of them are going to private market alternatives, notably real estate, private equity and infrastructure.

Some 82 percent of the respondents said that real estate assets are effective hedges against inflation and higher yields.

According to the report, interest in private assets continues with 50 percent of sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, citing an intention to increase allocations to private equity, 20 percent to real estate and 20 percent to infrastructure over the next 12 months.

The report further noted that private assets now constitute, on average, 22 percent of sovereigns’ portfolios globally. Invesco added that sovereign investors now own $719 billion in private assets, up from $205 billion in 2011.

“While many are looking to private markets for solutions, we should not overstate the pace of this shift. As long-term investors, sovereigns are treading very carefully, and many are making only incremental changes to their portfolios, adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach,” said Rod Ringrow, head of official institutions at Invesco.

Following the Ukrainian invasion, most of the sovereigns in the Middle East have lost their affinity toward Europe.

According to the study report, 40 percent of Middle East sovereigns plan to reduce allocations to developed Europe and 30 percent to Emerging Europe over the next 12 months.

The report added that these respondents are most likely to increase their exposure to North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

According to 52 percent of the investors, China has become a challenging place to invest this year due to regulatory risks and government interventions.

The report added that sovereign funds do not see digital assets as investable, as just 20 percent of these respondents believe that digital assets have a role in asset allocation as a diversifier.

According to the report, only 7 percent of global sovereign investors have any exposure to digital assets through investments in underlying blockchain companies.

Some 70 percent of Middle East sovereigns have more interest in investing in companies involved in the infrastructure behind digital assets than investing in digital assets themselves.

Research on digital assets, however, is improving. In 2018, 12 percent of the global sovereigns were conducting research in the digital assets sector, and in 2022, it has grown to 41 percent, including 40 percent of sovereigns from the Middle East.

According to the report, 71 percent of the Middle East central banks are either researching Central Bank Digital Currencies or considering launching one themselves.

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro

flynas launches direct flights from Riyadh to Montenegro
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas has announced the launch of its first direct flights from Riyadh to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, starting July 28.

It will connect Riyadh and Podgorica via weekly direct return flights, scheduled every Thursday, from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Podgorica International Airport, the airlines said in a press release. 

Current rules will allow Saudi nationals to enter Montenegro without a visa until Sept. 30, 2022, it added.

flynas recently partnered with Amazon Payment Services to offer installment payment options to customers, thus becoming the first carrier in the Kingdom to offer this facility.

Topics: Saudi airlines aviation

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens

Boeing wins $13.5bn MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Farnborough, United Kingdom: US aerospace giant Boeing on Monday fired the first shot in an orders battle with European rival Airbus at Farnborough airshow, clinching a $13.5-billion deal for 100 MAX planes from Delta Airlines in a huge vote of confidence for the crisis-hit jet.
The deal marks a huge turnaround for the MAX jet which had suffered two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile opened the prestigious five-day event as the aviation sector plots its recovery from heavy COVID-19 fallout.
US carrier Delta lodged its first ever order for medium-haul MAX aircraft, with options for 30 more of the fuel-efficient planes as it seeks to replace its aging fleet and cut damaging emissions.
Boeing revealed also that Japanese airline ANA had agreed to purchase 20 of its smaller MAX 8 jets — worth $2.4 billion — plus two 777-8 freight planes.
“The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta’s fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency, and best-in-class performance,” said Delta chief executive Ed Bastian.
The news comes as airlines worldwide seek to replace aging fleets with fuel-efficient planes that emit less carbon dioxide.
The first visitors to Farnborough, southwest of London, were meanwhile hit by scorching temperatures amid Europe’s ongoing heatwave.
Defense aerospace companies are also expected to emerge as big winners, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosting spending on nations’ armed forces.
Russian companies have been banned from Farnborough due to the war.
The event coincides with fast-moving political turmoil in Britain after Johnson’s recent announcement that he is stepping down as Conservative party leader, sparking a fractious contest to replace him also as prime minister.
“This government believes in aviation and its power to bring jobs and growth to the entire country,” Johnson said Monday as the event opened.
“After three years in the cockpit... I am now handing over the controls seamlessly to someone else. I don’t know who,” he added, sparking laughter from delegates.
Johnson also said that the government was “investing massively in defense.”
This year’s event — one of the world’s largest civilian and defense shows — is the first global aviation get-together since the Paris airshow in 2019, before COVID-19 hit.
Farnborough was canceled in 2020 as the Covid health crisis grounded aircraft and ravaged the sector.
Global air traffic is gradually recovering and in May reached more than two-thirds of its pre-pandemic level, according to the International Air Transport Association.
That recovery has however faced headwinds from rocketing inflation fueled by historically high energy prices and higher wages, while staff shortages constrain airports and spark flight cancelations.

UAE In-Focus: Dubai remains top FDI destination for tourism in 2021; United Bank for Africa launches Dubai branch

UAE In-Focus: Dubai remains top FDI destination for tourism in 2021; United Bank for Africa launches Dubai branch
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus: Dubai remains top FDI destination for tourism in 2021; United Bank for Africa launches Dubai branch

UAE In-Focus: Dubai remains top FDI destination for tourism in 2021; United Bank for Africa launches Dubai branch
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dubai ranked number one in foreign direct investment capital, projects, and job creation in the tourism sector in 2021 with 6.4 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in FDI across 30 projects, according to fDi Markets data from the Financial Times.

Dubai has emerged as a key global economic hub and the world’s leading investment destination, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that as a top FDI destination for tourism, Dubai reaffirms the sector’s role as an economic driver that offers investors stability and sustainable returns.

According to the Dubai FDI Monitor report, published by the Dubai Investment Development Agency, new investments and projects generated 5,545 new jobs during 2021.

It hosted Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrated UAE’s Golden Jubilee, and emerged as one of the world’s safest destinations following COVID-19 in 2021, the statement added.

United Bank for Africa launches Dubai branch

United Bank for Africa launched its Dubai International Financial Center branch, expanding its operations to the UAE, according to The Guardian Nigeria.

Dubai Financial Services Authority will regulate the DIFC Branch under a Category Four license, the article said.

The bank’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Kennedy Uzoka said: “Today, we are formally on four continents across the globe, operating in 24 countries, serving over 35 million customers and still growing.”

“We are the only bank of Nigerian origin that has extended out of Nigeria to the UAE,” he added.

In a statement, UBA said its DIFC branch will offer correspondent banking, relationship management, and advisory services to corporate and financial institutions and customers across the Middle East.

In this expansion, UBA Group will be able to leverage opportunities in 72 countries with an estimated population of three billion people and a nominal gross domestic product of 28 trillion dirhams.

MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project

MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project

MENA Project Tracker — UAE invests in space sector; Chinese consortium begins work on Arzew Project
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE space agency has announced plans to invest 3 billion dirhams ($816 million) in further developing radar satellites and its space program.

It will enhance the latest Synthetic Aperture Radar technology, known as SAR, which will show constellations of advanced imaging satellites in the UAE, reported Trade Arabia.

“SAR technology leapfrogs traditional imaging satellites, providing more powerful imaging using X-band radar technologies, allowing us to continue observations day and night, through fog and cloud cover,” said Sarah Al Amiri, chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

The UAE formed its space agency in 2014 and launched its first astronaut to the International Space Station in 2019. It had plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024.

Sirb, which is the space agency’s first project, is expected to be launched in three years’ time.

Chinese consortium begins work on $530m Arzew project

The Chinese consortium of China National Technical Import & Export Corporation and Sinopec Luoyang Engineering Company — which partnered with publicly-owned Algeria Sonatrach — has begun construction on the $530 million industrial project in the port city of Azrew, MEED reported.

Spread over an area of 11.4 hectares, the planned methyl tert-butyl ether facility is expected to generate 75,000 tons of methanol and 150,000 tons of butane a year when it will go into production in 2025. 

CPPE picked as a subcontractor for $55m Bab gas project

Archirodon Construction (Overseas) Co. has appointed China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering as its subcontractor for performing detailed engineering on the third phase of the $55 million Bab gas compression project in Abu Dhabi, reported MEED. 

This came after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, known as Adnoc Onshore, awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract to Greece-based Archirodon. 

Riyad Bank’s shareholders to receive $400m in dividends for H1

Riyad Bank’s shareholders to receive $400m in dividends for H1
Updated 23 min ago
Arab News

Riyad Bank’s shareholders to receive $400m in dividends for H1

Riyad Bank’s shareholders to receive $400m in dividends for H1
Updated 23 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank’s shareholders are set to receive a total of SR1.5 billion ($400 million) in cash dividends for the first half of 2022.

