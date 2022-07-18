You are here

US’s Yellen says any North Korean nuclear test would be very provocative

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said more potential sanctions were available to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Concern is growing that North Korea could be preparing to test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017
  • More potential sanctions were available to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program
Reuters

SEOUL: The United States has further sanctions it could adopt against North Korea, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Monday, adding that any nuclear test by Pyongyang would be seen as very provocative.
Concern is growing that North Korea could be preparing to test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017 following a record number of missile tests this year, including that of its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Yellen declined to give specifics of what further sanctions Washington could impose on North Korea, or when, but said there were options for doing so.
The US Treasury generally will not discuss sanctions it could put in place before any announcement, Yellen said in an interview on her military aircraft en route to Seoul, the South Korean capital.
But she said more potential sanctions were available to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program, and such measures would probably be discussed during her meetings on Tuesday with senior South Korean officials in Seoul.
Washington would view any nuclear test as very provocative, she said.
Yellen will meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho, and other senior officials as she wraps up her first visit as secretary to the Indo-Pacific region, the Treasury said.
She visited Japan last week before traveling to the Indonesian island of Bali for a meeting with finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies.

Topics: North Korea US Janet Yellen

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions
AP

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions
  • G-7 group of leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban
  • On top of the restrictive measures, the ministers will also assess plans to boost military aid to Ukraine
BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers are zooming in Monday on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold,” which is Moscow’s second largest export industry after energy.
The G-7 group of leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing the Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The 27 ministers will also assess how they can tighten controls on exports of high technology to Russia for a possible decision later in the week.
On top of the restrictive measures, the ministers will also assess plans to boost military aid to Ukraine, and will be briefed on the latest developments through a video conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries. And anybody who can who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of of the Western world. They have to step up with that,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume.

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
  • China has reported an average of around 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday
  • China is adamant about implementing its dynamic zero COVID-19 policy
SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Several large Chinese cities including Shanghai are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry.
China has reported an average of around 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of Monday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia.
China is adamant about implementing its dynamic zero COVID-19 policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously when a flare-up became a major outbreak, local officials had been compelled to take tougher measures such as month-long lockdowns, even at the cost of economic growth.
Persistent outbreaks and more closures could add pressure on the world’s second-largest economy, which contracted sharply in the second quarter from the first after widespread COVID-19 lockdowns jolted industrial production and consumer spending.
The commercial hub Shanghai, yet to fully recover from the harsh two-month lockdown in spring and still reporting daily sporadic cases, plans to hold mass testing in many of its 16 districts and in some smaller areas where new infections had been reported recently, after similar testing last week.
“There is still an epidemic risk at the community level so far,” the city government said in a statement.
Shanghai reported more than a dozen new cases but none was found outside quarantined areas, local government data showed on Monday.
“I’m speechless,” said a Shanghai resident surnamed Wang, already subject to testing every weekend at her residential compound. “It sounds like a waste of resources that doesn’t address the real problem.”
The northern city of Tianjin, which launched multiple rounds of mass testing in recent months to curb earlier outbreaks, said on Monday it is again testing its more than 12 million residents, after two local infections were found.
In the central Chinese city of Zhumadian, lockdowns for more than a million people in two towns under its jurisdiction are extended for a few days until Tuesday. Temporary lockdowns for over 3 million in four other towns have been extended to Monday. Zhumadian continues to report dozens of cases daily despite curbs last week.
The southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday said it suspended various entertainment and cultural venues, widening such curbs over the weekend that had been limited to a few districts.
The capital Beijing, after a week of zero local infections, found two local cases on Monday — one international flight crew member and the person’s roommate. Authorities have sealed up affected buildings.
Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi said late on Sunday they removed two officials in the city of Beihai from their jobs for acting poorly in their COVID-19 response.
The city of Beihai, with a population of 1.9 million and currently clocking over 500 infections, has launched multiple rounds of mass testing and locked down some areas.
As of Sunday, over 2,000 tourists were stuck in the city.
In the southern city of Guangzhou, COVID-19 control staffers broke down the locks of apartment doors without residents’ consent, stirring an outcry on social media over the weekend.
Authorities in one district in Guangzhou on Monday apologized to residents.
The issue was among the top 10 list of topics trending on China’s Twitter-like social media Weibo.
“It’s too horrifying, too ridiculous,” wrote a Weibo user. “No humanity, no law.”
In the northeastern city of Changchun, clear of local infections since mid-May, subway passengers were told to wear N95 masks throughout their rides. Many cities including Beijing only mandate surgical masks.
Jin Dong-yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong, said N95 respirators are able to offer better protection than surgical masks during major outbreaks, but could be of low cost-efficiency in areas of low COVID-19 risk.
“In a city without cases, N95 mask mandate would be painful and inconvenient.”

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence

North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence
North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence

North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence
  • Pyongyang says 99.98 percent of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovere
SEOUL: North Korea is on the path to “finally defuse” a crisis stemming from its first acknowledged outbreak of COVID-19, the state news agency said on Monday, while Asian neighbors battle a fresh wave of infections driven by omicron subvariants.
The North says 99.98 percent of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered, but due to an apparent lack of testing, it has not released any figures of those that proved positive.
“The anti-epidemic campaign is improved to finally defuse the crisis completely,” KCNA said. It added that the North had reported 310 more people with fever symptoms.
The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea’s claims, saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.
The North’s declaration could be a prelude to restoring trade long hampered by the pandemic, one analyst said.
“Under the current trend, North Korea could announce in less than a month that its COVID-19 crisis is over and that could be a prelude to resuming cross-border trade,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute’s North Korea studies center in South Korea.
Analysts say the authoritarian North has used the pandemic to tighten already strict social controls. Pyongyang blamed its outbreak on “alien things” near its border with the South, urging its people to avoid anything that comes from outside.
Daily new cases of fever in North Korea reported by KCNA have been declining since the reclusive country first acknowledged in mid-May that it was battling an outbreak of COVID-19.
Lacking a public vaccination effort, the North said it was running intensive medical checks nationwide, with daily PCR tests on water collected in borderline areas among the measures.
The North also said it has been developing new methods to better detect the virus and its variants, as well as other infectious diseases, such as monkeypox.
North Korea’s claim of “anti-epidemic stability” comes as other Asian countries grapple with a new wave of infections. China reported 691 new cases for Saturday with locally transmitted infections at a peak since May 23.
In the neighboring South, daily COVID-19 infections jumped on Tuesday above 40,000 for the first time in two months, with authorities and experts predicting hundreds of thousands of new cases in coming weeks.
Japan also warned that a new wave of infections appeared to be spreading rapidly, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for special care ahead of school summer vacations.
Tokyo’s 16,878 new cases on Wednesday were the highest since February, while the nationwide tally rose above 90,000, in a recent surge of infections to levels unseen since early this year.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus

3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed bystander kills gunman

3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed bystander kills gunman
3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed bystander kills gunman

3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed bystander kills gunman
  • Assailant entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and began firing in the food court
  • A 22-year-old bystander legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman
GREENWOOD, Indiana: Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.
A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.
Four of those hit by gunfire were females and one was a male, Ison said. He didn’t immediately know the specific gender or age of those who were killed.
He said a 12-year-old girl was among the two injured, both of whom are in stable condition.
Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.
Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.
“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.
The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.
“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.
There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.
Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”
“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.
Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

Topics: US shootings United States

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe declares emergency

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe declares emergency

Army cadets stand guard in front of Sri Lankan parliament building in Colombo on July 16, 2022. (AFP)
  • Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. “It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification stated.
Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took “all possible steps” to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.
Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.
Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo

