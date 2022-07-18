You are here

Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy

Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is welcomed by Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, in Algiers, Algeria, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi poses for a picture with Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, in Algiers, Algeria, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi walks with Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane as he arrives in Algiers, Algeria, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy

Algeria to replace Russia as top gas supplier to Italy
  • 15 agreements signed in Algiers by Italian PM, Algerian president
  • Deals a “giant step” in ties “with a country that has always been close to us”: Italian diplomatic source
Updated 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Algeria will replace Russia this year as the main supplier of gas to Italy after agreements were signed in Algiers on Monday by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“Algeria is a very important partner for Italy in the fields of energy and industrial production along with the fight against organized crime, in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Mediterranean,” Draghi said.

The 15 agreements signed include cooperation on renewable energy, construction of infrastructure such as roads and highways, pharmaceuticals, promoting investment and social development projects, and tackling corruption and Islamic radicalization in prisons.

An Italian diplomatic source told Arab News that the agreements will “open a new season” in the relationship with Algeria.

The source stressed that it is “not only a matter of gas supply, which is vital for Italy in this particular phase due to the conflict in Ukraine, but a giant step in establishing a new relationship with a country that has always been close to us.”

A major agreement was reached during Draghi’s last visit to Algeria in April between Algerian energy giant Sonatrach and Italian company ENI to increase gas exports.

The Trans-Mediterranean pipeline, which runs through Tunisia and under the Mediterranean Sea to Sicily, is a key conduit in this strategy.

A source in Draghi’s office told Arab News that immigration was one of the key points in his talks with Tebboune.

The number of migrants reaching Italy’s shores from Algeria dropped 46 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Italian government.

“This has only been possible thanks to deep cooperation between our states and strong action from the Italian side to help Algerian authorities,” said the source in Draghi’s office.

At a joint news conference with Tebboune attended by Arab News, Draghi said the increase in gas supplies from Algeria “will be even more conspicuous in the coming years.”

Tebboune hailed “a new stage in relations between our countries,” adding: “We want to strengthen our … friendship and cooperation. We talked about international issues as well as our bilateral political and economic relationship.”

Draghi said: “Italy and Algeria continue to work together for peace in the Mediterranean, sharing their views on the political crisis in Libya and the difficult times Tunisia is facing.

“I’m sure we’ll be able to make a decisive contribution to the stability of those countries, respecting their sovereignty.

“We want to continue to work together for the prosperity of our businesses and our citizens, for the future of the Mediterranean.”

Topics: Italy Algeria Mario Draghi

Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks

Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks
Updated 18 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks

Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks
Updated 18 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister and president-designate of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, met in Berlin with Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Shoukry expressed his aspiration to continue coordinating and consulting with the executive secretariat regarding the conference, which will be hosted and chaired by Egypt in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He also reviewed ongoing preparations for the conference, including efforts to maximize participation from governments, international and regional organizations, and other concerned parties.

Topics: Egypt UN climate climate change

Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison

Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison

Australian child feared dead in Syrian prison
  • Australian govt has resisted repatriating its citizens, even children, from war-torn country
  • Yusuf Zahab’s family: ‘We are unaware of any efforts to support, care or inquire about him’
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian teenager who was taken to Syria as a child by his Daesh-supporting relatives is feared dead after being stuck in a prison for the past three years, the BBC reported on Monday.

Yusuf Zahab, 17, was taken to Syria in 2015 when he was 11 years old by family members who had been radicalized in Australia and wanted to join the terror group. He was sentenced to imprisonment without charge in 2019.

The Australian government has stood firm in limiting repatriating its citizens from Syria, even children who were taken to the war-torn country, saying it is too dangerous to do more.

Reacting to the news of his death, Zahab’s family in Sydney said they were “heartbroken and angry” because he had begged Australian authorities for years to recover him.

Circumstances around Zahab’s possible death remain unclear. It is likely that he was injured in January after Daesh fighters launched an attack on his prison, administered by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeast of the country.

The Daesh fighters were hoping to free some of their comrades from the prison but were held back by the SDF, with US military support, after a bloody week-long battle that left 180 people dead.

Zahab sent his Australian family voice recordings that he was scared he “might die at any time” as the fighting between Daesh and the SDF continued.

He is thought to have been injured in the battle. “I lost a lot of blood ... There’s no doctors here, there’s no one who can help me,” he said at the time.

The UN Children’s Fund said Zahab was among some 850 children who have been detained at the prison in northeast Syria after Daesh lost its final territories in 2019.

In a statement, his family members said: “Even in the final messages we received from Yusuf, he asked us to tell his mum that he loved and missed her. Yusuf didn’t need to die.”

They said Australia’s previous administration “knew about Yusuf’s predicament for more than three years” before elections ousted the government in May, adding: “We are unaware of any efforts to support, care or inquire about him.”

Charities operating in the region say the Australian government evacuated eight orphans in 2019, during the chaos following the downfall of Daesh, but some 63 Australians — including former fighters — remain stuck in Syria.

Of the remaining 63, up to 40 are children, some of whom were born to Australian citizens in the region.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is investigating the reports about Zahab’s death and it is supporting his family.

In a statement, it said the Australian government remains “deeply concerned” about its citizens in northeast Syria, but added that its ability to operate in the region is “extremely limited” due to security crises.

Topics: Austalia #syria

UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit

UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit

UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit
  • Relations between the two countries date back to the establishment of the UAE Federation
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in France Monday for his first official visit outside the region since taking office in May.

Sheikh Mohamed was received at the Élysée Palace in an official ceremony to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss joint action in the fields of “future energy, climate change and advanced technology” and efforts to bolster regional security and stability, the state news agency WAM earlier said.

During the two-day visit, both leaders will also discuss strengthening bilateral ties across culture, education and space, and review regional and international issues of common interest, WAM earlier reported.

Relations between the two countries date back to the establishment of the UAE Federation, as some French petroleum company, such as Total, were engaged in oil exploration in the UAE, and these relations were strengthened after the first visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan to France in 1976.
France is one of the main foreign investors in the UAE. French direct investments in the UAE amounted to 2.5 billion euros by the end of 2020, while the UAE ranks 35th in the list of foreign investors in France.

Topics: United Arab Emirates France UAE

Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured

Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured

Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured
  • The two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment
Updated 18 July 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities suspended hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride early on Monday.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course but eventually landed. The two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment, it said.
The statement did not say how the injuries occurred or elaborate on the nationalities of the tourists. It said only that the balloon was at an altitude of 60 meters (197 feet) when it veered off course.
The ministry said ballooning would not resume until an investigation to determine the cause of Monday’s incident is completed.
Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 510 kilometers (320 miles) south of Cairo, is popular as it offers tourists spectacular views of ancient temples.
However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon. A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.
In 2009, 16 tourists were injured when their balloon struck a cellphone transmission tower. A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.

Topics: #egypt Luxor HOT AIR BALLOON

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals
  • While Lt. General Aviv Kochavi’s trip has been showcased by Israel, Rabat has been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The chief of Israel’s armed forces will visit Morocco on Monday in the highest-level public engagement between the countries, which upgraded ties in 2020 under a US diplomatic drive.
While Lt. General Aviv Kochavi’s trip has been showcased by Israel as part of emerging defense cooperation with the North African country, Rabat has also been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians.
“One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training — the ability to train together in joint maneuvers — weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry,” Israeli military spokesman Brig.-General Ran Kochav told Ynet TV.
There was no immediate comment from Rabat.
The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts that Washington, seeking closer cooperation among its allies to offset a rising Iran, dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”
Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after a Palestinian uprising against Israel erupted in 2000. The upgrade of ties in 2020, which remains short of full normalization, has brought direct flights between the countries and a range of bilateral deals.
“Not everything is about security,” Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters in an interview about relations with Morocco. “There are wide interests that we have together and we share.”
She credited Morocco with mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is important for Palestinian traffic, and said she was in talks with Rabat about other infrastructure projects.
“Morocco is the player that is able to bring everyone together, to soften everybody’s hardships around whatever issue there is,” Michaeli said. “They just have a way of speaking to everyone in a way that gets them around the table and gets them to cooperate.”
The Israeli military said it hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multi-nation exercise in July 2021, established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022 and, last month, hosted Moroccan top brass to agree on a year-long joint work program.

Topics: #israel #morocco Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi

