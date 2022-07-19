You are here

Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus
Matthijs de Ligt smiles from the window of a car as he leaves the offices of Bundesliga club FC Bayern Munich in Munich, on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus
  • “The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape," said Bayern president Herbert Heiner
  • Reports in the German media put the cost to Bayern of securing the Dutch central defender at 70 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal on Tuesday.
“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape,” said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.
Reports in the German media put the cost to Bayern of securing the Dutch central defender at 70 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses ($82 million in total).
Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the move.
“This transfer is an important building block in the overall concept that we’re gradually putting into place. De Ligt should become a mainstay at FC Bayern” added Hainer.
His arrival follows that of Sadio Mane from Liverpool as Bayern embark on their new post Lewandowski-era.
De Ligt joined the Ajax academy at nine years of age, making his debut for the record Dutch champions at 17.
He became their youngest ever captain, and in 2019 after 117 appearances (13 goals), and the league and cup double he moved to Juventus.
His time with Juve earned him more silverware, with a Serie A title, an Italian cup and Super Cup.
On the international stage he was the Netherlands’ youngest debutant since 1945, and has gone on to earn 38 caps for his national side, scoring twice.
He said he had been won over by Bayern’s approach.
“I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me,” he told a press statement issued by the buying club.
“On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story.”

Alcaraz, Kontaveit post first-round wins at Hamburg Open

Alcaraz, Kontaveit post first-round wins at Hamburg Open
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AP

Alcaraz, Kontaveit post first-round wins at Hamburg Open

Alcaraz, Kontaveit post first-round wins at Hamburg Open
  • Playing as the top-seeded player in an ATP tournament for the first time, Alcaraz said it was difficult to adjust to playing on clay again after his run to the fourth round on the grass at Wimbledon
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
AP

HAMBURG: Top-seeded players Carlos Alcaraz and Anett Kontaveit won their first-round matches at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, while Emil Ruusuvuori had an upset win over Diego Schwartzman.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped the first set but recovered to win 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) against 259th-ranked German wild card Nicola Kuhn. His second-round opponent at the clay-court event will be Filip Krajinovic.

Playing as the top-seeded player in an ATP tournament for the first time, Alcaraz said it was difficult to adjust to playing on clay again after his run to the fourth round on the grass at Wimbledon.

Ruusuvuori won 7-5, 6-4 against third-seeded Schwartzman, who was coming off a 6-1, 6-0 loss in his last match against Pablo Carreno-Busta last week at Bastad. Tallon Griekspoor won 7-6 (8), 7-5 to eliminate eighth-seeded Holger Rune.

Kontaveit started her campaign in the women’s draw with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Irina Bara despite losing her serve four times and next plays Rebecca Peterson. Kontaveit started the season strongly but has struggled since a coronavirus infection in April and was 1-3 in her previous three tournaments including the French Open and Wimbledon.

Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, beat Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and will face either Anastasia Potapova or Maria Lourdes Carle in the quarterfinals.

Eighth-seeded Andrea Petkovic beat Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 and will play either Kontaveit or Peterson in the quarterfinals.

Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027

Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027
Updated 55 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027

Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern until 2027
  • Lewandowski, 33, has linked up with his new teammates in the United States for a series of friendlies in Miami
Updated 55 min 31 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona in a 50 million euro deal until 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.
Barca released a statement confirming the move three days after both clubs announced that a deal “in principle” had been struck for the Polish striker to move to La Liga.
“Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of EUR45 million + EUR5 million in variables,” Barca said.
“The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at EUR500 million,” it added.
Lewandowski, 33, has linked up with his new teammates in the United States for a series of friendlies in Miami.
He is the Catalan side’s fourth signing of the summer after Franck Kessie (AC Milan) and Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), arrived as free agents while Rapinha cost 70 million euros from Leeds.
The agreement between Barca and Bayern closed the standoff with the player who said at the end of May “it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end.”
Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.
He was also unhappy with the salary offered and had clashed with the Bavarian club’s coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices.
He left Bayern after eight years with one Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles.

Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win

Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win
Morocco continued to break new ground as they moved into the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. (ENMaroc)
Updated 19 July 2022
John Duerden 

Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win

Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win
  • Atlas Lionesses’ 5-4 penalties victory followed controversial 1-1 draw as opponents had 2 players sent off in Rabat
Updated 19 July 2022
John Duerden 

RIYADH: Morocco continued to break new ground on Monday night as they moved into the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic and controversial win over Nigeria in Rabat.

The Atlas Lionesses had already made history by getting this far and qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and now only South Africa in Saturday’s final stand between them and national glory.

After 120 minutes of semi-final football ended 1-1 and with Nigeria fielding nine players after receiving two red cards, Morocco won 5-4 on penalties to become the first Arab team to reach the final of the tournament.

Rosella Ayane, who plays her club football in England with Tottenham, scored the winning kick after Ifeoma Onumonu had missed.

Nigeria, continental champions in 11 out of 13 previous tournaments, came into the game as favorites and had the best of the first half. A red card for Halimatu Ayinde just four minutes into the second half after a rash tackle gave Morocco, who last appeared at this tournament in 2000, a numerical as well as home advantage and the North Africans began to pile on the pressure in front of more than 45,000 fans.

Yet it was Nigeria who took the lead just after the hour. After Onumonu’s header had come back off the post, Uchenna Kanu was on hand to open the scoring from close range. It was a short-lived lead as just four minutes later, Ayane broke down the right. Her low cross was palmed away by Chiamaka Nnadozie only for Sanaa Mssoudy to fire the rebound home.

Soon after that, it got worse for Nigeria as Rasheedat Ajibade was red carded as the Atletico Madrid forward brought down Zineb Redouani, the virtual assistant referee overturning the original yellow card.

Morocco had their chances to prevent the game from going to penalties, but the nine women of Nigeria defended resolutely and even hit the woodwork in extra-time through substitute Gift Monday.

The Super Falcons were delighted however to take the game into a shootout. When Khadija Er-Rmichi pulled off an excellent one-handed save from Onumonu then the pendulum swung in the favor of the hosts and there was huge delight when Ayane scored the final kick to take Morocco into the final.

Morocco’s coach Reynald Pedros said: “We played against a team that we knew was strong and then there are some game incidents that are in our favor. We were a bit rushed with the final passes and crosses and lacked a little fluidity but of course we are very happy with the outcome of this semi-final.”

There was plenty of controversy. It was clear that the Nigerian kick-takers not only had to deal with the pressure of a semi-final’s all-or-nothing situation, but lasers from the stands were being shone into their eyes. It was something that goalkeeper Nnadozie also had to deal with. The red cards will be debated too and there was no hiding the disappointment from the Super Falcons.

Nnadozie, who was named player of the match, said: “The whole Moroccan team know that Nigeria is a great team, so to beat us they had to distract us. They did everything they did just to distract us. Since I have been playing football, this is the worst match I have ever played in my life.

“They won but this is not winning for me. The officiating was not really okay. If they were good enough, we were nine players against 11, they would have scored and won. That is to show you how great we are.”

Such discussions about the lasers and officiating will not worry the hosts too much. Not only are they the first Arab team to get this far in the continental tournament but just by reaching the last four, they qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup – again the first Arab team to do so.

This could be a turning point for football in Morocco, North Africa, and the Arab world. Lifting the trophy at the weekend would be huge but appearing at the World Cup, to be co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand next summer, is also a major prize. A year of preparation, interest, investment, and excitement should take the women’s game in Morocco to the next level.

The country is already basking in the success of the Atlas Lionesses.

“It’s something incomparable when we all feel the passion of the fans in the stadium and we hear all these people supporting us, they were the 12th, 13th, and 14th man tonight. It was fantastic. We dedicate this victory to them and the spectators who all came very early to the stadium,” Pedros added.

South Africa will be another tough test but with a huge and passionate crowd again expected in Rabat, it will surely be an occasion to remember.

Pedros said: “I think South Africa are a great team and this match will be a great final. Each match is difficult. Since the start of this AFCON, there hasn’t been a team that stands out, there hasn’t been a team that has won by a wide margin. It’s hotly contested, and we saw it again today.

“We hope to have a good final and then try to win it for the country, for everyone, for the girls. But we have to get it out of our minds that it’s a final, we have to say that it’s our last game of the season and we simply have to win it.”

Morocco have already been a major success at the tournament, and Saturday should be a night to remember.

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open
  • Theeba Motorsport’s next race will be at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in September
  • Juffali and teammate Christodoulou forced to withdraw due to car damage
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Theeba Motorsport founder and driver Reema Juffali said it was “time to regroup” after the team had to retire from Race One of the International GT Open in Hungary on July 9 at the Hungaroring.

Juffali and teammate Adam Christodoulou sustained severe damage following a collision.

Despite the unfortunate result, Juffali had a positive outlook, saying: “We showed so much promise over the first half.”

Praising Christodoulou, Juffali said: “Adam delivered a strong result in qualifying and put us in a good position at the end of the first stint before I took over for the final third.”

Christodoulou said: “Despite losing one position at the start, I think our pace was very strong today and we were right in the fight for the overall win. Obviously, it’s disappointing for our race to end in the barriers but motorsport is unpredictable and while there are good days, it’s inevitable that we’ll face some challenges along the way. We’ll come back fighting in Austria.”

Theeba Motorsport now looks to carry forward the pace it showed in Hungary, with its eyes set on a return to action on Sept. 10-11 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival
  • National carrier to sponsor world’s biggest esports event as part of ongoing support for Kingdom’s entertainment, cultural, tourism sectors
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been announced as a strategic sponsor and the official airline of Gamers8, the world’s biggest and most exciting esports event.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the global gaming and esports festival kicked off on July 14 and will run for eight weeks in Riyadh.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of its kind, Gamers8 will host a series of elite competitive tournaments that will see the world’s top esports teams compete across five different titles for a total prize pool of $15 million.

The unique immersive event will also feature a diverse range of entertainment, activities, and attractions, including music concerts and shows, all hosted in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Moataz Alandijani, of Saudia’s partnerships and sponsorships department, said: “We are proud to team up with the Saudi Esports Federation to support this innovative festival and bring the excitement of esports to Riyadh.

“Our participation comes as part of Saudia’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s vibrant entertainment sector and thriving tourism industry.

“As the Wings of Vision 2030, we look forward to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia to experience this landmark gathering, which is sure to be an unmissable occasion for dedicated gaming fans across the globe,” he added.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, the SEF’s chief operations officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board as a strategic partner for Gamers8, and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.

“Gamers8 is set to be an incredible, showpiece spectacle in Riyadh this summer, blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, and providing elite esports action, concerts, shows, and activities for all ages.”

Gamers8 will welcome international teams as well as qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders, the world’s biggest charitable esports festival. Participating teams include Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, together with North America’s Clan, and Rogue, who will compete across a series of popular games including “Dota 2,” “Fortnite,” “Rocket League,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “PUBG MOBILE.”

The event will conclude with a special gaming and esports summit that will bring together industry leaders and experts from around the world.

Saudia’s sponsorship of the Gamers8 festival is a continuation of the airline’s tradition of extending support to a range of prestigious sporting and entertainment events, including the Saudi Cup, Formula E, Saudi Seasons, and AlUla Skies Festival.

The company has committed to supporting diverse programs and initiatives, while helping to achieve the Kingdom’s social and economic goals as outlined in the Vision 2030 reform plan.

