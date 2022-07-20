You are here

Tunisian judge lets opposition chief go after hearing

Rached Ghannouchi, head of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, arrives at the office of Tunisia's counter-terrorism prosecutor in Tunis on July 19, 2022. (AFP)
Rached Ghannouchi, head of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, arrives at the office of Tunisia's counter-terrorism prosecutor in Tunis on July 19, 2022. (AFP)
  • The hearing comes less than a week before President Kais Saied holds a referendum on a new constitution that would greatly expand his powers, a move that Ennahda and many other parties have rejected as illegal
TUNIS: Tunisia’s Islamist movement leader Rached Ghannouchi was allowed to return home after a court hearing on Tuesday in a money laundering investigation that his Ennahda party rejects as a political ploy.
The preliminary hearing before an investigative judge lasted nearly 10 hours and followed warnings from activists that the authorities were contemplating arresting the 81-year-old Ghannouchi to hold in pre-trial detention.
However, a lawyer for Ghannouchi and an Ennahda party official said the judge had released him pending further investigation.
The hearing comes less than a week before President Kais Saied holds a referendum on a new constitution that would greatly expand his powers, a move that Ennahda and many other parties have rejected as illegal.
About 200 people gathered in front of the court, chanting “Down with the coup,” referring to Saied’s seizure of powers, and “Ghannouchi, you are not alone.” They raised banners that read “stop political trials” and celebrated after his release.
A judiciary official told Reuters the judge was investigating suspicions of money laundering relating to foreign funds paid to an Ennahda-linked association. Local media have also reported that he would also be investigated for suspected links to terrorism.
The judge has ordered a freeze on the financial assets of Ghannouchi, who is the speaker of the parliament that Saied has dissolved, as well as former prime minister Hamadi Jebali and several other people.
Last week, Ghannouchi told Reuters the investigation into him was politically motivated and said Saied was using the referendum to push Tunisia toward dictatorship.
He said in a statement on Tuesday that “the malicious charges fall within the framework of passing a constitution that enshrines tyranny.”
He added that he had been tried and imprisoned during the tenure of two former presidents, Zine El Abdine Ben Ali and Habib Bourguiba, and was also now “subjected to the worst forms of injustice.”
Ennahda has been a major force in parliament and in nearly every coalition government since the 2011 revolution, working alongside secular parties and moving away from its Islamist roots.
Saied has said his moves since last year, when he closed the parliament and started to rule by decree before rewriting the country’s democratic constitution, were necessary to end years of political stagnation.

Erdogan presses case against Syria’s Kurds at Tehran summit despite Khamenei rebuke

Erdogan presses case against Syria’s Kurds at Tehran summit despite Khamenei rebuke
Erdogan presses case against Syria’s Kurds at Tehran summit despite Khamenei rebuke

Erdogan presses case against Syria’s Kurds at Tehran summit despite Khamenei rebuke
  • The summit was ostensibly aimed at ending more than 11 years of conflict in Syria
  • Turkey is also deeply opposed to a semiautonomous Kurdish administration in Syria’s northeast
TEHRAN: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed his case for a military offensive against Syria’s Kurds at a summit in Tehran Tuesday, despite Iran’s supreme leader warning against such a move.

Erdogan told the leaders of Russia and Iran that he expected their full support in Ankara’s fight against “terrorists” in Syria.

The summit, hosted by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and also attended by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, was ostensibly aimed at ending more than 11 years of conflict in Syria, where Iran and Russia support the Damascus government and Turkey supports rebel forces against the regime.

But Turkey is also deeply opposed to a semiautonomous Kurdish administration in Syria’s oil-rich northeast, and Erdogan has lately repeatedly vowed to launch an offensive against Kurdish militants, on the back of a 2019 onslaught.

Both Russia and Iran have a military presence in parts of Syria mentioned as possible targets of Turkey’s new assault.

A statement by the three presidents “expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria,” while they also “rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground... including illegitimate self-rule initiatives” in the war-torn country.

The trilateral statement came shortly after Erdogan had urged Russia and Iran to back his efforts to combat terrorism in Syria, contending that “it should be understood clearly that there is no room in our region’s future for separatist terror organizations.”

“We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations in the time to come,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses his case at the Tehran summit. (WANA handout via REUTERS)

Erdogan accuses outlawed Kurdish militants of using the border region as a staging post for their decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

“What we expect from Russia and Iran is their support for Turkey in its fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said in televised remarks.

Erdogan noted that Turkey had struck an agreement with Moscow and Washington in 2019 under which both countries were supposed to help push outlawed Kurdish militants 30 km away from the Syria-Turkey border.

“This still has not happened,” said Erdogan. “It is a long overdue.”

Washington and Moscow have also urged Turkey to exercise restraint.

Erdogan had earlier Tuesday earned a rebuke for his push for an offensive against Syria’s Kurds from Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in a bilateral meeting ahead of the summit.

Khamenei told Erdogan such an offensive would be “detrimental” for the region and called for the issue to be resolved through dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran.

A Turkey-backed fighter looks out from a military position in the Syrian area of Jibrin towards the Kurdish-controlled area of Tal Rifaat on July 19, 2022. (Bakr Alkasem / AFP)

It was not immediately clear whether the trilateral statement at the summit reflected any alteration in Iran’s or Russia’s position on Turkey’s threatened offensive.

Khamenei also on Tuesday urged strengthened energy cooperation with Moscow in a meeting with Putin.

Russia’s president traveled abroad for only the second time since ordering Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine in order to attend the gathering.

The summit came days after US President Joe Biden visited the Middle East for the first time in his presidency, with stops in Iran’s regional foes Israel and oil-rich Saudi Arabia, a country his government has pressed to increase oil output to ease a price spike related to the Ukraine war.
Khamenei called for stronger “long-term co-operation” with Moscow, according to a statement on his official website that noted both Moscow and Tehran are afflicted by Western sanctions.
Describing such ties as “deeply beneficial to both countries,” the supreme leader called for bilateral contracts and understandings in hydrocarbons to be “followed up and implemented fully.”
Prior to Putin’s arrival, the National Iranian Oil Company and Russia’s Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding “worth about $40 billion,” according to the Iranian oil ministry’s official news agency.
Putin and Erdogan also held a bilateral meeting where the Russian president said he wanted to “thank” his Turkish counterpart for progress on talks over Ukraine’s grain, according to the Kremlin.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has massively hampered shipments from one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.
Turkey — a NATO member on speaking terms with both Russia and Ukraine — has spearheaded efforts to resume the grain deliveries.
Erdogan has for months been offering to meet Putin in a bid to help resolve heightened global tensions.
“I want to thank you for your mediation efforts,” Putin told Erdogan during the bilateral meeting, according to comments released by the Kremlin.
“We have moved forward,” Putin said, while adding “not all issues have yet been resolved.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Monday that Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports threatens supplies to countless thousands vulnerable to starvation.

On Sunday, a day after Biden ended his tour of the Middle East, Iran accused the United States of provoking crises in the region.
Biden had vowed the US would not “tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats,” in reference to Iran.
In a speech at a Saudi summit of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, Biden assured those gathered that the US would remain fully engaged in the Middle East.
“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” he said
Following the meeting, a joint statement committed the leaders to “preserve regional security and stability.”
It also underscored diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, a goal Tehran has always denied seeking.
On Sunday, Iran accused the US of having “once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region.”
The US last week alleged Iran plans to deliver “hundreds of drones” to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine, an accusation the Islamic republic dismissed as “baseless.”

Sudan’s Hausa in massive protest after deadly clashes over land

Sudan’s Hausa in massive protest after deadly clashes over land
Sudan’s Hausa in massive protest after deadly clashes over land

Sudan’s Hausa in massive protest after deadly clashes over land
  • 79 killed and 199 wounded since heavy fighting broke out last week
KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudan’s Hausa people protested in multiple cities on Tuesday, demanding justice for dozens of comrades killed in a deadly land dispute with a rival ethnic group in the country’s south.

The protests sparked by anger at the recent violence is the latest unrest to hit the northeast African nation, already reeling from months of mass demonstrations demanding the restoration of a transition to civilian rule following a military coup last year.

At least 79 people have been killed and 199 wounded since heavy fighting broke out last week between the Berti and Hausa groups in Blue Nile state, the Health Ministry says.

While the army has been deployed in Blue Nile and the fighting there quashed, protests have since erupted in other states, with marches on the streets of the capital Khartoum, as well as in the key eastern cities of Gedaref, Kassala and Port Sudan.

On Tuesday, Hausa protesters in Khartoum held up signs demanding “justice for the Blue Nile martyrs” and “no to the murder of Hausas.”

Fighting reportedly broke out on July 11 after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land,” a prominent Hausa member said.

But a senior Berti leader said the group was responding to a “violation” of their land by the Hausas.

In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing, especially in areas awash with weapons still struggling from the impact of decades of civil war.

Experts, however, say an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has stroked a resurgence in ethnic violence.

In Gedaref, some 4,000 people marched chanting “Hausa are citizens too” and “revenge for the martyrs of the Blue Nile.”

Some 500 people also “blocked the highway” in the town of Al-Showak in Gedaref state, eyewitness Saleh Abbas told AFP.

In El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, some 3,000 marched on the streets chanting “the Hausa will win,” while in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea, thousands of Hausa gathered outside local government offices calling for “justice for the martyrs.”

In Kassala, authorities have banned public gatherings after thousands of Hausa demonstrators “set government buildings and shops on fire,” said Hussein Saleh, another witness.

Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since Burhan seized power last year, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.

Blue Nile, where the fighting erupted last week, was a key battleground of rebels trying to topple former president Omar Bashir during Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war, with fighting resuming again in 2011.

After enormous protests against his rule, the army ousted Bashir in 2019.

The following year, a civilian-military power-sharing government reached a peace deal with key rebel groups, including from Blue Nile as well as the war-ravaged western Darfur region. Darfur has also seen a renewed spike in deadly violence in recent months.

Pro-democracy activists have accused Sudan’s military and ex-rebel leaders who signed that peace deal of exacerbating ethnic tensions for political gain, claims they reject.

Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire

Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire
Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire

Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire
  • The latest strikes come after Israeli warplanes targeted a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in response to rocket fire from the enclave
JERUSALEM: The Israeli Army said it launched strikes on Tuesday on a position belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.

“Following the firing of a bullet from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the IDF (military) is currently striking a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said.

It added on Twitter that “fighter jets” were carrying out the strikes.

“Earlier today (Tuesday), a bullet was found in the community of Netiv Haasara,” the army statement said, referring to an Israeli agricultural community adjacent to Gaza’s northern border.

“After an inquiry, it was found that the bullet hit an industrial building earlier today after being fired from the Gaza Strip,” the army added.

A witness in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun area said they saw multiple strikes on a security site controlled by Hamas.

The latest strikes come after Israeli warplanes targeted a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in response to rocket fire from the enclave, the military said.

That exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden had visited Israel and the occupied West Bank. “The military site consists of an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets,” the Israeli army said on Saturday.

The weekend strike “will significantly impede and undermine Hamas’ force-building capabilities,” it said, adding that Israel was responding to “attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned Saturday’s strikes, which the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said caused no injuries. WAFA said Israeli missiles were fired at two locations, one “near a tourist resort,” where nearby houses were severely damaged. There had been two separate launches toward Israel on Friday night, each of two rockets, the military said.

Israel announced late on Saturday it was suspending a decision to increase the number of permits granted for Gazans to work in the Jewish state. The quota was raised before Biden’s visit by 1,500 permits, allowing 15,500 Gazan workers into Israel.

Impoverished Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas seized power from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday that Israel will respond “quickly, forcefully and without hesitation” to any fire from Gaza.

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border
Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border

Israeli leader warns Hezbollah during visit to border
  • The visit came at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah, a heavily armed group that fought Israel during a monthlong war in 2006
JERUSALEM: Israel’s new prime minister paid an unannounced visit to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, threatening to unleash a harsh military response to what he described as “unacceptable” aggression by the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

The visit came at a time of heightened tensions with Hezbollah, a heavily armed group that fought Israel during a monthlong war in 2006.

On Monday, Israel said it intercepted a drone that crossed from Lebanese territory, and last week, Hezbollah’s leader threatened Israel with military escalation if a dispute over a maritime border is not resolved in Lebanon’s favor.

“Israel is prepared to act against any threat,” said Yair Lapid, who took over Israel’s caretaker prime minister on July 1.

“We have no interest in escalation but Hezbollah’s aggression is unacceptable and is liable to lead the entire region into an unnecessary escalation.”

He was joined by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and top military officials as he toured the area.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating the Iranian-backed group has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Hezbollah confirmed it had launched three unarmed drones toward the disputed maritime area.

The launch of the drones appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence US-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, an area that is rich in natural gas.

Last week, Hezbollah’s leader, said Lebanon should be able to extract oil and gas in Lebanese waters and warned that sending the drones was “a modest beginning to where the situation could be heading.”

Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis

Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis
Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis

Conference for Arab tourism security officials set to take place in Tunis
  • Conference will examine a number of Arab countries’ experiences of tourism security
RIYADH: The Arab Interior Ministers Council will host a conference for officials responsible for tourism security in Tunis on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency has reported.
Representatives from Arab interior ministries, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the World Tourism Organization, the Arab Tourism Organization, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences will attend the conference.
The conference will cover a variety of important topics, such as a smartphone app for tourism security services, investing in social networks to improve tourism security, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism security.
The conference will examine a number of Arab countries’ experiences of tourism security.

