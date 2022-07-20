You are here

  Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell
The main index, TASI, started 0.40 percent higher at 11,808. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise as crude prices strengthen: Opening bell
Updated 20 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks began the morning session on a positive note on Wednesday, buoyed by higher oil prices.

The main index, TASI, started 0.40 percent higher at 11,808, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.11 percent at 20,839 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude hit $106.14 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $102.82 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Almunajem Foods Co. gained 10 percent, leading gainers since Tuesday, following its announcement of a 225 percent increase in profit in the first half of the year.

Academy of Learning Co. gained 3.45 percent, after declaring a dividend of SR1.5 ($0.4) per share for the half-years of 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.39 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 0.87 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, increased 0.60 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 1.30 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 0.14 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.57 percent.

Among the biggest IT companies, Elm Co. was up 0.49  percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was up 0.11 percent.

Leading the fallers was United Cooperative Assurance Co. with a 8.50 percent decline, followed by Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. dropping 8.42  percent.

Topics: stock shares trading Saudi Tadawul TASI

Weekly Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia

Weekly Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Weekly Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia

Weekly Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of weekly point-of-sale transactions declined by 33.3 percent across all sectors in Saudi Arabia, according to the weekly POS report by the Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA.

Sales have been down for the sixth consecutive week, but the Eid-el Adha week was significantly lower than others.

 

The data covers POS transactions from the period between June 5 and July 16.

The three sectors that hold the highest weight in terms of sales value are restaurants and cafés, food and beverages, and miscellaneous goods and services, as per data compiled by Arab News.

From those sectors mentioned above, sales decreased in all three — restaurants and cafés by 13.2 percent, food and beverages by 24.5 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services by 38.2 percent over the last week.

Education shows the sharpest weekly decline in sales transactions of 92.6 percent, which could be ascribed to the start of summer holidays.

Similarly, clothing and footwear has exhibited a 61.1 weekly decline in sales — a consistent trend with its year-on-year decrease of 44.7 percent in May, according to Sama’s most recent monthly report.

Telecommunication, transportation, and health have also decreased by 47.8, 45.0, and 38.2 percent respectively.

Hotels are the only sector indicating a positive value of POS, as their value has increased by 7.2 percent over the past week.

As for the different cities of the Kingdom, all have experienced a weekly decline in POS transactions.

Those showing the highest decrease in value of pos transactions are Tabouk at 44.0 percent and Dammam at 41.1 percent.

Next in line is Hail at a decline of 38.3 percent weekly, followed by Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, which has decreased by 37.1 percent in value of POS transactions.

The second most populated city — Jeddah— met with the same fate, as the value of transactions decreased by 29.4 percent.

Madinah also displayed a massive decrease of 31.7 percent, while Makkah exhibited the smallest decrease of 22.3 percent. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: point of sale

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabs are responsible for around 30 percent of the $100 billion spent on medical tourism across the world each year, said the president of the Arab Tourism Organization.

Bandar Al-Fihaid said that the medical tourism market is expected to reach more than $200 billion over the next 10 years, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He explained that the increase in revenues signals the importance of developing these sectors in the Arab region and benefits from its impacts on the economy and investment. 

Al-Fihaid cited examples of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia which have put long-term plans to lay the foundations for medical and recovery tourism. 

Topics: ARab medical tourism

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of the Gulf Projects Index of infrastructure spending dropped by 1.5 percent between 3 June and 1 July, according to MEED Projects.

This was led by Saudi Arabia, one of the region's largest markets with $1.34 trillion in projects planned and underway, declining by 3 percent.

It was followed by UAE, which had $626 billion in ongoing and planned projects, down 1.9 percent, while Kuwait and Iraq both declined by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively,

During the period, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Iran experienced positive growth, with Qatar posting the strongest growth, of a 5 percent increase, followed by Oman, with a 3 percent rise.

Qatar's total was boosted by new projects, including the Doha Metro expansion for QRail and the Ruya oil field development by North Oil Company.

Iran and Bahrain each experienced marginal growth, improving by 0.75 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

The decline in The Gulf Projects Index in June was in line with a broader trend, as it dropped by 10 percent in the last year, with a total value of $3.3 trillion, down from $3.7 trillion a year ago.

 

Topics: GCC infrastructure

Saudi Arabia to cut airport charges by 35% amid continuing privatization

Saudi Arabia to cut airport charges by 35% amid continuing privatization
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cut airport charges by 35% amid continuing privatization

Saudi Arabia to cut airport charges by 35% amid continuing privatization
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to cut airport charges by as much as 35 percent later this year as it seeks to lure passengers and compete with other airlines in the region, Bloomberg reported.

To be applied to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports, the price reduction is the next step in the continuing privatization of the sector, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced at the UK's Farnborough air show. 

Airports will be allowed flexibility to reduce charges below the announced caps to maximize growth, GACA said at the aerospace and defence industries exhibition.

Most recently, Saud Arabia has opened up its airspace to airlines flying from and to Israel.

Additionally, the Kingdom has proposed to offer incentives to airlines that operate unprofitable routes that link it to big global cities, in an effort to boost tourist arrivals into the Kingdom.

The moves come as part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to diversify away from oil and turn Riyadh into a global business hub. 

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Airports aviation Farnborough Airshow

Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 

Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 
Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 

Saudi shipping firm Bahri’s $1bn sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times 
Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has closed the issuance of SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) sukuk with 1.95 times oversubscription. 

The Saudi riyal-denominated seven-year senior unsecured sukuk were issued by way of a private placement offer at a competitive floating profit rate of 120 basis points above the six-month Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate, the company said in a press release.

The company will use the proceeds to refinance its existing sukuk which will mature in July, according to a statement. 

”This strategic transaction represents a key milestone for Bahri and highlights the confidence investors have placed in the company,” said CEO Ahmed Alsubaey.

Al Rajhi Capital Co., HSBC Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital Co. acted as lead managers and book runners of the offer.

Bahri, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri Sukuk Saudi

