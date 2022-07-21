You are here

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
  Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225 member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in Thursday as president of the crisis-hit island nation, with plans to form a unity government to manage the turmoil.
The 73-year-old veteran politician, who was overwhelmingly elected as head of state in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, took his oath of office with the country’s police chief and top military brass standing behind him.
Official sources said the new leader was expected to shortly form a cabinet to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who had supported a rival presidential candidate in Wednesday’s vote, said he had met with Wickremesinghe to discuss how to protect the country from further “misery and disaster.”
“We as an opposition will provide our constructive support for efforts to alleviate human suffering,” Premadasa tweeted on Thursday.
Wickremesinghe’s cabinet is expected to include several opposition lawmakers.
A foreign exchange crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by mismanagement has left Sri Lanka suffering lengthy power blackouts and record-high inflation.
The country’s 22 million people have also endured months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.
Public anger boiled over when tens of thousands of protesters stormed the home of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, forcing him to step down and clearing the way for Wickremesinghe’s election.
Wickremesinghe is widely expected to invite his schoolmate and former public administration minister Dinesh Gunawardena to be the prime minister in the unity government.
But political sources said at least two other candidates were also in the running.
“There will be a few MPs from the main opposition joining the cabinet,” a source close to Wickremesinghe said, adding that he was keen to ensure a rainbow coalition.
Wickremesinghe prorogued parliament for 24 hours on Thursday to start a fresh session of the legislature, with chief government whip Prasanna Ranatunga telling reporters that the new president wanted to reconstitute parliamentary committees.
Live coverage of the ceremony to swear in Wickremesinghe at the tightly-guarded parliament complex was cut off just as he and his wife Maithree walked into the building after reviewing a military parade.
A top defense official told AFP an investigation was underway to probe why the broadcast was interrupted.

Priorities
A priority for the new government is to pursue ongoing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund and restructure its unsustainable foreign debt.
The US Central Intelligence Agency overnight blamed Sri Lanka’s financial crisis on high-debt Chinese investments, several of which funded white elephant infrastructure projects.
“The Chinese have a lot of weight to throw around and they can make a very appealing case for their investments,” CIA chief Bill Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.
He added that Sri Lanka had “made some really dumb bets about their economic future,” attributing the current “catastrophic” economic conditions to those decisions.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest single bilateral foreign lender, accounting for more than 10 percent of the $51 billion external debt on which the government announced a default in April.
After worshipping at a Buddhist temple on Wednesday following his election, Wickremesinghe vowed to take a tough line against troublemakers trying to disrupt his government.
He made a distinction between peaceful protesters and “troublemakers” engaging in illegal behavior.
“If you try to topple the government, occupy the president’s office and the prime minister’s office, that is not democracy, it is against the law,” Wickremesinghe said.
“We will deal with them firmly according to the law. We will not allow a minority of protesters to suppress the aspirations of the silent majority clamouring for a change in the political system.”
Protesters who stormed Rajapaksa’s palace and toppled him earlier this month have accused Wickremesinghe of being a proxy of the former president’s powerful family.
“I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas,” he told reporters at the Gangaramaya temple. “I am a friend of the people.”

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned by money laundering investigators on Thursday, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of running a “political vendetta.”
The complaint against 75-year-old party president and her son Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago by a member of parliament from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi, who is also a senior figure in Congress, was questioned several times last month in connection with the same case. They have both denied any wrongdoing.
“This is a conspiracy to silence us and the intention is to rid the country of any opposition parties,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters on Thursday, before Gandhi left for questioning at the finance ministry’s Enforcement Directorate.
A spokesman for the directorate, which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available for comment.
Lawmakers from the Congress party staged a protest inside and outside parliament, holding posters and shouting slogans that accused Modi and his government of pursuing a political vendetta. The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy, accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of property worth $300 million.
The assets had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather.

JAKARTA: At least nine bodies have been found after a ferry sank off the coast of an Indonesian island due to bad weather, a search and rescue official said Thursday.
The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized in waters off Indonesia’s Ternate island on Monday evening, prompting a search and rescue operation for 13 missing people.
Rescuers found four bodies on Wednesday evening and five bodies on the fourth day of the search, the Ternate search and rescue agency said in a statement.
Four people remain missing.
The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it traveled to nearby Halmahera island.
Sixty-four people were evacuated to a nearby village after the sinking.
Local villagers had sailed out in their longboats to help authorities in a vessel with the search operation.
Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

SYDNEY: Australia reported one of its highest daily death tolls from the coronavirus on Thursday while hospital admissions hovered near record levels, as authorities struggle to get ahead of highly contagious omicron variants.
The BA.4/5 variants are good at evading immune protection from vaccination or prior infection and have been driving a surge of new infections globally.
Australia is reporting the highest daily numbers since the first omicron wave earlier this year, with 89 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday and 90 on Wednesday. Just over 55,600 new cases were recorded on Thursday, the highest since May 18.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said state leaders and federal health officials have not recommended making masks mandatory in indoor venues, despite calls by some doctors to do so.
Australia avoided the high death tolls seen in other countries during the first waves of the pandemic thanks largely to high levels of public compliance with tough social distancing restrictions.
But there is little public appetite for a return to such measures to defeat the latest surge in infections and Albanese has resisted pressure from some health experts to impose mask mandates.
“It’s no good having a mandate unless it’s enforced,” Albanese told ABC Radio.
He said health officials also had to take into account the effects of tough restrictions on mental health.
The latest omicron wave is pushing the number of people with COVID-19 in Australian hospitals close to the peak hit in January. About 5,350 patients are in hospitals, and several states are battling record admissions.
Authorities have urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people get booster shots urgently, with only about 71 percent of the eligible population having received their boosters. About 95 percent of people above 16 have had two doses.
Since the pandemic began, Australia has reported about 9 million COVID-19 cases and 10,968 deaths.

LONDON: Efforts to address and reverse the negative environmental effects of the travel, tourism and hospitality sector will top a bold agenda when global leaders from the worlds of business and government gather for RESET 2022, according to the event’s organizers.

This second annual global sustainable tourism and hospitality summit, a one-day in-person and online event, is due to take place in London on Sep. 16. Executives, academics, tourism operators and industry suppliers are expected to be among the delegates.

“We look forward to hosting a powerful, eclectic party of innovators and authorities responding to HRH Prince Charles’ plea to put a real business value on nature and maximize it now,” said Nicki Page, the co-founder of summit organizer TLC Harmony.

“Let’s be clear, sustainable tourism practice is no longer a choice. To ensure the future of the travel and tourism industry and, more importantly, the planet that we call home, we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature so it is good for people, planet and prosperity.”

The event aims to encourage meaningful discussions about issues related to sustainable tourism and travel from a number of angles. They will be led by guests including El Salvador’s Vice President Felix Ulloa Jr; Taleb Rifai, a former secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organization; Omar Al-Attas, the Red Sea Development Company’s deputy chief environmental sustainability officer; Ali Al-Jassim, chair of the Emirates Green Building Council; Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Meike Krauscheid, chief commercial officer of SmartLedger; and Somayeh Rokhgireh, the co-founder and CEO of DSE (Design for Sustainable Excellence) Studio.

Panel discussions and presentation during will cover topics such as why and how to build and operate sustainable hotels and destinations, and the growing power and influence of women in sustainable tourism and wellness in hospitality decisions. The experts taking part will include Adam Maclennon, the senior managing director and head of UK and Ireland at PKF Hospitality; Willy Le Grande, professor of hospitality management at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Germany; Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group; Phil Clark, the creative director of healthy travel app TravWell; and Zen Resort Bali owner Mahendra Shah.

“Good for business, the planet and people, RESET 2022 is a day of unmissable panels, captivating discussions, hard talk and news covering sustainability in travel and tourism globally, and how real change is possible,” organizers said.

TLC Harmony describes itself as a global sustainable tourism solutions company, specializing in sustainably led tourism development, policy and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector.

WASHINGTON: The US and allies committed more rocket systems, ammunition and other military aid to Ukraine Wednesday, as American defense leaders said they see the war to block Russian gains in the eastern Donbas region grinding on for some time.
Speaking at the close of a virtual meeting with about 50 defense leaders from around the world, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it will be “hard work” to keep allies and partners all committed to the war effort as the months drag on.
“We’re pushing hard to maintain and intensify the momentum of donations,” Austin said. “This will be an area of focus for the foreseeable future, as it should be, in terms of how long our allies and partners will remain committed ... There’s no question that this will always be hard work making sure that we maintain unity.”
Officials have been reluctant to say how long the war may last, but Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested it could be a long slog.
“We have a very serious grinding war of attrition going on in the Donbas. And unless there’s a breakthrough on either side — which right now the analysts don’t think is particularly likely in the near term — it will probably continue as a grinding war of attrition for a period of time until both sides see an alternative way out of this, perhaps through negotiation or something like that.”
Officials said Wednesday that the US will send Ukraine four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and precision-guided rockets for them, as well as additional artillery rounds. A more detailed announcement is expected later this week.

The aid comes as Russian forces try to solidify gains in the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Donetsk and Luhansk, while also expanding attacks into other areas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency that Russia has expanded its “special military operation” from the Donbas to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other captured territories.
Austin said Lavrov’s comments come as no surprise to allies who have known Russia has greater ambitions in capturing Ukraine.
But Ukrainian troops have been using the HIMARS to strike Russian logistics nodes and command and control centers, including behind the front lines to disrupt supply chains. And on Wednesday they struck and damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, where Lavrov said Moscow is trying to consolidate its territorial gains.
Milley said the Ukrainian strikes are “steadily degrading the Russian ability to supply their troops, command and control their forces, and carry out their illegal war of aggression.”
He said that, due to Ukraine’s resistance, Russia has been able to gain just six to 10 miles of ground in the Donbas over the past 90 days, with “tens of thousands of artillery rounds” fired in each 24-hour period. And he said he does not believe that the Donbas region has been lost to Russia.
“It’s not lost yet. The Ukrainians are making the Russians pay for every inch of territory that they gain and advances are measured in literally hundreds of meters,” Milley said.
The issue going forward, he said, will be the amount of HIMARS rockets and other ammunition expended by the Ukraine forces. The US has been sending thousands of rounds, taking them from American military stockpiles, and raising questions about how long that will last and at what point there may be a risk to US military readiness.
“We are looking at all of that very, very carefully,” Milley said. “We think we’re okay right now as we project forward into the next month or two or three, we think we’re going to be okay.”
The US has already provided more than $7 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began in late February. Austin said that during the defense meeting, there was also discussion about how to ensure that Ukraine is able to maintain and repair the weapons systems into the future.

