Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
(Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News




Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia resumed pumping gas through its biggest pipeline to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing Europe’s supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. 

On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at 21,388,236 kilowatt-hour per hour for 0400 to 0500 GMT, from zero previously.

Europe has been on edge about the restart after the annual maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU.

“We are in the process of resuming gas transportation. It can take a few hours to reach the nominated transport volumes,” a spokesperson for the operator told Reuters.

Nord Stream 1 transports 55 billion cubic meters a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since July 11.

A spokesperson for Austria’s OMV said Gazprom signaled it would deliver around 50 percent of agreed gas volumes on Thursday, levels seen before the shutdown.

On June 14, Russia reduced gas flows to 40 percent of capacity through the pipeline, citing the delay of a turbine being serviced in Canada.

Euro rebounds

Following the opening of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the euro rebounded back toward a two-week high to the dollar.

The euro gained 0.42 percent to $1.02215, clawing back most of its retreat from Wednesday, when it hit an intraday peak of $1.0273, the highest since July 6.

The euro had enjoyed three sessions of strong gains this week on expectations the European Central Bank might deliver a big 50 basis-point rate hike and a Reuters report that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would reopen on time following a 10-day maintenance period, and at the pre-shutdown level of 40 percent.

The link’s operator said gas flows had restarted, but it was not yet clear at what level, with Germany’s network regulator indicating 30 percent of capacity.

Gazprom’s exports to Europe via Ukraine rises

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic meters on Thursday, up from 40.1 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(With input from Reuters)

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane
(Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Farnborough Airshow Updates: Saudi plans air-cargo roadshows; Airbus mulls fighter options; Boeing working on new airplane


Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Farnborough International Airshow draws to a close on July 22, bringing to an end four days of exhibitions and deals at the UK event.

Here are some of the key developments:

Saudi Arabia planning air-cargo roadshows to lure Amazon, Alibaba

In an attempt to scale up air cargo and distribution operations, Saudi Arabia is planning to organize roadshows to lure firms like Amazon, Alibaba, and DHL.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mohammed Fahad Alkhuraisi, vice president for strategy at the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said the Kingdom will invite private firms to establish partnerships and set up freight-forwarding and warehousing activities in the country. 

Alkhuraisi also added that the Kingdom aims to handle 4.5 million tons of freight globally by the end of 2030, as the country moves to becoming a logistics hub in the region. 

Saudi Arabia to launch national air carrier

Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser revealed the Kingdom’s new national air carrier will be based at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and it will play a crucial role in the plan to kick-start Saudi Arabia’s “golden era of travel”. 

“I know it’s going to fly very soon,” he said in an interview with The National News, 

Airbus mulls fighter options but focuses on FCAS, says CEO

Europe’s Airbus, locked in a dispute with Dassault Aviation over the next stage of a Franco-German-Spanish fighter project, is focused on making the project work as planned, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Airbus is a key partner for Germany in the plan to build a manned and unmanned Future Combat Air System to replace Rafale and Eurofighter jets in cooperation with Dassault Aviation, which is working on behalf of France.

The companies have completed 18-months of initial work known as phase 1A, but are split over workshare for the next stage, a flying demonstrator known as phase 1B.

Dassault, the maker of France’s Rafale, has threatened to walk away from FCAS and implement an unspecified plan B if there is no agreement with Airbus, which is part of Eurofighter.

Asked at the Farnborough Airshow whether Airbus had its own plan B in case of a breakdown, CEO Guillaume Faury stressed the importance of sticking to current proposals.

“There’s a plan A and plan A is FCAS...There are other options, we think of other options but we are working for plan A,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“We want to make it happen. I don’t want to be discussing plan B. That will undermine the likelihood to get to plan A, because plan A is plan A and remains plan A,” he said.

Qatar Airways could revive order for 25 737 MAX airplanes

Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes at the Farnborough Airshow, sources told Reuters.

On Monday, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 of the Boeing planes had lapsed.

Boeing and Qatar Airways declined to comment Wednesday but two sources said the order could be confirmed.

Al Baker told reporters that the memorandum of understanding for 25 planes, and options for 25 more, had expired, confirming a move that emerged in a court dispute with Airbus earlier this month.

Azerbaijan Airlines signs MoU for four more Boeing 787 jets

Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, its president Jahangir Askerov said on Wednesday.

Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and plans to own 10 of the planes by 2030, allowing it to open new routes across Central Asia. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.

The airline previously had a contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets that it postponed in 2019.

“We’re not thinking about purchasing MAX for now. This would be the topic for negotiations,” Askerov said.

“Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in service,” he added.

Boeing working on the next plane

Boeing is currently working on the engineering works of its new airplane, despite most of the details regarding the upcoming plane having been kept under the wraps.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stan Deal, the company’s commercial airplane chief, said that 1,000 engineers have been assigned to its product development group, who are currently spearheading design work on the airplane concept and running computer simulations of the manufacturing system that would build it. 

“We don’t advertise this a lot, but all through the downturn we continued to invest — we didn’t shut the hot water off,” said Deal. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats


Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,691.84 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,690.40 per ounce.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $18.54 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5 percent to $854.03.

Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,867.20.

Corn down

Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rains in dry parts of the US Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop.

Wheat edged up as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations as well as talks on a possible deal to resume sea grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.7 percent to $5.85-3/4 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT and soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.28 a bushel.

Wheat gained marginally to $8.19-3/4 a bushel.

Copper retreats

Copper retreated on Thursday, weighed down by concerns of a further slowdown in demand as US housing data cemented fears about a global recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was done 1.19 percent to $7,290 a ton by 0312 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.53 percent to $8,287.62 a ton.

Among other metals, LME zinc fell 1.4 percent to $2,965.5 a ton and lead declined 0.9 percent to $2,015 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023
Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023


Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., also known as Amak, is planning to boost its production of copper and zinc in 2023, CEO Yahia AlShangiti told Argaam.

The plan entails expanding Al Masane mine’s production output for copper by 40 percent and zinc by 80 percent by the end of next year, he noted.

According to the executive, Amak’s commodities highly contribute to its revenues, as copper accounted for nearly 38 percent of sales, while zinc, gold, and silver contributed 27, 34, and 1 percent, respectively, by the end of June.

Most recently, the Saudi-listed miner announced its intention to hike capital by SR240 million ($64 million) to SR900 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

Commenting on the capital raise plan, AlShangiti said it aims to support Amak’s financial position according to its strategy, expansion, and growth.

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 

 
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia leads the hotel construction market in the Middle East with some 37,654 rooms being built at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to data released by global hospitality insight provider STR. 

The UAE follows Saudi Arabia with 31,671 rooms under construction as both the Gulf states have been at the forefront of developing new hotels to cater to the growing hospitality and tourism demand.  

The overall Middle East region has 127,397 hotel rooms being built as of June — 6.2 percent down from the same period last year. 

The total number of rooms being developed in the region, which includes those under construction and in planning, stands at 237,636, down 0.6 percent compared to the second quarter of the previous year. 

Globally, the hotel pipeline activity witnessed a fall, with each of the four world regions tracked by STR showing a year-over-year decline at the end of the second quarter.

In Europe, 207,315 rooms are currently under construction, down 12.6 percent from the second quarter of 2021. 

Whereas in the Americas, some 202,250 rooms are currently being built as of the second quarter of 2022, down 16.1 percent from the same period last year. 

The Asia Pacific region, however, witnessed positive growth, with 486,412 rooms under construction as of June 2022, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin
Updated 21 July 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin


Updated 21 July 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.89 percent to $22,939 as of 11:01 a.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,488 down by 2.68 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Tesla sold about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings

Electric car company Tesla released its second-quarter earnings report, revealing it has converted nearly 75 percent of its Bitcoin into fiat currency.

The cryptocurrency sales leaves the company with $218 million in digital assets.

“As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75 percent of our bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in Q2 added $936M of cash to our balance sheet,” the company said. 

“We are certainly open to increasing our Bitcoin holdings in the future,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. 

Musk added: “We have not sold any of our dogecoin.”





